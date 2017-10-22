Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Probe: $12 Billion Traced To USA, $3 Billion Loot Hidden In China (6841 Views)

http://www.herald.ng/jonathan-probe-12-billion-traced-to-usa-3-billion-loot-hidden-in-china/



A probe into stolen crude oil initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration has uncovered some scandalous revelations, according to investigations.



The investigations led by the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General and US based consultants have uncovered a total of 1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen by unnamed Nigerian saboteurs in conjunction with their foreign enablers.



Over $15.8 billion has been traced in connection to the stolen crude with $15 billion traced to the United States, $3 billion traced to China and over $850 million located in Norway.



According to Hon Agbonayinma, former President Goodluck Jonathan contracted an auditing firm to probe what went wrong and he gave a brief synopsis of the report. He gave the breakdown that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and other agencies were indicted in the report.







The company was contracted in 2013 by the administration of President Jonathan to proffer solutions to the challenges of crude oil theft. Agbonayinma, in the motion, recalled that Molecular Power System was engaged to provide technical data (records of crude oil and liquefied natural gas lifting in Nigeria as obtained from the NNPC, and landing certificates at global destinations) to verify possibilities of non declaration to the federal government by multinational companies.



Speechless

Jonathan na bastard I swear..



How are we even sure the fool is educated.

Upon all the things wey money fit do eg. Ogoni lands cleanup and more, all the impotent man could think of is theft of such magnitude.



Such a shame

. See how afonjas are doing fuckery over this post but they will remain deaf wen kachikwu raised alarm that 25b is missing





Afonja who do una this thing









I will say this and I will keep saying SE/SS should live this people alone and forget that stupid southern unity of their's........Afonjas should just b on there own mbok



I will say this and I will keep saying SE/SS should live this people alone and forget that stupid southern unity of their's........Afonjas should just b on there own mbok

Up to the next 10th generation we will still be counting the loot and damage Jonathan and Patience family did to Nigeria. He will be in the same book with Abacha and IBB 12 Likes 2 Shares

IgboticGirl:

. See how afonjas are doing fuckery over this post but they will remain deaf wen kachikwu raised alarm that 25b is missing





If you have nothing tangible and sensible to write on this report, go to your house fellowship and go and clap. its only a dumb mind will see and read through this report and write such a nonsence

I know APC was going to fight back and fight dirty after GEJ challenged them to a debate. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Themind:



If you have nothing tangible and sensible to write on this report, go to your house fellowship and go and clap.



Typing........ Typing........

IgboticGirl:







Ignored

.

The investigations led by the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General and US based consultants have uncovered a total of 1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen by unnamed Nigerian saboteurs in conjunction with their foreign enablers As long as we have willing crooks in this country foreign enablement would always exist in ample supply.



These guys not only steal from us, they also assist us in stealing from ourselves to use same for the betterment of their societies.



Out of every single crook of theirs who comes under the hammer, dozens more go scot free either through deliberate connivance with State actors or sheer cleverness by the culprits.



As long as we have willing crooks in this country foreign enablement would always exist in ample supply.These guys not only steal from us, they also assist us in stealing from ourselves to use same for the betterment of their societies.Out of every single crook of theirs who comes under the hammer, dozens more go scot free either through deliberate connivance with State actors or sheer cleverness by the culprits.God help us.

brainpulse:

1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen? That is 678 days of Nigeria's total oil production at 2.2m barrels a day. I know Zombies are incapable of critical reasoning and they are all over this Lai generated post masturbating.



1.492 billion barrels of crude oil stolen? That is 678 days of Nigeria's total oil production at 2.2m barrels a day. I know Zombies are incapable of critical reasoning and they are all over this Lai generated post masturbating.1.492 billion barrels of crude oil is almost 2 years of Nigeria's total oil production AT FULL CAPACITY guys. Learn to scrutinise and ask questions people, don't loan your brain to Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Just the kind of story propagated by idiots to their fellow idiots to justify the failures of their greater idiots.

Is a lie.� 5 Likes 1 Share

Zombies again have been given something to masturbate upon and twist their senses in the reverse in background of the reckless corruption being daily perpetuated daily by this corruption ridden regime.

Teacher1776:

and you, the greatest idiot. has just shown himself.

APC is worse than PDP 18 Likes 2 Shares

omenka:

As long as we have willing crooks in this country foreign enablement would always exist in ample supply.



These guys not only steal from us, they also assist us in stealing from ourselves to use same for the betterment of their societies.



Out of every single crook of theirs who comes under the hammer, dozens more to scot free either through deliberate connivance with State actors or sheer cleverness by the culprits.



It seems you are tired of abusing Gej with this your divine oratory from Benue IDP camp

Themind:

Up to the next 10th generation we will still be counting the loot and damage Jonathan and Patience family did to Nigeria. He will be in the same book with Abacha and IBB

Nope. Take anything you think Jonathan stole...and 100 and multiply it by 1000, it would still not come to half of what saint Abacha stole..

Gej blasted Buhari and the next morning billions went missing again.





Click Like if you are tired of these stories







Click Share if you think Buhari is the father of all theives 27 Likes 25 Shares

So of all the numerous corruption this government is shamelessly pilling up daily, it still have the effontery of throwing the first stone? APC will surely leave power one day. 8 Likes 2 Shares

IgboticGirl:

. See how afonjas are doing fuckery over this post but they will remain deaf wen kachikwu raised alarm that 25b is missing





Afonja who do una this thing









I will say this and I will keep saying SE/SS should live this people alone and forget that stupid southern unity of there's........Afonjas should just b on there own mbok



I hate wetin I dey like 25b dollars? Where did they kept it.?

25b dollars? Where did they kept it.?Nonsense Igbo girl

Paperwhite:

where did you see the corruption?

Themind:

Up to the next 10th generation we will still be counting the loot and damage Jonathan and Patience family did to Nigeria. He will be in the same book with Abacha and IBB . where is our 26b$?



. where is our 26b$?ndi oshi

IgboticGirl:

. See how afonjas are doing fuckery over this post but they will remain deaf wen kachikwu raised alarm that 25b is missing





Afonja who do una this thing









I will say this and I will keep saying SE/SS should live this people alone and forget that stupid southern unity of there's........Afonjas should just b on there own mbok



I hate wetin I dey like

And one guy will be so unfortunate to have this idiot as a wife one sad day. And one guy will be so unfortunate to have this idiot as a wife one sad day. 5 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

It seems you are tired of abusing Gej with this your divine oratory from Benue IDP camp . omenka is already on the negotiation table with team Atiku2019. after he found out that bubu is now a calamity



. omenka is already on the negotiation table with team Atiku2019. after he found out that bubu is now a calamityBTW are you Myzmycoli?

Do you know that 85% of the people commenting on this thread didn't even read it 8 Likes 2 Shares

whose probing Jonathan.

efighter:





And one guy will be so unfortunate to have this idiot as a wife one sad day. . yorubastard,at least he is better than that ur fuckttard of a sister in ogbomosho IDP brothel



. yorubastard,at least he is better than that ur fuckttard of a sister in ogbomosho IDP brotheleddiott

Opakan2:

Jonathan na bastard I swear..



How are we even sure the fool is educated.

Upon all the things wey money fit do eg. Ogoni lands cleanup and more, all the impotent man could think of is theft of such magnitude.



Such a shame Where's our money looted by Babachir Lawal aka grasscutter?

Where's the $25bn looted by Buhari & Baru?



Where's our money looted by Babachir Lawal aka grasscutter?Where's the $25bn looted by Buhari & Baru?You are trying to divert our attention from reality but it will never work.

.



NIGERIANS never read. Even Omenka Dumb people do not understand that GEJ hired a firm to carry out the probeNIGERIANS never read. Even Omenka