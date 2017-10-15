₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,953 members, 3,854,681 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande (9042 Views)
Asari Dokubo: Osinbajo Has A PhD In Lying Now Over NNPC Contract (Video) / Laolu Akande Asks Nigerians To Name Road Projects Completed In Last 10 Years / Buhari To Appoint Laolu-Akande, As Osinbajo's Spokesman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by ev4real(m): 6:03pm
The Presidency has faulted reports that $25bn worth of oil contracts were awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or that $25bn was missing in the NNPC.
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande.
“No contracts were procured by the NNPC based on the leaked memo of the Petroleum Resources Minister of State, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, even though such impressions have been maliciously created in the past few weeks,” the statement said.
On October 12, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had said he granted authorisation to two ventures from the corporation while President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical leave.
He had noted that the approvals were specifically for financing joint ventures through loans and not contracts.
Akande, who was answering questions from reporters in Abuja on the matter, said that a closer look at each of the said projects indicated clearly that “these are not procurement contracts.”
“When I tweeted on Thursday morning last week, I had indicated that the Vice President, while acting as president approved Joint Venture Financing arrangements,” he said.
“But for some curious reasons, a few media reports used that tweet to report that I said the then Acting President approved N640 Billion worth of oil contracts. Such reporting is both false and misleading and, therefore, ought to be completely ignored by all seekers of truth.”
The Vice President’s aide, however, said that what was more important was that none of the referenced projects and transactions revealed by the NNPC was actually a procurement contract.
“Take both the Crude Term Contract and the Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP) agreements, for instance, these are not procurement contracts involving the expenditure of public funds,” he said.
“Both transactions are simply a shortlisting process, in which prospective off-takers of crude oil and suppliers of petroleum are selected under agreed terms, and in accordance with due process. It is therefore wrong and misleading to refer to them as though they’re contracts involving the expenditure of NNPC funds, or public funds of any sort.
“As you now know, the Honorable Minister of Petroleum Resources himself has in fact clarified that he meant to focus on administrative and governance issues, not red-flag any fraud – because no fraud exists in this matter,” he added.
Akande also maintained that it was untrue and inaccurate to attach $10B and $5B values on both contracts, saying “attaching monetary values to these contracts is an arbitrary act that completely distorts understanding of the situation.”
“Whenever there is a monetary value on any consignment of crude oil lifted in this country by any firm, the proceeds go directly to the Federation Account and not to any company. In fact, the Buhari administration in the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has closed down multiple NNPC accounts in order to promote transparency and probity.”
He explained further that in compiling the shortlisting for the prospective off-takers of crude oil and suppliers of petroleum under agreed terms, there were public placements of advertisements in the mass media seeking Expressions of Interest (EoI).
Osinbajo’s spokesman added that bids were publicly opened in the presence of regulatory agencies in the sector and civil society groups among others.
He said, “For the sake of emphasis, let me state clearly that both the Crude Term Contract and the Direct Sale and Direct Purchase agreements are not contracts for any procurement of goods, works or services, and, therefore, do not involve the use of public funds; instead, they are simply a shortlisting of off-takers.
“It is important to set the records straight that the list of approved off-takers does not carry any financial values but simply states the terms and conditions for the lifting and supply of petroleum products.”
Akande also informed that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Contract was a contractor-financed contract which has not yet been finalised or awarded, saying it is making its way to the Federal Executive Council.
He added, “There were also three presidential approvals given on Joint Venture financing arrangements, meaning loans to cater for cash call obligations – one of these was okayed by the President in 2015, and two by the then Acting President in 2017.”
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/15/breaking-no-25bn-nnpc-contracts-anywhere-says-presidency/
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Clerverly: 6:13pm
ok
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Spylord48: 6:14pm
denial as usual.
This government sef
79 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by clevadani: 6:14pm
We dun hear
1 Like
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:16pm
APC THINK SEY WE BE FOOL?
45 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by psucc(m): 6:23pm
And after sometimes na Kachikwu de go
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Kingbet: 6:24pm
Again kwa.
3 Likes
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by paBuhari(m): 6:25pm
Let the lies commence! No investigation nothing. Presidency/cabal just came out to say there is no $25 billion contract. The same contract Baru claimed Jubril approved on his sick bed in London few days ago.
By the time vegetable's govt loot zoo dry, Zoogerians will beg Kenya for visa to live in their zoo.
This news is meant for zombies.
73 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by MyNewJackeT: 6:26pm
so they're are trying to say kachukwu's memo did not leak. that kachukwu does not know his job
this is a real test to zombies.
sip it while it's hot
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by tit(f): 6:27pm
Liars
Mumumadhu buhari the rat of liars
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Letslive: 6:33pm
Jonathan Nigerians are really sorry and God forgive Nigerians
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by gurunlocker: 6:33pm
Lol.... No be this government? They know they can go away with anything with their legendary lies and denial. I don't blame them, we don't have strong oppositions to heat their feet.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by vedaxcool(m): 6:33pm
Only pigs and idiots cannot comprehend simple information- Nnamdi Cownu
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by 01Alpha(m): 6:37pm
is it that kachukwu don't know what he is doing or the presidency is lying?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Omeokachie: 6:39pm
Oturugbeke!!!!
Even Baru never denied the "contracts", but claimed that he got "approval" for them!
How diabolically did this twist of there not being a contract come about when the people at the centre of it all said there was?
Laolu, do you realise that your principal (Osinbajo) is a pastor, or has he backsliden?
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Baawaa(m): 6:41pm
Who to believe
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Nbote(m): 6:42pm
Nothing surprises me from dis govt anymore. I really won't b surprised if dey deny dey are d ones in power
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by eagleu: 6:51pm
Anybody remember the 2.8B naira missing when Buhari was minister of petroleum?
What about the $21B missing when he was PTF chair?
And now this $25B missing from NNPC.
His spokesmen denied that all these were missing, even in 1984 when the Nigeria's budget was about 5B naira, 2.8 B was stolen with Buhari in charge.
His government spokesmen denied, denied and denied.
Unfortunately investigative reporters like Vera Ifudu lost her job with NTA, Senate led by Olusola Saraki instituted a probe committee when Nigerians probing the loss began to be killed, or "disappeared" one by one.
Waiting for BMC members to refute this with facts, not insults and innuendos
37 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by stillondmatter: 7:03pm
Politics can be really funny.....It's a game played by those who are annoyingly smart
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by RomeSankara: 7:03pm
Everyday a new twist, this is the hallmark of pathological liars
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Keneking: 7:41pm
One story to keep the youth talking for the rest of the week.
Nonsense govt
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by ArmedRobber: 7:59pm
majority of the comments above reeks of absolute ignorance of the content in the news.
their comments are based on headline.media sensationalism is not good for a country that breeds lazy readers and people that lack basic comprehension of a passage
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by ArmedRobber: 8:04pm
eagleu:at times it is better to keep quiet and pretend like genius rather that making fool of yourself with stupid comment
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by kabakaauu: 8:12pm
Hmm
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by DutchBruh: 8:25pm
$25billion oil money is still missing,,,Them set enquiry, them say money no loss si ooo,E no finish,,,,, E no finish,,,,, E no finish,,,,, E no finish,,,,, E no finish,,,,, E no finish,,,,, tanta taranran ( buhari 1977, same buhari 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6ouQTAaxHc
Fela Warned our fathers about Buhari
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by adetoya234: 8:27pm
DutchBruh:25th quote.
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by gaeul(f): 8:34pm
Hmmm
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Danielspark: 8:34pm
clevadani:
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by QueenOfNepal: 8:35pm
Osibanjo is now more confused than buhari. Giving contradicting statements daily
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by Kingluqman89(m): 8:35pm
I T T
All of dem
|Re: "There Is No $25bn NNPC Contract Anywhere" - Laolu Akande by ToluSuo(m): 8:35pm
Billion dollar Gang...
#PEACE...
1 Like
Nigerians Can We Forget This Guys? (pictures) / PDP Or MEGA Party: Which One Will You Go For? With Reason / Explosion Heard In Nigerian City Of Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: docboma(m), iyke3000, jboixxx(m), yinkaabeegs, 4gunners(m), Aghanel(m), chubacletu(m), eagleu, CioAngels(f), Frankbaro(m), realborn(m), stillondmatter, adriftonmemories(m), Jubril4194, russello, jpmoriarti(m), lapagegirl(f), khaz(m), Wiseandtrue(f), netzro(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28