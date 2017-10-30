₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,513 members, 3,882,426 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 10:50 AM

Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience (18578 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by iamVirus(m): 1:21pm On Oct 29
So, I went for personal PC shopping.

I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.


A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...

She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..




She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.


Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.


She noticed and had to close it immediately.




I knew she felt way embarrassed.






Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her

I don't still get it.


She didn't even hide the pictures with an app

hmmm

8 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by IamHeWrites: 1:22pm On Oct 29
I hear
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by madridguy(m): 1:22pm On Oct 29
Many ladies are guilty of this.

8 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Danelo(m): 1:24pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:
So, I went for personal PC shopping.

I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.


A guy came in with a beautiful lady...

She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..




She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.


Behold, her selfie nudes were just everywhere.


She noticed and had to close it immediately.




I knew she felt way embarrassed.






Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her

I don't still get it.


She didn't even hide the pictures with an app

hmmm
bros na lie u dey lie.
adonbelivit.
Tell us the true story

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by QueenSekxy(f): 1:27pm On Oct 29
lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to youwhat was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie

32 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by iamVirus(m): 1:28pm On Oct 29
QueenSekxy:
lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to youwhat was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie

I don't know either.

guess her gallery was open before her phone locked.

59 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by victorioushands: 1:46pm On Oct 29
The answer is simple. Most women believe that they are prostitutes - one way or the other - as long as their bodies are concerned. They keep their nudes handy in case they come across a money-bag or a man they want by all means - even if they already have their own man. I don't think any woman who says she keeps her nude just for her fun is sane at all. They are all virtual prostitutes - those who do this.

70 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by OkuFaba(m): 2:08pm On Oct 29
Women and Stupidity are like 5 & 6

4 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Bibi294(f): 3:21pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:
So, I went for personal PC shopping.

I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.


A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...

She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..




She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.


Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.


She noticed and had to close it immediately.




I knew she felt way embarrassed.






Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her

I don't still get it.


She didn't even hide the pictures with an app

hmmm
Why would I have nudes on my phone self?

2 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Chybeibe(f): 3:46pm On Oct 29
I dunno, I do ask myself same question.

One even used her nude as wallpaper.

4 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by IamLEGEND1: 3:53pm On Oct 29
O L O S H ( ..

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 3:54pm On Oct 29
They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. grin That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.

23 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by SmellingAnus(m): 3:54pm On Oct 29
Having Nudes on phone is no longer a big deal in this century... When others are even leaking theirs... Lol... grin

4 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Divay22(f): 3:57pm On Oct 29
Lol
I really don't know..
I have seen a lot in my bro's PC and it's so heartbreaking.
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by toastedbread: 6:34pm On Oct 29
a lady once brought her faulty laptop for fix. upon fixing, i looked at her .jpeg files and what i saw on her DCIM folder was so wink

2 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:06pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. grin That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.


You dey do that kain thing ba? wink

1 Like

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by kingxsamz(m): 7:17pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:
So, I went for personal PC shopping.

I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.


A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...

She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..




She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.


Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.


She noticed and had to close it immediately.




I knew she felt way embarrassed.






Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her

I don't still get it.


She didn't even hide the pictures with an app

hmmm

video of her sitting next to u viewing her gallery or Adonbilivit

12 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:17pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:


You dey do that kain thing ba? wink
I scrutinise my phone content.

2 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by kingxsamz(m): 7:20pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. grin That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.


talking from experience right?

3 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:24pm On Oct 29
kingxsamz:


talking from experience right?
Does it matter?.

7 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:25pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
I scrutinise my phone content.

See wayo answer grin
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:28pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:


See wayo answer grin
Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?.

6 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:29pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?.

Oh i see, you don't save it. wink

6 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:31pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:


Oh i see, you don't save it. wink
Yeah. wink

3 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by ibietela2(m): 7:35pm On Oct 29
QueenSekxy:
lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to youwhat was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie

Fine girl
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by NnamdiN: 7:38pm On Oct 29
I don't know why or how you guys expect a perfect world, these things are meant to be/happen. If you didn't see it, you wouldn't open a thread, there'd be no thread views/comments.

4 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by ibietela2(m): 7:40pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:
I dunno, I do ask myself same question.

One even used her nude as wallpaper.

Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Chybeibe(f): 8:15pm On Oct 29
ibietela2:

Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you
East.
Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by bayocanny: 9:18pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:
I dunno, I do ask myself same question.
One even used her nude as wallpaper.
What happen to your former account, were u banned?

2 Likes

Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Gofwane(m): 9:33pm On Oct 29
victorioushands:
The answer is simple. Most women believe that they are prostitutes - one way or the other - as long as their bodies are concerned. They keep their nudes handy in case they come across a money-bag or a man they want by all means - even if they already have their own man. I don't think any woman who says she keeps her nude just for her fun is sane at all. They are all virtual prostitutes - those who do this.
I'm afraid, you are right.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Should I Marry A Woman Who Is Not From My Tribe? - Diary Of A Jobless Nigerian / My Husband Cheats On Me So I Cheat On Him Too. / 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris

Viewing this topic: Danladi7, abdeiz(m), sanpipita(m), megapro(m), romero, ObamaOsama, lordpreceey, Heebah, creativeness, delugajackson(m), EbukaLive(m), carinmom(f), gly2ken, iamdondanna(m), seunpinky(m), yousouf1(m), Omotofineo(f), Bendgreat, apalemighty01(m), Chommieblaq(f), Remsilla(m), Obierika, ChappyChase(m), mrsakz(m), maiahsaiah(f), Sozekeyser, AirstarKane(f), iamdee17(f), Psittacus(m), lavenjcrown, Keneeby(m), Justhere, k2fresh, ADEYHEMI, majekobaje1, zerozeroseven(m), Schoolguy9(m), neutrotoba(m), Alasi20(m), Gentle034(m), ReachRich(m), tanwantu, Escobapablo(m), xynerise(m), johnstar(m), 1Sharon(f), won91(m), lustra89(m), writers100(m), tealaw, MicNz(m), ajoskele(m), NPComplete, evergenuine(m), pereth, GenyEbere(f), Qhazel, Lorenzena(f), ATK4Joy(f), iamrosheed, Berrywinky(m), tatenda101(m), swagagolic01(m), xplicity1(m), FitnessDoctor, TemitopeAlways(f), Joseid, alhassan47, Wilfem(m), dtruth50(m), correct7, SSPX(m), CEPHAS2017, xtratagem(m), rali123(f), Guestlander, Knightcrawler1, Jefersoun, theoneJabulani(m), mctees(m), topuje(m), tunji2003, zoechris, melejo(m), nikz(f), chidexnwa(m), mendel04(m), khalhokage(m), jk1e, LadyGoddiva(f), fitednafordable(m), Gewezzy1(f), foretaste, enshy, modafhukajames(f), WONDERS001(m), kammali, haryomikun(m), abdulsemiu02(m), qoudous(m), debetmx(m), EFGH and 104 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.