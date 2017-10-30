Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Would A Girl Keep Her Nudes In Her Phone? - Personal Experience (18578 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.





A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...



She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..









She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.





Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.





She noticed and had to close it immediately.









I knew she felt way embarrassed.













Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her



I don't still get it.





She didn't even hide the pictures with an app



hmmm So, I went for personal PC shopping.I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.She noticed and had to close it immediately.I knew she felt way embarrassed.hmmm 8 Likes

I hear

Many ladies are guilty of this. 8 Likes

iamVirus:

So, I went for personal PC shopping.



I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.





A guy came in with a beautiful lady...



She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..









She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.





Behold, her selfie nudes were just everywhere.





She noticed and had to close it immediately.









I knew she felt way embarrassed.













Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her



I don't still get it.





She didn't even hide the pictures with an app



hmmm bros na lie u dey lie.

adonbelivit.

Tell us the true story bros na lie u dey lie.adonbelivit.Tell us the true story 23 Likes 2 Shares

what was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to youwhat was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie 32 Likes

QueenSekxy:

lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to you what was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie

I don't know either.



guess her gallery was open before her phone locked. I don't know either.guess her gallery was open before her phone locked. 59 Likes

The answer is simple. Most women believe that they are prostitutes - one way or the other - as long as their bodies are concerned. They keep their nudes handy in case they come across a money-bag or a man they want by all means - even if they already have their own man. I don't think any woman who says she keeps her nude just for her fun is sane at all. They are all virtual prostitutes - those who do this. 70 Likes 4 Shares

Women and Stupidity are like 5 & 6 4 Likes

iamVirus:

So, I went for personal PC shopping.



I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.





A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...



She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..









She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.





Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.





She noticed and had to close it immediately.









I knew she felt way embarrassed.













Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her



I don't still get it.





She didn't even hide the pictures with an app



hmmm Why would I have nudes on my phone self? Why would I have nudes on my phone self? 2 Likes

I dunno, I do ask myself same question.



One even used her nude as wallpaper. 4 Likes

O L O S H ( .. 12 Likes 1 Share

That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining. They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask.That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining. 23 Likes

Having Nudes on phone is no longer a big deal in this century... When others are even leaking theirs... Lol... 4 Likes

Lol

I really don't know..

I have seen a lot in my bro's PC and it's so heartbreaking.

a lady once brought her faulty laptop for fix. upon fixing, i looked at her .jpeg files and what i saw on her DCIM folder was so 2 Likes

Benita27:

They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.





You dey do that kain thing ba? You dey do that kain thing ba? 1 Like

iamVirus:

So, I went for personal PC shopping.



I was sitting down and testing the laptop I already bought.





A guy came in with a beautiful bursty lady...



She sat next to me while her bf went to pick a laptop..









She unlocked her phone and went to the gallery, and my eyes went to her phone out of reflex.





Behold, her selfie nudes and full unclad pictures were just everywhere.





She noticed and had to close it immediately.









I knew she felt way embarrassed.













Ok, what if her phone was stolen or a friend tries to blackmail her



I don't still get it.





She didn't even hide the pictures with an app



hmmm

video of her sitting next to u viewing her gallery or Adonbilivit video of her sitting next to u viewing her gallery or Adonbilivit 12 Likes

Blackfyre:





You dey do that kain thing ba? I scrutinise my phone content. I scrutinise my phone content. 2 Likes

Benita27:

They do that 'cause they love admiring their nudity, and probably 'cause they're dating guys who always ask for them. In the latter, having it on the phone comes in handy when they ask. That being said, everyone has a right to what he/she keeps on his/her phone. Phones are personal properties so you guys should quit complaining.





talking from experience right? talking from experience right? 3 Likes

kingxsamz:





talking from experience right? Does it matter?. Does it matter?. 7 Likes

Benita27:

I scrutinise my phone content.

See wayo answer See wayo answer

Blackfyre:





See wayo answer Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?. Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?. 6 Likes

Benita27:

Trust me, I don't lock my phone and my brother/little sis occasionally uses it without my permission. Why then would I save nudes on it?.

Oh i see, you don't save it. Oh i see, you don'tit. 6 Likes

Blackfyre:





Oh i see, you don't save it. Yeah. Yeah. 3 Likes

QueenSekxy:

lies,,why would she open her phone when she was sitting next to you what was she doing in her gallery knowing fully well that her unclad is there to display in the public..please tell us another lie

Fine girl Fine girl

I don't know why or how you guys expect a perfect world, these things are meant to be/happen. If you didn't see it, you wouldn't open a thread, there'd be no thread views/comments. 4 Likes

Chybeibe:

I dunno, I do ask myself same question.



One even used her nude as wallpaper.

Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you

ibietela2:



Fine girl.. Which part of Nigeria are you East. East.

Chybeibe:

I dunno, I do ask myself same question.

One even used her nude as wallpaper. What happen to your former account, were u banned? What happen to your former account, were u banned? 2 Likes