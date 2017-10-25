₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,743 members, 3,872,544 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 12:58 AM

"Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) (13579 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:32pm On Oct 24
Who knew strippers get paid this much? A Nigerian man took to Instagram to advertise vacancies for the jobs of strippers for a club in Ikeja, Lagos and says the pay is N20k per night and the lady's are only required to strip unclad around poles for five nights in front men. Based on previous posts his page, he works for a strippers club located on Opening area of Ikeja.

The shocking part of the advertisement however is where he specifically warned married women to stop applying. He indicated that married women have continued to send messages to him to apply to be strippers, but he has stopped accepting their applications since the day a soldier came to disrupt their club while his wife was stripping there secretly. Wow! Below is his message and some explicit pics he shared..

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-women-stop-applyingman-recruiting-strippers-in-ikeja-warns-photos

1 Like

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:32pm On Oct 24
Na wa o

SEE ALL THE EXPLICIT PICS HE'S SHARING HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-women-stop-applyingman-recruiting-strippers-in-ikeja-warns-photos
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:37pm On Oct 24
Hmmmmm


* Kneels down and does sign of the cross with eyes closed*

Oh Lord, May I not be stupidd enough to the point of leaving my house to go and pay money just to watch a half-nakedd woman dance around a pole thereby tormenting my Peni3 and my Morality.

Thanks for answering my prayer...Amen!!!

85 Likes 6 Shares

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by extralargehead(m): 9:37pm On Oct 24
The hustle is real. Get rich or die trying.

3 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 9:40pm On Oct 24


The bastvrd that scattered the place na one madman..... Hahahahahahahahaha

Now this is called wisdom....

2 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 9:42pm On Oct 24
Lol this is serious
grin
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by asahnwaKC: 9:42pm On Oct 24
Lozz
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Bibi294(f): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Kolababe:
Who knew strippers get paid this much? A Nigerian man took to Instagram to advertise vacancies for the jobs of strippers for a club in Ikeja, Lagos and says the pay is N20k per night and the lady's are only required to strip unclad around poles for five nights in front men. Based on previous posts his page, he works for a strippers club located on Opening area of Ikeja.

The shocking part of the advertisement however is where he specifically warned married women to stop applying. He indicated that married women have continued to send messages to him to apply to be strippers, but he has stopped accepting their applications since the day a soldier came to disrupt their club while his wife was stripping there secretly. Wow! Below is his message and some explicit pics he shared..
Which one is caterpillar shape again

10 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:13pm On Oct 24
Country is hard.

Everyone is in search for multiple sources of income. grin grin

2 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 10:13pm On Oct 24
Another one
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by widepussy(f): 10:14pm On Oct 24
some people are just shameless.....
of all jobs: stripper
that's why I'm proud of my job.
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:15pm On Oct 24
Looks fake.

More like a joke from a useless attention seeker.

All he said doesn't add up, especially the part that a married man came with Soldiers. So a married man came with soldiers and they didn't burn down the building Abi?

Anyone that believe this, must be a foool like the guy behind the handle

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by dicksonadams(m): 10:15pm On Oct 24
Waoh
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Keneking: 10:15pm On Oct 24
The hustle is real..this APC government sef lipsrsealed embarassed
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:16pm On Oct 24
Bibi294:

Which one is caterpillar shape again
Caterpillar?

1 Like

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Samiking(m): 10:16pm On Oct 24
notin we can't see in work...
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by daveP(m): 10:16pm On Oct 24
"Be like this one sure pass mmm"- their thoughts.

pitiable and i know everyone that comments must have thought these words... ENDTIME TINZ!!
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by gmoney12: 10:17pm On Oct 24
whatever rocks their boat...but that soldier na idiot...the world ain't the way it used to be..men be wise,women be wise ..so many has changed...life is beautiful
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by emperormossad(m): 10:17pm On Oct 24
Bibi294:

Which one is caterpillar shape again
grin grin grin. Got me wondering...
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:17pm On Oct 24
Promoting ashi
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by peddyman(m): 10:18pm On Oct 24
And some of the married women will tel thier husband they ve one week vigil in thier church... D hustle is real
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:18pm On Oct 24
fake fake fake

2 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by PETUK(m): 10:18pm On Oct 24
davodyguy:
Looks fake
It's doesn't just look fake, it is fake

2 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:18pm On Oct 24
Warris dis Na waa cry
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by atilla(m): 10:18pm On Oct 24
Hahahaha

Nooice one
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by sushieater: 10:18pm On Oct 24
Work som’, twerk som’ basis. She just tryna make it so she’s right here gettin nakked. I don’t judge her-I don’t judge her. But I could never love her cause to her I’m just a rapper and soon she’ll have met another - Drake.

3 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by Saintsbrown(m): 10:18pm On Oct 24
Married women wan hustle.
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:19pm On Oct 24
Rokiatu,ajepako and osusumustflow una hear?
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by anthony533(m): 10:21pm On Oct 24
widepussy:
some people are just shameless.....
of all jobs: stripper
that's why I'm proud of my job.
pls what is the name of your job?

9 Likes

Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by buffalowings: 10:21pm On Oct 24
Good grin
Re: "Married Women Stop Applying"-Man Recruiting Strippers In Ikeja Warns (Photos) by bellocity: 10:22pm On Oct 24
Hmm end of the world

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Girls Asking Guys Out / Guys, Why Do You Give Money To Your Gf's All The Time? / Just For Laughs: Nigerians No Get Chill (pics)

Viewing this topic: happney65, Teesyn, africanman85, TiffanyDavies, tuclap, Internetboy, peachespeaches, padeolu, ogehomes(f), Addy003(m), nogasimplicity, mysyto(m), Haywirezzz, peacebirdone, ponti93(m), Jasper14(m), Irunnia, Bitez(m), garryi, Aragon, TheTrueApostle, futprintz(m), quality01(m), stylesstudio(m) and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.