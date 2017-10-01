₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by dainformant(m): 1:26pm
This is what happens when luck finally locates someone.... the testimony will be unbelievable. A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC in Bony Island, River State, was overwhelmed with joy after she she got the attention of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo during his last visit to Rivers state.
The corper who hails from Benue State but was born and brought up in Kaduna State - ran into luck when her overture attracted the attention of the passing vice president and he surprisingly asked her for her CV.. The young lady almost burst into tears of the lucky encounter.
According to reports, the corper is set to pass out by month end.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/vice-president-osinbajo-asks-corper-for-her-cv.html
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by madridguy(m): 1:28pm
Luck fall on her.
Hope my comment here on NL will one day attract Sai Baba and baba will ask Madam Kemi to credit my first bank account with 30 billion naira
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by olatade(m): 1:29pm
Looks as if VP is going in for a kiss
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by andreweb(m): 1:31pm
Mugabe will not kill person with laugh:I have died many times. I have actually beaten Jesus Christ because he only died once.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Spylord48: 1:36pm
Attention!!!! girls and getting attention are like.....
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Teewhy2: 2:17pm
Good one, already on the way to success, if she knows what she is doing.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Penaldo: 2:20pm
Osinbajo new sugargirl
Ayam in my house come and beat me
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by meezynetwork(m): 2:35pm
Notice me
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by TheHistorian(m): 3:28pm
Please...Shall we stop promoting "mediocrity" in the flawed perception of "luck"?
What exactly has this lady done to warrant her submission of CV to the Vice President.Did She present a wonderful speech during the VP's stay? Was it her mode of dressing?
I think it is time we changed how we reason in Nigeria!
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:28pm
Between VP and the girl... I wonder who is uglier.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by kennygee(f): 3:29pm
Divine favour.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by ajibolabd: 3:29pm
goal digger
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by jliusadura(m): 3:30pm
madridguy:You mean Madam Kemi Olunloyo?
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 3:30pm
Hope your punna won't suffer it
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by rotexteymie(f): 3:30pm
God please I'm looking forward to this type of Grace
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 3:31pm
ROTFLMAO
Perfect comment...you are so right
olatade:
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 3:31pm
This kind of unfair distribution of jobs should be discouraged in a society that's has a lot of unemployed people like ours ..
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by BoundToSucces(m): 3:32pm
madridguy:30 billion fall on you!
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by omowolewa: 3:33pm
congratulations
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by chloride6: 3:33pm
Nawa ooh........
See luck sha
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by faithogiga(m): 3:33pm
God will do our own too oh.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by nengibo: 3:33pm
I wanted to say hope its only cv u will bring, till I saw your face, u are safe
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by chloride6: 3:33pm
SalamRushdie:
Haba...he only asked for her CV. He wants to jot something down
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by kulboy247(m): 3:34pm
Penaldo:
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 3:35pm
The same way luck smiled on that corper that had bouncing baby twins for that governor with skyscraper cap
( I didnt mention name oooo)
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:36pm
All the best to her.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:36pm
madridguy:May the lord be your strength while you await for your baba
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Deo1986: 3:36pm
TheHistorian:Hey what happen to ''rejoiceing with those who rejoice''? its her luck bro. Dont be jealous at least be glad that one person is off the job market at least.
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by efemty001: 3:36pm
madridguy:
30 billion lohun lohun
haba...
i beg make am 30 million i beg
30 million is okay
oya send me ur account details
|Re: Osinbajo Asks For Female Corper's CV In Rivers State (Photo) by Divay22(f): 3:37pm
madridguy:But i thought madam Kemi is in prison na which other Kemi again (in stiff voice)..
Lucky you dear.
