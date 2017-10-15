₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,733 members, 3,853,971 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics (3498 Views)
See The Meaning Of Long Distance Relationship (pics) / Pick One Of These Girls For Long Term Relationship (PICS) / 7 Types Of Kiss And What They Tell About Your Relationship (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Kolababe: 8:08pm On Oct 14
A jilted girlfriend of a Wall Street banker stunned him with an ultimate revenge by driving his 2017 Mercedes S400 into a backyard pool after he ended their relationship
Russian-born model Kristina Kuchma, 24, was pissed at her now ex-boyfriend, business executive Guy Gentile who had promised to finance her own business, ended up breaking up with her during a dinner out near his Bahamas home.
The model had wanted to start a marketing business and hoped he would help fund it with a $50,000 gift.
According to The NY Post, Kuchma texted her ex in broken English on Saturday night after the dirty deed.
She wrote: “Lier!” 'You told me you will help me to start a business! That were your words! Now you want to be an investor Well investor I have a surprise for you on a backyard, start with that investment idea first.'
Gentile, 41, who was arrested for an alleged Wall Street pump-and-dump scheme in 2007, but became an FBI informant to escape federal charges, came home to find his Mercedes S400 parked inside the pool.
According to him, 'My heart dropped because of [fears she was inside]. I didn't care about the car at that moment,' he said.
'But after I realized she wasn't in it, then I start to get pissed off that she would pull something like this after everything I've done for her. I dumped her. She dumped my car.'
Gentile, who runs a Bahamas-based brokerage, said their last dinner together was supposed to be a casual one with a friend until she dropped a bomb on him. “She looks at me and says, I have something to tell you,” he said. “I’m pregnant.”
He agreed to support the kid, only for the model to change her tune, saying: “I’m not pregnant with a kid, I’m pregnant with an idea,” she told Gentile.
It was also reported that Gentile had already bought her a Gucci bag, a new iPhone, and new Beats headphones as a birthday gift but this request “blurred the lines” between business and romance, he said.
He decided then to end their year-and-a-half-long relationship.
“I said, ‘You know what? You got the wrong guy. If you want a guy who’s going to hand you money for nothing, you got the wrong guy,’ ” he said.
Kuchma threw hot green tea in his face. “It was really disrespectful to do that at a restaurant I dine at a lot in front of a good friend of mine,” he added saying that, 'She then stormed off, taking the keys to his ride so she could deliver some payback, he said.
After spending more than four hours to get the car out of the pool, Gentile who made a police report about the issue said. “I really loved this girl and would have married her,” he said, “but she went too far!”
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girlfriend-drives-lovers-100k-benz-into-pool-for-ending-the-relationship
1 Share
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Kolababe: 8:08pm On Oct 14
Some girls sha
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by KevMitnick: 8:09pm On Oct 14
Hell hath no fury...
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by DeadRat(m): 8:17pm On Oct 14
White Girls Can Surprise You Positively And Negatively
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:21pm On Oct 14
Nigerian girls if you break their hearts, they will Start crying like the Jerusalem women, but white girls, omo dem go sentence you to death
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:23pm On Oct 14
If this was in Naija ... d babe will be dead by now
But this is nothing new
Most are VERY UNSTABLE EMOTIONALLY .... na dem dey do all these crazy stuff seen worse .. one burnt the car with all his expensive shoes, watches , everything ...
2 Likes
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:26pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:omo one white chic wey love me for Facebook that year...she tell me say if I break her heart say she go shoot me. Even show me the gun for picture.. Omo fear catch me.. I just comport myself
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:28pm On Oct 14
dingbang:Dem no dey waste time o
They can ruin a mans life just like that u won’t even see it coming ....... they define crazy very well
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:32pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:but dem no go bad to date sha. As long as d dude no go look Another woman
3 Likes
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:33pm On Oct 14
dingbang:
Yes once u start cheating it won’t end well, u n side chic will meet a bullet
U can easily have a happy life if u know what ur doing sha .. not all are crazy
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:36pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:but they like to divorce eh... That's my problem with most of them
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by decatalyst(m): 8:37pm On Oct 14
She drives the car into a swimming pool? Is the girl serious at all?
Naija girl go burn the car including it carcass!
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:38pm On Oct 14
dingbang:Yes .... they don’t stay most time divorce is the ans
And they’d will take everything the man has if no prenup ....
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by newyorks(m): 8:38pm On Oct 14
no time to sober life goes on.but $50k na big money oh
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:40pm On Oct 14
I go too beat her and her family
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:40pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:But does it apply to nigerian guys? Like if a Nigerian guy weds a white woman.. And they happen to divorce without prenup.. Will the court grant in favor of the assets to her automatically? I thought it was half
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:43pm On Oct 14
dingbang:Worse if still waiting for papers na deportation b that
There was one case the lady stabbed herself n accused the man, he got arrested after lots of investigation they released him n checked the lady in a mental home.. self harming stuffs
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by crunchyDope(m): 8:45pm On Oct 14
nice, if she like drive d house enter lagoon . no going back unlike dat cat dat is getting married to a h..
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by DeadRat(m): 8:45pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:thats What Nigerian Girls Go Over There To Learn And try To Practise It On Nigerian Men And if It Doesnt Work they Add Juju and Turn The Man Brain To Lizard brain
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:46pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:lala... I no go date white babe as u don yarn dis one
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:46pm On Oct 14
DeadRat:Hahano kill me, is juju even real
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Lalas247(f): 8:47pm On Oct 14
dingbang:Ride on sir we dey ur back
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:50pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:no...dey my front make I dey see better thing
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by dingbang(m): 8:51pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:yes o.. Super real.. Ask babalawos
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by DeadRat(m): 8:58pm On Oct 14
Lalas247:you Didnt Just Say That... I Dont attempt To Convince People... Juju, magic, voodoo are Real...
Btw... Are You In America Or Europe
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by DeadRat(m): 9:02pm On Oct 14
dingbang:Guy Abeg Shift Small Make I Follow You Dey look that Better Thing
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by DanseMacabre(m): 9:10pm On Oct 14
Just thank God say she no lock you inside room set your apartment on fire.
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by comshots(m): 9:28pm On Oct 14
For the gel mind,After you don knack me you no wan fulfill our promise.I go show you today.Zoooom!inside swimming pool.
Pay as you do.
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by OrestesDante(m): 9:39pm On Oct 14
The lady try.
1 Like
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by Siddeek: 2:26pm
Really
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by john4reala(m): 2:26pm
SAMANKWE
|Re: Girlfriend Drives Lover's $100k Benz Into Pool For Ending The Relationship (pics by sukkot: 2:27pm
oyinbo sabi love well well sha lmao
Girls, What Is There In Kissing? / Is Time Running Out? / Deceived Into A Relationship
Viewing this topic: seyerich(m), uszyblinks(m), Abdul6, jman77(m), Greyworld, CLASSMAN, mcdokwe(m), soflygerian(m), misterh(m), md4u2, Sajio(m), minato09(m), Vince77(m), tolufase(m), mightyokwy(m), yomi007k(m), Trustme2(m), dtruth50(m), umuaja(f), onyiloyi(m), abiderx, chudi1, Ernestbukky(m), MrTechy(m), naifizzy, Senatorfm(m), djayemmy, HokageTravels, austinzee007, SIRNAD, Lekmusic, MrGerald(m), hectorswag(m), uchaymart(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), Ne0w1zarD, khennyQ, obaival(m), rickymayne(m), Goovo(m), JamesReacher(m), korrej(m), Benissues(m), Cregon(m), Udeh402017(m), dareyking(m), eelipumpin, VeeVeeMyLuv(m), phemolala07(m), wildrose21(m), elvisdaniels(m), ijebuloaded(m), Femirot2003(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Ymodulus, sunnykalu125, safarigirl(f), Ellasmart, mamei4real, Promxy94(m), ipledge01, Mckandre(m), DeutschJunge, Hadeyeancah(m), shadrach77, Solace5, stynhaq(m), sowetto(m), cyrilfosy(m), Otunbasolo(m), Dalamama, boles80sg(m), hemucology(m), edmondwill, snipes4, MarkGud(m), YhubieIsidore(m), Kutigi0332, lloydoshalee(m), Temilayhor(m), semaj23, JohnmcCain(m), Greenm, Godfather898989, Lazyreporta(m), Chalaji080, aaronson(m), VIPERVENOM(m), memud001(m), tofolo(m), BerryAnny(m), cr7lomo, pafek(m), abiodun56, chidiadivictor(m), Funmiladey(m), Ofemmanu1, emtony2000, ekestic1976, CarterDavid30(m), wheenie(f), Phemmy777(m), Youngk(m), siroms, ifashola(m), jingiss, kense88, damolhar07, Adebaba1(m), heavendesire, naijawho, omoiyalayi(m), Mubarak55, dbynonetwork, Chikeluba25(m), Mrmoore14(m), Joythah(m), Sunmolar(m), eyoiba(m), nkeona, kelvin16(m), bodmasfem(m), Okonzy1(m), Apollux(m), Leward(m), katme, kolokolobi(m), Drgreatone, genabc, kizolo(m), nwabuking9790, Yprinceola6(m), bigtt76(f), Justicr, khel(m), Jreserved(m), ikush(m), chemashie(m), JuicyStar, thimbook2(m), Utchaykuku, luveth(m), Softmojo, AkachukwuD(m), Kells011, Maxihood, Propertyexpert, vanndubi, Nad95, DeltahArmy(m), Wize1, oladelemary, collinsuchendu(m), Sterope(f), blossom2(m), ollyfessy(m), Niyil, oleary(m), hipsiee(f), lordOM(m), Dreamword24, tchimatic(m), josh18(m), akj26(m), anthonyezeoke(m), emmanuel2k11(m), suyamasta(m), Akinlady(f), sleamzy06(m), frozen70(f), Magnifik18, Wisekid0001(m), PrinceRalph, FortifiedCity, Money2000, daddyiel(m), Tynasparks(f), Terminator1234g, january1980, Mabelenena(f), MzUkay24(f), nastycgolden, chukiz(m), iberrylee(m), darhmie01(m), ichidodo(m), Oyemayor, blackbriar, aktolly54(m), myrum(m), Foxyn, zolatokunbo(m), Jabioro, geetom(m), Interesting15, Gucciboss, Gracian(m), tern, Dangobill, realhumanity, Heyliesha(m), DaInferno(m), agriboom, Yakzo(m), deboode2008(m), Ladiva, TonyCizzy, ramondinho(m), AbbasJR(m), Kutis2030(m), hopey0007, ASAMPETE1, Cachez(m), adegunwa4real(m), john4reala(m), lizzz05(f), Queenbalikees(f), dreezydandy(m), Jelal0007(m), CYBERCRIME(m), djWALE(m), BigK, Kenndee(m), lonelydora(m), jumbomimi(f), VomeSchakleton(m), badboyplay(m), IamlordE(m), SUREGUY93, coolcatty and 276 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19