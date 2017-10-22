₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,603 members, 3,868,265 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 09:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China (6841 Views)
|Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by brainpulse: 3:00pm
http://www.herald.ng/jonathan-probe-12-billion-traced-to-usa-3-billion-loot-hidden-in-china/
A probe into stolen crude oil initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration has uncovered some scandalous revelations, according to investigations.
The investigations led by the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General and US based consultants have uncovered a total of 1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen by unnamed Nigerian saboteurs in conjunction with their foreign enablers.
Over $15.8 billion has been traced in connection to the stolen crude with $15 billion traced to the United States, $3 billion traced to China and over $850 million located in Norway.
According to Hon Agbonayinma, former President Goodluck Jonathan contracted an auditing firm to probe what went wrong and he gave a brief synopsis of the report. He gave the breakdown that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and other agencies were indicted in the report.
The company was contracted in 2013 by the administration of President Jonathan to proffer solutions to the challenges of crude oil theft. Agbonayinma, in the motion, recalled that Molecular Power System was engaged to provide technical data (records of crude oil and liquefied natural gas lifting in Nigeria as obtained from the NNPC, and landing certificates at global destinations) to verify possibilities of non declaration to the federal government by multinational companies.
“The data gathering of shipment to the USA for the period 2011 to December 2014 through critical NNPC data and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, pre-shipment inspection report shows undeclared crude oil shortfalls of 57,830,000 MT of Nigerian crude oil, translating to well over $12 billion to the USA, also over $3billion to China, and $839,522,600 to Norway,” he said. These were conclusively ascertained by buyers’ bill of lading, arrival dates, destination ports, quantity of crude oil and other documented information, Agbonayinma said.
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by brainpulse: 3:00pm
Speechless
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Opakan2: 3:01pm
Jonathan na bastard I swear..
How are we even sure the fool is educated.
Upon all the things wey money fit do eg. Ogoni lands cleanup and more, all the impotent man could think of is theft of such magnitude.
Such a shame
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by IgboticGirl(f): 3:03pm
. See how afonjas are doing fuckery over this post but they will remain deaf wen kachikwu raised alarm that 25b is missing
Afonja who do una this thing
I will say this and I will keep saying SE/SS should live this people alone and forget that stupid southern unity of their's........Afonjas should just b on there own mbok
I hate wetin I dey like
36 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Themind: 3:06pm
Up to the next 10th generation we will still be counting the loot and damage Jonathan and Patience family did to Nigeria. He will be in the same book with Abacha and IBB
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Themind: 3:07pm
IgboticGirl:If you have nothing tangible and sensible to write on this report, go to your house fellowship and go and clap. its only a dumb mind will see and read through this report and write such a nonsence
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by overall90: 3:08pm
I know APC was going to fight back and fight dirty after GEJ challenged them to a debate.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by IgboticGirl(f): 3:09pm
Themind:
Typing........
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Themind: 3:12pm
IgboticGirl:Ignored
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by nwabobo: 3:14pm
.
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by omenka(m): 3:15pm
The investigations led by the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General and US based consultants have uncovered a total of 1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen by unnamed Nigerian saboteurs in conjunction with their foreign enablersAs long as we have willing crooks in this country foreign enablement would always exist in ample supply.
These guys not only steal from us, they also assist us in stealing from ourselves to use same for the betterment of their societies.
Out of every single crook of theirs who comes under the hammer, dozens more go scot free either through deliberate connivance with State actors or sheer cleverness by the culprits.
God help us.
8 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by nwabobo: 3:20pm
brainpulse:
1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen? That is 678 days of Nigeria's total oil production at 2.2m barrels a day. I know Zombies are incapable of critical reasoning and they are all over this Lai generated post masturbating.
1.492 billion barrels of crude oil is almost 2 years of Nigeria's total oil production AT FULL CAPACITY guys. Learn to scrutinise and ask questions people, don't loan your brain to Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
41 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Teacher1776(m): 3:33pm
Just the kind of story propagated by idiots to their fellow idiots to justify the failures of their greater idiots.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:38pm
Is a lie.�
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Paperwhite(m): 3:52pm
Zombies again have been given something to masturbate upon and twist their senses in the reverse in background of the reckless corruption being daily perpetuated daily by this corruption ridden regime.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by hakimi1974(m): 3:52pm
Teacher1776:and you, the greatest idiot. has just shown himself.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Keneking: 3:53pm
APC is worse than PDP
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by QueenOfNepal: 3:54pm
omenka:It seems you are tired of abusing Gej with this your divine oratory from Benue IDP camp
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Hofbrauhaus: 3:55pm
Themind:
Nope. Take anything you think Jonathan stole...and 100 and multiply it by 1000, it would still not come to half of what saint Abacha stole..
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by QueenOfNepal: 3:56pm
Gej blasted Buhari and the next morning billions went missing again.
Click Like if you are tired of these stories
Click Share if you think Buhari is the father of all theives
27 Likes 25 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Paperwhite(m): 4:12pm
So of all the numerous corruption this government is shamelessly pilling up daily, it still have the effontery of throwing the first stone? APC will surely leave power one day.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:14pm
IgboticGirl:25b dollars? Where did they kept it.?
Nonsense Igbo girl
4 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:15pm
Paperwhite:where did you see the corruption?
3 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Agentsmith002: 4:18pm
Themind:. where is our 26b$?
ndi oshi
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by efighter: 4:20pm
IgboticGirl:
And one guy will be so unfortunate to have this idiot as a wife one sad day.
5 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Agentsmith002: 4:22pm
QueenOfNepal:. omenka is already on the negotiation table with team Atiku2019. after he found out that bubu is now a calamity
BTW are you Myzmycoli?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by bloodmoneyspita: 4:24pm
Do you know that 85% of the people commenting on this thread didn't even read it
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by bloodmoneyspita: 4:24pm
whose probing Jonathan.
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Agentsmith002: 4:25pm
efighter:. yorubastard,at least he is better than that ur fuckttard of a sister in ogbomosho IDP brothel
eddiott
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by 1nigeriamyfoot: 4:25pm
Opakan2:Where's our money looted by Babachir Lawal aka grasscutter?
Where's the $25bn looted by Buhari & Baru?
You are trying to divert our attention from reality but it will never work.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by Eazybay(m): 4:25pm
Dumb people do not understand that GEJ hired a firm to carry out the probe .
NIGERIANS never read. Even Omenka
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China by AngelicBeing: 4:39pm
Keneking:
3 Likes 1 Share
Photos: Pls Be The Judge(akpabio Vs Ameachi's Stadium) / NNPC Missing $20 Billion Traced To Zenith Bank PLC / In Defense Of Naija!
Viewing this topic: Seytex, chidiillah(m), harev16, Jogs1900, chriseruba, ORACULUM(m), bojokayode(m), Cdec(m), oshiokpu(m), Israelfx2(m), Tboiyyy, apoloki(m), larrymoore(m), dorodee(m), Biggestjoe(m), anthonykezy(m), orobs93(m), highchief1, user147, blessedjommy, seunoj, yhellow(m), Chuks9000, bodeface, Roscodaddy(m), Ennyiyi(f), ichelle(m), sonogo(m), Lotechi(m), labumar, xtianh(m), mancityguy, Hardexx(m), summy4ever(m), tp2philike(m), bjayNL, mightyhazel, frinx, JoYeye, melejo(m), nelsonB, MrBright2, Myalaba(m), sanspiffy(m), 124mumsy, clemsajayi07(m), hrykanu231(m), Jibola10(m), ThatNova(m), ffl07join14, blackboy92(m), givenchi1, rhoci(m), Foodforthought(m), Beeman1(m), GreatMahmud, ONEPEACE(m), ayikondu(m), Mynd44, biibii31(m), VERDA, mayorG04, Amazingift01(f), Eddiemorphinez(m), ibabz(m), 2lateBiafra, Valendo, roscoman, oyeludef(m), Donidriz, Auckland(m), omotolarunsewe, fadasam, Clerverly, JubiOmeiza(m), nwabobo, caleb404, mmsen, Mikelowe, teaandteea, CrtlAltDel, eseakpororo(m), bigfather(m), stone316, obiphills(m), freshyd, ossy88(m), san4real(m), Ulzee007, gentleking90(m), thelastmediator, Prettyenit18(f), Gr8sage, ikay00406(m), ElsonMorali, dimanche4real(m), lordkay10(m), conquerour(m), peekay007 and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27