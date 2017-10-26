₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,986 members, 3,876,981 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) (5623 Views)
|Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Impostor: 2:16pm On Oct 26
Recently there has been a increase in the number of Nigerians dying in the hands of their loves as a result of their inability to use their head (MUMU LOVE). Please I am pleading with you my fellow Nigerians, if you have a boyfriend or a girlfriend that do threaten you with a weapon out of anger, be it knife, folk, poison, matches, blade etc, please do us a favour and run for your life because ONE DAY, HE/SHE WILL ACTUALLY TAKE IT A STEP FURTHER. Save your family the sorrow and STOP THAT NONSENSE OF I LOVE HIM/HER. Learn from other people's mistake.
30-year-old Eezu was killed a few days ago by Ujumma, his girlfriend in India over who would cook dinner. She stabbed him to death during their argument.
Last month, another guy - Victor, killed his girlfriend (Happiness) out of jealousy for talking with her ex-boyfriend during a birthday party that he organised for her in a hotel on Ago-Palace Way, Lagos. While the party was going on, the man saw the lady conversing with her former boyfriend and left in anger. Happiness was said to have returned to Victor’s home after the party and a quarrel ensued. A neighbour said: “We heard them quarreling, but we thought it was a normal verbal war, until we did not hear Happiness. We decided to find out what was happening, only to meet the lifeless body of Happiness.
And the popular story of Hannah Adesuwa Osazuwa who stabbed her boyfriend to death over a minor argument about a missing laptop, she had previously threatened him with a knife during their relationship before finally killing him that day.
PLEASE LOVE WITH YOUR EYES OPEN. I once had a girlfriend who was very quick to temper, gets angry easily and would threating fire and thunder, it was very difficult for me to end it due to the free sex I was getting but I am so happy I finally man up. NOBODY IS INDISPENSABLE, if you think he/she is just too good to let go, you will be surprise to discover that there's always someone out there who will be better.
Note, it is normal to quarrel in a relationship, people will always argue and have their differences but DO NOT CONDONE/ACCEPT A VIOLENT RELATIONSHIP.
Bless you.
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by samtinx(m): 3:29pm On Oct 26
Respect sir,these piece is worth appreciating,in other words onye nwe nti ya nulu
7 Likes
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Impostor: 5:02pm On Oct 26
Yes o, we must be wise
2 Likes
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by HMZi(m): 6:47pm On Oct 26
to those that have ears,let them hear!!!!...sadistic way to go...
2 Likes
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by squash47(m): 8:17pm On Oct 26
The worst are those ogbanje that threatens to fry sperm with egg..
4 Likes
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Impostor: 8:53pm On Oct 26
squash47:
never heard anything like that bfor
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by dcosmosboy(m): 9:05pm On Oct 26
squash47:Kikikikikiki � � �. Make i keep my sperm 4 my future wife
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Dasherz(f): 9:08pm On Oct 26
nice write-up
just hope them lovers will listen
1 Like
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Michelle55(f): 10:15pm On Oct 26
well said @Op.. lovers please take note!!!
1 Like
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by phoenix90(m): 12:21am
Some girls ain't just ok upstairs with all these their crazy hairs and hairstyles Indian oo, Brazilian oo, turkey oo all of them na mad people hair be that.
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by michaelwilli(m): 2:25am
Use ya head o. Daz d morah lezzon
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by nNEOo(m): 2:35am
NEO defined love
"love the facade of anythng sinestro"
"love is an extreme length gone to attach without purpose and it purpose to attach''
.
"love ensued is as a result of weak humans negligence of Logic and choice''
.
for ur your info u love him/her it nt by choice it cos u gat no choice
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by ConcernedRusian: 2:41am
It's true, you shouldn't enter into a relationship with someone who might be abusive. Know the warning signs and GTFO if they flash.
phoenix90:
Don't make it about girls, this includes men as well.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by ConcernedRusian: 2:43am
Also Fulani in particular have a nasty culture where violence and abuse against women is extremely common. People have been known to have had their BONES BROKEN by their partners in Fulani culture, as opposed to Berber culture where women are highly respected. Fulani can be quite vile.
nNEOo:
Neo sounds like a bitter old fart.
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by yeyerolling: 3:54am
Pple no go hear. My case is diff tins, he will change, fights are normal etc
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by 9japrof(m): 5:36am
Haba bros what's your problem now, dieing for love is one of the nicest way to die na.
Jesus sacrificed his life because of love for humans and the Bible was very clear when it said we should imitate Christ.
So you OP telling us to do otherwise, hope you are not an Antichrist who the Bible warned us about.
Take this post serious at your own peril
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by BRAV0O(m): 6:16am
michaelwilli:
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by pcguru1(m): 6:19am
I actually like reading stories of couples who murdered another , it always proves my point that you stand a higher of chance of death with someone that loves you than a total stranger. Crime of passion
2 Likes
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Bahamas95: 6:36am
Nice one OP
Baba God please protect me from Karishikas
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Daniel058(m): 6:56am
Nice write up @ OP, that's why we Christians are adviced to pray hard before entering into any relationship. My own rule is simple, I will openly tell you the kind of person I am, so that if it's not going to work between the two of us, then no one should waste each others time. I often hear people say "Fight is normall in a relationship " , but my case is different,if a lady can try fighting me, her Would be husband/ husband , then there is no true love in that relationship . She can Argue with me to some extent, and that shows that her brain is functioning well, because the more you debate the more you learn. I don't believe in the saying "Love is blind " ,I think LUST is . The best definition of love is as it's written in the Bible" 1 Corinthians 13:4-7
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres .
1 Like
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Venerable612(m): 7:18am
The internet has created a lot of fake love. You see guys and ladies gushing abt their relationships with pictures, gifts and all what-nots. Unbeknownst that they are all facades!
And some people reading their posts online are jealous over nothing!
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by nNEOo(m): 7:43am
ConcernedRusian:
i myt look old in ur eye bt nt fat,
d earlier u subdue ur emotions d better us all,so i ask do u seek PROBLE or you're just looking 4 TROBLEM
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by MaryBenn(f): 7:53am
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by looseweight: 7:53am
Na so
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Dantejnr(m): 7:54am
Impostor:
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by andymofia(m): 7:55am
which kind mumu love be that? infatuation noni
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by EVILFOREST: 7:56am
Supported.
Please , DUMP as many as possible
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by spartoo: 7:56am
IS LOVE WORTH DYING FOR?
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by IamPatriotic(m): 7:58am
nice piece
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by Akosbaba(m): 8:01am
True
|Re: Lovers Be Warned About This New Dangerous Trend In Nigeria (pictures) by victorazyvictor(m): 8:02am
squash47:
(0) (Reply)
I Think I Need Help / The Most Romantic Thing Your Partner Has Told You? / Ladies How Do You Feel When Your Friend Get All The Attention? Be Sincere
Viewing this topic: Mysticluv(f), davjos, helpee(m), ijeshaboy, 2ng2ng(m), MistaBabz, Ola2much, luckybaddest(m), majeedspanzee360, IamPatriotic(m), Tobilexy, wunmi590(m), samvega, SeeUrLife(m), awa(m), alamarmeen, emmchi(m), EdCure, mecusbosco(m), mymadam, iwakacome, xoxo001(m), geniusss, optimism91(m), Miracle4Sure, nello111, donstein, clerc(m), Captain001(m), Chikara451, frank1001, Ariremako30(m), sotund, BENSIR, peace2all(m), chukzy007, ObaKlaz(m), Vickytall, Ajacent(m), Hopehall, Cateyes07, Berrywinky(m), danjudchi, DeBiafran, maestroferddi, eweyemi, RoyalBoutique(m), okon41, Mimicho, jcflex(m), temmytopsy1(f), Teebilion, Debbie104(f), tiwiex, jomboliski(m), khalhokage(m), Epoxyworld, MarcusGarvey(m), Blitz888(m), kennieG, davidstrong, Crossguy, Mikeshine(m), zubino(m), Shadefunmi(f), Ayzo, sunmike065(m), monddy25, MARX77(m), AuroraB(f), kolladey(m), Truthbtold1, irynterri(f), DeUrch(m), smilek(m), Friedyokes, JustGuy(m), ChopDeMoney(m), RICKYMARIO(m), AAU88, coalcoal1(m), yungsnazzy(m), fmprof, ceenote, bala212, Timbi, Kamymich, timguy(m), Phlakes(f), zikokoko(m), Mttambi, nonso88(m), godspeed, ololadeking(m), Pidgin2(f), Meel, chalsixtus(m), runtoman, Egein(m), megautche, Seunbert(m), skydon(m), sucre450(f), mokrak(m), Cheapy, carzeem1, Iceprincehkn(m), kstyle2(m), victorazyvictor(m), Oyecute(m), lacoach, raypapy(m), orimahspence, holycup(m), jeffdaniel(m), tshege(m), ronkeenuf(f), Vicolan, chy200(f), chygoz3(m), DoTheNeedful, themayor4542(m), majour(m), feeqtee(m), oz4real83(m), nullboss, waley1231, gincmedia, Proudgorgeousga(f), CondomSir, horlarwereleh(m), isblog(m), talk2emma, donkarly(m), AllyPolly, ajebuter(f), arowoloalexis(m), esiri4jesu, Drsheddy(m), whitley(m), quickberry(m), Adaomalight(f), skimeh(m), jagabanjbl(m), chuksey1(m), omoluka(m), Agbanasm, rottentomatoes, nettan, Sunnybabe(m), Kupaskeybaba(m), chubbyangel(m), pumpy007(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), shegerun, tobtap, Nevee, felixzo1(m), lokobyforch(m), lunacol(m), Chiboy484(m), Olalekan002(m), a2yin, Zeemic(m), babankd, Akfakorede(m), turner3(m), GraveMan(m), Nikkygold4life(f), maxzzo1(m), Donprayer(m), Siddeek, Abiodunne, amadika(m), delkinz(m), lazinny(m), spacohill3(m), HVILLE, thinkdip(m), wolexf(m), Nnaminnami(m), Helzina(f), LAPREMEDO, checkolatunji, RazaqMB(m), Ogbuekene, Bigblogman(m), Blaksheep, oyesco09, libertyfather(m), udumosam23(m), haconjy(m), teejan, Kadejo, sylva1, emmanude, stupidity, bigpicture001, marcushenry198, loveson(m), fixmykey(m), teebell90, FIDELITY24(m), mrbillz(m), ChuksDaVinci, temi4fash(m), aquabeing, UBA001, Harjet(m), Lordcenturion2(m), obadesanre, Cuteamigo1(m), djfiki, kevaxa(m), kanirip, Timagex, lekbel09, kulikuli45, bhabz01(m), Yustob, 9japrof(m), nedman77, bodmas119(m), timmydavids(m), Rotiix(m), damilton(m), forget101O(f), Wallace2107, jman77(m), rugged7(m), babsadewa(m), holluwai(m), Innomach(m), dicksonadams(m), chaidavese, dodoa, BobbyDean(m), chris2h(m), warmwinter, zolapower, michaelisaiah and 394 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3