In a tweet which has since gone viral on Twitter, the unidentified guy said:

“I’m the only child, i can’t wait for my parents to die so i can inherit everything. My dad has 4 cars and mom 2”



Since then, his tweet has went viral, social media users have commented on it, and wondered how someone whose parent nurtured for years, would wish death upon them.



“A condom would have saved us all from this tweet”, tweeted a user, who was obviously disgusted by Phetsogo’s tweet. “He is a product of bad sex”,another user added.



“Did it ever cross your mind that your father might have other children outside his marriage to your mother? RSA law entitles them to a share”, a tweeter tweeted.



“And you wonder why you’re the only child, they did not want to multiply the stupidity, you are a bunch of stupid, 3 in 1.” Another reply reads

Not moved by all of the reply, Phetsogo stood his ground and said everyone was just jealous because his parents are rich!



You need deliverance 4 Likes

only people with poor parents will judge and curse this fellow





I will however advise him to poison them to make his day of inheritance come quicker.





after all his parents worked hard for him and to be Able to take care of him so everything they own should also be for him.





work hard so your kids can wish your death come faster and with a fatter bank account 36 Likes 2 Shares

Suppose u die b4 ur parents nkoh?Eni gbe oju l'ogun fi ara e fun osi ta.Oniranu lasan 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol Lol





Omo irankiran. If him papa na dangote, he for don poison am since.Omo irankiran. 3 Likes

Hope they don't will out the fortune to motherless babies homes 1 Like

Better to be childless then to have this sort of demon as a child. 49 Likes 1 Share

hmmm......������ bad child 2 Likes

Something in behind that statement.

Is that your only problem. Oya go kill them. 1 Like

, #Omo pau Bi Ak-47.. ......and after their death, am sure your own kids won't wait for you to die(them go too murder you) to inherit your properties, #Omo pau Bi Ak-47.. 9 Likes 1 Share

Awon omo osi

Liar.





So all his Parent's car no get number ?



Waiting for a stupid lady to carry head enter. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Nawa o,



Be careful what u wish for. 1 Like







Lazy and useless son



I would rather not have a son than have one that will wish me death



I blame his parent

He clearly lacks proper upbringing, has no parental love



My great grandmother is still alive even though she is blind nobody is praying for her death.





Omo ale jati jati Lazy and useless sonI would rather not have a son than have one that will wish me deathI blame his parentHe clearly lacks proper upbringing, has no parental loveMy great grandmother is still alive even though she is blind nobody is praying for her death.Omo ale jati jati 5 Likes 1 Share

Savage! Savage!

If his dad should see this, he'll probably will everything to their dog. At least you cant question a dog's loyalty 3 Likes

Someone said all the things you say are weird and this is a different thread, still you just confirmed what he said. I wonder how long he has been observing you. Someone said all the things you say are weird and this is a different thread, still you just confirmed what he said. I wonder how long he has been observing you. 12 Likes

Lasticlalala Fynestboi

laribari:





Someone said all the things you say are weird and this is a different thread, still you just confirmed what he said. I wonder how long he has been observing you. eva berry.evn if dat nincompoop nurtures dos tins on his mind,he shouldn't have said it openly.

pls stop supporting evil thoughts..though,birds of d sem feather flocks together.

anyways,u can as well say d sem prayer for ur family.

personally,am expecting to.see ur own words soon...

no more tme for foolishness.

LIfe is short.b safe eva berry.evn if dat nincompoop nurtures dos tins on his mind,he shouldn't have said it openly.pls stop supporting evil thoughts..though,birds of d sem feather flocks together.anyways,u can as well say d sem prayer for ur family.personally,am expecting to.see ur own words soon...no more tme for foolishness.LIfe is short.b safe

E go b am like film dat his dad has seen his tweet and has donated his riches to charity already.. 2 Likes

kuku kill dem na. oloshi omo

Yes that is reality

You always speak the truth Yes that is realityYou always speak the truth

That's a useless child



He might even die before his parents 2 Likes

I can't fault him, I "probably" would've posted something similar,...if I wanted attention badly

I hope he has children someday too, so his children can wish the same for him. what goes around comes around 1 Like

you are not from this world lmao you are not from this world lmao

This sounds like something NwaAmaikpe would say.



Kedu ebe that guy no sef This sounds like something NwaAmaikpe would say.Kedu ebe that guy no sef 5 Likes

And if you think the dieing process is taking longer than expected, you can finish them both cos as a one minute man, you need it to be coming quicker...





Useless set of children, one antidote of dealing with these is to codedly will your estate to charity. After your death, they would curse and curse, but unfortunately that's all they can do at that stage 1 Like