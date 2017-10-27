₦airaland Forum

24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ikorodureporta: 7:36am
The Lagos State Government says no fewer than 24.2 per cent of women in the state have their first sex before 18 years.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said this on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the Inspiration FM’s (92.3) Inaugural Lecture and Award Ceremony on Victoria Island.

Idris, who spoke on ‘Reproductive Health: Beyond Cultural Limitations and Concerns,’ said the statistics were based on the report of the National Demographic and Health Survey and the Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey.

“Nationally, the figures are about 51 per cent. This implies that in Lagos, one out of every four women would have been exposed to sex before 18 years, while the national average for Nigeria is one out of two women.

“With an average age of first birth at 20 years, about 22.5 per cent of pregnancies are by teenagers in Nigeria. More worrying, however, is that reports show that as of this year, about 40 per cent of women in the South-West have experienced physical violence since age 15. Sexual violence cannot be excluded from the statistics.

“In other words, in a nation where more than 60 per cent of its population are young people and significant numbers of these young people are exposed to sexual intercourse at an early age, either voluntarily or violently, a lot of problems emerge. Such problems are associated with sexually-transmitted infections, childhood pregnancy, trauma and its accompanying physical and mental health implications.

“This means that there must be access to knowledge about sexual health and systems that modify behaviour, as well as, access to services that prevent and manage them,” Idris added.

The Acting Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Ademola Mogbojuri, who was represented by Mrs. Bolaji Abayomi, advised mothers to practise exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of giving birth.

Chairman on the occasion, Femi Gbadebo, said for proper reproductive health care, the issues of anti-natal, mother and child care, among others, must be addressed.

The Chairman of Amazing Inspiration Media, Mr. Erastus Akingbola, said the decision to hold the lecture was borne out of the need to contribute to the issue of healthy living among the people.

Represented by Mr. Soni Irabor at the event, Akingbola said the best approach to solving issues around reproductive health was creating a forum for people to break the silence on it for common solution.

Source: http://punchng.com/24-of-lagos-women-have-sex-before-18-years-lasg/

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by mrdickhead: 7:38am
50%

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by QueenOfNepal: 7:43am
What is the government doing about it not giving out alarming statistics

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ikorodureporta: 7:49am
QueenOfNepal:
What is the government doing about it not giving out alarming statistics


is it alarming? Jss2, 3 students are already exposed to sex, & they'r around 15


lalasticlala shld like this tower.... cheesy

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ben4ever: 8:06am
Underreported

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Jagermeister(m): 9:13am
QueenOfNepal:
What is the government doing about it not giving out alarming statistics

Err. The government? To do what exactly?

This is a moral wrong and has no political undertone to start with.

So I don't know why the government is reporting it; whatever they would ATTEMPT to do, if they would bother anyway; would only be band-aid.. The problem would persist.

This is the job for their parents and not the government.

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by niceprof: 11:01am
Rather 24% of ladies are disvirgined by men before 18.

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by phantonce(m): 11:01am
24% is an understatement

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by XXLDICK(m): 11:01am
So?

Do they want to stop it?

As far as they are not having sex with people above 18, there should be no cause for alarm

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:01am
i
Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by minasota(f): 11:02am
noted
Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Blackfyre: 11:02am
ikorodureporta:



is it alarming? Jss2, 3 students are already exposed to sex, & they'r around 15

That should be 10/11 not 15, 15 is ss2 to ss3

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:02am
okay...
so what should we do about this statistics now?
Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by holluwai(m): 11:03am
What is this statistics needed for in end?
Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by teamv: 11:03am
24% that one small na

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by imori22: 11:03am
Who do the counting

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by emmpire: 11:03am

Come to USA. Baby Mamas everywhere and by 36, they are grandma

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Josh44s(m): 11:03am
Wait is that suppose to be an Agenda from a commissioner Werey

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Oblongata: 11:03am
Oproko

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ivolt: 11:04am
Jagermeister:


Err. The government? To do what exactly?

This is a moral wrong and has no political undertone to start with.

So I don't know why the government is reporting it; whatever they would ATTEMPT to do, if they would bother anyway; would only be band-aid.. The problem would persist.

This is the job for their parents and not the government.

The problem the government is trying to solve is health and disease education.

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Ambitionsway: 11:04am
Including her daughter and female relatives
Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Decryptor(m): 11:04am
Af*nja men will not allow little girls to rest! Paedophiles!!

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by adeniyi55: 11:04am
Wetin consign you

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by stevecantrell: 11:04am
its more like 50%..

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by mccoy47(m): 11:05am
Tah. 24% abi 90%? undecided
Meanwhile lagos girls be like

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by jordyspices: 11:05am
this statistics is wrong e suppose be 84percent

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ibkayee(f): 11:05am
A good portion of that figure are probably cases of rape

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Alfreda120(f): 11:05am
Body is not firewood

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by naijamafioso: 11:05am
stevecantrell:
its more like 50%..

I agree with you, where did they take their statistics?


Check my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.

Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by venai(m): 11:05am
.

