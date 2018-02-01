₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by dre11(m): 12:02pm
http://thenationonlineng.net/dramatic-escape-15-yr-old/
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:03pm
Insinuations/Theories:
1. The fresh Dapchi 120 kidnap was staged for the following reasons:
(a) Justify the request of GMB's $1Bn to fight the BH terrorist. (Fund could be seriously needed to fund next electioneering & campaign)
(b) Keep the girls for few days and release in order to claim 'super hero' compared to the last administration that was rubbished by Northern
elders.
(c) Use the script as a propaganda of effectiveness during the next campaign, being a failed government itself.
2. Boko Haram needs to be granted amnesty with a monthly share from Nigeria resources, having fulfilled their original aim. How do you explain the continuous release of the terrorist by Nigerian Army and the continuous ransom negotiation by this government?
3. Boko Haram are still very active as against the fraudulent lies of this administration to have 'technically and finally defeated BH.
4. Some wicked souls in high places who are gaining BIG from the terrorism fight will never want the fight to end. Hence, the fresh kidnap in another state, (Yobe).
Whatever the case, it shows the issue of BH is not yet over, and it can never be over in as much as General Mohomodu Buhary failed to name their sponsors.
Who are those sponsoring Boko Haram? Alh. Lie Mohammed, Presidency & Buhary, over to you.
If Buhary's administration and APC cannot tell Nigerians now their sponsors, it means terrorism is here to stay permanently in the NORTHERN Nigeria.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:04pm
Let Ngeneukwenu madridguy sarrki ikpunnu gbera USBA liondeleo baawaa yarimo omenkalives and omenkadies tell us if Buhari has defeated Boko Haram.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by King990: 12:07pm
This girl mouth go good for Blow jobs
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:13pm
PointZerom:
Shut up. Where is ur uae visa?
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:13pm
I'M sorry this is what your failed Nation has exposed you to, with no redemption hope in sight.
Perhaps, one day, we would liberate ourselves from internal colonisation.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:18pm
PointZerom:Where is your Visa to India? Where are your tickets to "Dubai for holiday with your family"?
Where are your fully stocked warehouses in Alimisho?
Multi millionaire plumber you said you are, yet, you spend all day and night grunting in the mentions of people who don't and will NEVER give a shitty fvck about you.
You probably are so lonely in the real world, the only break you get from misery is when one or two other plumbers like and share your stupid comments on the forum.
Now I have given you the attention you have been desperately craving. Don't spend all your saving celebrating kiddo.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:20pm
wailersarefools:Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses?
This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.
The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 12:21pm
omenkaLives:
Mr man cover your face in shame.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:22pm
Neyoor:
Amen! But am afraid, Nigerians have been polarized along religion and ethnics in addition to the Jeun'soke, ko tun jeun'sapo crew. No redemption in sight.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by baralatie(m): 12:23pm
Firefire:na wa o
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:24pm
baralatie:
Na so we see am.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 12:24pm
omenkaLives:
I followed the thread it was liondeleo that ran to his gangs here for help. I have met pointzerom in person so cover your face in shame.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by UduMgbo1: 12:24pm
omenkaLives:
why are you talking like a kid
what's your business if he's a millionaire or plumber
so far he doesn't beg you food what's your business
yes you guys are billionaires but don't come here and start disturbing nairalanders with it.
grow up dude and stop laughing at someone's hustle because you don't feed him
Stop talking Nonsense and shatap
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by UduMgbo1: 12:26pm
omenkaLives:
trash trash trash
keep talking Nonsense
grow up omenka
Stop behaving like a toddler
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:27pm
omenkaLives:
Which IDP camp is this one typing from Bikonu?
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:28pm
Firefire:
Just like Baba Obasanjo recently said "I will find a way of committing suicide if there is no hope for Nigeria"
https://www.thecable.ng/obasanjo-ill-commit-suicide-theres-no-hope-nigeria
Apparently, they would always be an hope, even if to dismantle this marriage of inconvenience
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:28pm
You online terrorist cum Zone-Bs should please stop derailing the thread.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:30pm
Neyoor:
Absolutely, that is a WAY! Let the promoter of terrorism enjoy it while it lasts.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:30pm
jumpandpas:
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by osazeeblue01: 12:31pm
what a country.
what don't who to believe anymore.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:33pm
Firefire:
Yes! until one day, when the oppressed will gather momentum to revolt against the oppressors.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:34pm
omenkaLives:
Lol, open your own thread let's see who will run liar. Are you still running from the herdsWOMEN? You're surplus to requirement at BMC right now hence your confused state of mind. Goan retrieve your ancestral lands from Fulani herdsmen and stop online tantrums.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:37pm
Neyoor:
The TIME is closer.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Masama: 12:38pm
May God deliver the remaining girls from the hand of their evil captors
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:38pm
omenkaLives:
I am out for you here. Face me.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:41pm
UduMgbo1:
Omenkalives came to derail the thread, having seen how Boko Haram has exposed them and make their BMC work difficult. Just leave him for me.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:49pm
omenkaLives:plenty hustlers without shop, plumbers in lagos are billionaires for Nairaland. Pointzerom can explain better.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by zionmde: 12:51pm
omenkaLives:are u hiding away in style. any time the guy mentios the deficiency of ur holy prophet buhari, u start ranting rubbish like a kid. call ur crew, whether he wen to UAE how is it ur business defend ur prophet buhari as usual u are here spewing trash.
Didn't expect anything more from zombies any way
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:52pm
PointZerom:
Shut up. If he open the thread you will still not show us the colour of uae visa. Wetin you show for that thread wey liondileo open? No be just fraudster you dey shout everywhere? You show anything. Even the colour of uae visa you no show us. You no get friend to borrow you.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:56pm
jumpandpas:
What is this one saying? Liondileo show visa and stamp. Wetin pointzerom show? No be just fraudster he dey shout everywhere? You have met him one on one, why cant he show us the colour of uae visa. Laugh want kill me.
|Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by baralatie(m): 12:59pm
Masama:how?
by paying another set of funds to BH?
chai
