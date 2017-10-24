₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by BigPappi(m): 12:38pm
Aside some other reasons behind failed marriages, sex has remained the top reason why marriages fail. This is why you hear a lot of stories about cheating in marriages which causes damage.
Some women will say the man is not good in bed or his joystick is too small. Men also give their own as she is not sexually appealing or stuffs like that.
The truth is that all these fallacies are because of the numerous sex experiences they have had in the past whereby those imagine how good it was with some other persons compared to what they are getting from their partner.
If a guy is a virgin and meets a lady who is also a virgin (which is God's initial plan for sex), there is now way either of them can say sex isn't enjoyable. In a situation like this, they both see sex as just the way both of them had it and with time they can both explore it widely and enjoy the full benefits of it.
Not when a woman says her husband joystick is too small because she enjoyed the bigger ones she had before marriage or a guy says her Virginia is too wide because he has slept with tighter ladies before.
If both are virgins, the man will get use to sex just the way the lady is and the lady on the other hand will get use to his joystick no matter the size because that is the size that opens her up.
Remain a virgin till marriage and trust me, you will enjoy a more romantic marriage in the future.
Team virgin till marriage...
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by iyblaq(m): 12:39pm
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by TheHistorian(m): 12:41pm
All the points addressed by the OP are certified accurate,reliable and valid by me.
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Kingstel: 12:52pm
@BigPappi,
You are so right.
Well, won't the pussy expand after childbirth which makes most men to seek young girls?
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by MhizzAJ(f): 1:07pm
TRUE
But men really don't appreciate virgins these days na
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Asianguy: 1:22pm
Konji can't wait
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Dasherz(f): 1:32pm
Kingstel:the vagina is an elastic muscle and after childbirth there are measures taken by ladies to ensure that the vagina walls are made tight again. .. and some other exercises help too
for the points base by the op they're legit but the trend now is sex sex sex and more sex up until marriage
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by FvckShiT: 1:34pm
I fuçkin hate virgin's
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Rompio(m): 1:53pm
You hay say the truth sha...........
In this situation, is there any solution to it??
Cos a guy weh be say he don date five girls and he had uncountable six with each of them,like he go don dey high and such person later got married to a Virgin.........
What will such lady face with him when it comes to sex??
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Kingstel: 2:01pm
Ok, thanks.
Could you explain more on steps to keep it firm after childbirth.
Dasherz:
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Kingstel: 2:04pm
I am still looking for just one in Abuja plus people close to me.
MhizzAJ:
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Dasherz(f): 2:12pm
Kingstel:
first off eating healthy
kegel exercises
squatš
vaginal tightening cream and tea (natural base)
in the few times I've witnessed childbirth, traditionally in Nigeria two weeks after birth the woman sits on a bucket of really hot water the steam from it helps heal any tear in that region and help tighten the vagina .. also she gets dabbed in that region with hot water and a towel
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Jodha(f): 2:15pm
Lol....
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Kingstel: 2:50pm
MhizzAJ:To add, the rate at which innocent and indecent girls abort pregnancies these days make guys to be considering virgin girls or nothing else as better wife option.
I know 2 differents guys who have aborted for 2 different so-called girls; and this is just the little information I am told.
Mehn...ladies need to keep themselves virgin or celibate (Men too). Most guys saying they will never marry virgins are just deceiving ladies or simply ignorant.
Have you ever entered a brand new car? What's the feeling like? How much more human beings that are worth more than anything in this world.
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by frankkydee: 2:55pm
MhizzAJ:
Who told you men don't appreciate virgins these day?
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by ScotFree(m): 3:04pm
MhizzAJ:
Where is this fallacy coming from?? Are girls bringing up lies now to justify the reason why they aren't virgins anymore? No one needs the justification.
I don't care if a girl is a virgin or not. Not being a virgin doesn't make you a lesser girl or doesn't mean you're a bad person. Same way being a virgin doesn't mean you're a good person. It's all in the heart.
So no need for false reasons as to why a girl isn't a virgin.
I like a girl for who she is, not because of her virginity or not.
Men don't APPRECIATE virgins my foot. What is appreciate?
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Teewhy2: 3:56pm
Great words.
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by maxiuc(m): 3:56pm
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by rawtouch: 3:57pm
the koko is that raw skin on skin feel during the act of copulation
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by dotcomnamename: 3:57pm
Ogun
Shango
Obatala
Ayelala
Ara
They should choose one and go and swear there if one of them or both never do am before. Who are they deceiving? Mtchewww
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by highchief1: 3:57pm
MhizzAJ:when did u disvirgined this topic is not for ppl like who u started slaying from ss1
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by SULTANALAUDDIN: 3:58pm
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by nairavsdollars: 3:58pm
who virginity epp? I will rather have a disrvigined wife that is loyal than a virgin that keeps messing around after marriage
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by designer01(m): 3:58pm
Kingstel:
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by Blackfyre: 3:58pm
This thread go sweet
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by MaryBenn(f): 3:58pm
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by cutefergiee(m): 3:58pm
nice one......................
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by motun2017(f): 3:58pm
virgin bawo.sex is like a therapy .you need to try it op
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by ULSHERLAN(m): 3:59pm
MhizzAJ:
TRUE
And we dont appreciate a lady sleeping around
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by bestman09(m): 3:59pm
ok
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 3:59pm
Have you ever seen anybody who regrets marrying as a virgin?
I've not.
|Re: The Reason You Should Remain A Virgin Until Marriage. by nairalandfreak(m): 4:00pm
Is it good to remain a virgin till marriage because of unforeseen issues. God forbid you experience delay... I know of a couple who have been married for years without pregnancy, the only saving grace for the woman is the fact that the husband trusts her because she married as a virgin.
