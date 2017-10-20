₦airaland Forum

She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 7:20am
I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do?

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:24am
grin


If this matter get worse , u have to report it to the police ,file a complaint coz ur ex is harassing u & ur wife..

For now, u better change ur wife's number and stay away from ur ex...

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by RoyalBlak007: 7:26am
♤ Stick yer chest out, keep yer head up

♤ and handle it cool

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrDandy(m): 7:26am
Your ex must be insane, but I think we must hear her own side of the story before we conclude grin

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 7:26am
For two yearz av not bin close to her since she abandoned me

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Samsimple(m): 7:28am
Just go meet babalawo

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 7:28am
MrDandy:
Your ex must be insane, but I think we must hear her own side of the story before we conclude grin
lol, ur hilarious!
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 7:30am
Samsimple:
Just go meet babalawo
u made a point, pls give me baba's number

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Lalas247(f): 7:30am
It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!
Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN
Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE undecided



But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..
Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..

Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by smithsydny(m): 7:32am
Op and u don't know wat to do? Invite her over for dinner make u and your wife plan am well well if your wife is sure woman she go arrange her and disgrace her politely after wch record every every and repot to police asap.. Izza simpu thing

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Tonythriller(m): 7:36am
Oga there is no big issues in this. Everything is now in your hands. You neva told us that you have called the said girl to warn her off your family. I mean warn her sternly and possibly threaten her. Report her to any of her family member you know of and then finally to the police as a case of marital assault and let the girl know about it and the consequencies. Talk to your wife-to-be about this girl and make her understand your past with the stupid girl. Then put on your boxing gloves wait for the mumu girl. Anytym she nears your family with such mumu claims again, oga beat the emotional crap outta her and claim self defence. Then sit and watch her leave ur family for good. Thank me later

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by omobs(m): 7:38am
Hmm, what's the name of this new movie

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Fxmanager(m): 7:39am
Your ex gf is soul tied to the other guy. Forget about her, it is an empty threat. Thank God you never married her. She would have left you in marriage too.

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:40am
shocked
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by tukdi: 7:53am
MrFly:
I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do?

Report to the police Asap!

She will be arrested and charged to court where she will be finally put to shame!

issa simpu sturv!

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Samsimple(m): 7:55am
MrFly:
u made a point, pls give me baba's number
okay 08055219291
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 7:57am
Lalas247:
It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!
Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN
Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE undecided



But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..
Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..

Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think
i neva dangled her a carrot

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Learnstuffs(m): 8:02am
Women are confused lots. Show them love, they will misbehave. Leave them they will start finding you. I once had a girl who I wooed for me months and she gave me the impression that we cannot date. This babe saw my new girl and she started giving me all sorts of attitude and trouble for leaving her. Wtf

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by QueenSekxy(f): 8:03am
maybe you gave room for all those things..you need to change your wife's sim asap
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 8:06am
omobs:
Hmm, what's the name of this new movie
i need ma man back

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by jusRadical: 8:21am
MrFly:
I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do?



That is wife just after introduction?

She is not yet your wife until you pay her bride price and marry her legally.
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MrFly: 8:29am
jusRadical:




That is wife just after introduction?

She is not yet your wife until you pay her bride price and marry her legally.
had paid it in advance

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Angy55(f): 8:36am
Lalas247:
It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!
Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN
Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE undecided



But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..
Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..

Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think
He doesn't need to change his number because of a bitch. He should just block her number, if she likes let her change her number a million times, he should keep blocking the numbers. True caller app is there to block unwanted callers and msgs.

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by Harwoyeez(m): 8:42am
Issa simpu sturv broda, handle it as a man u are and if it becomes unbearable for u n ur bae, report her to d olopa grin and she'll be given several metres to stay off u
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by DeadRat(m): 8:54am
MrFly:
had paid it in advance
well Change Your Phone Lines and See.. If She Continues Then Call Police
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by biacan(f): 9:20am
omobs:
Hmm, what's the name of this new movie
woman beater spotted
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by MaritzaNL(f): 9:24am
Crazy ex, get a restraining order, you don't know what she might do.

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by jesusdiedLOL: 10:25am
Op? No offence but you're a fool!
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by omobs(m): 10:46am
biacan:

woman beater spotted

Why are you quoting me, young lady
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by WILLYBABS(m): 11:06am
Sorry Op! You sound a bit dumb n too calm to own a woman. Street has taken over o, don't allow any woman use you as a specimen.

You left me for a guy n u re back after my introduction? You see why people kill people? Op was too calm with handling it, the kind of Warri shout you should have given him ehnnnn...kai! Can you rent my head for a day, please?

MONKEY POX FALL ON HER

Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by modelmike7(m): 11:07am
YOUR DESTINY IS IN YOUR HANDS.
Re: She Wants To Ruin Me by seuncyber(m): 11:07am
And u expect me to advice u abi?

Well am single so bros joro will help u

