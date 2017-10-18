₦airaland Forum

Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released

Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by NaijaCelebrity: 2:26pm On Oct 17
Burial date for late Tagbo Umeike has been released.

According to reports, the 35-year old who died on october 2nd, will be buried at his family compound in Anambra state this Friday, October 20th.

Autopsy carried out on the deceased showed that he died from suffocation. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.


Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by ololadeajayi: 1:51pm
RIP
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by LifestyleTonite: 1:51pm
RIP undecided
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by chukwukahenry(m): 1:51pm
rip
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by temmypotter(m): 1:51pm
RIP

I hate to say it, but this guy looks so frail and sick.. like some one who was gonna die in a bit. HIV maybe?

And he just had to compound his woes and quicken it. it is well.

if you must drink, drink like a man. don't turn something as innocent as a few glasses of soothe into a lot of crates to ascertain your machismo and drinking prowess.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by smithsydny(m): 1:51pm
Go well..
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by itiswellandwell: 1:51pm
RIP BRO.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by blaise00700: 1:51pm
RIP
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Ayodejioak(m): 1:52pm
embarassed
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by ShyCypher(m): 1:52pm
Davido the poisonous dart frog should be forced to be present on that day so that lightnin' from above can strike his pot belly.

His entire family are corrupt and are responsible for the mysterious demise of many innocent Nigerian citizens.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by koolcat: 1:52pm
YOLO NO DEY BRING LIFE BACK.! RIP TO THE DEAD
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by mekstaniac(m): 1:52pm
So what really killed this boy?

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Guitary(m): 1:52pm
Rip, sleep well bro
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by musa234(m): 1:52pm
Rip Tagbo May Allah guide you as you lay eternally
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by morikee(m): 1:52pm
So this guy never rest ni chai
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Dutchey(m): 1:52pm
wetin pesin sabi eat wella na hin dey pesin...RIP
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by brownsugar23: 1:52pm
RIP Hope caro will attend
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Pavore9: 1:53pm
Unto earth we all shall return.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Proffdada: 1:53pm
.
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Pavore9: 1:54pm
brownsugar23:
RIP Hope caro will attend

Well as a friend not wife.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by TallPck1: 1:54pm
Rip
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by omoasero(m): 1:54pm
he is way older than Davido.... should have done that in a different way but HE(GOD) knows more









RIP
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by KKKWHITE(m): 1:54pm
he didn't live a holy life he was living his life to please please others or to be famous

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by opemiposiodoo: 1:54pm
grin grin grin grin Lolz... I no fit Laugh

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Pweetylawunmi: 1:54pm
RIP
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by concacid: 1:56pm
R.I.P Man.
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Ramanto(m): 1:59pm
if he was a muslim, the relatives would have been saved of the stress. Muslims only cry once for their dead. Why not just lay the helpless body once and for good?

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Elioandrew: 2:04pm
ShyCypher:
Davido the poisonous dart frog should be forced to be present on that day so that lightnin' from above can strike his pot belly.

His entire family are corrupt and are responsible for the mysterious demise of many innocent Nigerian citizens.

nego du dis idiot.

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by Tmercy(m): 2:04pm
ShyCypher:
Davido the poisonous dart frog should be forced to be present on that day so that lightnin' from above can strike his pot belly.

His entire family are corrupt and are responsible for the mysterious demise of many innocent Nigerian citizens.

lolz nollywood things
Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by realnas(m): 2:07pm
At 35 years of age a person is no longer a little boy he's a grown man who should be in a position where he is expected to make wise decisions and choices in life at that age a grown up has no business hanging out with teenagers and kids that are ten years younger than him and also a man at that age has no business whatsoever engaging in a tequila drinking competition that was orchestrated by a 21 year old kid, I hope this serves as a lesson for us all to make wise decisions in life. May his soul rest in peace

Re: Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released by stefanweeks: 2:07pm
ShyCypher:
Davido the poisonous dart frog should be forced to be present on that day so that lightnin' from above can strike his pot belly.

His entire family are corrupt and are responsible for the mysterious demise of many innocent Nigerian citizens.


take it

