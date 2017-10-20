Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Wants To Ruin Me (10168 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do? 6 Likes 1 Share







If this matter get worse , u have to report it to the police ,file a complaint coz ur ex is harassing u & ur wife..



For now, u better change ur wife's number and stay away from ur ex... 73 Likes 4 Shares

♤ Stick yer chest out, keep yer head up



♤ and handle it 3 Likes

Your ex must be insane, but I think we must hear her own side of the story before we conclude 45 Likes 5 Shares

For two yearz av not bin close to her since she abandoned me 3 Likes

Just go meet babalawo 1 Like 1 Share

MrDandy:

Your ex must be insane, but I think we must hear her own side of the story before we conclude lol, ur hilarious! lol, ur hilarious!

Samsimple:

Just go meet babalawo u made a point, pls give me baba's number u made a point, pls give me baba's number 6 Likes 1 Share



Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN

Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE







But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..

Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..



Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWNStalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPEBut How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think 20 Likes 3 Shares

Op and u don't know wat to do? Invite her over for dinner make u and your wife plan am well well if your wife is sure woman she go arrange her and disgrace her politely after wch record every every and repot to police asap.. Izza simpu thing 2 Likes

Oga there is no big issues in this. Everything is now in your hands. You neva told us that you have called the said girl to warn her off your family. I mean warn her sternly and possibly threaten her. Report her to any of her family member you know of and then finally to the police as a case of marital assault and let the girl know about it and the consequencies. Talk to your wife-to-be about this girl and make her understand your past with the stupid girl. Then put on your boxing gloves wait for the mumu girl. Anytym she nears your family with such mumu claims again, oga beat the emotional crap outta her and claim self defence. Then sit and watch her leave ur family for good. Thank me later 25 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm, what's the name of this new movie 3 Likes

Your ex gf is soul tied to the other guy. Forget about her, it is an empty threat. Thank God you never married her. She would have left you in marriage too. 8 Likes

MrFly:

I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do?

Report to the police Asap!



She will be arrested and charged to court where she will be finally put to shame!



issa simpu sturv! Report to the police Asap!She will be arrested and charged to court where she will be finally put to shame!issa simpu sturv! 3 Likes

MrFly:

u made a point, pls give me baba's number okay 08055219291 okay 08055219291

Lalas247:

It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!

Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN

Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE







But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..

Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..



Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think i neva dangled her a carrot i neva dangled her a carrot 1 Like

Women are confused lots. Show them love, they will misbehave. Leave them they will start finding you. I once had a girl who I wooed for me months and she gave me the impression that we cannot date. This babe saw my new girl and she started giving me all sorts of attitude and trouble for leaving her. Wtf 11 Likes

maybe you gave room for all those things..you need to change your wife's sim asap

omobs:

Hmm, what's the name of this new movie i need ma man back i need ma man back 11 Likes

MrFly:

I once loved a girl who was on IT in a firm i was a manager, we both went along until her ex came back in full swing to whisk her away from me. I pleaded her not to leave me but she did, I went ma way, later found a girl who i felled for, I went for her marriage introduction on 1st october this year. She's currently pregnant for me but ma ex on getting the news of my introduction has been on my neck, she calls and text at night and has vowed to destroy ma marriage claiming i dumped her which is not true. Two days ago she called and embarassed my wife calling her "a husband snatcher" and treatening thunder & brimstone. I have calmed down my wife but am still confused who gave her my wife's number. Am i being betrayed? What should i do?





That is wife just after introduction?



She is not yet your wife until you pay her bride price and marry her legally. That is wife just after introduction?She is not yet your wife until you pay her bride price and marry her legally.

jusRadical:









That is wife just after introduction?



She is not yet your wife until you pay her bride price and marry her legally. had paid it in advance had paid it in advance 3 Likes

Lalas247:

It’s not that deep ! You are a Man!

Look get a new SIM card change ur number finish .... SHUT IT DOWN

Stalkers get tired ... they only keep harrassing if there is hope .. WHO GAVE HER HOPE







But How are wesure you haven’t encouraged it ... women are not crazy u must have dangled some hope that’s why she fighting hard ..

Please ask her to come tell us what really happened ..



Mynd44 lalasticlala wt do u guys think He doesn't need to change his number because of a bitch. He should just block her number, if she likes let her change her number a million times, he should keep blocking the numbers. True caller app is there to block unwanted callers and msgs. He doesn't need to change his number because of a bitch. He should just block her number, if she likes let her change her number a million times, he should keep blocking the numbers. True caller app is there to block unwanted callers and msgs. 6 Likes

and she'll be given several metres to stay off u Issa simpu sturv broda, handle it as a man u are and if it becomes unbearable for u n ur bae, report her to d olopaand she'll be given several metres to stay off u

MrFly:

had paid it in advance well Change Your Phone Lines and See.. If She Continues Then Call Police well Change Your Phone Lines and See.. If She Continues Then Call Police

omobs:

Hmm, what's the name of this new movie woman beater spotted woman beater spotted

Crazy ex, get a restraining order, you don't know what she might do. 1 Like

Op? No offence but you're a fool!

biacan:



woman beater spotted

Why are you quoting me, young lady Why are you quoting me, young lady

Sorry Op! You sound a bit dumb n too calm to own a woman. Street has taken over o, don't allow any woman use you as a specimen.



You left me for a guy n u re back after my introduction? You see why people kill people? Op was too calm with handling it, the kind of Warri shout you should have given him ehnnnn...kai! Can you rent my head for a day, please?



MONKEY POX FALL ON HER 1 Like

YOUR DESTINY IS IN YOUR HANDS.