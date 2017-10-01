Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum (5519 Views)

Arewa Youth Forum has predicted what President Muhammadu Buhari must do to enjoy massive vote from Nigerians in 2019.



President of the Forum, Gambo Gujungu said Buhari/s ability to tackle hunger in the land” will determine his victory at the next poll.





Speaking with Vanguard, Gujungu said Buhari will be judged based on performance.



Gujungu said Buhari was voted into power based on his promises, and his ability to deliver them will decide in 2019.



According to Gujungu, “You know he came in based on certain promises which he must fulfil in order to convince the electorate to go for him or not.



“I suspect strongly that the 2019 presidential election would be based on performance and not on promises because Nigerians are very enlightened and expectant.



“How far the President and his party are able to fulfil their manifesto to the people and tackle hunger in the land will be a deciding factor in the next poll.



“Do not forget that government is supposed to add value to people’s lives and Buhari’s government would be judged along that line when the time comes.”





To be voted were...... nobody wants to associate with this bad luck called a president..........

we need Fura da Nunu

Abeg, Who Get Panadol?

good luck op

just watching...but I be surprise if buhari even context...

It is true, he needs to tackle hunger to win. He must make available more gworo, fura de nunu, tuo shinkafa and masara. He must not also forget the Ekiti people by distributing enough rice, chicken and vegetable oil.



All these must done towards the election I assure him he has won.

Buhari should just do nada because he has lost it already as no politically conscious Nigerian will see him as an option.

Buhari will never again enjoy any massive votes , he can only try to force himself on us Ilegitmately but he will fail

Hunger has a way of enlightening people. Nigerians will vote based on stomach infrastructure and PMB has not delivered on that.

SalamRushdie:

Buhari will never again enjoy any massive votes , he can only try to force himself on us Ilegitmately but he will fail

The arewa people would vote him on other grounds. Performance not withstanding. But I don't see him succeeding in other regions. And he may not get the required 24 states.

BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER. WE DON'T NEED HIM AGAIN.

clevvermind:

BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER. WE DON'T NEED HIM AGAIN.

Speak for yourself and not for me. If he wants to run again for presidency come 2019. I will gladly cast my precious vote for him again.

onedayatime:





Same here bro.

python1:



Same here bro. onedayatime:





Speak for yourself and not for me. If he wants to run again for presidency come 2019. I will gladly cast my precious vote for him again.

Ofcourse my Yoruba Muslim friends

Just the fact that buhari is a Fulani man is OK for us... He doesn't even need to fulfill any campaign promises..



Ofcourse my Yoruba Muslim friends

Just the fact that buhari is a Fulani man is OK for us... He doesn't even need to fulfill any campaign promises..

Sai baba till eternity

ZombiePUNISHER:





Ofcourse my Yoruba Muslim friends

Just the fact that buhari is a Fulani man is OK for us... He doesn't even need to fulfill any campaign promises..



Sai baba till eternity 4 Likes

python1:

[s][/s]



Yes oo my Yoruba Muslim friend

We have no choice but to do the bidding of our Fulani masters... Whether baba delivers or not.. We must vote him back...



Yes oo my Yoruba Muslim friend

We have no choice but to do the bidding of our Fulani masters... Whether baba delivers or not.. We must vote him back...

Sai baba

ZombiePUNISHER:





Yes oo my Yoruba Muslim friend

We have no choice but to do the bidding of our Fulani masters... Whether baba delivers or not.. We must vote him back...



Of course, after then it will be yoruba moslems turn, na so the thing go dey go. At least one yoruba don do am for 8 years and Fulani be vice, now fulani be president and Yoruba be vice, na so we go dey exchange am.

python1:



Of course, after then it will be yoruba moslems turn, na so the thing go dey go. At least one yoruba don do am for 8 years and Fulani be vice, now fulani be president and Yoruba be vice, na so we go dey exchange am. 5 Likes

Justiceleague1:



Desperately looking for my attention.

python1:

Painment

python1:



Of course, after then it will be yoruba moslems turn, na so the thing go dey go. At least one yoruba don do am for 8 years and Fulani be vice, now fulani be president and Yoruba be vice, na so we go dey exchange am.

Yes oo

My fellow Yoruba Muslim

Yes oo

My fellow Yoruba Muslim

Let us be fooling ourselves to the glory of our masters

ZombiePUNISHER:





Yes oo

My fellow Yoruba Muslim

Yes oh. The Fulanis are in charge now, after 8 yrs, the yorubas will take over, na so we go dey alternate am, even the vice sef, we no dey give.

Interesting

python1:



Yes oh. The Fulanis are in charge now, after 8 yrs, the yorubas will take over, na so we go dey alternate am, even the vice sef, we no dey give.

You are certainly right my Yoruba Muslim brother.. It was the Yoruba that handed over to the current Fulani in power... From them to us again...



You are certainly right my Yoruba Muslim brother.. It was the Yoruba that handed over to the current Fulani in power... From them to us again...

We no send anybody

python1:



Yes oh. The Fulanis are in charge now, after 8 yrs, the yorubas will take over, na so we go dey alternate am, even the vice sef, we no dey give.

Zombee...read this post



Zombee...read this post

http://www.nairaland.com/4130288/shocking-buhari-govt-spends-zero

ZombiePUNISHER:





You are certainly right my Yoruba Muslim brother.. It was the Yoruba that handed over to the current Fulani in power... From them to us again...



No way, he is an Ijaw man from Bayelsa, and we don't have problem with that, infact we are happy he was the VP before the demise of the Fulani man and he spent 6yrs while the yorubas have spent 8 unbroken yrs, presently as vice, very cool. Out of 18yrs, 8 for yoruba, 2yrs and still counting as vice again, na only yoruba get Nigeria? If that is what slavery is about, abeg, I will rather be a slave than an empty chest beater.

Cooly100:





Zombee...read this post



http://www.nairaland.com/4130288/shocking-buhari-govt-spends-zero

No amount of blackmail and empty propaganda from losers can turn back the hand of clock. He took the pain of placing a link for me for his blackmail to be effective.

No amount of blackmail and empty propaganda from losers can turn back the hand of clock. He took the pain of placing a link for me for his blackmail to be effective.

Wailer, go and get a good phone and stop using that China made toy, at least so that you paste links appropriately.

ZombiePUNISHER:





Ofcourse my Yoruba Muslim friends

Just the fact that buhari is a Fulani man is OK for us... He doesn't even need to fulfill any campaign promises..



Sai baba till eternity

Why the bitterness in you? It seems you people over there are born with bitterleaf. Everything happening in Nigeria going wrong today falls on one man to you people over.

Why the bitterness in you? It seems you people over there are born with bitterleaf. Everything happening in Nigeria going wrong today falls on one man to you people over.

Well, I can't blame you, you have been brainwashed

Buhari shouldn't be thinking of Presidency again right now. Yea, he did well in the area of security/boko haram issue, i score him 85% there. But in the area of economy, i score him 45%. So, he need to focus on that and other areas right now. Well, he still has about two years so lets see what he does with the remaining time.