|Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by PastorandMentor(m): 5:57pm
What can we say of humans? They don't value you when you are living and when you are gone, they start typing and writing long post you won't even get to read.
See messages sent by a young girl to her late ex lover she met on facebok in 2014.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by kingjomezy(m): 5:58pm
Thunder fire eeeee eeeee you for diar
40 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by solpat(m): 6:01pm
Which kain tin be this Foolish girl
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Kamelot77(m): 6:01pm
werey Leleyi o........... medicine after death
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by ifex370(m): 6:07pm
Hmm.. I think I know this guy.. Did he attend Esut?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by FisifunKododada: 6:11pm
she should marry the dead body now - since she NOW loves him.
50 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Harwoyeez(m): 6:33pm
Ladies n confusion can't be separated.. What a pity
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by PastorandMentor(m): 6:36pm
Yes or Unn
Lalasticlala, Seun please come and see what is happening here
ifex370:
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by mofeoluwadassah: 6:40pm
this one na real ashi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Rokia2(f): 7:06pm
Number 11 is her.
Regret is one of the most painful thing you could ever live with.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by IamZod(m): 7:06pm
Medicine after death.. Why u nor pick e calls then.
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by jamesbridget13(f): 8:52pm
Medicine after death
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Spaxon(f): 8:52pm
Shoro Niyen
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by GREATESTPIANIST: 8:52pm
.
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by nairavsdollars: 8:52pm
I suspect say na she kill am
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Kimy97(f): 8:53pm
Sorry is he still online?
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Dutchey(m): 8:53pm
u dnt get 2 valve what u have untill u loose it
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by sexiestharam(f): 8:53pm
I don't feel it is everything that should be brought to the public domain. Why is nairaland actually posting this? To prove what exactly?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Dubby6(m): 8:53pm
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by pweshboi(m): 8:53pm
you love him now that he's dead?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Slayer2: 8:53pm
This girl is very very mad
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Homeboiy(m): 8:54pm
I have nothing to tell the Lady
Rip dell
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Oladipo1166(m): 8:54pm
this one weak me oooh
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by tishbite41: 8:54pm
na wa ooh
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by pweshboi(m): 8:55pm
sexiestharam:to prove that which you already know. cos I believe that is why youre asking the question that you know the obvious answer to. "her head is paining her"
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by BrutalJab: 8:55pm
Werey
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 8:55pm
"EGO"
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by abbaapple: 8:55pm
Stupid post!
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Princesteve7248: 8:55pm
That is life for you. Even your worst enemy will morn you when you die. RIP to the dead and to the lady, sense fall on you.
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by ybalogs(m): 8:55pm
Blocked him even though you have no reason to. You have no right to mourn him dear.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by Danphosphate: 8:55pm
FisifunKododada:she's stupid
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Who Rejected Her Ex Boyfriend Mourns After His Death by abiolag(m): 8:56pm
Hmm check my head for u
RIP to d dead
