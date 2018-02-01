Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) (6417 Views)

Amina Mallam Usman is only 15 years old and a light weight in stature.But when the occasion demanded, as it did on Monday night, Amina put up the courage and fighting spirit of many people who are much older and twice her size.



She was one of the dozens targeted by the terrorists and about being packed into their vehicles for a journey into an uncertain future.

She had only a few seconds to break away from the terrorists who were out to ruin her life.



With one heavy jerk, belying her little frame, Amina broke loose from her captor, leaving behind her hijab, lest it became a hindrance in her escape bid.



Amina ascribed her escape to the grace of God.

She prayed that God might protect her friends and mates and guide them back home.



She said: “When Boko Haram came to our school, we thought they were soldiers because they dressed like soldiers.



“We ran, and then one of them called us. One of them asked me to come to the car.



“I got close to the car, and then one of them started laughing at me.



“I moved closer to them, thinking they were soldiers.



“I soon realized that they were not soldiers. As I made to run away, one of them tried to grab me. I dodged him but he got my hijab.



I quickly removed my hijab and left him with it and ran away. I thought I was dead.



“They entered our hostel again, but some of us ran into the bush. I ran up to five kilometres and hid in one Fulani settlement called Miligia.



Asked how many students she saw in the invaders’ vehicles, Amina said: “There were many students in the vehicles.. They were up to 50 that were in the vehicles.”



She said she felt like the angels should take her soul the moment she realized the men were Boko Haram terrorists.



She is not psychologically prepared to return to the Dapchi school.

http://thenationonlineng.net/dramatic-escape-15-yr-old/

Insinuations/Theories:



1. The fresh Dapchi 120 kidnap was staged for the following reasons:

(a) Justify the request of GMB's $1Bn to fight the BH terrorist. (Fund could be seriously needed to fund next electioneering & campaign)

(b) Keep the girls for few days and release in order to claim 'super hero' compared to the last administration that was rubbished by Northern

elders.

(c) Use the script as a propaganda of effectiveness during the next campaign, being a failed government itself.



2. Boko Haram needs to be granted amnesty with a monthly share from Nigeria resources, having fulfilled their original aim. How do you explain the continuous release of the terrorist by Nigerian Army and the continuous ransom negotiation by this government?



3. Boko Haram are still very active as against the fraudulent lies of this administration to have 'technically and finally defeated BH.



4. Some wicked souls in high places who are gaining BIG from the terrorism fight will never want the fight to end. Hence, the fresh kidnap in another state, (Yobe).





Whatever the case, it shows the issue of BH is not yet over, and it can never be over in as much as General Mohomodu Buhary failed to name their sponsors.



Who are those sponsoring Boko Haram? Alh. Lie Mohammed, Presidency & Buhary, over to you.



If Buhary's administration and APC cannot tell Nigerians now their sponsors, it means terrorism is here to stay permanently in the NORTHERN Nigeria.

I'M sorry this is what your failed Nation has exposed you to, with no redemption hope in sight.



Perhaps, one day, we would liberate ourselves from internal colonisation. 1 Like

May God deliver the remaining girls from the hand of their evil captors

