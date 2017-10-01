Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Thousands Storm Abuja To Demand El-Zakzaky's Release (Photos) (4617 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-thousands-storm-abuja-to-demand.html Thousands of students on Thursday stormed Abuja demanding for the release of Sheikh El Zakzaky, leader of Shi'ite Muslims in Nigeria.

Dey have always been storming.. I'm glad dis is even happening under dis govt. I'm pretty sure if dis man had been held like dis under d previous govt d north would still b burning till now becos of d violence dey'll resort to 6 Likes 1 Share

Sheybi una dey laff for python dance

These people had long experienced their own version of Python dance way before the South east, and South east version is child's play compared to theirs.

I don't know where they are, but I think they are together somewhere,

where they are will be revealed at the end of this EVIL REGIME!



sadly it will NOT be good news for their families, friends and loved ones.



May Heaven forgive me for campaigning for this evil man!





He may escape thru death bc of his old age, but his entire linage will suffer the sins of their father and grand father!







WE CONCLUDED THAT ABACHA WAS EVIL UNTIL WE MET BUHARI - THATS WHEN WE REALIZED THERE IS DEADLIER EVIL WITH WRAPPER!



where they are will be revealed at the end of this EVIL REGIME!

sadly it will NOT be good news for their families, friends and loved ones.

May Heaven forgive me for campaigning for this evil man!

He may escape thru death bc of his old age, but his entire linage will suffer the sins of their father and grand father!

WE CONCLUDED THAT ABACHA WAS EVIL UNTIL WE MET BUHARI - THATS WHEN WE REALIZED THERE IS DEADLIER EVIL WITH WRAPPER!

IMAGINING HOW MUCH EVIL HE WOULD AV BEEN IF IT WASN'T FOR DEMOCRACY - THE THOUGHT GIVES ME GOOSE BUMPS!

He has gone to the place where we will all go one day. Nigerian Army will deny they don't have him. FG... will claim he is being kept in custody for his own safety. 1 Like

Funny democratic country that rushes to help oust military regimes in neighboring countries but still use its military to opress its own citizens. Sai baba till 2090. 1 Like

So all this while,this man still dy prison..the heart of buhari is desperately wicked.. 1 Like

citizens are being handled like rags here. citizens are being handled like rags here. 1 Like

When Nigerians empower an animal (buhari) to protect the lives of every citizen







This is how an animal guarantees your Human Rights 3 Likes

See as their mouth and body odour full everywhere

"Pree Za Zaki! Pree Za Zaki!" No wonder Sumaya didn`t come to work today.. She must be here shouting.."Pree Za Zaki! Pree Za Zaki!"

oooooooooh...una dong start again?

See as their mouth and body odour full everywhere why now ? why now ?

Unfortunately, Jubril is deaf.

Jubril why!!

D D for Dog D for Dog

That evil miscreant of a tadpole called Buhari might just decide to send Buratai on another genocidal mission against these Shiites.

How do they expect to see Zakzaky when the man was carried from his home in a wheelbarrow with bullet wounds to the eye and torso, it will surprise me if that man is alive. Insha'Allah, Buhari will be hounded to the ICC like a common criminal that he is come 2019

Elzachy ---when a stubborn goat meet a stubborn hunter,anything can happen..I just pity the way the man lost many of his sons to jihad

Them go soon call them terrorists

D for Dog

what is it with this shites and sunni muslim

Hate is the beginning of madness



Hate kills



Your father, mother and entire generation are regretting giving birth to useless being like you



Hate is the beginning of madness

Hate kills

Your father, mother and entire generation are regretting giving birth to useless being like you

This is why they didn't taught u how to respect elders

Buhari, your family will suffer of this when tie comes

If Zakzaky is confirmed to be a security risk to the nation, his detention should continue regardless of whatever propaganda or campaign to the contrary! The necessity for national peace and security supersedes any singular claim to so called human rights. The doctrine of national necessity for survival remains the highest law of the land. The government must be resolute enough to tear gas all bloody, financially induced protesters from the capital if necessary. 3 Likes 1 Share

I feel like saying bloody moslem. In fact bloody them!