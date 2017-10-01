₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Drinokrane: 3:43am
A South Africa Twitter user, Phetsogo has declared that he cannot wait for his parents to die, perhaps in a car accident, so he can inherit their properties, which includes his dad’s 4 cars and his mom’s 2 cars.
In a tweet which has since gone viral on Twitter, the unidentified guy said:
“I’m the only child, i can’t wait for my parents to die so i can inherit everything. My dad has 4 cars and mom 2”
Since then, his tweet has went viral, social media users have commented on it, and wondered how someone whose parent nurtured for years, would wish death upon them.
“A condom would have saved us all from this tweet”, tweeted a user, who was obviously disgusted by Phetsogo’s tweet. “He is a product of bad sex”,another user added.
Not moved by all of the reply, Phetsogo stood his ground and said everyone was just jealous because his parents are rich!
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/i-am-only-child-i-cant-wait-for-my.html
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Johnpaul1099: 3:44am
You need deliverance
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Evaberry(f): 3:49am
only people with poor parents will judge and curse this fellow
I will however advise him to poison them to make his day of inheritance come quicker.
after all his parents worked hard for him and to be Able to take care of him so everything they own should also be for him.
work hard so your kids can wish your death come faster and with a fatter bank account
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by ipobarecriminals: 3:50am
Suppose u die b4 ur parents nkoh?Eni gbe oju l'ogun fi ara e fun osi ta.Oniranu lasan
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Drinokrane: 3:57am
Evaberry:
Lol
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by fuckerstard: 4:01am
If him papa na dangote, he for don poison am since.
Omo irankiran.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Sexy20: 4:17am
Hope they don't will out the fortune to motherless babies homes
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Rokia2(f): 4:25am
Better to be childless then to have this sort of demon as a child.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by bunmiannie(f): 4:30am
hmmm......������ bad child
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Fxmanager(m): 4:47am
Something in behind that statement.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Ndlistic(m): 4:50am
Is that your only problem. Oya go kill them.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by EmyLeo(m): 5:22am
......and after their death, am sure your own kids won't wait for you to die(them go too murder you) to inherit your properties , #Omo pau Bi Ak-47..
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Kamelot77(m): 5:25am
Awon omo osi
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by AntiWailer: 5:40am
Liar.
So all his Parent's car no get number ?
Waiting for a stupid lady to carry head enter.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by AlexCk: 5:44am
Nawa o,
Be careful what u wish for.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by CEEcey(f): 5:50am
Lazy and useless son
I would rather not have a son than have one that will wish me death
I blame his parent
He clearly lacks proper upbringing, has no parental love
My great grandmother is still alive even though she is blind nobody is praying for her death.
Omo ale jati jati
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by GlorifiedTunde(m): 5:53am
Evaberry:
Savage!
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by 7footre(m): 5:57am
If his dad should see this, he'll probably will everything to their dog. At least you cant question a dog's loyalty
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by laribari(m): 6:13am
Evaberry:
Someone said all the things you say are weird and this is a different thread, still you just confirmed what he said. I wonder how long he has been observing you.
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Drinokrane: 6:28am
Lasticlalala Fynestboi
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by vanhelsing1(m): 6:44am
laribari:eva berry.evn if dat nincompoop nurtures dos tins on his mind,he shouldn't have said it openly.
pls stop supporting evil thoughts..though,birds of d sem feather flocks together.
anyways,u can as well say d sem prayer for ur family.
personally,am expecting to.see ur own words soon...
no more tme for foolishness.
LIfe is short.b safe
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Nbote(m): 6:47am
E go b am like film dat his dad has seen his tweet and has donated his riches to charity already..
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by JoyAda1234(f): 6:50am
kuku kill dem na. oloshi omo
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by Yahooboi(m): 6:52am
Evaberry:
Yes that is reality
You always speak the truth
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by MhizzAJ(f): 6:53am
That's a useless child
He might even die before his parents
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by brandonobi(m): 6:57am
I can't fault him, I "probably" would've posted something similar,...if I wanted attention badly
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by arrhem: 7:02am
I hope he has children someday too, so his children can wish the same for him. what goes around comes around
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by arrhem: 7:07am
Evaberry:I pray the same also applies to you
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by McBeal10(f): 7:08am
Evaberry:
you are not from this world lmao
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by destino24(m): 7:16am
Evaberry:
This sounds like something NwaAmaikpe would say.
Kedu ebe that guy no sef
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by 9japrof(m): 7:55am
And if you think the dieing process is taking longer than expected, you can finish them both cos as a one minute man, you need it to be coming quicker...
Useless set of children, one antidote of dealing with these is to codedly will your estate to charity. After your death, they would curse and curse, but unfortunately that's all they can do at that stage
Re: "I Can't Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All" - Guy On Twitter by fastgyal(f): 10:39am
omo buruku
may God not give us kids who'd cause our death.
