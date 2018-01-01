Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / It Is Wickedness To Date A Lady For More Than 2 Years Without Marrying Her– Lady (12356 Views)

“It’s Wickedness To Date A Lady For More Than 2 Years Without Marrying Her” – Nigerian Lady Says





A Nigerian lady identified as Chukwunonyelum Akunne has reacted to a viral report that a couple got married after 11 years of dating.



According to her post on Facebook, it is only a wicked guy that can date a lady for more than two years without marrying her.



She wrote:



“It is wickedness for a man to date a girl for more than 2 years.

Pikin wey dem born 1 years ago is in secondary school bikonu.

There is nothing cute about “ancestorial” dating.”



She has a point.



To some extent she is right. If the guy is in that marriageable age,and he keeps moving the goal post forward,we can then consider that wicked.



But if somebody that is 19 yrs old,dates a lady for 2 yrs, i believe he still not ready in some instances to get married.



Lastly,why do women, especially Nigerian women view marriage as the crowning glory in their life?why do conversations with most women have to some how end up at the marriage corner? 90 Likes 4 Shares

Someone don break her heart be that 10 Likes

Wat is d wickedness there? u tink marriage is a thing one can just run into. both of them need enough tym to knw and understnd each other better. When they r okay wit each other's attitude n character, then they are gud 2 marry. Thy shall not mislead 5 Likes

pikin wey dem born 1 year ago dey secondary school bikonu

For ur vilage, abi?? 3 Likes

ok

She's right though, but there are instances that warrant long relationships e.g age, education, maturity, readiness etc. but doesnt really work for everyone.

I have a friend that her boyfriend left after 5 years when he got a multinational high paying job last year after struggling with him for years, his excuse was that he is not ready to settle down, imagine how hurt she felt 8 Likes

Lol

Everybody nah relationship and behavioural expert. 4 Likes 1 Share

What of a situation the lady says, she is not ready herself for marriage and after 5years, everyone starts looking at the guy as a wicked person.



If he pushes himself into it broke, the people calling him wicked wont be there to help him out financially and then it turns to "that one na man" .



Its not a race. If he pushes himself into it broke, the people calling him wicked wont be there to help him out financially and then it turns to "that one na man"Its not a race. 8 Likes

dis girl fine ooo but mum funmi nor go gree me marry 2nd wife.oops!She's from dat side dis girl fine ooo but mum funmi nor go gree me marry 2nd wife.oops!She's from dat side 1 Like

she is right ?



even a mint car u test drive for a month don turn to tokunbo



likewise a virgin u test drive for 2 yrs

ur attitude nd expression towards ur husband all the time knowing fully well that ur husband's dad is a rich man...

Samusu:

Someone don break her heart be that Very correct my brother Very correct my brother

Lol, am just observing you for two yrs ni o, three more yrs we can talk of marriage,I don't want surprises 1 Like

is it your date different strokes for different folks madam....if they decide to date for 100 hundred years... izzit your consignis it your date 11 Likes



Chaiii.....dis one don suffer 4 guys hand no be small Chaiii.....dis one don suffer 4 guys hand no be small 4 Likes

Dem tie you put?

Baby mama's will not agree with this. They don't even care 1 Like

What happens to knowing each other deeply before marriage? These types of ladies fall victim of bad marriages.



Expecting a man to get you married after two years of dating is pure wickedness. Leave that decision to him.



BTW, she forgot to say, this only applies to women above 35year old. 9 Likes

when most girls are confused









Goes both ways.

No gender has the monopoly of dishing out heartbreaks. And what will she call dating and draining a man's resources for years only to decline his marriage proposalGoes both ways.No gender has the monopoly of dishing out heartbreaks. 3 Likes

It's not a must whoever you're dating marries you. There are better things for ladies of this generation to focus on other than marriage. Find your identity first. 4 Likes

You need at least 5 years to know each other very well before marriage mbok 2 Likes 1 Share

She's got a point. No need dating when you ain't ready to settle down yet 1 Like

Dating does not mean it must end in marriage. Some ladies do see clear signs that the relationship is heading nowhere but still hang on, hoping against all the odds that is stacked against the relationship ending in marriage. 2 Likes

I'm sure is the datee and the dater that should know when to put on the rings 1 Like

How? You must be very stupid, just like other girls like you.



After marrying you, you will tell me that I shouldn't cheat on you.... and when I inevitably do, you will start talking about gender equality and why you have the right to "do as I do." Na who send you? Who need the imprisonment called marriage more?



The baby mama arrangement works perfectly. Until when these so-called Instagram and Twitter era Nigerian woemen understand two important things: (1) You can't expect or force your man to be faithful (to cut down on his guyman lifestyle). (2). You are NOT allowed to imitate him, to also have your own affairs outside because he is doing so. In other words, you are not equal in that aspect.



If you're getting married, allow the man to slow down at his own pace (if he chooses to), and you too must lock your pussy to other men and be submissive, regardless of what the man does.



If these conditions are unacceptable to you, then DO NOT force men into marriage. Stay single and live by your own principles the way you want. Don't try to force your rubbish down an innocent man's throat. 13 Likes 1 Share