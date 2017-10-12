₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 4:49pm
If no one is giving Kudos to Buhari's Government for the obvious improvement in the supply of power, I am.
For the past 3months or there about, the rate at which we enjoy power supply here in Kwara is unbelievable. These days I dont iron until its time to go out, charge my phone until its 5% or below and its all because I am used to this development.
Or am I the only one?
Lalasticlala, pls lets have people's view on this
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by greatermax77(m): 4:58pm
You people have come again ooo. Is it that u people do not learn or what?
U are enjoying some amount of power today is because we are in rainy season, the volume of water is high now. wait & see if u have this kind of light by january 2018.
Zombees said this in Semptember 2015 & 2016 & keep mute imediately dry season sets in
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:02pm
greatermax77:I forgot there was no rainy season during Jonathan's regime. Sorry bro
You have just admitted it. Power supply has improved, big time. Thanks
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by pauljumbo: 5:04pm
Since when I came to Nigeria I noticed light improves middle of the month when phcn are sharing bills
Light is not rocket science we deserve 24 hours light
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:05pm
Very hollow and idle talk
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by andyoscar(m): 5:06pm
Ur Father!
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Elose11(m): 5:06pm
In my part of Nigeria, Gwagwalada, light is usually 4 hrs, and only at night. If you are enjoying light in Kwara, thank God and enjoy it while it lasts. You are a microscopic few my friend.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:07pm
pauljumbo:
How do they do it in Zimbabwe?
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by aribisala0(m): 5:07pm
greatermax77:I do not believe that the electricity has improved anyway butif it has let your statement be evidence based.
Do you have facts and figures for how many MegaWatts on the national grid are from Hydroelectric sources even when that is at full capacity? It is not that much K
Kanji for example is 760MW at 100% capacity compared to Egbin 1320MW
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Elose11(m): 5:10pm
midolian:It's simpletons like you that are pulling us down from progressing. You are given a little crumps and you praise them to high heaven. God save us from your likes.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by GavelSlam: 5:11pm
midolian:
Uganda my friend, Uganda.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:13pm
Elose11:Be thankful so you can get more.
Have a nice day!
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by SalamRushdie: 5:15pm
Op God Punish you for your lies ..I swear I have never had power this bad in Nigeria so y'all are lying ..Electricity is worse off now ..ask anybody in Lagos
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:17pm
SalamRushdie:I have not lied, young man. Sorry bou the way it is in Lagos.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Ajibel(m): 5:19pm
SalamRushdie:
It depends on your area in Lagos
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by SalamRushdie: 5:20pm
Ajibel:
What is that supposed to mean Sir
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:26pm
SalamRushdie:you can see your yansh has just been exposed. You put it as if the entire lagos was suffering from epileptic power supply.
Young man, go and pay your bills so you can enjoy power supply like others
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by 9japrof(m): 5:27pm
Which improved power supply, looks like brain dey pain you bah
Don't worry the rains would soon go and the main reality check would pop up when they would tell you that the water in kanji and shiroro damns are low and at that cannot generate enough power for nigerian consumption.
There is no improvement in power, have you heard that more megawatts have been added to the national grid?
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by AuroraB(f): 5:30pm
God punish liars and his supporters.
I have not had light for almost a week.
God punish lovers of iniquity.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Ratello: 5:32pm
midolian:Why not change your topic and limit it to ilorin
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Ajibel(m): 5:37pm
SalamRushdie:
There are areas in Lagos that enjoy an improved power supply over others.
In my area, we barely have light for up to 10hrs in a day, but when I visited my sister last weekend in another part of Lagos, the light there was very regular for at least 20 hours in a day.
So it depends on your area in Lagos.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by SalamRushdie: 5:38pm
midolian:
Baba I live in one of the best homes in Lagos so know ..I swear
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by midolian(m): 5:44pm
SalamRushdie:Hmmm, its not impossible.
I wasnt serious about the last mention..buh very serious about the improvement un power supply here. I am no kid..hav seen many administrations and can judge by them that this is far better.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by AceRoyal: 6:08pm
APC apologists will never seize to amaze me!
Improvement in ur area translates to improvement nation wide?
U praise public servants for giving u what is your right and you make them feel it's a privilege and favor.
The government also deserves commendation for high electricity tarrif, economic and financial hardship, high rate of inflation,high unemployment rate, gross incompetence and high level corruption. Not forgetting high level propaganda and draconian anti developmental policies.
APC zombies are one of the biggest threats to the sustainable development of our nation. They constantly try to insult and undermine our collective intelligence.
I love my country but hate our government!
I love my people but hate our leaders!
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by admax(m): 6:09pm
Lol
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by delugajackson(m): 6:09pm
Speak for yourself, bro. Because you've had it good doesn't mean others are doing the same.
Kwara is not the only state in Nigeria, so I don't see why you should give him an overall performance in the power sector.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Finstar: 6:09pm
Truth be told, here in Umuahia, there's constant electricity. Initially, I bought two 20,000mah power bank, to prepare for epileptic power supply like I was meant to believe, contrary was the case.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by daveson07(m): 6:09pm
Buhari the king slayer
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by TheRealestGuy(m): 6:10pm
midolian:
Your case is beyond redemption bro.
I weep for your parents.
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by admax(m): 6:10pm
Lol....Very funny! Where the light?
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by saraki2019(m): 6:10pm
kkg up baba
|Re: Buhari's Government Deserves Praise For Improvement In Power Supply by Ebimor96: 6:11pm
MabraO:
Magnifico2000:
Ladies and Gentlemen, the OP is a Muslim extremist and fanatic, hence his lies just to portray this government of propaganda in good light.
In my Niger Delta region here, we do not know if the public power grid still exist.
From the creeks to the cities, we provide ourselves with our energy needs with the aid of generator sets.
The OP is merely supporting a fellow Muslim blindly as obtains in the Islamic faith. If in doubt, please check his profile.
Please pay no heed to his religious sycophancy.
