Recently there has been a increase in the number of Nigerians dying in the hands of their loves as a result of their inability to use their head (MUMU LOVE). Please I am pleading with you my fellow Nigerians, if you have a boyfriend or a girlfriend that do threaten you with a weapon out of anger, be it knife, folk, poison, matches, blade etc, please do us a favour and run for your life because ONE DAY, HE/SHE WILL ACTUALLY TAKE IT A STEP FURTHER. Save your family the sorrow and STOP THAT NONSENSE OF I LOVE HIM/HER. Learn from other people's mistake.



30-year-old Eezu was killed a few days ago by Ujumma, his girlfriend in India over who would cook dinner. She stabbed him to death during their argument.



Last month, another guy - Victor, killed his girlfriend (Happiness) out of jealousy for talking with her ex-boyfriend during a birthday party that he organised for her in a hotel on Ago-Palace Way, Lagos. While the party was going on, the man saw the lady conversing with her former boyfriend and left in anger. Happiness was said to have returned to Victor’s home after the party and a quarrel ensued. A neighbour said: “We heard them quarreling, but we thought it was a normal verbal war, until we did not hear Happiness. We decided to find out what was happening, only to meet the lifeless body of Happiness.



And the popular story of Hannah Adesuwa Osazuwa who stabbed her boyfriend to death over a minor argument about a missing laptop, she had previously threatened him with a knife during their relationship before finally killing him that day.



PLEASE LOVE WITH YOUR EYES OPEN. I once had a girlfriend who was very quick to temper, gets angry easily and would threating fire and thunder, it was very difficult for me to end it due to the free sex I was getting but I am so happy I finally man up. NOBODY IS INDISPENSABLE, if you think he/she is just too good to let go, you will be surprise to discover that there's always someone out there who will be better.



Note, it is normal to quarrel in a relationship, people will always argue and have their differences but DO NOT CONDONE/ACCEPT A VIOLENT RELATIONSHIP.



