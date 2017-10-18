Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Date For Tagbo Umeike Released (6251 Views)

According to reports, the 35-year old who died on october 2nd, will be buried at his family compound in Anambra state this Friday, October 20th.



Autopsy carried out on the deceased showed that he died from suffocation. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.





RIP

RIP

rip

RIP



I hate to say it, but this guy looks so frail and sick.. like some one who was gonna die in a bit. HIV maybe?



And he just had to compound his woes and quicken it. it is well.



if you must drink, drink like a man. don't turn something as innocent as a few glasses of soothe into a lot of crates to ascertain your machismo and drinking prowess. 2 Likes 1 Share

Go well..

RIP BRO.



RIP

YOLO NO DEY BRING LIFE BACK.! RIP TO THE DEAD

So what really killed this boy? 2 Likes

Rip, sleep well bro

Rip Tagbo May Allah guide you as you lay eternally

So this guy never rest ni chai

wetin pesin sabi eat wella na hin dey pesin...RIP

RIP Hope caro will attend

Unto earth we all shall return. 2 Likes

Well as a friend not wife. Well as a friend not wife. 1 Like

Rip

he is way older than Davido.... should have done that in a different way but HE(GOD) knows more



















RIP

he was living his life to please please others or to be famous he didn't live a holy lifehe was living his life to please please othersor to be famous 1 Like

Lolz... I no fit Laugh



RIP

R.I.P Man.

if he was a muslim, the relatives would have been saved of the stress. Muslims only cry once for their dead. Why not just lay the helpless body once and for good? 2 Likes

nego du dis idiot. nego du dis idiot. 3 Likes 1 Share

lolz nollywood things lolz nollywood things

At 35 years of age a person is no longer a little boy he's a grown man who should be in a position where he is expected to make wise decisions and choices in life at that age a grown up has no business hanging out with teenagers and kids that are ten years younger than him and also a man at that age has no business whatsoever engaging in a tequila drinking competition that was orchestrated by a 21 year old kid, I hope this serves as a lesson for us all to make wise decisions in life. May his soul rest in peace 2 Likes