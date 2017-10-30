₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by iamVirus(m): 1:21pm On Oct 29
So, I went for personal PC shopping.
I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.
A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...
She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..
She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.
Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.
She noticed and had to close it immediately.
I knew she felt way embarrassed.
Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her
I don't still get it.
She didn't even hide the pictures with an app
hmmm
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by IamHeWrites: 1:22pm On Oct 29
I hear
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by madridguy(m): 1:22pm On Oct 29
Many ladies are guilty of this.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Danelo(m): 1:24pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:bros na lie u dey lie.
adonbelivit.
Tell us the true story
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by QueenSekxy(f): 1:27pm On Oct 29
lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to youwhat was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by iamVirus(m): 1:28pm On Oct 29
QueenSekxy:
I don't know either.
guess her gallery was open before her phone locked.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by victorioushands: 1:46pm On Oct 29
The answer is simple. Most women believe that they are prostitutes - one way or the other - as long as their bodies are concerned. They keep their nudes handy in case they come across a money-bag or a man they want by all means - even if they already have their own man. I don't think any woman who says she keeps her nude just for her fun is sane at all. They are all virtual prostitutes - those who do this.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by OkuFaba(m): 2:08pm On Oct 29
Women and Stupidity are like 5 & 6
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Bibi294(f): 3:21pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:Why would I have nudes on my phone self?
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Chybeibe(f): 3:46pm On Oct 29
I dunno, I do ask myself same question.
One even used her nude as wallpaper.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by IamLEGEND1: 3:53pm On Oct 29
O L O S H ( ..
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 3:54pm On Oct 29
They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by SmellingAnus(m): 3:54pm On Oct 29
Having Nudes on phone is no longer a big deal in this century... When others are even leaking theirs... Lol...
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Divay22(f): 3:57pm On Oct 29
Lol
I really don't know..
I have seen a lot in my bro's PC and it's so heartbreaking.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by toastedbread: 6:34pm On Oct 29
a lady once brought her faulty laptop for fix. upon fixing, i looked at her .jpeg files and what i saw on her DCIM folder was so
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:06pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
You dey do that kain thing ba?
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by kingxsamz(m): 7:17pm On Oct 29
iamVirus:
video of her sitting next to u viewing her gallery or Adonbilivit
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:17pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:I scrutinise my phone content.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by kingxsamz(m): 7:20pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
talking from experience right?
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:24pm On Oct 29
kingxsamz:Does it matter?.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:25pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
See wayo answer
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:28pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Blackfyre: 7:29pm On Oct 29
Benita27:
Oh i see, you don't save it.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Benita27(f): 7:31pm On Oct 29
Blackfyre:Yeah.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by ibietela2(m): 7:35pm On Oct 29
QueenSekxy:
Fine girl
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by NnamdiN: 7:38pm On Oct 29
I don't know why or how you guys expect a perfect world, these things are meant to be/happen. If you didn't see it, you wouldn't open a thread, there'd be no thread views/comments.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by ibietela2(m): 7:40pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:
Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Chybeibe(f): 8:15pm On Oct 29
ibietela2:East.
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by bayocanny: 9:18pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:What happen to your former account, were u banned?
|Re: Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience by Gofwane(m): 9:33pm On Oct 29
victorioushands:I'm afraid, you are right.
