|Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by thefirst: 3:29pm
I have read about guys who fall in love and hold on to serious relationships when they are not comfortable because they don't have good jobs, and I think this is really bad.
If a girl stays with you when you are struggling, you feel relaxed and won't strive to be better than you are. I never had a serious relationship when I was struggling. Now that I'm fine, I'm looking for a serious relationship and I know I will find soon.
When I was struggling, I did not even think of having any serious relationship as I was only preoccupied with making it in life.
Guys, work first on becoming comfortable before having a serious relationship. A serious relationship is not a Hollywood hoax.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Modelqwen(f): 3:36pm
That it worked for u does'nt mean it will
work for others. Most men become more serious
& work more harder and smarter because of their
relationship... Moreover it all depends on ur partner, if ur partner encourages, supports & makes some sacrifices in the relationship for
the betterment of the union, i don't see y one
should leave such relationship... But if
otherwise, i agree with u.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by iamJ(m): 3:39pm
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by marvin902(m): 3:40pm
SO YOU THINK AS YOUR COMFORTABLE NOW GOOD WOMEN WILL START COMING..
MY GUY NA NOW THE BAD,THE BADDEST,WORST,WOSTER,WORSTEST WILL START COMING ALL IN SHEEP CLOTHING..
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Blackhawk01: 3:41pm
It swings both ways. Ladies shouldn't think there's a man out there ready to put up with a jobless arse all because she's pretty, watch him dump you when he's done.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by lefulefu(m): 3:41pm
Even though u comfortable with a six figure salary is no guarantee that u would end up with a good woman or wife.life is not like that.getting a good wife is just pure luck and has nothing to do with money.agreed u shouldn't spend a better half of ur time chasing women when u not too buoyant but that does not mean u should start avoiding women just because u dont have money.be free with ladies and dont take relationship as a do or die affair.if u broke ur woman go cheat on u and if u rich ur woman go still cheat on u...so dont kill urself.develop urself cos u want to get developed not cos u want some babe to be eying ur murano.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by femo122: 3:41pm
Agreed slay queens everywhere @ o.p be careful of gold diggers.... Don't quote me mind your biz
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by dopeJemi: 3:48pm
Modelqwen:I swear
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Modelqwen(f): 3:55pm
marvin902:
blother y
hope man's not hot shaa
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by marvin902(m): 4:37pm
Modelqwen:
DEARIE MAN NOR FIT BOOK SPACE IN ADVANCE AGAIN
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Modelqwen(f): 4:56pm
marvin902:
Lol.... no palava o. but no do sssskkkkkrrrrrr join.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by jeff1607(m): 5:07pm
thefirst:
how does one strive better, because you were lucky or probably lucky to get a good paying job? when you get sacked what happens ?
don't let your current situation define you, build on dreams and aspire
some people be it male or female need that push from someone ,while others find strength from within.
I ask you this what makes a man A man?
is it by the number of houses he built? or titles or what he has in his store?
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Arabiandude: 5:08pm
I won't agree less on this
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by thefirst: 5:17pm
marvin902:Finding a good woman or not is a totally different argument.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Headlesschicken(m): 5:18pm
My guy,real talk,an empty acc has no right to n erection.... Dia r gud gals out dia buh u just gotta look well,wen Yuh pocket x healthy enuf,relationships won't allow u to fully concentrate,a bleeding heart hustles Berra...n smashes lerra,Berra tin no dey finish...So y d phucking rush...
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by thefirst: 5:33pm
lefulefu:Your arguments about finding a good woman or not and being cheated on whether rich or impecunious are different arguments entirely.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Tuham(m): 5:48pm
And after becoming comfortable; like after making it realllll big, so one should now start building relationship abi?
Issorite
Money is very important in a relationship but that doesn't mean as an hustling guy, you don't deserve to love and/or be loved.
I quite understand your point OP but there are two sides to a coin
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by thefirst: 5:50pm
Tuham:Intelligent comment. I get your point too.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by funmisticqueen(f): 5:53pm
Tuham:you do deserved to be loved by your mother, not another man's daughter cos you want somebody to share your suffering all in the name of 'prospect'. Smart ladies dont gamble abeg
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Tuham(m): 6:00pm
funmisticqueen:
Lol
See twisting.. Who said suffering?
Besides you guys are not getting married yet, na normal relationship stuff (where you get to know each other) and it still doesn't mean he won't handle some responsibility
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Tuham(m): 6:05pm
thefirst:
Am glad another person didn't misunderstood me
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by candlewax: 7:43pm
I AGREE
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by EWAagoyin(m): 7:44pm
Life is not about your principles all the time
I know of couples dating as far back as since their secondary school days...they schooled,struggle,hustle and suffered together and they still made it.
Not every woman is after your money or success...some already have that all they need is love... Some relationship are even the door to success of some men sef.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Jogun22: 7:45pm
Well said... To avoid trauma
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Nathdoug(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by drkay(m): 7:45pm
You are very right. My mom used to tell me that I don't have business with anything under the women undies and my book should be my girlfriend. she made me realise how girls will flock around me when I become successful. Today, I can only remember those honest advice for good.
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by alegbeleye(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Kufie(m): 7:46pm
God bless you OP. This is very very important. A woman might be down for you 99% but when things go left, a lot will be used against you and this can destroy your self esteem if you have nothing to hold on to
|Re: Guys: Work Hard And Be Comfortable Before Having A Serious Relationship. by Blackfyre: 7:46pm
Depends entirely on how understanding the woman is. Some women will spur you on and charge you up at the time not have you try to out do yourself to impress her. Just make a wise choice.
When you down in the dumps, they are words of encouragement and help you not lose focus, that is a woman worthy to treasure!
