Below are the photos and video Which has now gone viral on Instagram.





This is an incident that happened along the ever busy Ajose Adeogun axis of Victoria Island,Lagos. This afternoon,a lady in only her panties and bra stormed the middle of the road with her Photographer and some guys who made sure the traffic stopped while the photos were being confidently and sufficiently taken. As expected, not all motorists will find that funny. Ah! Nigeria is getting better

with her bum bum shaking



It's like she used jazz on all the people driving



If the drivers didn't stop for her now, feminists and Slay Mamas will come here and say they are not "gentlemen".



Abeg if na me sef, I go march dat brake till e spoil.



I no go comot there till night. 64 Likes 5 Shares

craziness in the highest level 8 Likes 1 Share

She's Hot ...



Wow 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

I wee jam her. Idiotic elements





PS: I want to use this medium to plead with you all to reduce the way y'all abuse my moniker. The mentions I get daily makes me not to be able to pick out mentions directed at me from y'all cursing mentions.



Abeg, in case those romancland babes wan dey use mention stalk me, make I for know. Nor be say I send them shar. 9 Likes 1 Share









Lemme cross the road now.. Make i wear my bra and panty tooLemme cross the road now.. 14 Likes

If na me too, I go stop to enjoy the view of her ass and ßooß 1 Like 1 Share

Lord knows I'll kill anyone standing in the middle of that road. 10 Likes

Dis world is gradually coming to an end 23 Likes

Nice shape 1 Like

Surprised the cars stopped.

They must all be males 58 Likes 1 Share

Michellla:

Surprised the cars stopped. They must all be males I tell you. I tell you. 15 Likes 1 Share







Photographer sef no send.



Snaps pics collect him money.



O GA oPhotographer sef no send.Snaps pics collect him money. 2 Likes

Is this for real ? 7 Likes

Some ladies are shameless Nd useless. 8 Likes

I bet half of those drivers were waiting for her to strip it all down 14 Likes 2 Shares

StrawberryGloss:

Is this for real ? what makes her different from the one on your dp what makes her different from the one on your dp 5 Likes

smelly pant and bra, rubbish ! 4 Likes

Warris dowin diz biach!? 2 Likes

This is madness 3 Likes

She fit rob those motorists.

Very soon there will be nothing like pride of womanhood 7 Likes

see her big and smelly panties,her pussy will b so wide. 2 Likes





But the girl got a banging body though. DAMN! And she get mind o! But the girl got a banging body though. DAMN! And she get mind o! 3 Likes 1 Share

Yebariba !

jdluv:

Very soon there will be nothing like pride of womanhood ... and the world will be a better place ... and the world will be a better place 4 Likes

Awon omo tika bodi

Eko for show

Lies. No outrage. I was in the traffic. We were all drooling over her lovely shape. Some of us even didn't want to her to go. Only one or two jealous women complained 11 Likes 1 Share