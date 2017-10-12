Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply (4840 Views)

If no one is giving Kudos to Buhari's Government for the obvious improvement in the supply of power, I am.



For the past 3months or there about, the rate at which we enjoy power supply here in Kwara is unbelievable. These days I dont iron until its time to go out, charge my phone until its 5% or below and its all because I am used to this development.







Or am I the only one?



Lalasticlala, pls lets have people's view on this

You people have come again ooo. Is it that u people do not learn or what?

U are enjoying some amount of power today is because we are in rainy season, the volume of water is high now. wait & see if u have this kind of light by january 2018.

Zombees said this in Semptember 2015 & 2016 & keep mute imediately dry season sets in 51 Likes

I forgot there was no rainy season during Jonathan's regime. Sorry bro



You have just admitted it. Power supply has improved, big time. Thanks

Since when I came to Nigeria I noticed light improves middle of the month when phcn are sharing bills



Light is not rocket science we deserve 24 hours light 38 Likes 1 Share

Very hollow and idle talk 14 Likes 1 Share

Ur Father! 9 Likes

In my part of Nigeria, Gwagwalada, light is usually 4 hrs, and only at night. If you are enjoying light in Kwara, thank God and enjoy it while it lasts. You are a microscopic few my friend. 31 Likes 1 Share

How do they do it in Zimbabwe?

I do not believe that the electricity has improved anyway butif it has let your statement be evidence based.



Do you have facts and figures for how many MegaWatts on the national grid are from Hydroelectric sources even when that is at full capacity? It is not that much K



I do not believe that the electricity has improved anyway butif it has let your statement be evidence based.

Do you have facts and figures for how many MegaWatts on the national grid are from Hydroelectric sources even when that is at full capacity? It is not that much K

Kanji for example is 760MW at 100% capacity compared to Egbin 1320MW

It's simpletons like you that are pulling us down from progressing. You are given a little crumps and you praise them to high heaven. God save us from your likes.

How do they do it in Zimbabwe ?

Uganda my friend, Uganda. 6 Likes 1 Share

It's simpletons like you that are pulling us down from progressing. You are given a little crumps and you praise them to high heaven. God save us from your likes. Be thankful so you can get more.



Be thankful so you can get more.

Have a nice day!

Op God Punish you for your lies ..I swear I have never had power this bad in Nigeria so y'all are lying ..Electricity is worse off now ..ask anybody in Lagos 15 Likes

I have not lied, young man. Sorry bou the way it is in Lagos.

Op God Punish you for your lies ..I swear I have never had power this bad in Nigeria so y'all are lying ..Electricity is worse off now ..ask anybody in Lagos

It depends on your area in Lagos

It depends on your area in Lagos

What is that supposed to mean Sir

What is that supposed to mean Sir you can see your yansh has just been exposed. You put it as if the entire lagos was suffering from epileptic power supply.



you can see your yansh has just been exposed. You put it as if the entire lagos was suffering from epileptic power supply.

Young man, go and pay your bills so you can enjoy power supply like others

Which improved power supply, looks like brain dey pain you bah



Don't worry the rains would soon go and the main reality check would pop up when they would tell you that the water in kanji and shiroro damns are low and at that cannot generate enough power for nigerian consumption.



There is no improvement in power, have you heard that more megawatts have been added to the national grid? 10 Likes 1 Share

God punish liars and his supporters.

I have not had light for almost a week.

God punish lovers of iniquity. 9 Likes

Why not change your topic and limit it to ilorin

What is that supposed to mean Sir

There are areas in Lagos that enjoy an improved power supply over others.



In my area, we barely have light for up to 10hrs in a day, but when I visited my sister last weekend in another part of Lagos, the light there was very regular for at least 20 hours in a day.



There are areas in Lagos that enjoy an improved power supply over others.

In my area, we barely have light for up to 10hrs in a day, but when I visited my sister last weekend in another part of Lagos, the light there was very regular for at least 20 hours in a day.

So it depends on your area in Lagos.

you can see your yansh has just been exposed. You put it as if the entire lagos was suffering from epileptic power supply.



Young man, go and pay your bills so you can enjoy power supply like others

Baba I live in one of the best homes in Lagos so know ..I swear

Baba I live in one of the best homes in Lagos so know ..I swear Hmmm, its not impossible.



Hmmm, its not impossible.

I wasnt serious about the last mention..buh very serious about the improvement un power supply here. I am no kid..hav seen many administrations and can judge by them that this is far better.

APC apologists will never seize to amaze me!

Improvement in ur area translates to improvement nation wide?



U praise public servants for giving u what is your right and you make them feel it's a privilege and favor.



The government also deserves commendation for high electricity tarrif, economic and financial hardship, high rate of inflation,high unemployment rate, gross incompetence and high level corruption. Not forgetting high level propaganda and draconian anti developmental policies.



APC zombies are one of the biggest threats to the sustainable development of our nation. They constantly try to insult and undermine our collective intelligence.



I love my country but hate our government!

I love my people but hate our leaders! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

Speak for yourself, bro. Because you've had it good doesn't mean others are doing the same.



Kwara is not the only state in Nigeria, so I don't see why you should give him an overall performance in the power sector.

Truth be told, here in Umuahia, there's constant electricity. Initially, I bought two 20,000mah power bank, to prepare for epileptic power supply like I was meant to believe, contrary was the case. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari the king slayer 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm, its not impossible.



I wasnt serious about the last mention..buh very serious about the improvement un power supply here. I am no kid..hav seen many administrations and can judge by them that this is far better.

Your case is beyond redemption bro.



Your case is beyond redemption bro.

I weep for your parents.

Lol....Very funny! Where the light? 2 Likes

kkg up baba