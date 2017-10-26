Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. (5367 Views)

I have read about guys who fall in love and hold on to serious relationships when they are not comfortable because they don't have good jobs, and I think this is really bad.



If a girl stays with you when you are struggling, you feel relaxed and won't strive to be better than you are. I never had a serious relationship when I was struggling. Now that I'm fine, I'm looking for a serious relationship and I know I will find soon.

When I was struggling, I did not even think of having any serious relationship as I was only preoccupied with making it in life.



Guys, work first on becoming comfortable before having a serious relationship. A serious relationship is not a Hollywood hoax.













That it worked for u does'nt mean it will

work for others. Most men become more serious

& work more harder and smarter because of their

relationship... Moreover it all depends on ur partner, if ur partner encourages, supports & makes some sacrifices in the relationship for

the betterment of the union, i don't see y one

should leave such relationship... But if

It swings both ways. Ladies shouldn't think there's a man out there ready to put up with a jobless arse all because she's pretty, watch him dump you when he's done. 4 Likes

Agreed slay queens everywhere @ o.p be careful of gold diggers.... Don't quote me mind your biz 1 Like

That it worked for u does'nt mean it will work for others. Most men become more serious & work more hard and smart because of their relationship... Moreso it all depends on ur partner. I swear I swear

marvin902:

thefirst:

how does one strive better, because you were lucky or probably lucky to get a good paying job? when you get sacked what happens ?



don't let your current situation define you, build on dreams and aspire



some people be it male or female need that push from someone ,while others find strength from within.





I ask you this what makes a man A man?



marvin902:

SO YOU THINK AS YOUR COMFORTABLE NOW GOOD WOMEN WILL START COMING..

MY GUY NA NOW THE BAD,THE BADDEST,WORST,WOSTER,WORSTEST WILL START COMING ALL IN SHEEP CLOTHING..

Finding a good woman or not is a totally different argument. Finding a good woman or not is a totally different argument.

My guy,real talk,an empty acc has no right to n erection.... Dia r gud gals out dia buh u just gotta look well,wen Yuh pocket x healthy enuf,relationships won't allow u to fully concentrate,a bleeding heart hustles Berra...n smashes lerra,Berra tin no dey finish...So y d phucking rush... My guy,real talk,an empty acc has no right to n erection.... Dia r gud gals out dia buh u just gotta look well,wen Yuh pocket x healthy enuf,relationships won't allow u to fully concentrate,a bleeding heart hustles Berra...n smashes lerra,Berra tin no dey finish...So y d phucking rush... 3 Likes

lefulefu:

And after becoming comfortable; like after making it realllll big, so one should now start building relationship abi?

Issorite



Money is very important in a relationship but that doesn't mean as an hustling guy, you don't deserve to love and/or be loved.

I quite understand your point OP but there are two sides to a coin



Tuham:

And after becoming comfortable; like after making it realllll big, so one should now start building relationship abi?

Issorite



Money is very important in a relationship but that doesn't mean as an hustling guy, you don't deserve to love and/or be loved.

I quite understand your point OP but there are two sides to a coin



Tuham:

And after becoming comfortable; like after making it realllll big, so one should now start building relationship abi?

Issorite



Money is very important in a relationship but that doesn't mean as an hustling guy, you don't deserve to love and/or be loved.

I quite understand your point OP but there are two sides to a coin



funmisticqueen:

you do deserved to be loved by your mother, not another man's daughter cos you want somebody to share your suffering all in the name of 'prospect'. Smart ladies dont gamble abeg

Lol



See twisting.. Who said suffering?





thefirst:

Intelligent comment. I get your point too.

Life is not about your principles all the time





I know of couples dating as far back as since their secondary school days...they schooled,struggle,hustle and suffered together and they still made it.



Not every woman is after your money or success...some already have that all they need is love... Some relationship are even the door to success of some men sef. 7 Likes 1 Share

Well said... To avoid trauma

You are very right. My mom used to tell me that I don't have business with anything under the women undies and my book should be my girlfriend. she made me realise how girls will flock around me when I become successful. Today, I can only remember those honest advice for good. 1 Like

God bless you OP. This is very very important. A woman might be down for you 99% but when things go left, a lot will be used against you and this can destroy your self esteem if you have nothing to hold on to 1 Like