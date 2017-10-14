₦airaland Forum

Nnamdi Kanu's Family Reacts To 'Recovery Of Weapons' In IPOB Leader's Home

Nnamdi Kanu's Family Reacts To 'Recovery Of Weapons' In IPOB Leader's Home by Naijjablog(m): 10:59pm On Oct 14
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu's family reacts to 'recovery of weapons' in IPOB leader's home
Published on October 14, 2017 By Wale Odunsi

The ​f​amily of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu​ ​has ​dismissed claims by Abia Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi that police recovered lethal weapons when, in a joint exercise with the Army, raided their compound at Afara Ukwu on October 8.

Kanu’s family spokesman, Emmanuel Kanu​, told newsmen by telephone that if ​any weapon found​ within the premises must have been planted by security operatives.

The family accused Ogbizi of fabricating the story to justify ​the​ ​”​illegal ​raid” and also to appear as if he was working​.

​His words: ​“This new CP was the same man who came to our house two days after the September 14 invasion with two Hilux vans and his Prado SUV and pulled down the car porch and destroyed the vehicles parked outside.

“This same CP hurriedly after the invasion on the October 8, issued a press release telling the whole world that they discovered bombs in my house. The army on the other hand, denied that there was no invasion and that they never went to my house, what a contradiction.

“A house that there has not been any person inside except our guard who we asked to look after the house, all of a sudden they invaded the house and came back to say they found a den gun, double barrel gun and petrol bomb. Who manufactured them? Who kept them there? That is the question to ask.”

“The policemen came to our house and ransacked the entire compound including my mum and my father’s rooms, removing my mum’s boxes, our TV and generator sets, bags of rice and many personal belongings without knowing that we had a CCTV recording their activities in the house.

“​But when they got clue about the CCTV and in order to concoct whatever that they would present to the public to label our family bad, they came back and removed the CCTV from where they were hung.

“I am telling the international community to prevail on this people. What the Police and other security agencies are doing in my house, my community, in my state and the entire Biafran Land is evil. It is clear that out of desperation, they are trying to cover their tracks and they have failed.

“Nobody can tag IPOB a terrorist organisation. We don’t carry arms and arms never solved any dispute. They should engage IPOB leadership genuinely. We are not violent. We don’t give life and we can’t take one. They have rubbished the name of the country called Nigeria, that’s why we are called Biafrans.

“They invaded the house and took away the CCTV now they said that they discovered petrol bomb and the rest of it, when we had only one person in the house. How possible is that? Who planted them?”

Kanu further stated, “If Ogbizi was serving in his Cross River State, he wouldn’t have raided the palace of the Obong of Calabar under any guise the way he raids my father’s palace and boasted he would raid it again, this can only happen in Igbo land.

“And let me tell you something, the reason they removed the former CP (Adeleye Oyebade) was that he knew that IPOB has been non-violent in their activities and he stood on the side of truth, he refused to be compromised that was why they removed him and brought this one from Cross River State who is on a mission he will never accomplish.”


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/14/biafra-nnamdi-kanus-family-reacts-recovery-weapons-ipob-leaders-home/amp/

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Superman94: 11:01pm On Oct 14
They try very well
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by robot7755: 10:49am
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by supersystemsnig: 10:49am
APC again...When will APC stop ?

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Ihatepork: 10:49am
Ok

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Okworigeorge(m): 10:50am
lol

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by stobery(m): 10:50am
grin
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by auditor0471: 10:51am
Who doesn't knw our police force? One day this ideology called Biafra will surely see d light of d day, it may not be from kanu. KANU has done what his strength and wisdom can afford him but u can't keep a faithful man down forever. The present structure of Nigeria is not working its only a hypocrite that will want to maintain the statue qua

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Enoch129: 10:51am
grin
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by benjazmin: 10:51am
OK we hear
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by omowolewa: 10:51am
ok
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by BLINGZ88: 10:52am
this nigeria army self. they have gone as low as planting weapons.

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Ochasky23(m): 10:52am
I was even thinking the Police would find RPGs, Machine guns or even warship self.
Eye service CP







Why can't these bet scammers sell off there parents properties and use it to bet since it's "SURE". Fresh Sunday Thunder fall on you guys

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by cosby02(m): 10:52am
Ok
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Adebowale89(m): 10:52am
in a sane society buhari suppose to invite KANU with other Igbo leaders for a dialogue. we know KANU got it wrong but Yoruba adage says 'ti omode ba se bi omode, agba na e sa bi agba' (when small child behave like a child, adult must still handle it with adulthood charisma


if shekau despite bombing people and properties was called for invincible dialogue then why should an armless man who's fighting for a course shouldn't be given the same treatment


the continuity of securities invasion in kanu's house is appalling, abnormal, senseless, needless and anti-democracy

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Adaomalight(f): 10:53am
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by naturalflow(m): 10:53am
APC government

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Princenady(m): 10:53am
Diarisgoduo!!!
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Pesuzok(m): 10:53am
Where is he talking from?

Naijjablog:



“And let me tell you something, the reason they removed the former CP (Adeleye Oyebade) was that he knew that IPOB has been non-violent in their activities and he stood on the side of truth, he refused to be compromised that was why they removed him and brought this one from Cross River State who is on a mission he will never accomplish.”

Why is IPOB contradicting themselves, making us believe that Yorubas are our enemies

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by donklef(m): 10:54am
Nigeria police are your friend indeed!

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by alexistaiwo: 10:55am
Are we still on this matter?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by snoopylinus(m): 10:55am
Thats why people would not accept their vaccines

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by julimax(m): 10:55am
How u go search house when the occupant no dey

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by alexistaiwo: 10:56am
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by texazzpete(m): 10:57am
I don't understand.

We've seen audio and video of kanu soliciting for weapons and claiming his 'biafra' had weapons capable of defeating Nigeria. So why this rush to disclaim any weapons attributed to him?

Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by ToluSuo(m): 10:58am
y
Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by JayJohnson: 10:58am
Yeye people
Empty chest beaters, bloody coward
Don't worry Donald Trump is coming to wipe away the zoo grin grin grin grin grin

