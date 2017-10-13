Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) (5740 Views)

Osinbajo Denies Approving NNPC Contracts But Two Loans / God Afflicted Buhari With Deafness - Asari Dokubo (VIDEO) / Shameless Osinbajo Now Resorting To Copying Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Osinbajo, in a statement through his Media aide, Laolu Akande, stated that he approved some contracts for the NNPC but later clarified that it was loan agreements he approved not Oil contracts.



Asari, in a fresh video obtained by PoliticsNGR, attacked Osinbajo, saying that he has now 'has a PhD in Lying'. Watch the video below;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/13/nnpc-contracts-osinbajo-now-phd-lying-asari-dokubo/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs6bGTPRDcE Former Niger Delta Militant, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo has fired the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo over conflicting reports of his alleged approval of NNPC contracts worth over N600 billion while President Buhari was away on medical leave in London.Osinbajo, in a statement through his Media aide, Laolu Akande, stated that he approved some contracts for the NNPC but later clarified that it was loan agreements he approved not Oil contracts.Asari, in a fresh video obtained by PoliticsNGR, attacked Osinbajo, saying that he has now 'has a PhD in Lying'. Watch the video below;

pepper dem gang



dem nor go rest. nor be bubu? 3 Likes

Fake pastor osinbajo is neck deep in political pop. Shame on him and fake pastor Adeboye for this infamy 18 Likes 1 Share

http://www.nairaland.com/4114689/real-problem-northern-nigeria

I'm not surprised I'm not surprised

i can only smh... Pastor Osibanjoi can only smh... 2 Likes

Sheep wey dey follow dog waka go learn to chop poo, abi how that adage go again. 3 Likes 1 Share

People get time to watch this clown sha 11 Likes 2 Shares

shekau is dodging from one enclave to another. tom polo is hiding from one creek to another. gani adams don give him self brain keep quiet. nnamdi kanu don dissapear. asari dokubo is now a youtube video comedy sensation. walahi i like this buhari style no time for nonsense. 22 Likes 4 Shares





But he signed something without Kachukwu's consent



Useless government N640bnBut he signed something without Kachukwu's consentUseless government 3 Likes

In the land of the blinds,one eye's man is the king,so Asari dokubo you can only speak for your mumu followers. 6 Likes

newbornmacho:

Fake pastor osinbajo is neck deep in political pop. Shame on him and fake pastor Adeboye for this infamy May God forgive you because you don't know what you are saying May God forgive you because you don't know what you are saying 10 Likes 1 Share

the VP has been reduced to nothing...smh to afonja nation.. 11 Likes

Baawaa:



May God forgive you because you don't know what you are saying Better face your front. I know a lot. Better face your front. I know a lot. 8 Likes

obiageIi:

People get time to watch this clown sha so we should be watching you? Smh so we should be watching you? Smh 13 Likes

Osibanjo should not disgrace my good yoruba friends by openly defending corrupt buhari and the cabal, it surely will do him no good but further taint is already challenged image. 5 Likes

Who is this nomadic imbecille 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm

You see why no true heaven conscious person should participate in Naija politics... IT'S full of lies, blackmail and intrigues 5 Likes

hakimi1974:

shekau is dodging from one enclave to another. tom polo is hiding from one creek to another. gani adams don give him self brain keep quiet. nnamdi kanu don dissapear. asari dokubo is now a youtube video comedy sensation. walahi i like this buhari style no time for nonsense.

I'm telling u I'm telling u 2 Likes

When will this man give birth to his prolonged pregnancy? When will this man give birth to his prolonged pregnancy? 1 Like

K[color=#006600][/color]





One doesn't need to disturb self to know what a lawyer and pastor in this kind of administration is. 1 Like

Nah today

Okk

Osinbajo has finally reduced his integrity level.



Genuine pastors have no business with Nigerian Politics 6 Likes





It's painful that u will do this for another 6 years No free money for this idiot againIt's painful that u will do this for another 6 years 1 Like 1 Share

okay

See his fat belly, like things are struggling for freedom there

What do u expect from the ex pastor that is working with Lai Mohammed? 4 Likes

So much confusion and lies on this issue. 1 Like