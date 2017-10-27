Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris (5077 Views)

The Lagos State Government says no fewer than 24.2 per cent of women in the state have their first sex before 18 years.



The Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said this on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the Inspiration FM’s (92.3) Inaugural Lecture and Award Ceremony on Victoria Island.



Idris, who spoke on ‘Reproductive Health: Beyond Cultural Limitations and Concerns,’ said the statistics were based on the report of the National Demographic and Health Survey and the Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey.



“Nationally, the figures are about 51 per cent. This implies that in Lagos, one out of every four women would have been exposed to sex before 18 years, while the national average for Nigeria is one out of two women.



“With an average age of first birth at 20 years, about 22.5 per cent of pregnancies are by teenagers in Nigeria. More worrying, however, is that reports show that as of this year, about 40 per cent of women in the South-West have experienced physical violence since age 15. Sexual violence cannot be excluded from the statistics.



“In other words, in a nation where more than 60 per cent of its population are young people and significant numbers of these young people are exposed to sexual intercourse at an early age, either voluntarily or violently, a lot of problems emerge. Such problems are associated with sexually-transmitted infections, childhood pregnancy, trauma and its accompanying physical and mental health implications.



“This means that there must be access to knowledge about sexual health and systems that modify behaviour, as well as, access to services that prevent and manage them,” Idris added.



The Acting Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Ademola Mogbojuri, who was represented by Mrs. Bolaji Abayomi, advised mothers to practise exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of giving birth.



Chairman on the occasion, Femi Gbadebo, said for proper reproductive health care, the issues of anti-natal, mother and child care, among others, must be addressed.



The Chairman of Amazing Inspiration Media, Mr. Erastus Akingbola, said the decision to hold the lecture was borne out of the need to contribute to the issue of healthy living among the people.



Represented by Mr. Soni Irabor at the event, Akingbola said the best approach to solving issues around reproductive health was creating a forum for people to break the silence on it for common solution.

Source:



Source: http://punchng.com/24-of-lagos-women-have-sex-before-18-years-lasg/

What is the government doing about it not giving out alarming statistics 4 Likes

is it alarming? Jss2, 3 students are already exposed to sex, & they'r around 15





lalasticlala shld like this tower.... is it alarming? Jss2, 3 students are already exposed to sex, & they'r around 15lalasticlala shld like this tower.... 7 Likes

Underreported 3 Likes

Err. The government? To do what exactly?



This is a moral wrong and has no political undertone to start with.



So I don't know why the government is reporting it; whatever they would ATTEMPT to do, if they would bother anyway; would only be band-aid.. The problem would persist.



This is the job for their parents and not the government. Err. The government? To do what exactly?This is a moral wrong and has no political undertone to start with.So I don't know why the government is reporting it; whatever they would ATTEMPT to do, if they would bother anyway; would only be band-aid.. The problem would persist.This is the job for their parents and not the government. 14 Likes 1 Share

Rather 24% of ladies are disvirgined by men before 18. 5 Likes

24% is an understatement 9 Likes 3 Shares

So?



Do they want to stop it?



As far as they are not having sex with people above 18, there should be no cause for alarm 2 Likes

That should be 10/11 not 15, 15 is ss2 to ss3 That should be 10/11 not 15, 15 is ss2 to ss3 9 Likes

24% that one small na 4 Likes

Come to USA. Baby Mamas everywhere and by 36, they are grandma Come to USA. Baby Mamas everywhere and by 36, they are grandma 7 Likes 2 Shares

Werey Wait is that suppose to be an Agenda from a commissionerWerey 1 Like

Oproko 4 Likes 1 Share

The problem the government is trying to solve is health and disease education. The problem the government is trying to solve is health and disease education. 2 Likes

Af*nja men will not allow little girls to rest! Paedophiles!! 5 Likes

its more like 50%..



Meanwhile lagos girls be like Tah. 24% abi 90%?Meanwhile lagos girls be like 7 Likes 1 Share

this statistics is wrong e suppose be 84percent 2 Likes

A good portion of that figure are probably cases of rape 1 Like

Body is not firewood 3 Likes

I agree with you, where did they take their statistics?





I agree with you, where did they take their statistics?