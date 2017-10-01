₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,321 members, 3,849,250 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) (4617 Views)
Breaking(photos): Thousands Of IPOB Supporters Head To Kanu’s Home As Army Lay S / Shi’ites Protest At NASS, Demand El-zakzaky’s Release / As A Condition For Vaccination Shiites Demand Zakzaky’s Release (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 8:17pm
Thousands of students on Thursday stormed Abuja demanding for the release of Sheikh El Zakzaky, leader of Shi'ite Muslims in Nigeria.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-thousands-storm-abuja-to-demand.html
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Ndlistic(m): 8:23pm
Ok
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:25pm
Dey have always been storming.. I'm glad dis is even happening under dis govt. I'm pretty sure if dis man had been held like dis under d previous govt d north would still b burning till now becos of d violence dey'll resort to
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:34pm
Sheybi una dey laff for python dance
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by dustmalik: 9:25pm
fuckingAyaya:These people had long experienced their own version of Python dance way before the South east, and South east version is child's play compared to theirs.
4 Likes
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by DrGoodman: 9:25pm
I don't know where they are, but I think they are together somewhere,
Elzakzaki
Tompolo
Nnamdi K
5 Likes
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by josephine123: 9:31pm
Na xo
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 9:48pm
DrGoodman:
where they are will be revealed at the end of this EVIL REGIME!
sadly it will NOT be good news for their families, friends and loved ones.
May Heaven forgive me for campaigning for this evil man!
He may escape thru death bc of his old age, but his entire linage will suffer the sins of their father and grand father!
WE CONCLUDED THAT ABACHA WAS EVIL UNTIL WE MET BUHARI - THATS WHEN WE REALIZED THERE IS DEADLIER EVIL WITH WRAPPER!
IMAGINING HOW MUCH EVIL HE WOULD AV BEEN IF IT WASN'T FOR DEMOCRACY - THE THOUGHT GIVES ME GOOSE BUMPS!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by eagleeye2: 9:55pm
He has gone to the place where we will all go one day. Nigerian Army will deny they don't have him. FG... will claim he is being kept in custody for his own safety.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:00pm
Funny democratic country that rushes to help oust military regimes in neighboring countries but still use its military to opress its own citizens. Sai baba till 2090.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by dgr8truth(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 10:02pm
So all this while,this man still dy prison..the heart of buhari is desperately wicked..
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:02pm
citizens are being handled like rags here.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:02pm
When Nigerians empower an animal (buhari) to protect the lives of every citizen
This is how an animal guarantees your Human Rights
3 Likes
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:03pm
See as their mouth and body odour full everywhere
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:03pm
hmm
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:05pm
No wonder Sumaya didn`t come to work today.. She must be here shouting..
"Pree Za Zaki! Pree Za Zaki!"
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Maeka(m): 10:07pm
oooooooooh...una dong start again?
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 10:07pm
enemyofprogress:why now ?
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:08pm
Unfortunately, Jubril is deaf.
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 10:09pm
Jubril why!!
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by prince2pac(m): 10:09pm
Nawteemaxie:D for Dog
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by RZArecta(m): 10:10pm
That evil miscreant of a tadpole called Buhari might just decide to send Buratai on another genocidal mission against these Shiites.
How do they expect to see Zakzaky when the man was carried from his home in a wheelbarrow with bullet wounds to the eye and torso, it will surprise me if that man is alive. Insha'Allah, Buhari will be hounded to the ICC like a common criminal that he is come 2019
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Charly68: 10:11pm
Elzachy ---when a stubborn goat meet a stubborn hunter,anything can happen..I just pity the way the man lost many of his sons to jihad
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 10:14pm
Them go soon call them terrorists
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:14pm
prince2pac:
Y for Your bald head there!
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Legendaryarcher(f): 10:14pm
what is it with this shites and sunni muslim
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by Bari22(m): 10:17pm
nwaanambra1:
Hate is the beginning of madness
Hate kills
Your father, mother and entire generation are regretting giving birth to useless being like you
This is why they didn't taught u how to respect elders
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by ahnaija: 10:20pm
Buhari, your family will suffer of this when tie comes
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by shineeye1: 10:21pm
If Zakzaky is confirmed to be a security risk to the nation, his detention should continue regardless of whatever propaganda or campaign to the contrary! The necessity for national peace and security supersedes any singular claim to so called human rights. The doctrine of national necessity for survival remains the highest law of the land. The government must be resolute enough to tear gas all bloody, financially induced protesters from the capital if necessary.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by 12345baba: 10:21pm
I feel like saying bloody moslem. In fact bloody them!
|Re: Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) by mideactive: 10:21pm
O
Remains Of Ikechukwu Ukeoma (viewer Discretion Advised) / Fashola Commissions LASU School Of Transport. PICS.. / We Will Embarrass This Govt through President Zuma (PICS) - APC
Viewing this topic: Iykecollins(m), zenti99(m), Israeljones(m), kollinz1234, PurestBoy(m), mozzti(m), Kenitez(m), Officialshobo, beycity(m), amnesty7, spartanx(m), A12(m), Ademascot, BrokenTV, EzekielBams(m), dopemama, akandi4u(m), ManagerUgo(m), Omooba77, stunner7(m), donkenny(m), proudlyYoruba(m), Foxtrox266, Max24, austanoy2k, Dongafffy, fabulousfortune(m), Sunnyb10, continentalceo(m), lamalang(m), PstOlu and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19