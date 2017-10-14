₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,638 members, 3,853,668 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home (2776 Views)
Nigerian Govt Slams France, UK Roles In IPOB Crisis / Just In! IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Freed After 19 Months In Kuje Prison / TB Joshua Reacts To New Gay Law (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Naijjablog(m): 10:59pm On Oct 14
NEWS Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s family reacts to ‘recovery of weapons’ in IPOB leader’s homePublished on October 14, 2017 By Wale Odunsi
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/14/biafra-nnamdi-kanus-family-reacts-recovery-weapons-ipob-leaders-home/amp/
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Superman94: 11:01pm On Oct 14
They try very well
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by robot7755: 10:49am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by supersystemsnig: 10:49am
APC again...When will APC stop ?
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Ihatepork: 10:49am
Ok
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Okworigeorge(m): 10:50am
lol
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by stobery(m): 10:50am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by auditor0471: 10:51am
Who doesn't knw our police force? One day this ideology called Biafra will surely see d light of d day, it may not be from kanu. KANU has done what his strength and wisdom can afford him but u can't keep a faithful man down forever. The present structure of Nigeria is not working its only a hypocrite that will want to maintain the statue qua
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Enoch129: 10:51am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by benjazmin: 10:51am
OK we hear
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by omowolewa: 10:51am
ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by BLINGZ88: 10:52am
this nigeria army self. they have gone as low as planting weapons.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Ochasky23(m): 10:52am
I was even thinking the Police would find RPGs, Machine guns or even warship self.
Eye service CP
Why can't these bet scammers sell off there parents properties and use it to bet since it's "SURE". Fresh Sunday Thunder fall on you guys
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by cosby02(m): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Adebowale89(m): 10:52am
in a sane society buhari suppose to invite KANU with other Igbo leaders for a dialogue. we know KANU got it wrong but Yoruba adage says 'ti omode ba se bi omode, agba na e sa bi agba' (when small child behave like a child, adult must still handle it with adulthood charisma
if shekau despite bombing people and properties was called for invincible dialogue then why should an armless man who's fighting for a course shouldn't be given the same treatment
the continuity of securities invasion in kanu's house is appalling, abnormal, senseless, needless and anti-democracy
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Adaomalight(f): 10:53am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by naturalflow(m): 10:53am
APC government
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Princenady(m): 10:53am
Diarisgoduo!!!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by Pesuzok(m): 10:53am
Where is he talking from?
Naijjablog:
Why is IPOB contradicting themselves, making us believe that Yorubas are our enemies
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by donklef(m): 10:54am
Nigeria police are your friend indeed!
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by alexistaiwo: 10:55am
Are we still on this matter?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by snoopylinus(m): 10:55am
Thats why people would not accept their vaccines
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by julimax(m): 10:55am
How u go search house when the occupant no dey
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by alexistaiwo: 10:56am
Francisutu170:So after hitting millions.
You are still hungry for 2k card to subscribe for your scam games.
Common sense fall on you
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by texazzpete(m): 10:57am
I don't understand.
We've seen audio and video of kanu soliciting for weapons and claiming his 'biafra' had weapons capable of defeating Nigeria. So why this rush to disclaim any weapons attributed to him?
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by ToluSuo(m): 10:58am
y
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Reacts To ‘Recovery Of Weapons’ In IPOB Leader’s Home by JayJohnson: 10:58am
Yeye people
Empty chest beaters, bloody coward
Don't worry Donald Trump is coming to wipe away the zoo
1 Like 1 Share
Can Nigerians Ever Have A Young President? / Afikuyomi: From Senate To State Commissioner / Do You Support A State-of-emergency In Port Harcourt?
Viewing this topic: Naskiid(m), afoxy17, Activeman391(m), Passenger27, Jasiro(m), Donjazzy12(m), urshawmoore(m), Articul8(m), mubrix(m), donfidelio(m), ozowarac, chiboyo(m), kenechi072, AlexReports(m), Ihateafonja, iammolise(m), MeanChris(m), wtfcoded, bestview, NeuroBoss(m), gab19, habefeh(m), Chookmasteriyke, Milldon(m), mainaugustine(m), naturalflow(m), Twemi(m), ogor67(m), Goodyness(f), BiggieSmallsVI, NtoAkwaIbom(m), Passy089(m), CecyAdrian(f), hama20, AKGlobal22091, mikeeze(m), JayJohnson, emerged01(m), keeenee, Nairasolutions, Kempguy47, iLickAnalFungus(m), kizzoh(m), sunnyeinstein(m), Genilufoye, Adebowale89(m), sasquareT(m), Despiteallodds, Olukat(m), Kenneylee(m), Balet, LivingBetter, buzo80(m), SmooshCHN, IMO22(m), laclass(m), sped1oro(m), OkpekeBeauty, mayorbch(m), Deicide, dbynonetwork, Ihebu4chelsea(m), frankpro27(m), TOSINOLUSESAN, femoree2(m), Solodegreat24(m), Realali(f), centoke30(m), nnachukz(m), afrikanmodels, Frankbaro(m), kiev002(m), chumaster(m), OldBeer, honsaint(m), Bishopbones007(m), SWORD419, rimotee(m), Pesuzok(m), WorkSmartEdu, Deapexboy(m), kenyguy(m), LexngtonSteele, dhebz2pon(m), Sapiosexuality(m), chemystery, papawember2016(m), emmycool44, pauljumbo, Gameguy900, Chigorkizz(m), creamyanne, Uricas(m), QuotaSystem, koolkat77(m), buttlover, hotboz, terrooooo(m), crazygod(m), doghorp(m), omadaken, Macdawid(m), Lerio(m), Kyase(m), jamessamo, seyekan(m), umulobi, timowale, kaz, MichaelSokoto(m), izzou(m), UncleJudax(m), felixzo1(m), vickvan(m), femummy(f), jobbitto(m), naaneemene, manuelzz(m), paBuhari(m), Jsucre(m), mcrach, ProWalker, Frank25(m), urielchisimdi, Hushpuppi, Freeze007, PrickGetSize(m), ThankYouGod, sunvillequeen(f), bounty007(m), goalkey, breadandbutter(m), jd3trice(m), greenhealthng(m), danieldinho, ogedozie, Ugoholly, aleniboro(m), updatechange(m), blank(f), Kenmoris22, delular(m), ABDamola(m), Ruicosta10(m), Brownville007, tashashiel(f), bobokunlexzy(m), joiner4000, hahnsmall, macsika(m), dahaz(m), Alexkene(m), mrvitalis(m), Lordkratus(m), robot7755, crystalnet, chibjohn(m), Mkpakala, BigPappi(m) and 211 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24