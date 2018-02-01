₦airaland Forum

Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by dre11(m): 12:02pm


Amina Mallam Usman is only 15 years old and a light weight in stature.But when the occasion demanded, as it did on Monday night, Amina put up the courage and fighting spirit of many people who are much older and twice her size.

She was one of the dozens targeted by the terrorists and about being packed into their vehicles for a journey into an uncertain future.
She had only a few seconds to break away from the terrorists who were out to ruin her life.

With one heavy jerk, belying her little frame, Amina broke loose from her captor, leaving behind her hijab, lest it became a hindrance in her escape bid.

Amina ascribed her escape to the grace of God.
She prayed that God might protect her friends and mates and guide them back home.

She said: “When Boko Haram came to our school, we thought they were soldiers because they dressed like soldiers.

“We ran, and then one of them called us. One of them asked me to come to the car.

“I got close to the car, and then one of them started laughing at me.

“I moved closer to them, thinking they were soldiers.

“I soon realized that they were not soldiers. As I made to run away, one of them tried to grab me. I dodged him but he got my hijab.

I quickly removed my hijab and left him with it and ran away. I thought I was dead.

“They entered our hostel again, but some of us ran into the bush. I ran up to five kilometres and hid in one Fulani settlement called Miligia.

Asked how many students she saw in the invaders’ vehicles, Amina said: “There were many students in the vehicles.. They were up to 50 that were in the vehicles.”

She said she felt like the angels should take her soul the moment she realized the men were Boko Haram terrorists.

She is not psychologically prepared to return to the Dapchi school.

http://thenationonlineng.net/dramatic-escape-15-yr-old/
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:03pm
Insinuations/Theories:

1. The fresh Dapchi 120 kidnap was staged for the following reasons:
(a) Justify the request of GMB's $1Bn to fight the BH terrorist. (Fund could be seriously needed to fund next electioneering & campaign)
(b) Keep the girls for few days and release in order to claim 'super hero' compared to the last administration that was rubbished by Northern
elders.
(c) Use the script as a propaganda of effectiveness during the next campaign, being a failed government itself.

2. Boko Haram needs to be granted amnesty with a monthly share from Nigeria resources, having fulfilled their original aim. How do you explain the continuous release of the terrorist by Nigerian Army and the continuous ransom negotiation by this government?

3. Boko Haram are still very active as against the fraudulent lies of this administration to have 'technically and finally defeated BH.

4. Some wicked souls in high places who are gaining BIG from the terrorism fight will never want the fight to end. Hence, the fresh kidnap in another state, (Yobe).


Whatever the case, it shows the issue of BH is not yet over, and it can never be over in as much as General Mohomodu Buhary failed to name their sponsors.

Who are those sponsoring Boko Haram? Alh. Lie Mohammed, Presidency & Buhary, over to you.

If Buhary's administration and APC cannot tell Nigerians now their sponsors, it means terrorism is here to stay permanently in the NORTHERN Nigeria.

37 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:04pm
angry Let Ngeneukwenu madridguy sarrki ikpunnu gbera USBA liondeleo baawaa yarimo omenkalives and omenkadies tell us if Buhari has defeated Boko Haram.

10 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by King990: 12:07pm
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:13pm
PointZerom:
angry Let Ngeneukwenu madridguy sarrki ikpunnu gbera USBA liondeleo bawaa yarimo omenkalives and omenkadies tell us if Buhari has defeated Boko Haram.

Shut up. Where is ur uae visa?

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:13pm
I'M sorry this is what your failed Nation has exposed you to, with no redemption hope in sight.

Perhaps, one day, we would liberate ourselves from internal colonisation.

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:18pm
PointZerom:
angry Let Ngeneukwenu madridguy sarrki ikpunnu gbera USBA liondeleo bawaa yarimo omenkalives and omenkadies tell us if Buhari has defeated Boko Haram.
Where is your Visa to India? Where are your tickets to "Dubai for holiday with your family"?

Where are your fully stocked warehouses in Alimisho? cheesy

Multi millionaire plumber you said you are, yet, you spend all day and night grunting in the mentions of people who don't and will NEVER give a shitty fvck about you.

You probably are so lonely in the real world, the only break you get from misery is when one or two other plumbers like and share your stupid comments on the forum.

Now I have given you the attention you have been desperately craving. Don't spend all your saving celebrating kiddo.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:20pm
wailersarefools:
[s][/s]
Shut up. Where is ur uae visa?
Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses? cheesy

This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.

The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread. cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 12:21pm
omenkaLives:
Where is your Visa to India? Where are your tickets to "Dubai for holiday with your family"?

Where are your fully stocked warehouses in Alimisho? cheesy

Multi millionaire plumber you said you are, yet, you spend all day and night grunting in the mentions of people who don't and will NEVER give a shitty fvck about you.

You probably are so lonely in the real world, the only break you get from misery is when one or two other plumbers like and share your stupid comments on the forum.

Now I have given you the attention you have been desperately craving. Don't spend all your saving celebrating kiddo.

Mr man cover your face in shame.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:22pm
Neyoor:
I'M sorry this is what your failed Nation has exposed you to, with no redemption hope in sight.

Perhaps, one day, we would liberate ourselves from internal colonisation.


Amen! But am afraid, Nigerians have been polarized along religion and ethnics in addition to the Jeun'soke, ko tun jeun'sapo crew. No redemption in sight. embarassed
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by baralatie(m): 12:23pm
Firefire:
Insinuations:

1. The fresh Dapchi 120 kidnap was staged for the following reasons:
(a) Justify the request of GMB $1Bn to fight the BH terrorist. (Fund could be seriously needed to fund next electioneering & campaign)
(b) Keep the girls for few days and release in order to claim 'super hero' compared to the last administration that was rubbished by Northern
elders.
(c) Use the script as a propaganda of effectiveness during the next campaign, being a failed government itself.

2. Boko Haram are still very active as against the fraudulent lies of this administration to have 'technically and finally defeated BH.

3. Some wicked souls in high places who are gaining BIG from the terrorism fight will never what it to end. Hence, the fresh kidnap in another state, (Yobe).


Whatever the case, it shows the issue of BH is not yet over, and it can never be over in as much as General Mohomodu Buhary failed to name their sponsors.

Who are those sponsoring Boko Haram? Alh. Lie Mohammed, Presidency & Buhary, over to you.

If Buhary's administration and APC cannot tell Nigerians now their sponsors, it means terrorism is here to stay permanently in the NORTHERN Nigeria.
na wa o
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:24pm
baralatie:

na wa o


Na so we see am.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 12:24pm
omenkaLives:
Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses? cheesy

This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.

The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread. cheesy

I followed the thread it was liondeleo that ran to his gangs here for help. I have met pointzerom in person so cover your face in shame.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by UduMgbo1: 12:24pm
omenkaLives:
Where is your Visa to India? Where are your tickets to "Dubai for holiday with your family"?

Where are your fully stocked warehouses in Alimisho? cheesy

Multi millionaire plumber you said you are, yet, you spend all day and night grunting in the mentions of people who don't and will NEVER give a shitty fvck about you.

You probably are so lonely in the real world, the only break you get from misery is when one or two other plumbers like and share your stupid comments on the forum.

Now I have given you the attention you have been desperately craving. Don't spend all your saving celebrating kiddo.

why are you talking like a kid
what's your business if he's a millionaire or plumber
so far he doesn't beg you food what's your business
yes you guys are billionaires but don't come here and start disturbing nairalanders with it.
grow up dude and stop laughing at someone's hustle because you don't feed him
Stop talking Nonsense and shatap

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by UduMgbo1: 12:26pm
omenkaLives:
Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses? cheesy

This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.

The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread. cheesy

trash trash trash
keep talking Nonsense
grow up omenka
Stop behaving like a toddler

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:27pm
omenkaLives:
Where is your Visa to India? Where are your tickets to "Dubai for holiday with your family"?

Where are your fully stocked warehouses in Alimisho? cheesy

Multi millionaire plumber you said you are, yet, you spend all day and night grunting in the mentions of people who don't and will NEVER give a shitty fvck about you.

You probably are so lonely in the real world, the only break you get from misery is when one or two other plumbers like and share your stupid comments on the forum.

Now I have given you the attention you have been desperately craving. Don't spend all your saving celebrating kiddo.

Which IDP camp is this one typing from Bikonu?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:28pm
Firefire:



Amen! But am afraid, Nigerians have been polarized along religion and ethnics in addition to the Jeun'soke, ko tun jeun'sapo crew. No redemption in sight. embarassed

Just like Baba Obasanjo recently said "I will find a way of committing suicide if there is no hope for Nigeria"

https://www.thecable.ng/obasanjo-ill-commit-suicide-theres-no-hope-nigeria

Apparently, they would always be an hope, even if to dismantle this marriage of inconvenience

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:28pm
You online terrorist cum Zone-Bs should please stop derailing the thread. angry

3 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:30pm
Neyoor:


Just like Baba Obasanjo recently said "I will find a way of committing suicide if there is no hope for Nigeria"

https://www.thecable.ng/obasanjo-ill-commit-suicide-theres-no-hope-nigeria

Apparently, they would always be an hope, even if to dismantle this marriage of inconvenience

Absolutely, that is a WAY! Let the promoter of terrorism enjoy it while it lasts.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 12:30pm
jumpandpas:


I followed the thread it was liondeleo that ran to his gangs here for help. I have met pointzerom in person so cover your face in shame.
cheesy grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by osazeeblue01: 12:31pm
what a country.
what don't who to believe anymore.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 12:33pm
Firefire:


Absolutely, that is a WAY! Let the promoter of terrorism enjoy it while it lasts.

Yes! until one day, when the oppressed will gather momentum to revolt against the oppressors.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:34pm
omenkaLives:
Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses? cheesy

This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.

The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread. cheesy

Lol, open your own thread let's see who will run liar. Are you still running from the herdsWOMEN? You're surplus to requirement at BMC right now hence your confused state of mind. Goan retrieve your ancestral lands from Fulani herdsmen and stop online tantrums.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Firefire(m): 12:37pm
Neyoor:


Yes! until one day, when the oppressed will gather momentum to revolt against the oppressors.


The TIME is closer.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by Masama: 12:38pm
May God deliver the remaining girls from the hand of their evil captors
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:38pm
omenkaLives:
cheesy grin

I am out for you here. Face me.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by PointZerom: 12:41pm
UduMgbo1:
[s][/s]
why are you talking like a kid
what's your business if he's a millionaire or plumber
so far he doesn't beg you food what's your business
yes you guys are billionaires but don't come here and start disturbing nairalanders with it.
grow up dude and stop laughing at someone's hustle because you don't feed him
Stop talking Nonsense and shatap

Omenkalives came to derail the thread, having seen how Boko Haram has exposed them and make their BMC work difficult. Just leave him for me.

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:49pm
omenkaLives:
Dont mind the poor kid. Where are his fully stocked warehouses? cheesy

This was the same path he towed until LionDeLeo placed him where he belongs.

The brokeass chestbeater was saved by the mods after crying that they took down the thread. cheesy
grin grin plenty hustlers without shop, plumbers in lagos are billionaires for Nairaland. Pointzerom can explain better.

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by zionmde: 12:51pm
omenkaLives:
cheesy grin
are u hiding away in style. any time the guy mentios the deficiency of ur holy prophet buhari, u start ranting rubbish like a kid. call ur crew, whether he wen to UAE how is it ur business defend ur prophet buhari as usual u are here spewing trash.

Didn't expect anything more from zombies any way

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:52pm
PointZerom:


Lol, open your own thread let's see who will run liar. Are you still running from the herdsWOMEN? You're surplus to requirement at BMC right now hence your confused state of mind. Goan retrieve your ancestral lands from Fulani herdsmen and stop online tantrums.

Shut up. If he open the thread you will still not show us the colour of uae visa. Wetin you show for that thread wey liondileo open? No be just fraudster you dey shout everywhere? You show anything. Even the colour of uae visa you no show us. You no get friend to borrow you.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by wailersarefools: 12:56pm
jumpandpas:


I followed the thread it was liondeleo that ran to his gangs here for help. I have met pointzerom in person so cover your face in shame.

What is this one saying? Liondileo show visa and stamp. Wetin pointzerom show? No be just fraudster he dey shout everywhere? You have met him one on one, why cant he show us the colour of uae visa. Laugh want kill me.
Re: Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) by baralatie(m): 12:59pm
Masama:
May God deliver the remaining girls from the hand of their evil captors
how?
by paying another set of funds to BH?
chai

