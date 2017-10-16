₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by ChangetheChange: 5:04pm
In an interview with Daily Trust newspaper, Nigeria’s senate president Bukola Saraki spoke on some of the issues facing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party as well as speculations that he is grooming his son to become governor of Kwara state just as his own father groomed him.
Saraki said:
The party is drifting and not a rallying point for members. There is “no APC member that will tell you he is happy with the state of affairs of the party.” He said a ruling party should definitely see more activities than is presently happening with the APC.
He argued that the reasons why there are lots of speculations that his spirit is no longer in the APC is because the party is docile and dormant. “If the party goes back to what we all know it to be, holding NEC, and having caucus meetings, spirit and no spirit things will stop.”
On whether his emergence as senate president contributed to weakening the party, Saraki said: “The last meeting the party held with regard to the zoning of the national officers, senate president was zoned to north central. It was after that the party started to do different things, shifting its position. The point I’m making is that that’s over two years. Is that the reason why the party cannot move ahead? My own point is that the executive of party just needs to wake up and start managing the party.”
On rumoured moves to groom his son to become Kwara governor, Saraki said there is no such plan. “I am sure my son doesn’t even want to hear politics at all. You know it is not easy for children who are born to politicians especially in this time. When I was much younger, we were insulated from some of the political issues because well, we didn’t read the newspapers, we didn’t know what was happening. I reluctantly went into politics, go and check. Once or twice I was given the form to run for House of Reps, I remember I just travelled and turned off my phones and disappeared for months. After seeing what my father had been through, I thought to myself that this is not for me.”
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/i-m-not-grooming-my-son-for-kwara-saraki.html
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by eezeribe(m): 5:05pm
Party that was established on lies and selfish interests would not only drift apart but crumble like a pack of cards...
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by PointZerom: 5:07pm
Good news
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by temitemi1(m): 5:10pm
Nigerians are not happy too...
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by BreezyCB(m): 5:14pm
People are not happy
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by Nbote(m): 5:22pm
How can dey b happy wen all d govt do is lie and all d party do is defend d lies and at a point members can't kip up with d lies and have used up all d lies.. If members are not happy u can den Imagine if Nigerians are
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by LUGBE: 6:01pm
Is well, how can any of you be happy, when your alleged change is fraud
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by bedspread: 6:02pm
Heaven and hell HAS DISOWNED u all
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by eleojo23: 6:02pm
No Nigerian is happy with the state of the country.
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by ekems2017(f): 6:02pm
APC!!!!!! CHAIN
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by mickeyenglish(m): 6:03pm
U don't mean it!! APC?? drifting?? Eehn, u sef turn Vin Diesel drift along with them na.. No be fast and furious 2019 ona dey rehearse.. Bunch of driftkings..
Post No Bill
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by NwaAmaikpe: 6:03pm
My dear friends Sarrki and Madridguy are happy.
Despite being owed at BMC since February.
That is what we call Unflinching Loyalty.
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by sKy007: 6:03pm
Only the cabal and CPC members are happy
ACN, ANPP and nPDP are the ones not happy
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by mccoy47(m): 6:03pm
Saraki has always been PDP at heart!
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by TheKingIsHere: 6:03pm
You are wrong.
The ignorant zombies like sarrki and omenka are very happy with what is happening.
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by fatymore(f): 6:03pm
Yes no one is happy.. But Just tell us you are stylishly trying to decamp back to PDP...
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by Ibrahim9090: 6:03pm
Space Booked
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by blackbeau1(f): 6:04pm
So?
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by designer01(m): 6:04pm
blackbeau1:
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by 1Rebel: 6:04pm
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by udejiga17(m): 6:04pm
When deciet is the other of the day...who go happy...all of u are bunch of failures
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by fSociety: 6:05pm
Sai baba
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by Nwadina77: 6:05pm
U are indirectly telling us that the govt of Buhari is drifting n clueless. Many of us already know that
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by EmekaBlue(m): 6:05pm
There is no joy as d chief dullard remains up there
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by greatiyk4u(m): 6:05pm
Who cares
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by admax(m): 6:05pm
Lol....says the man that started the whole back biting game!
APC was formed to wrestle power from PDP (Best decision ever) but they weren't ready to rule.
I can't wait for 2019!
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by jiinxed: 6:05pm
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by NigerDeltan(m): 6:05pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by brainpulse: 6:05pm
Because it's not corruption as usual
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by Youngadvocate: 6:05pm
Is this one a surprise?
Which sane Nigerian expects APC to last longer? A party that was a child of the circumstance; a circumstance which met the forceful desperation of the North and the greed of Southern political elites especially from the West; a party which eventually ascended to power through unprecedented stretch of blood-spilled, radical propaganda.
But I am sure, the north who are by far more politically crafty than our Southern political elites are already seeking alternative platform to ensure power is retained in the North.
With APC decimated, they may be turning over to the PDP who're to have a Northern candidate for the Presidential election in 2019. In as much as the President comes from the North, they're satisfied.
|Re: “APC Is Drifting; No Member Is Happy” – Saraki by DaudaAbu(m): 6:06pm
mccoy47:
and he is part of the reason APC is drifring apart
He expects free looting and enhanced constituency peojects
