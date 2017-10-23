Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Press Release: Our Concrete Achievements Not Propaganda And Lies - Buhari (7016 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Our Concrete Achievements Not Propaganda and Lies - Buhari



We Have Concrete Achievements To Showcase - Buhari



Our Achievements Are Real, Not Propaganda And Lies - Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari said his Administration has recorded concrete achievements which are there for all to see, contrary to the opposition's statement that the Administration is running on propaganda and lies.



The President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the assertion at the opening of the two-day Nigeria Governors' Forum Conference for Media Handlers of States' Chief Executives in Abuja on Monday.



''For our Administration, our achievements are there for all to see. We are delivering in the broad areas that formed the plank of our policies: security, fight against corruption and the economy, which includes the massive provision of infrastructure, ease of doing business and agriculture, just to mention a few,'' he said.



Providing facts and figures, the President listed the Administration's achievements in ending subsidy and yet ensuring the availability of petroleum products; in raising power generation, transmission and distribution, in the massive provision of infrastructure; in tackling insecurity and making a success of the agriculture revolution, among others.



''Those who accused this Administration of 'propaganda and lies' in the fuel supply sector, for example, did not tell Nigerians that whereas they paid between 800 billion and 1.3 trillion Naira as 'subsidy' yearly in their time, without making the products available even at regulated prices, this Administration is not paying any subsidy, yet all products are currently available at competitive prices and fuel queues are now history. In their time, they paid subsidy of 3.7 billion Naira daily in 2011; 2.2 billion Naira daily in 2012 and 2013, and 2.5 billion Naira daily in 2014, all for products that were never available.



''Those who accused this government of 'propaganda and lies' also said we have not achieved anything in the power sector. Comment is free, facts are sacred, as they say. When this Administration assumed office on 29 May 2015, available power on the grid totalled 2,690MW, transmission capacity was around 5,000MW and distribution capacity was 4,000MW.



''As at 4 September 2017, the available power that can be put on the grid was 6,619MW; the transmission capacity was simulated at 6,700 MW

(up from 5,000 MW in 2015) but the distribution capacity was 4,600 MW, which was what was put on the grid. On September 12, 2017, production of power reached an all-time level of 7,001MW,'' he said



President Buhari said it is an irony that those who presided over a budget of 18 billion Naira for roads, 5 billion Naira for power and 1.8 billion Naira for Housing in 2015 are now accusing those who spent 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing in the following year of non-achievement?



''Because of the increased spending in these areas, the massive debts owed to contractors are being settled so they can recall workers who were laid off and re-open closed work sites. As a matter of fact, during the implementation of the 2016 budget, we paid 103 construction companies executing 192 projects, and they, in turn, employed 17,749 people directly and 52,000 people indirectly in works.



''So far this year, 47.169 billion Naira has been paid to 62 contractors working on 149 projects to continue work on roads and bridges and keep people at work. Similar payments are being made to supervising consultants and to contractors in Housing and Power Sectors of the Ministry,'' he said.



The President also said highlighted the achievements that have been recorded by his Administration in the area of the Economy, wondering whether it is 'propaganda and lies' that headline Inflation has now fallen for the eighth consecutive month; that foreign exchange reserves are up to $32 billion, from $24 billion a year ago: that oil production is at nearly 2 million barrels per day and that Home-grown School Feeding Programme now being implemented in 17 States is benefiting more than 3 million public primary school children and more than 30,000 cooks across 20,000 schools.



He said close to 200,000 youths are now benefiting from the N-Power Programme, which recruits unemployed graduates to work as teachers,

agricultural extension workers, and health extension workers; that the Government Enterprise & Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which provides micro-credit to farmers, traders, and artisans, now has in excess of 1 million beneficiaries, with women accounting for 56% of that number, and that at about $1.8 billion, the capital inflows in the second quarter of 2017 were almost double the $908 million in the first quarter.



''If our achievements are based on 'propaganda and lies', as they claim, why is our agricultural revolution achieving so much success: We have commissioned the 120,000 MT per annum WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu, Kebbi State. We have commissioned the 60,000 MT per annum Edo

State Fertilizer Company Limited. What about the commissioning of OLAM's 750,000 MT per annum Integrated Poultry Facility in Kaduna State? Do you know that 15 moribund Fertilizer Blending Plants have now been revived and in operation across Nigeria, under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, creating 50,000 direct jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs?'' the President asked.



He said when the Administration assumed office in 2015, Boko Haram was active in at least 10 states, could stroll into Abuja at a time and target of their own choosing to cause maximum havoc, in addition to holding territories and collecting taxes.



''Today, Boko Haram has been so degraded that it lacks the capacity to carry out any organized attack, while also increasingly losing the capacity to even attack soft targets. Importantly, Boko Haram no longer holds any territory. The same vigour is being used to address the

herdsmen-farmers' clash, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes,'' the President said.



He said the biggest challenge facing government information managers is how to project the achievements of their principals against the background of worsening cases of disinformation and fake news, adding that the best way to tackle the problem is to remain focused, refused to be distracted or intimidated and also to use facts and figures to counter the purveyors of disinformation and fake news.





Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

23rd Oct 2017 8 Likes 4 Shares

This one is a trainee under lai Muhammad



Continue lying





Nigerians should get ready for another missing money story......



Sarrki go get info about the next missing money that's why he's not online now This one is a trainee under lai MuhammadContinue lyingNigerians should get ready for another missing money story......Sarrki go get info about the next missing money that's why he's not online now 58 Likes 4 Shares

2 Likes 2 Shares

What a waste of time 16 Likes 1 Share

Things are better off during PMB's tenure. 10 Likes





Even presidency that is viewing knows its all lies



1."On September 12, 2017, production of power reached an all-time level of 7,001MW,'' he said===so where are we now after rainy season



2. "President Buhari said it is an irony that those who presided over a budget of 18 billion Naira for roads, 5 billion Naira for power and 1.8 billion Naira for Housing in 2015 are now accusing those who spent 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing in the following year of non-achievement? ====Where is the 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing for us to see?



3. Today, Boko Haram has been so degraded that it lacks the capacity to carry out any organized attack, while also increasingly losing the capacity to even attack soft targets. Importantly, Boko Haram no longer holds any territory. The same vigour is being used to address the

herdsmen-farmers' clash, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes,'' the President said. ===Useless achievement



4. No achievement in war against corruption



5. This above write-up is copy and paste executive summary of typical Alhaji Lies proper-ganda



Please when is the President and Commander in Chief addressing the media? Useless concreteEven presidency that is viewing knows its all lies1."On September 12, 2017, production of power reached an all-time level of 7,001MW,'' he said===so where are we now after rainy season2. "President Buhari said it is an irony that those who presided over a budget of 18 billion Naira for roads, 5 billion Naira for power and 1.8 billion Naira for Housing in 2015 are now accusing those who spent 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing in the following year of non-achievement? ====Where is the 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing for us to see?3. Today, Boko Haram has been so degraded that it lacks the capacity to carry out any organized attack, while also increasingly losing the capacity to even attack soft targets. Importantly, Boko Haram no longer holds any territory. The same vigour is being used to address theherdsmen-farmers' clash, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes,'' the President said. ===Useless achievement4. No achievement in war against corruption5. This above write-up is copy and paste executive summary of typical Alhaji Lies proper-gandaPlease when is the President and Commander in Chief addressing the media? 45 Likes 1 Share

Even ordinary concrete mixture of sand cement and water no dey any of una project sites talk more of actual existing projects 22 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari's only achievement is Recession 31 Likes 2 Shares

Uncle you can lie o













































Leave this lying politicians and contact us to help you build world class websites for your business 5 Likes

Story! I should put this on Tushstories 2 Likes

Its not only concrete But A German Floor, Awon shaku-Shaku oshi, Ogun go Dial all of una number one by one... 9 Likes

Buhari is probably high on kunu again. 12 Likes 1 Share

I can bet buhari's testes that most of you up there didn't read content

Just rushed to comment 1 Like

concrete koh...mud ni.... 10 Likes 1 Share

The evidence is there for all to see that Nigerians have never had it this bad 18 Likes 1 Share





mr. Lieyon......immediately i saw LAI' i jes code say dis wan na fluke....aniwaiz wohs my biz mr. Lieyon......immediately i saw LAI' i jes code say dis wan na fluke....aniwaiz wohs my biz 4 Likes 1 Share

Carry on sir, I guess you had to read what was written for you so it's not your fault. I have to give it to you sir, you are a genius in regression. How did you do it? Taking Nigeria back to the days of abacha. I know you have more surprises in the 2019 elections. Hope Nigeria doesn't end up in the stone age by then 2 Likes

1 Like 1 Share

Failed promises of Buhari.





1. Public declaration of assets and liabilities.



2. Ban on all government officials from seeking medical care abroad.



3. Implementation of the National Gender Policy, including 35% of appointive positions for women.



4. Revival of Ajaokuta steel company.



5. Generation, transmission and distribution of at least 20,000 MW of electricity within four years and increasing to 50,000 MW with a view to achieving 24/7 uninterrupted power supply within 10 years.



6. Empowerment scheme to employ 740,000 graduates across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



7. 720,000 jobs by the 36 states in the federation yearly (20,000 per state).



8. Three million Jobs per year.



9.. Provision of allowances to the discharged but unemployed Youth Corps members for Twelve (12) months while in the skills and entrepreneurial development programme.



10. Making the economy one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the world with a real GDP growth averaging 10% annually.



11. Building an airport in Ekiti State.



12. Eradication of state of origin, replacing that with state of residence to ensure Nigerians are Nigerians first before anything else.



13. All political office holders earn only the salaries and emoluments determined and approved by the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).



14. Reviving and reactivating the minimally performing refineries to optimum capacity.



15.Creating additional middle-class of at least two million new home owners in the first year in government and one million annually thereafter.



16. Construction of 3,000km of superhighway including service trunks.



17. At least one functioning airport is available in each of the 36 states.



18 Establishing at least six new universities of science and technology with satellite campuses in various states.



19. Reducing maternal mortality by more than 70%.





20. Improving life expectancy by additional 10 years on average.



21. Increasing the number of physicians from 19 per 1000 population to 50 per 1000.



22. Increasing the quality of all federal government-owned hospitals to world class standard within five years.



23. Requiring full disclosure in media outlets, of all government contracts over N100 million prior to award and during implementation at regular interval.



24. Free maternal and children healthcare services.



26. Stabilising the naira.



27. Ensuring compliance with policies and measures to halt the pollution of rivers and waterways in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.



28. Free education at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and 10 Likes 1 Share

game on!! watching in 3D





Why is your own light not visible oga lie ?? Light CANNOT be hidden in darkness..Why is your own light not visible oga lie?? 5 Likes

[/b]"He said the biggest challenge facing government information managers is how to project the achievements of their principals against the background of worsening cases of disinformation and fake news, adding that the best way to tackle the problem is to remain focused, refused to be distracted or intimidated and also to use facts and figures to counter the purveyors of disinformation and fake news.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

23rd Oct 2017"[b] Mitchw! Junior Liar Muhammed in training. The only visible achievements of this government is it malicious propaganda like what they are doing now,magnification of corruption and inflicting hardship on Nigerians. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Ride On bro, God will measure your blessings both in heaven and on earth according to the level of your achievements.

TheHistorian:

Things are better off during PMB's tenure. hmmmmm, hmmmmm, 5 Likes

Chaii. These lies are ridiculously smelly. Even zombies go shock. 6 Likes

presidency:

Our Concrete Achievements Not Propaganda and Lies - Buhari



We Have Concrete Achievements To Showcase - Buhari



Our Achievements Are Real, Not Propaganda And Lies - Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari said his Administration has recorded concrete achievements which are there for all to see, contrary to the opposition's statement that the Administration is running on propaganda and lies.



The President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the assertion at the opening of the two-day Nigeria Governors' Forum Conference for Media Handlers of States' Chief Executives in Abuja on Monday.



''For our Administration, our achievements are there for all to see. We are delivering in the broad areas that formed the plank of our policies: security, fight against corruption and the economy, which includes the massive provision of infrastructure, ease of doing business and agriculture, just to mention a few,'' he said.



Providing facts and figures, the President listed the Administration's achievements in ending subsidy and yet ensuring the availability of petroleum products; in raising power generation, transmission and distribution, in the massive provision of infrastructure; in tackling insecurity and making a success of the agriculture revolution, among others.



''Those who accused this Administration of 'propaganda and lies' in the fuel supply sector, for example, did not tell Nigerians that whereas they paid between 800 billion and 1.3 trillion Naira as 'subsidy' yearly in their time, without making the products available even at regulated prices, this Administration is not paying any subsidy, yet all products are currently available at competitive prices and fuel queues are now history. In their time, they paid subsidy of 3.7 billion Naira daily in 2011; 2.2 billion Naira daily in 2012 and 2013, and 2.5 billion Naira daily in 2014, all for products that were never available.



''Those who accused this government of 'propaganda and lies' also said we have not achieved anything in the power sector. Comment is free, facts are sacred, as they say. When this Administration assumed office on 29 May 2015, available power on the grid totalled 2,690MW, transmission capacity was around 5,000MW and distribution capacity was 4,000MW.



''As at 4 September 2017, the available power that can be put on the grid was 6,619MW; the transmission capacity was simulated at 6,700 MW

(up from 5,000 MW in 2015) but the distribution capacity was 4,600 MW, which was what was put on the grid. On September 12, 2017, production of power reached an all-time level of 7,001MW,'' he said



President Buhari said it is an irony that those who presided over a budget of 18 billion Naira for roads, 5 billion Naira for power and 1.8 billion Naira for Housing in 2015 are now accusing those who spent 198.25 billion Naira on roads, 91.2 billion Naira on power and 71.559 billion Naira on housing in the following year of non-achievement?



''Because of the increased spending in these areas, the massive debts owed to contractors are being settled so they can recall workers who were laid off and re-open closed work sites. As a matter of fact, during the implementation of the 2016 budget, we paid 103 construction companies executing 192 projects, and they, in turn, employed 17,749 people directly and 52,000 people indirectly in works.



''So far this year, 47.169 billion Naira has been paid to 62 contractors working on 149 projects to continue work on roads and bridges and keep people at work. Similar payments are being made to supervising consultants and to contractors in Housing and Power Sectors of the Ministry,'' he said.



The President also said highlighted the achievements that have been recorded by his Administration in the area of the Economy, wondering whether it is 'propaganda and lies' that headline Inflation has now fallen for the eighth consecutive month; that foreign exchange reserves are up to $32 billion, from $24 billion a year ago: that oil production is at nearly 2 million barrels per day and that Home-grown School Feeding Programme now being implemented in 17 States is benefiting more than 3 million public primary school children and more than 30,000 cooks across 20,000 schools.



He said close to 200,000 youths are now benefiting from the N-Power Programme, which recruits unemployed graduates to work as teachers,

agricultural extension workers, and health extension workers; that the Government Enterprise & Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which provides micro-credit to farmers, traders, and artisans, now has in excess of 1 million beneficiaries, with women accounting for 56% of that number, and that at about $1.8 billion, the capital inflows in the second quarter of 2017 were almost double the $908 million in the first quarter.



''If our achievements are based on 'propaganda and lies', as they claim, why is our agricultural revolution achieving so much success: We have commissioned the 120,000 MT per annum WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu, Kebbi State. We have commissioned the 60,000 MT per annum Edo

State Fertilizer Company Limited. What about the commissioning of OLAM's 750,000 MT per annum Integrated Poultry Facility in Kaduna State? Do you know that 15 moribund Fertilizer Blending Plants have now been revived and in operation across Nigeria, under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, creating 50,000 direct jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs?'' the President asked.



He said when the Administration assumed office in 2015, Boko Haram was active in at least 10 states, could stroll into Abuja at a time and target of their own choosing to cause maximum havoc, in addition to holding territories and collecting taxes.



''Today, Boko Haram has been so degraded that it lacks the capacity to carry out any organized attack, while also increasingly losing the capacity to even attack soft targets. Importantly, Boko Haram no longer holds any territory. The same vigour is being used to address the

herdsmen-farmers' clash, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes,'' the President said.



He said the biggest challenge facing government information managers is how to project the achievements of their principals against the background of worsening cases of disinformation and fake news, adding that the best way to tackle the problem is to remain focused, refused to be distracted or intimidated and also to use facts and figures to counter the purveyors of disinformation and fake news.





Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

23rd Oct 2017

APC, Father of lies APC, Father of lies 4 Likes

Dem don lace Buhari's kunu with a mixture of skunk and rephonol 1 Like

Ok

The opposite of concrete is Abstract.....

Apc is opposite of what they say...



Landscape and Gardening service is our priority..



Chukkyconcepts Landscape & Beautifucations..

Adding value to your real estate projects..



08176022315



Twitter / Instagram : @chukkyconcepts



Our concrete achievements speaks for us� 2 Likes

This is super story eeee 1 Like