The shocking part of the advertisement however is where he specifically warned married women to stop applying. He indicated that married women have continued to send messages to him to apply to be strippers, but he has stopped accepting their applications since the day a soldier came to disrupt their club while his wife was stripping there secretly. Wow! Below is his message and some explicit pics he shared..



SEE ALL THE EXPLICIT PICS HE'S SHARING HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-women-stop-applyingman-recruiting-strippers-in-ikeja-warns-photos

* Kneels down and does sign of the cross with eyes closed*



Oh Lord, May I not be stupidd enough to the point of leaving my house to go and pay money just to watch a half-nakedd woman dance around a pole thereby tormenting my Peni3 and my Morality.



Thanks for answering my prayer...Amen!!!

The hustle is real. Get rich or die trying. 3 Likes





The bastvrd that scattered the place na one madman..... Hahahahahahahahaha



Now this is called wisdom....



Kolababe:

Who knew strippers get paid this much? A Nigerian man took to Instagram to advertise vacancies for the jobs of strippers for a club in Ikeja, Lagos and says the pay is N20k per night and the lady's are only required to strip unclad around poles for five nights in front men. Based on previous posts his page, he works for a strippers club located on Opening area of Ikeja.



The shocking part of the advertisement however is where he specifically warned married women to stop applying. He indicated that married women have continued to send messages to him to apply to be strippers, but he has stopped accepting their applications since the day a soldier came to disrupt their club while his wife was stripping there secretly. Wow! Below is his message and some explicit pics he shared.. Which one is caterpillar shape again Which one is caterpillar shape again 10 Likes





Everyone is in search for multiple sources of income. Country is hard.Everyone is in search for multiple sources of income. 2 Likes

some people are just shameless.....

of all jobs: stripper

that's why I'm proud of my job.

Looks fake.



More like a joke from a useless attention seeker.



All he said doesn't add up, especially the part that a married man came with Soldiers. So a married man came with soldiers and they didn't burn down the building Abi?



Anyone that believe this, must be a foool like the guy behind the handle

The hustle is real..this APC government sef

Bibi294:



Caterpillar?

notin we can't see in work...

"Be like this one sure pass mmm"- their thoughts.



pitiable and i know everyone that comments must have thought these words... ENDTIME TINZ!!

whatever rocks their boat...but that soldier na idiot...the world ain't the way it used to be..men be wise,women be wise ..so many has changed...life is beautiful

Bibi294:



Got me wondering...

And some of the married women will tel thier husband they ve one week vigil in thier church... D hustle is real

davodyguy:

It's doesn't just look fake, it is fake

Work som’, twerk som’ basis. She just tryna make it so she’s right here gettin nakked. I don’t judge her-I don’t judge her. But I could never love her cause to her I’m just a rapper and soon she’ll have met another - Drake. 3 Likes

Married women wan hustle.

Rokiatu,ajepako and osusumustflow una hear?

widepussy:

some people are just shameless.....

of all jobs: stripper

pls what is the name of your job?

Good