Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored (6062 Views)

Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by activistjohnny: 5:17pm
I warned and tried reaching out to Davido about an impending tragedy, but I was ignored – Klassic. check out his instagram handle below:

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by activistjohnny: 5:20pm
Davido should always yield to advice. he should always listen to the voice of wisdom.

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by activistjohnny: 5:20pm
God bless his work.
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by sexybbstar(f): 5:30pm
I remember people called this guy an attention seeker, let's learn how to pay attention even to the smallest thing or person... Reality may be revealed through "irrelevant" people.

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by itspzpics(m): 5:36pm
eeyahh..he won't listen to u sef
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by nairavsdollars: 8:08pm
Liar. When did u become a seer? You tried reaching him about an impending doom or you want to do attaché so he can feature you in his next album

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by InsanePsycho(m): 8:08pm
Oh shut up! angry

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Flashh: 8:08pm
All these, just to be noticed.

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by maryjan8(f): 8:09pm
If you're not a prophet then what are you?
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by yorex2011: 8:09pm
Anyone can come up with a vague crap and start attributing things to that same vague crap

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by hilroy: 8:09pm
Davido this, Davido that...abeg make una leave the boy rest

Nah wetin sef!

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by YelloweWest: 8:10pm
U don turn Prophet abi?
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Maydfourth: 8:10pm
Eeyaaaa...Dog Wey go loss no dey listen to hunters whistle oooo..Davido listen ooooooo

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by ayxmania: 8:10pm
Oshey Joseph d dreamer
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Realfitbody: 8:11pm
Well, since Davido is a celebrity, it is expected that he would not take him serioulsy.

In other news
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by OgologoDimkpa: 8:12pm
Where are the prophets, we remember the prophets....(singing) shocked
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by merit12(f): 8:13pm
Sta zitto cAzzo di Medea
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by kay29000(m): 8:13pm
Hmm
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by KingOfSkills: 8:14pm
anyways, God can speak through anyone.

I won't be surprised if this Kclassic guy becomes a pastor tomorrow, one false prophet that's sees poo more than him will just deceive him to pay #500k to get more prophetic anointing, before u know it, the guy rent one big hall, begin with massive crusade, dump music for church business.

what am I saying self
lol

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by asawanathegreat(m): 8:15pm
Idiot keep shut medicine after death u won make we know u
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by vicfajeze(m): 8:16pm
HMMOM
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Realfitbody: 8:16pm
You don't need to call him irrelevant to pass a point dear..

Everyone is important.

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by OboOlora(f): 8:19pm
U filtered ur pic so much u r beginning to match d color of d dulux painted wall behind u

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by jaxxy(m): 8:21pm
So wat shud we do now?
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by mazimee(m): 8:23pm
Is like you lack comprehension issues?

Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by nikkypearl(f): 8:26pm
sad sad
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Sard(m): 8:27pm
That's not really vague though.
Even if he just predicted it, he really tried.
Many so-called prophets can't even do as much as he did, and they're getting paid by their followers.
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by sexybbstar(f): 8:28pm
That was why I put it in quote... Davido thought he was relevant, that's why he didn't reply him... I'm not referring to him as an irrelevant person.
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by sexybbstar(f): 8:29pm
Hahaha.. You have kee me..
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by DirtyGold: 8:31pm
Who this?
The only artist nigga I know named Classiq is that hausa-rapping dude whose music video got that hausa actress banned.
What these wannabe artists dont know is that originality is what can give them a space in the industry.

What's tha business?
Re: Singer Klassic: I Tried Reaching Davido About An Impending Tragedy, He Ignored by Houseofglam7(f): 8:36pm
undecided

