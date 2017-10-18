₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,680 members, 3,860,896 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic (26845 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Kolababe: 3:54pm
This is an incident that happened along the ever busy Ajose Adeogun axis of Victoria Island,Lagos. This afternoon,a lady in only her panties and bra stormed the middle of the road with her Photographer and some guys who made sure the traffic stopped while the photos were being confidently and sufficiently taken. As expected, not all motorists will find that funny. Ah! Nigeria is getting better
Below are the photos and video Which has now gone viral on Instagram.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/outrage-in-vl-lagos-as-traffic-was-stopped-for-a-lady-in-pant-bra-to-take-pic
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Kolababe: 3:55pm
If you see how this girl was catwalking in front of traffic eh with her bum bum shaking
It's like she used jazz on all the people driving
SEE MORE PHOTOS & WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/outrage-in-vl-lagos-as-traffic-was-stopped-for-a-lady-in-pant-bra-to-take-pic
SEE MORE PHOTOS & WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/outrage-in-vl-lagos-as-traffic-was-stopped-for-a-lady-in-pant-bra-to-take-pic
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by ShyCypher(m): 4:09pm
If the drivers didn't stop for her now, feminists and Slay Mamas will come here and say they are not "gentlemen".
Abeg if na me sef, I go march dat brake till e spoil.
I no go comot there till night.
64 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by myboy2010(m): 4:12pm
craziness in the highest level
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:12pm
She's Hot ...
Wow
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Estellar: 4:12pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by stupidity: 4:13pm
I wee jam her. Idiotic elements
PS: I want to use this medium to plead with you all to reduce the way y'all abuse my moniker. The mentions I get daily makes me not to be able to pick out mentions directed at me from y'all cursing mentions.
Abeg, in case those romancland babes wan dey use mention stalk me, make I for know. Nor be say I send them shar.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:14pm
Make i wear my bra and panty too
Lemme cross the road now..
14 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by rafhell(m): 4:14pm
If na me too, I go stop to enjoy the view of her ass and ßooß
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Papiikush: 4:15pm
Lord knows I'll kill anyone standing in the middle of that road.
10 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by izaray(f): 4:15pm
Dis world is gradually coming to an end
23 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by MhizzAJ(f): 4:22pm
Nice shape
1 Like
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Michellla(f): 4:25pm
Surprised the cars stopped.
They must all be males
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:29pm
Michellla:I tell you.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by alexialin: 4:30pm
O GA o
Photographer sef no send.
Snaps pics collect him money.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:34pm
Is this for real ?
7 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:38pm
Some ladies are shameless Nd useless.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by QueenBeeHive(f): 4:42pm
I bet half of those drivers were waiting for her to strip it all down
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by QueenBeeHive(f): 4:44pm
StrawberryGloss:what makes her different from the one on your dp
5 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Tommfrench(m): 4:47pm
smelly pant and bra, rubbish !
4 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by tinny898(m): 5:28pm
Warris dowin diz biach!?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Realist2: 6:24pm
This is madness
3 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by comshots(m): 6:34pm
She fit rob those motorists.
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by jdluv(f): 6:34pm
Very soon there will be nothing like pride of womanhood
7 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by Ballary: 6:42pm
see her big and smelly panties,her pussy will b so wide.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by kay29000(m): 7:20pm
But the girl got a banging body though. DAMN! And she get mind o!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by KreativGenius: 7:25pm
Yebariba !
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by johnkey: 7:26pm
jdluv:... and the world will be a better place
4 Likes
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by veekid(m): 7:30pm
Awon omo tika bodi
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:30pm
Eko for show
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by nairavsdollars: 7:31pm
Lies. No outrage. I was in the traffic. We were all drooling over her lovely shape. Some of us even didn't want to her to go. Only one or two jealous women complained
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady In Bikini Takes Photos On The Road In Victoria Island Lagos, Causes Traffic by collitexnaira(m): 7:31pm
Most ladies of this generation now thinks with their big ass and bosom
Is There Anything Bad In Marrying A Lady From Same Office? / Picture Of Billboard On Sugar Daddies Destroy Lives /
Viewing this topic: Ellyne(f), debola27(f), samo50(m), baskybrave(m), cornelin(m), goodnija, bboyZ, kadafs, Taywon, Abukia404(f), Closeupdate, kaja4real, omatule2000, chukadgreat(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), whitestar01(m), MhizKristy(f), Emmamikeagropro, Benitogucci(m), chiorganic, adiosgracias(m), salaode(m), Ukeme8, humurphia(m), parizz88(m), KingsleySanchez(m), Timagex, Bostin(m), kamarra(f), engrjonny(m), baaliyah(m), andresia(m), digitalheadline(m), nwarosa, simi4me(m), Justiceleague1, clefstone(m), fishie85(m), olaoye4(m), TiNOSAMSA(m), pinkrex(m), sammylala, zexy2030(m), waleyy22(m), MrJorge(m), akankemi1(f), chinksee, paradigmshift(m), Smath(m), taylor88(m), enemyofprogress, Rockyrocky, jaxxy(m), veeveanO(f), Dollysmithsmart, Ggee(m), adefmade1(m), codeperfect, EepCrood(f), manforgu, Natcho, goods2017, cutefergiee(m), oladokun76, Swatz, Sica7, QueryUnical, solidgidlas(m), freshedd, Damdeyz(m), Lolaabokoku(f), Emann1000, okhey(m), easy86, chrizdave, Honorable1000(m), dhestiney(m), twinskenny(m), ODVanguard, undeniableGrace(m), Lexit, JamesReacher(m), kissed(m), Ceede, 9PBLIVE(m), sirwilly4eva(m), kourt, Naijaepic, abionaalli(m), ALImaza48(m), Proffdada, Dycaptain(m), emmanok24(m), dilemaguy, Amberon11, kayode0000, EMFF, KardinalZik(m), kekeolu(f), edoboy33(m), francesawesome(f), Fireman4real, sawsaw(m), idowuswap, mixta140, strongboi(m), Jeezuzpick(m), MrsDan, Fola21, toms55(m), kechywillz(m), franchuks(m), LordBailish(m), Foxyn, Lordtunji(m), nte31(m), fuludu, Smarte724(m), hormoty(m), JustCryptos, algorithmz(m), intrepidToju(m), trust87(m), Teeboi56, maviduchez77(m), Vict001, Tumm(m), becky66, uniquelyspecial(m), jackbennie, yungfreddo, MagicEmpire, renybenks(f), blesseddimson86, ambroseadam48, oiseworld, dansokoto1(m), slimsky(m), omakay(m), FlyboyZee, maberry(m), octacore(m), ThundrCork(m), hazan041, cc77(m), foxe, SNIPER123, bjcuntis(m), dnapstar(m), Rybnyk(m), Ademoore07(m), youngibe(m), Zoharariel(m), fubie, FIDELITY24(m), AZAJOBINSON(m), sampsun(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m), phorget(m), Stanleyafam(m), kunlef1, softy(m), masada, nonsorich(m), Femirot2003(m), creamyanne, Chalaji080, Hungarriman, sexyaliyah, Olaabdul01, YourWife(f), Ayomat37(m), cornoil(m), akinrin, twentyk(m), Arijude(m), kunleham, md17, VictorAB, winterfell007, wayray, newsheriffintown, Backinfront(m), Isiri, blank(f), Freeezzz(m), nastyd(m), kollybright007(m), Dayo4real12, haywhy1, mmmurctiff, oloyede252(m), marion4luv(f) and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13