The corper who hails from Benue State but was born and brought up in Kaduna State - ran into luck when her overture attracted the attention of the passing vice president and he surprisingly asked her for her CV.. The young lady almost burst into tears of the lucky encounter.



According to reports, the corper is set to pass out by month end.



Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira Luck fall on her.Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira 23 Likes

Looks as if VP is going in for a kiss 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mugabe will not kill person with laugh:I have died many times. I have actually beaten Jesus Christ because he only died once. 4 Likes

Attention!!!! girls and getting attention are like..... 3 Likes





Osinbajo new sugargirl







Ayam in my house come and beat me 8 Likes

Notice me

Please...Shall we stop promoting "mediocrity" in the flawed perception of "luck"?



What exactly has this lady done to warrant her submission of CV to the Vice President.Did She present a wonderful speech during the VP's stay? Was it her mode of dressing?



I think it is time we changed how we reason in Nigeria! 59 Likes 8 Shares

Between VP and the girl... I wonder who is uglier. 1 Like

Divine favour. 3 Likes

goal digger

madridguy:

Luck fall on her.

Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira You mean Madam Kemi Olunloyo? You mean Madam Kemi Olunloyo? 3 Likes

Hope your punna won't suffer it 1 Like

God please I'm looking forward to this type of Grace 5 Likes

Perfect comment...you are so right

olatade:

Looks as if VP is going in for a kiss

6 Likes

This kind of unfair distribution of jobs should be discouraged in a society that's has a lot of unemployed people like ours .. 10 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Luck fall on her.

Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira 30 billion fall on you! 30 billion fall on you! 2 Likes 1 Share

congratulations

Nawa ooh........



See luck sha

God will do our own too oh.

I wanted to say hope its only cv u will bring, till I saw your face, u are safe 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

This kind of unfair distribution of jobs should be discouraged in a society that's has a lot of unemployed people like ours ..

Haba...he only asked for her CV. He wants to jot something down Haba...he only asked for her CV. He wants to jot something down

Penaldo:

Osinbajo new sugargirl





Ayam in my house come and beat me

The same way luck smiled on that corper that had bouncing baby twins for that governor with skyscraper cap

( I didnt mention name oooo)

All the best to her.

madridguy:

Luck fall on her.

Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira May the lord be your strength while you await for your baba May the lord be your strength while you await for your baba 2 Likes

TheHistorian:

Please...Shall we stop promoting "mediocrity" in the flawed perception of "luck"?



What exactly has this lady done to warrant her submission of CV to the Vice President.Did She present a wonderful speech during the VP's stay? Was it her mode of dressing?



I think it is time we changed how we reason in Nigeria! Hey what happen to ''rejoiceing with those who rejoice''? its her luck bro. Dont be jealous at least be glad that one person is off the job market at least. Hey what happen to ''rejoiceing with those who rejoice''? its her luck bro. Dont be jealous at least be glad that one person is off the job market at least. 9 Likes

madridguy:

Luck fall on her.

Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira

