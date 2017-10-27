₦airaland Forum

Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by lacemose(m): 1:16pm
They were just all over him, and he couldn't just say the word "stop"...lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fkx9vII_so

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:17pm
grin


Hahahahah. The girl with a pink shorts tho...
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:19pm
this what happened when u r slave to konji embarassed
and u let it rule you undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided lipsrsealed

iranu lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Khd95(m): 1:40pm
was he serving punishment

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by kenny1795(m): 3:44pm
lol even when his head nack for wall... he still dey gyrate

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by overdrive(m): 4:23pm
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by iphanyi10(m): 5:49pm
was he forced to stay there, cos he looks like he is not enjoying it..
and the ladies are too aggressive, which kan one corner b dat na grin
especially the girl in pink shorts...she don craze finally grin

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:56pm
Free punny go kill this one

Pls can i faint here? grin

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by alexistaiwo: 6:02pm
Imagine being suffocated to death by bombom and when he gets to heaven.
The following conversation will ensue:

CREATOR: my son, welcome to the great beyond. How did you get here?

MAN: ehmmm, I was at a party and I was surrounded by those wonderful, round and soft tissue you created and as a loyal son, rejecting their advances will be akin to criticizing your work. So father, before I knew what's up, I was already gasping for air. Next thing I know, I am here but since I was killed by what you created. We can say that I died glorifying your works and also died of Natural Causes.

CREATOR: my son, you have really done well. Better boy, nothing do you. Let's drink to your stupidity and suffering in advance

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by joystickextend1(m): 6:02pm
cheesy u better come and get our delay lubricant to handle them all tongue
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Lalas247(f): 6:03pm
But that’s Jamaica tho sad na so dem dey dance

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Andyblaze: 6:03pm
This one is not as worse as what these guys suffered here - http://www.nairaland.com/4142361/problem-millennium-guys-girls-see

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Factfinder1(f): 6:04pm
He couldn't stand their body odour
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by InvertedHammer: 6:04pm
lacemose:
They were just all over him, and he couldn't just say the word "stop"...lol
see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fkx9vII_so







Black people's contribution to the world.

Not technology. Not medical breakthrough.

Road, electricity, clean water, good health facilities--->> rocket science.

But crazy and errotic dance moves..Oh la la!

DId we offend God and the gods?

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 6:05pm
Dem don almost kill the guy with body odour grin
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by gwinfyoung(m): 6:05pm
I watched d video of facebook. It just wasn't funny at all on d guy. The ladies seems possessed
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:05pm
Customers looking buyers
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by pmc01(m): 6:05pm
Where is Seun?

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by fabrestove: 6:06pm
Very lucky guy!
Who no go wan suffocate? cheesy
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by sunshineV(m): 6:06pm
This na god thing na
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by emeijeh(m): 6:06pm

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by oviejnr(m): 6:07pm
na wa oh, merited happiness cheesy cheesy
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by KKKWHITE(m): 6:07pm
that dance is satanic Nothing interesting about it
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:07pm
See as d guy dey sweat like Christmas goat.
Dem wan kill am grin
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle

Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Alexus23: 6:07pm
Mama na 'im born these girls shocked undecided
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:07pm
Zuzubility
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by ikorodureporta: 6:08pm
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by enemyofprogress: 6:08pm
See as their mouth and body odour full everywhere
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by AreaFada2: 6:09pm
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
lacemose:
They were just all over him, and he couldn't just say the word "stop"...lol
see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fkx9vII_so







This is not one corner dance stop spreading lies and moderators shld take time to verify posts before making them available on frontpage

It is a Jamaican dance not one corner
Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by RSVP(m): 6:10pm
grin grin

