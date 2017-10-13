Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / ₦151Billion: World's Most Expensive Home, This Is What It Looks Like(Photos) (12691 Views)

Villa Les Cèdres, an 18,000 square-foot estate in the South of France that comes with a 14-bedroom mansion and 35 acres of land, was built 187 years ago.



It was once owned by Belgian King Leopold II, who bought the glorious patch along the coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat - in 1904 after becoming exorbitantly wealthy from his savage exploitation of the Congo Free State.



It had previously been owned by the mayor of Villefranche-sur-Mer and was used as a farm for olive trees.





they've been milking the continent; even before Jesus came to earth. they've been milking the continent; even before Jesus came to earth. 19 Likes 1 Share

This looks like my future home. 3 Likes 3 Shares







I didn't call names, please. I am not really feeling fine. One former Minister of Petroleum can afford this without breaking a sweat. .I didn't call names, please. I am not really feeling fine. 34 Likes 2 Shares

dang gonna buy for my ex when I start looting oil moni

all I want is better sleeping conditions for people on the street. 16 Likes

The coastline and Mediterranean Sea are seen beyond the private gardens.





Amazonian lily pads rest on the man-made pond in the botanical gardens.











The property still has one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, which includes manicured lawns, 15,000 plants and 20 greenhouses containing rare tropical vegetation.





The palatial home even features a ballroom, an Olympic-size swimming pool and stables for up to 30 horses. 1 Like

The structure ain't worth it, maybe it was built on an isand The cost of purchasing the island The cost of shipping materials and workers The cost of a stable power supply 2 Likes 1 Share

Antique furnishings decorate a bedroom inside the Villa Les Cedres.

But the most expensive home is Antillia located on Altamount Road , Cumballa Hill in Mumbai. Owned by Mukesh Ambani 4 Likes

The structure ain't worth it, maybe it was built on an isand

The cost of purchasing the island

The cost of shipping materials and workers

The cost of a stable power supply





Its not about being worth it,

I don't know what's giving me confidence that I'll own this kinda building, and I will. 16 Likes 3 Shares

But the most expensive home is Antillia located on Altamount Road , Cumballa Hill in Mumbai. Owned by Mukesh Ambani

this one na city of its own 1 Like 1 Share

But has never been up for sale?



I know the worth is about a billion dollars. But has never been up for sale?I know the worth is about a billion dollars. 2 Likes

But has never been up for sale?

Most expensive tho but not really beautiful tho Most expensive tho but not really beautiful tho 1 Like

But the most expensive home is Antillia located on Altamount Road , Cumballa Hill in Mumbai. Owned by Mukesh Ambani

Correct



Money good o

Buying a house of this magnitude you have to be super rich, cos the cost of maintenance alone can really drain you. 2 Likes

That king that was enslaving the whole of the Congo in "Legend of Tarzan" 1 Like

This is paradise

nice one

heaven on earth





BTW: What do I want to use this big house for?, too big for my liking, after all my children have found their way to build their own family, me and my wife would now be the only one in this whole big house.



Chinake meeeeee!





That's what's currently happening to my fiancées parent, everybody don find their way, remain only papa and mama for thier big house alone Very beautiful house.BTW: What do I want to use this big house for?, too big for my liking, after all my children have found their way to build their own family, me and my wife would now be the only one in this whole big house.Chinake meeeeee!That's what's currently happening to my fiancées parent, everybody don find their way, remain only papa and mama for thier big house alone 2 Likes

I don't believe it's the most expensive... will use the dough to build a modern house self

I tap into this God will bless me more than this amen 1 Like

ABI na Heaven? ABI na Heaven?