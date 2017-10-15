Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics (3498 Views)

Russian-born model Kristina Kuchma, 24, was pissed at her now ex-boyfriend, business executive Guy Gentile who had promised to finance her own business, ended up breaking up with her during a dinner out near his Bahamas home.



The model had wanted to start a marketing business and hoped he would help fund it with a $50,000 gift.



According to The NY Post, Kuchma texted her ex in broken English on Saturday night after the dirty deed.



She wrote: “Lier!” 'You told me you will help me to start a business! That were your words! Now you want to be an investor Well investor I have a surprise for you on a backyard, start with that investment idea first.'



Gentile, 41, who was arrested for an alleged Wall Street pump-and-dump scheme in 2007, but became an FBI informant to escape federal charges, came home to find his Mercedes S400 parked inside the pool.



According to him, 'My heart dropped because of [fears she was inside]. I didn't care about the car at that moment,' he said.



'But after I realized she wasn't in it, then I start to get pissed off that she would pull something like this after everything I've done for her. I dumped her. She dumped my car.'



Gentile, who runs a Bahamas-based brokerage, said their last dinner together was supposed to be a casual one with a friend until she dropped a bomb on him. “She looks at me and says, I have something to tell you,” he said. “I’m pregnant.”



He agreed to support the kid, only for the model to change her tune, saying: “I’m not pregnant with a kid, I’m pregnant with an idea,” she told Gentile.



It was also reported that Gentile had already bought her a Gucci bag, a new iPhone, and new Beats headphones as a birthday gift but this request “blurred the lines” between business and romance, he said.





He decided then to end their year-and-a-half-long relationship.



“I said, ‘You know what? You got the wrong guy. If you want a guy who’s going to hand you money for nothing, you got the wrong guy,’ ” he said.



Kuchma threw hot green tea in his face. “It was really disrespectful to do that at a restaurant I dine at a lot in front of a good friend of mine,” he added saying that, 'She then stormed off, taking the keys to his ride so she could deliver some payback, he said.



After spending more than four hours to get the car out of the pool, Gentile who made a police report about the issue said. “I really loved this girl and would have married her,” he said, “but she went too far!”





Some girls sha 1 Like

Hell hath no fury... 1 Like

White Girls Can Surprise You Positively And Negatively

Nigerian girls if you break their hearts, they will Start crying like the Jerusalem women, but white girls, omo dem go sentence you to death 4 Likes 1 Share





But this is nothing new



Most are VERY UNSTABLE EMOTIONALLY .... na dem dey do all these crazy stuff seen worse .. one burnt the car with all his expensive shoes, watches , everything ... If this was in Naija ... d babe will be dead by nowBut this is nothing newMost are VERY UNSTABLE EMOTIONALLY .... na dem dey do all these crazy stuff seen worse .. one burnt the car with all his expensive shoes, watches , everything ... 2 Likes

Lalas247:

If this was in Naija ... d babe will be dead by now



But this is nothing new



Most are VERY UNSTABLE EMOTIONALLY .... na dem dey do all these crazy stuff seen worse .. one burnt the car with all his expensive shoes, watches , everything ... omo one white chic wey love me for Facebook that year...she tell me say if I break her heart say she go shoot me. Even show me the gun for picture.. Omo fear catch me.. I just comport myself omo one white chic wey love me for Facebook that year...she tell me say if I break her heart say she go shoot me. Even show me the gun for picture.. Omo fear catch me.. I just comport myself 5 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

omo one white chic wey love me for Facebook that year...she tell me say if I break her heart say she go shoot me. Even show me the gun for picture.. Omo fear catch me.. I just comport myself Dem no dey waste time o

They can ruin a mans life just like that u won’t even see it coming ....... they define crazy very well Dem no dey waste time oThey can ruin a mans life just like that u won’t even see it coming ....... they define crazy very well

Lalas247:



Dem no dey waste time o

They can ruin a mans life just like that u won’t even see it coming ....... they define crazy very well but dem no go bad to date sha. As long as d dude no go look Another woman but dem no go bad to date sha. As long as d dude no go look Another woman 3 Likes

dingbang:

but dem no go bad to date sha. As long as d dude no go look Another woman

Yes once u start cheating it won’t end well, u n side chic will meet a bullet

U can easily have a happy life if u know what ur doing sha .. not all are crazy Yes once u start cheating it won’t end well, u n side chic will meet a bulletU can easily have a happy life if u know what ur doing sha .. not all are crazy

Lalas247:





Yes once u start cheating it won’t end well, u n side chic will meet a bullet

U can easily have a happy life if u know what ur doing sha .. not all are crazy but they like to divorce eh... That's my problem with most of them but they like to divorce eh... That's my problem with most of them











Naija girl go burn the car including it carcass! She drives the car into a swimming pool? Is the girl serious at all?Naija girl go burn the car including it carcass! 1 Like

dingbang:

but they like to divorce eh... That's my problem with most of them Yes .... they don’t stay most time divorce is the ans

And they’d will take everything the man has if no prenup .... Yes .... they don’t stay most time divorce is the ansAnd they’d will take everything the man has if no prenup ....

no time to sober life goes on.but $50k na big money oh

I go too beat her and her family

Lalas247:



Yes .... they don’t stay most time divorce is the ans

And they’d will take everything the man has if no prenup .... But does it apply to nigerian guys? Like if a Nigerian guy weds a white woman.. And they happen to divorce without prenup.. Will the court grant in favor of the assets to her automatically? I thought it was half But does it apply to nigerian guys? Like if a Nigerian guy weds a white woman.. And they happen to divorce without prenup.. Will the court grant in favor of the assets to her automatically? I thought it was half

dingbang:

But does it apply to nigerian guys? Like if a Nigerian guy weds a white woman.. And they happen to divorce without prenup.. Will the court grant in favor of the assets to her automatically? I thought it was half Worse if still waiting for papers na deportation b that

There was one case the lady stabbed herself n accused the man, he got arrested after lots of investigation they released him n checked the lady in a mental home.. self harming stuffs Worse if still waiting for papers na deportation b thatThere was one case the lady stabbed herself n accused the man, he got arrested after lots of investigation they released him n checked the lady in a mental home.. self harming stuffs

unlike dat cat dat is getting married to a h.. nice, if she like drive d house enter lagoon . no going backunlike dat cat dat is getting married to a h..

Lalas247:



Yes .... they don’t stay most time divorce is the ans

And they’d will take everything the man has if no prenup .... thats What Nigerian Girls Go Over There To Learn And try To Practise It On Nigerian Men And if It Doesnt Work they Add Juju and Turn The Man Brain To Lizard brain thats What Nigerian Girls Go Over There To Learn And try To Practise It On Nigerian Men And if It Doesnt Work they Add Juju and Turn The Man Brain To Lizard brain

Lalas247:



Worse if still waiting for papers na deportation b that

There was one case the lady stabbed herself n accused the man, he got arrested after lots of investigation they released him n checked the lady in a mental home.. self harming stuffs lala... I no go date white babe as u don yarn dis one lala... I no go date white babe as u don yarn dis one 1 Like

DeadRat:

thats What Nigerian Girls Go Over There To Learn And try To Practise It On Nigerian Men And if It Doesnt Work they Add Juju and Turn The Man Brain To Lizard brain Hahano kill me, is juju even real Hahano kill me, is juju even real

dingbang:

lala... I no go date white babe as u don yarn dis one Ride on sir we dey ur back Ride on sir we dey ur back

Lalas247:



Ride on sir we dey ur back no...dey my front make I dey see better thing no...dey my front make I dey see better thing 1 Like

Lalas247:



Hahano kill me, is juju even real yes o.. Super real.. Ask babalawos yes o.. Super real.. Ask babalawos

Lalas247:



Hahano kill me, is juju even real you Didnt Just Say That... I Dont attempt To Convince People... Juju, magic, voodoo are Real...





Btw... Are You In America Or Europe you Didnt Just Say That... I Dont attempt To Convince People... Juju, magic, voodoo are Real...Btw... Are You In America Or Europe

dingbang:

no...dey my front make I dey see better thing Guy Abeg Shift Small Make I Follow You Dey look that Better Thing Guy Abeg Shift Small Make I Follow You Dey look that Better Thing

Just thank God say she no lock you inside room set your apartment on fire.

For the gel mind,After you don knack me you no wan fulfill our promise.I go show you today.Zoooom!inside swimming pool.

Pay as you do.

The lady try. 1 Like

Really

SAMANKWE