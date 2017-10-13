₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by aminulive: 1:33pm
Former Niger Delta Militant, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo has fired the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo over conflicting reports of his alleged approval of NNPC contracts worth over N600 billion while President Buhari was away on medical leave in London.
Osinbajo, in a statement through his Media aide, Laolu Akande, stated that he approved some contracts for the NNPC but later clarified that it was loan agreements he approved not Oil contracts.
Asari, in a fresh video obtained by PoliticsNGR, attacked Osinbajo, saying that he has now 'has a PhD in Lying'. Watch the video below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/13/nnpc-contracts-osinbajo-now-phd-lying-asari-dokubo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs6bGTPRDcE
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by capatainrambo: 1:37pm
pepper dem gang
dem nor go rest. nor be bubu?
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by newbornmacho(m): 1:38pm
Fake pastor osinbajo is neck deep in political pop. Shame on him and fake pastor Adeboye for this infamy
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by newbornmacho(m): 1:39pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4114689/real-problem-northern-nigeria
I'm not surprised
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by temitemi1(m): 1:40pm
Pastor Osibanjo i can only smh...
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by DanseMacabre(m): 1:42pm
Sheep wey dey follow dog waka go learn to chop poo, abi how that adage go again.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by obiageIi(f): 1:46pm
People get time to watch this clown sha
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by hakimi1974(m): 1:53pm
shekau is dodging from one enclave to another. tom polo is hiding from one creek to another. gani adams don give him self brain keep quiet. nnamdi kanu don dissapear. asari dokubo is now a youtube video comedy sensation. walahi i like this buhari style no time for nonsense.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Keneking: 1:55pm
N640bn
But he signed something without Kachukwu's consent
Useless government
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Baawaa(m): 1:58pm
In the land of the blinds,one eye's man is the king,so Asari dokubo you can only speak for your mumu followers.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Baawaa(m): 2:01pm
newbornmacho:May God forgive you because you don't know what you are saying
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Dillusionist(f): 2:02pm
the VP has been reduced to nothing...smh to afonja nation..
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by newbornmacho(m): 2:05pm
Baawaa:Better face your front. I know a lot.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by blacksteel(m): 2:09pm
obiageIi:so we should be watching you? Smh
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by magoo10: 2:10pm
Osibanjo should not disgrace my good yoruba friends by openly defending corrupt buhari and the cabal, it surely will do him no good but further taint is already challenged image.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by aleeyus(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by brainpulse: 5:01pm
Who is this nomadic imbecille
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by SalamRushdie: 5:02pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Sunnycliff(m): 5:02pm
You see why no true heaven conscious person should participate in Naija politics... IT'S full of lies, blackmail and intrigues
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by aleeyus(m): 5:02pm
hakimi1974:
I'm telling u
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by NgcoboP: 5:03pm
When will this man give birth to his prolonged pregnancy?
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by kingPhidel(m): 5:03pm
K[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by hucienda: 5:04pm
One doesn't need to disturb self to know what a lawyer and pastor in this kind of administration is.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by BroZuma: 5:04pm
Nah today
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Hentizzle: 5:04pm
Okk
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by xynerise(m): 5:04pm
Osinbajo has finally reduced his integrity level.
Genuine pastors have no business with Nigerian Politics
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by laffwitmi: 5:05pm
No free money for this idiot again
It's painful that u will do this for another 6 years
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by Goddygee(m): 5:05pm
okay
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by danielpark: 5:06pm
See his fat belly, like things are struggling for freedom there
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by talk2percy(m): 5:07pm
What do u expect from the ex pastor that is working with Lai Mohammed?
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by God1000(m): 5:07pm
So much confusion and lies on this issue.
|Re: Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) by ObaKlaz(m): 5:07pm
Dillusionist:And 'our dilector' is now focused on breaking Usain Bolt's records and bring glory to the land of the greatest 'developers' the world has ever seen.
