₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,667 members, 3,850,335 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) (12691 Views)
The Billionaire Heaven For Sale– The Most Expensive Home Ever Listed In America / If Your Room As Bachelor Looks Like This You Are Boss - Pic / 5 Nigerian Cities With The Most Expensive Apartment Rentage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:45am
The world's most expensive home has gone on sale for a colossal £315 million.
Villa Les Cèdres, an 18,000 square-foot estate in the South of France that comes with a 14-bedroom mansion and 35 acres of land, was built 187 years ago.
It was once owned by Belgian King Leopold II, who bought the glorious patch along the coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat - in 1904 after becoming exorbitantly wealthy from his savage exploitation of the Congo Free State.
It had previously been owned by the mayor of Villefranche-sur-Mer and was used as a farm for olive trees.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4974762/World-s-expensive-house-goes-sale-315-MILLION.html
1 Like
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by shervydman(m): 8:45am
Explorers:
they've been milking the continent; even before Jesus came to earth.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 8:46am
This looks like my future home.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by NeeKlaus: 8:48am
One former Minister of Petroleum can afford this without breaking a sweat. .
I didn't call names, please. I am not really feeling fine.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 8:48am
.
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by bamdly(m): 8:48am
dang gonna buy for my ex when I start looting oil moni
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by LionInBoxOffice(m): 8:49am
all I want is better sleeping conditions for people on the street.
16 Likes
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:49am
The coastline and Mediterranean Sea are seen beyond the private gardens.
Amazonian lily pads rest on the man-made pond in the botanical gardens.
The property still has one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, which includes manicured lawns, 15,000 plants and 20 greenhouses containing rare tropical vegetation.
The palatial home even features a ballroom, an Olympic-size swimming pool and stables for up to 30 horses.
1 Like
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by richeeyo(m): 8:52am
The structure ain't worth it, maybe it was built on an isand The cost of purchasing the island The cost of shipping materials and workers The cost of a stable power supply
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:58am
Antique furnishings decorate a bedroom inside the Villa Les Cedres.
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 8:58am
But the most expensive home is Antillia located on Altamount Road , Cumballa Hill in Mumbai. Owned by Mukesh Ambani
4 Likes
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by ArcFresky(m): 8:59am
richeeyo:Its not about being worth it,
Its the value of tourist currency that matters
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:01am
I don't know what's giving me confidence that I'll own this kinda building, and I will.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:08am
Jacktheripper:
With 600 residents.
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 9:11am
Explorers:A family plus a staff of 600
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 9:11am
this one na city of its own
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:15am
Jacktheripper:
But has never been up for sale?
I know the worth is about a billion dollars.
2 Likes
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 9:22am
Explorers:Ok boss
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by iamchybs(m): 9:26am
Most expensive tho but not really beautiful tho
1 Like
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by TDonald: 9:47am
Jacktheripper:
Correct
Cost of building was estimated at a billion Dollars
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by kirchofff(m): 9:57am
Money good o
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by evy1(m): 11:04am
Buying a house of this magnitude you have to be super rich, cos the cost of maintenance alone can really drain you.
2 Likes
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by martynsnet: 11:43am
That king that was enslaving the whole of the Congo in "Legend of Tarzan"
1 Like
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by johnwizey: 11:57am
This is paradise
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by DanielsParker: 11:58am
nice one
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Kennitrust: 11:58am
heaven on earth
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by wunmi590(m): 11:58am
Very beautiful house.
BTW: What do I want to use this big house for?, too big for my liking, after all my children have found their way to build their own family, me and my wife would now be the only one in this whole big house.
Chinake meeeeee!
That's what's currently happening to my fiancées parent, everybody don find their way, remain only papa and mama for thier big house alone
2 Likes
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Pheals(f): 11:58am
I don't believe it's the most expensive... will use the dough to build a modern house self
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 11:58am
I tap into this God will bless me more than this amen
1 Like
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:58am
ABI na Heaven?
|Re: ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 11:59am
Kudos to those keeping it clean.
Things To Know About Real Estate Financing / 4 Bedroom detach Bungalow+3brm Guest Chalet in Ibadan For Sale.* with pictures* / Lawmaker Asks Amosun To Sign Anti-land Grabbing Bill
Viewing this topic: slimpoppa(m), femcy4real(m), KAYD007(m), venoc200(m), Josskute(m), Fizz29(m), micklplus(m), dannyfillz(m), LuckyLadolce(m), JuicyStar, Kposkila, uchvic(m), Thedrebaba, Iruosonobrugwhe, Fogman(m), haby2009, annur77(m), alongeemma(m), D1official, ejakpovi2, Udokang1(m), Amateratsu(m), HumanistMike(m), slimmoney(m), AmaechiLinus(m), surveyorng, profjyde(m), malowsky(m), nativedoctor(m), temlex, Princetammy, joelegacy(m), poshmallam(m), Mercykayy(m), jorhnny, usamali(m), ileoloyin, gatsboi(m), WRAKE(m), tmanuelle, princestars(m), Redman36(m), Coloradvantage(m), urbanemind, leokinguch(m), Cyrilpac(m), iniicequeeen, Geewynn(m), Mexyz(m), k22olainc(m), TEEZERS, mannatech, Mrnakeina(m), lordimmaogidi(m), Probina, femixyz(m), earthcrust, gozofifarms, OasisT, greatmarshall(m), christnazirite(m), Casinger, AleAirHub(m), neatideas, ikaboy, Kazzman(m), toye440, steveblue, SirAbdulthe1st, andray12(m), Alexrayz(m), johnclark001(m), Coraje(m), AkupeMBANO(m), Chrisnoni(m), dennisworld1(m), honyph, oshelenge07(m), intruxive(m), Omolecturer419(m), miftpulse, soberdrunk(m), GeeTECH(m), Psalmist1, secpowell, Anowax(m), HsLBroker(m), igwegeorgiano(m), ogtavia(m), tziz(m), peterswagg(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), jay89(m), adesesan89, pereth, efighter, folarin22(m), inedujac, sagod, okpanachi09, olumario(m), Sholypop, OfficialAwol(m), Talltom, johncesc04(m), brainpower(m), jaafree, Theakthedream, valemtech(m), Emescot(m), DrVector(m), awoo47, SSBN(m), Godsfavour001(m), Igwe85(m), Nymeria247(m), grandstar(m), lilking12(m), biomustry, MrTeeo, tunary(m), Unbeliever(m), uzeba(m), domcarez(m), mikky4all(m), wumibello(f), Ceede, Naijabin(m), Queen94, Rayfield2020, WomanOfRace(f), P1313(m), God2man(m), Rukitop(f), kjsunday3(m), Nmaudu, sirbanky77, Donexy16(m), realoscar84(m), SmartMugu, danny086(m), Clentuzbaba(m), jeroncomputers, monlawal(m), damasin, Sadrey1(m), MrDandy(m), MARKETfund, Richvine(m), HenryDion, LeonOgu, chiboy7(m), robonski15(m), Hazkel(f), alabi565(m), YONIK, Udeani(m), jamexborn(m), Samccalister, Osama10(m), kastroveli, Jackpeter96(m), Teejaykary, AbuEzeFemi(m), simi4me(m), kally90(f), aanexplus(m), Dammyllionaire(m), holysainbj(m), ajil(m), ojoagba, Fuckingmallam45(m), Zakkyoz(m), calyto, zionglory(m), Guilderland1, annnikky(f), Lorhdany(m), FENZY24(m), brainpulse, sushieater, TWorks, mrErific, lekea007(m), oyinkel(m), farastrongman, Anderson25(m), vhickky(f), Bioboy1213(m), reajen(m), ashawopikin(m), kaymart(m), Additives(m), adakaibeyamma, whyniel, Obiegbuchinazac, chiiraq802(m), computergod, thebushman, SeunEjire(m), gpercuxionz(m), jinneyb(m), Micheezy7(m), donchrisk(m), benega, osazsky(m), oluwacastro, freshboi88, jakesjohnson(m), Lbrasi, eminikansoso(m), Mayouree(m), jack1410, mamapidgin, Aladine(m), telure, Ayloaded04, Pivot, musaogunnubi(m), wizzywisdom(m), samkleen(m), Mbamto, mikewills(m), aramadaokunrin(m), KendrickAyomide(m), koikoi2(m), HzRF(m), playcharles(m), Weir, lieutenantprime(m), shenney, lolawilliams(f), Briona(f), ODVanguard, kolawoleahmed(m), kurupt1, jafarkuku, JW214, VERDA, kayburner, TFLAME(m), cmion7, mandai01(m), murphyola, sikells(m), 12fb, Cacawa2, laketech, Ephraimatic(m), Yinka93(m), memud001(m) and 390 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7