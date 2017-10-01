₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:00am
Photos of this lovely soon-to-be couple are trending after they were posted online. According to reports, the man popped the big question as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend at a party he organized in the presence of family and friends. The lady said YES to his marriage proposal as they took to the dance floor where the lady twerked for him. Congrats to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-proposes-longtime-girlfriend-twerks-saying-yes-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:01am
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by madridguy(m): 11:03am
I like this kind of woman. the guy will enjoy a lot
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:04am
♤Twerk! Twérk! Twérk!
♤ Twérk! Twérk!
♤Her knuckles in
♤ the last pic though
38 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Divay22(f): 11:06am
More to come, after the wedding
Happy marriage life in advance to them.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:07am
Congrats to them,see as the guy carry hand for head and for waist kai.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Feyol55(m): 11:10am
Chaii, see bleaching...i trow way salute
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by iamJ(m): 11:14am
Very ugly girl
See her face like law school bus stop painting
Its better to get an olosho pregnant than to marry that thing, dey multicoloured like supreme ice cream
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:16am
RoyalBlak007:
What about her knuckles?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Tension532: 11:19am
so did the guy use those T shirts to propose to her
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:22am
IamKashyBaby:
♤They are
♤ nicely colored
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by BlackGoldBoy(m): 11:23am
IamKashyBaby:e b like four sets of bole wey never don
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Safiaa(f): 11:29am
iamJ:Hater. Misery loves company.
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by 9japrof(m): 11:38am
Nairaland people una no get joy oooo
Whatever rocks their boat, I just hope this rocking would continue till death do them part.
Modified
Choi this girls knuckles na die, if you must bleach use good bleaching creams that would blend your knuckles and not all those caro white and other 700 naira bleaching creams
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Kimcutie(m): 11:47am
Ok.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by nelson7777: 11:56am
IamKashyBaby:
there are somtins u knw, n d way u talk, it baffles me, r u sure u r nt a nigerian?, or u must hv spent tens of years in nigeria,
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by rebirthforgoody(f): 12:06pm
Beautiful people but the color tho
1 Like
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Rokia2(f): 12:07pm
Giving him a taste of what he's gonna be enjoying.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by DanielsParker: 12:14pm
ok
Nice one. she's officially off the market.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by biggerboyc(m): 12:15pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by LuvU2(f): 12:15pm
She okay!
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by Blackfyre: 12:15pm
Fela • Yellow fever.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by SuperSuave(m): 12:16pm
smh
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 12:16pm
lucky man...
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by sagerasaq(m): 12:16pm
Clear sign of Olosho.. Wtn concern me sef.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by osemoses1234(m): 12:16pm
She don rub cream tire
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by nairaebuka: 12:17pm
the colour of that left hand dey pregnant.
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by looseweight: 12:18pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by alexistaiwo: 12:18pm
Life too short to take things seriously all the time.
Something happened today that really cracked me up.
I approached a shop vendor to help me change a N1000 note to smaller denominations. The vendor said that he doesn't have change, only for one guy sitting beside the shop to tell me that "Bros, they will have change if we use the money to buy beans"
I was like WTF
People dey vex Sha
1 Like
|Re: Lady Twerks After Her Man Proposed To Her & She Accepted. Photos by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:18pm
Kimcutie:
