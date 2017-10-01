₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by sirlekzy: 11:40am
Arewa Youth Forum has predicted what President Muhammadu Buhari must do to enjoy massive vote from Nigerians in 2019.
President of the Forum, Gambo Gujungu said Buhari/s ability to tackle hunger in the land” will determine his victory at the next poll.
Speaking with Vanguard, Gujungu said Buhari will be judged based on performance.
Gujungu said Buhari was voted into power based on his promises, and his ability to deliver them will decide in 2019.
According to Gujungu, “You know he came in based on certain promises which he must fulfil in order to convince the electorate to go for him or not.
“I suspect strongly that the 2019 presidential election would be based on performance and not on promises because Nigerians are very enlightened and expectant.
“How far the President and his party are able to fulfil their manifesto to the people and tackle hunger in the land will be a deciding factor in the next poll.
“Do not forget that government is supposed to add value to people’s lives and Buhari’s government would be judged along that line when the time comes.”
Source » http://www.360ray.com/buhari-voted-2019-arewa-youth-forum
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by biacan(f): 11:42am
To be voted were...... nobody wants to associate with this bad luck called a president..........
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by slim75d: 11:44am
we need Fura da Nunu
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Metrobaba(m): 11:45am
Abeg, Who Get Panadol?
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by andreweb(m): 11:46am
good luck op
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Ever8054: 11:55am
just watching...but I be surprise if buhari even context...
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by BigBelleControl(m): 12:04pm
It is true, he needs to tackle hunger to win. He must make available more gworo, fura de nunu, tuo shinkafa and masara. He must not also forget the Ekiti people by distributing enough rice, chicken and vegetable oil.
All these must done towards the election I assure him he has won.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Paperwhite(m): 12:08pm
Buhari should just do nada because he has lost it already as no politically conscious Nigerian will see him as an option.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by SalamRushdie: 12:21pm
Buhari will never again enjoy any massive votes , he can only try to force himself on us Ilegitmately but he will fail
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by amazingspiderma: 12:28pm
Hunger has a way of enlightening people. Nigerians will vote based on stomach infrastructure and PMB has not delivered on that.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by aolawale025: 12:29pm
SalamRushdie:
The arewa people would vote him on other grounds. Performance not withstanding. But I don't see him succeeding in other regions. And he may not get the required 24 states.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by clevvermind(m): 12:36pm
BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER. WE DON'T NEED HIM AGAIN.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by onedayatime(m): 12:49pm
clevvermind:
Speak for yourself and not for me. If he wants to run again for presidency come 2019. I will gladly cast my precious vote for him again.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 1:15pm
onedayatime:Same here bro.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:20pm
python1:
onedayatime:
Ofcourse my Yoruba Muslim friends
Just the fact that buhari is a Fulani man is OK for us... He doesn't even need to fulfill any campaign promises..
Sai baba till eternity
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 1:22pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:34pm
python1:
Yes oo my Yoruba Muslim friend
We have no choice but to do the bidding of our Fulani masters... Whether baba delivers or not.. We must vote him back...
Sai baba
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 1:36pm
ZombiePUNISHER:Of course, after then it will be yoruba moslems turn, na so the thing go dey go. At least one yoruba don do am for 8 years and Fulani be vice, now fulani be president and Yoruba be vice, na so we go dey exchange am.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Justiceleague1: 1:40pm
python1:
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 1:43pm
Justiceleague1:Desperately looking for my attention.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Justiceleague1: 2:02pm
python1:Painment
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by ZombiePUNISHER: 2:58pm
python1:
Yes oo
My fellow Yoruba Muslim
Let us be fooling ourselves to the glory of our masters
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 3:11pm
ZombiePUNISHER:Yes oh. The Fulanis are in charge now, after 8 yrs, the yorubas will take over, na so we go dey alternate am, even the vice sef, we no dey give.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Alexgeneration(m): 3:16pm
Interesting
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:33pm
python1:
You are certainly right my Yoruba Muslim brother.. It was the Yoruba that handed over to the current Fulani in power... From them to us again...
We no send anybody
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Cooly100: 3:38pm
python1:
Zombee...read this post
http://www.nairaland.com/4130288/shocking-buhari-govt-spends-zero
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 3:42pm
ZombiePUNISHER:No way, he is an Ijaw man from Bayelsa, and we don't have problem with that, infact we are happy he was the VP before the demise of the Fulani man and he spent 6yrs while the yorubas have spent 8 unbroken yrs, presently as vice, very cool. Out of 18yrs, 8 for yoruba, 2yrs and still counting as vice again, na only yoruba get Nigeria? If that is what slavery is about, abeg, I will rather be a slave than an empty chest beater.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by python1: 3:47pm
Cooly100:
No amount of blackmail and empty propaganda from losers can turn back the hand of clock. He took the pain of placing a link for me for his blackmail to be effective.
Wailer, go and get a good phone and stop using that China made toy, at least so that you paste links appropriately.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by onedayatime(m): 3:52pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Why the bitterness in you? It seems you people over there are born with bitterleaf. Everything happening in Nigeria going wrong today falls on one man to you people over.
Well, I can't blame you, you have been brainwashed
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by kay29000(m): 5:01pm
Buhari shouldn't be thinking of Presidency again right now. Yea, he did well in the area of security/boko haram issue, i score him 85% there. But in the area of economy, i score him 45%. So, he need to focus on that and other areas right now. Well, he still has about two years so lets see what he does with the remaining time.
|Re: What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum by Blackfyre: 5:02pm
Ever8054:
Good looking dog
