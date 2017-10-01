Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored (6062 Views)

source: I warned and tried reaching out to Davido about an impending tragedy, but I was ignored – Klassic. check out his instagram handle below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/i-warned-and-tried-reaching-out-to.html 1 Share

Davido should always yield to advice. he should always listen to the voice of wisdom. 7 Likes 1 Share

God bless his work.

I remember people called this guy an attention seeker, let's learn how to pay attention even to the smallest thing or person... Reality may be revealed through "irrelevant" people. 27 Likes 2 Shares

eeyahh..he won't listen to u sef

Liar. When did u become a seer? You tried reaching him about an impending doom or you want to do attaché so he can feature you in his next album 2 Likes

Oh shut up! 2 Likes

All these, just to be noticed. 5 Likes

If you're not a prophet then what are you?

Anyone can come up with a vague crap and start attributing things to that same vague crap 1 Like





Nah wetin sef!



Davido this, Davido that...abeg make una leave the boy restNah wetin sef! 8 Likes

U don turn Prophet abi?

Eeyaaaa...Dog Wey go loss no dey listen to hunters whistle oooo..Davido listen ooooooo 3 Likes 1 Share

Oshey Joseph d dreamer

I warned and tried reaching out to Davido about an impending tragedy, but I was ignored – Klassic. check out his instagram handle below:

Well, since Davido is a celebrity, it is expected that he would not take him serioulsy.



In other news

Where are the prophets, we remember the prophets....(singing)

Sta zitto cAzzo di Medea

Hmm

anyways, God can speak through anyone.



I won't be surprised if this Kclassic guy becomes a pastor tomorrow, one false prophet that's sees poo more than him will just deceive him to pay #500k to get more prophetic anointing, before u know it, the guy rent one big hall, begin with massive crusade, dump music for church business.



what am I saying self

lol 2 Likes

Idiot keep shut medicine after death u won make we know u

HMMOM

sexybbstar:

I remember people called this guy an attention seeker, let's learn how to pay attention even to the smallest thing or person... Reality may be revealed through "irrelevant" people. You don't need to call him irrelevant to pass a point dear..



Everyone is important. You don't need to call him irrelevant to pass a point dear..Everyone is important. 1 Like

sexybbstar:

I remember people called this guy an attention seeker, let's learn how to pay attention even to the smallest thing or person... Reality may be revealed through "irrelevant" people. U filtered ur pic so much u r beginning to match d color of d dulux painted wall behind u U filtered ur pic so much u r beginning to match d color of d dulux painted wall behind u 2 Likes

So wat shud we do now?

nairavsdollars:

Liar. When did u become a seer? You tried reaching him about an impending doom or you want to do attaché so he can feature you in his next album

Is like you lack comprehension issues? Is like you lack comprehension issues? 1 Like

yorex2011:

Anyone can come up with a vague crap and start attributing things to that same vague crap

That's not really vague though.

Even if he just predicted it, he really tried.

Many so-called prophets can't even do as much as he did, and they're getting paid by their followers. That's not really vague though.Even if he just predicted it, he really tried.Many so-called prophets can't even do as much as he did, and they're getting paid by their followers.

Realfitbody:



You don't need to call him irrelevant to pass a point dear..



Everyone is important.

That was why I put it in quote... Davido thought he was relevant, that's why he didn't reply him... I'm not referring to him as an irrelevant person. That was why I put it in quote... Davido thought he was relevant, that's why he didn't reply him... I'm not referring to him as an irrelevant person.

OboOlora:



U filtered ur pic so much u r beginning to match d color of d dulux painted wall behind u

Hahaha.. You have kee me.. Hahaha.. You have kee me..