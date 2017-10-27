₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ikorodureporta: 7:36am
The Lagos State Government says no fewer than 24.2 per cent of women in the state have their first sex before 18 years.
Source: http://punchng.com/24-of-lagos-women-have-sex-before-18-years-lasg/
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by mrdickhead: 7:38am
50%
4 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by QueenOfNepal: 7:43am
What is the government doing about it not giving out alarming statistics
4 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ikorodureporta: 7:49am
QueenOfNepal:
is it alarming? Jss2, 3 students are already exposed to sex, & they'r around 15
lalasticlala shld like this tower....
7 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ben4ever: 8:06am
Underreported
3 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Jagermeister(m): 9:13am
QueenOfNepal:
Err. The government? To do what exactly?
This is a moral wrong and has no political undertone to start with.
So I don't know why the government is reporting it; whatever they would ATTEMPT to do, if they would bother anyway; would only be band-aid.. The problem would persist.
This is the job for their parents and not the government.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by niceprof: 11:01am
Rather 24% of ladies are disvirgined by men before 18.
5 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by phantonce(m): 11:01am
24% is an understatement
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by XXLDICK(m): 11:01am
So?
Do they want to stop it?
As far as they are not having sex with people above 18, there should be no cause for alarm
2 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:01am
i
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by minasota(f): 11:02am
noted
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Blackfyre: 11:02am
ikorodureporta:
That should be 10/11 not 15, 15 is ss2 to ss3
9 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:02am
okay...
so what should we do about this statistics now?
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by holluwai(m): 11:03am
What is this statistics needed for in end?
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by teamv: 11:03am
24% that one small na
4 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by imori22: 11:03am
Who do the counting
1 Like
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by emmpire: 11:03am
Come to USA. Baby Mamas everywhere and by 36, they are grandma
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Josh44s(m): 11:03am
Wait is that suppose to be an Agenda from a commissioner Werey
1 Like
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Oblongata: 11:03am
Oproko
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ivolt: 11:04am
Jagermeister:
The problem the government is trying to solve is health and disease education.
2 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Ambitionsway: 11:04am
Including her daughter and female relatives
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Decryptor(m): 11:04am
Af*nja men will not allow little girls to rest! Paedophiles!!
5 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by adeniyi55: 11:04am
Wetin consign you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by stevecantrell: 11:04am
its more like 50%..
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by mccoy47(m): 11:05am
Tah. 24% abi 90%?
Meanwhile lagos girls be like
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by jordyspices: 11:05am
this statistics is wrong e suppose be 84percent
2 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by ibkayee(f): 11:05am
A good portion of that figure are probably cases of rape
1 Like
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by Alfreda120(f): 11:05am
Body is not firewood
3 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by naijamafioso: 11:05am
stevecantrell:
I agree with you, where did they take their statistics?
I agree with you, where did they take their statistics?
2 Likes
|Re: 24% Of Lagos Women Have Sex Before 18 Years - Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris by venai(m): 11:05am
.
