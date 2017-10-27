₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by lacemose(m): 1:16pm
They were just all over him, and he couldn't just say the word "stop"...lol
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fkx9vII_so
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:17pm
Hahahahah. The girl with a pink shorts tho...
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:19pm
this what happened when u r slave to konji
and u let it rule you
iranu
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Khd95(m): 1:40pm
was he serving punishment
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by kenny1795(m): 3:44pm
lol even when his head nack for wall... he still dey gyrate
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by overdrive(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by iphanyi10(m): 5:49pm
was he forced to stay there, cos he looks like he is not enjoying it..
and the ladies are too aggressive, which kan one corner b dat na
especially the girl in pink shorts...she don craze finally
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:56pm
Free punny go kill this one
Pls can i faint here?
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by alexistaiwo: 6:02pm
Imagine being suffocated to death by bombom and when he gets to heaven.
The following conversation will ensue:
CREATOR: my son, welcome to the great beyond. How did you get here?
MAN: ehmmm, I was at a party and I was surrounded by those wonderful, round and soft tissue you created and as a loyal son, rejecting their advances will be akin to criticizing your work. So father, before I knew what's up, I was already gasping for air. Next thing I know, I am here but since I was killed by what you created. We can say that I died glorifying your works and also died of Natural Causes.
CREATOR: my son, you have really done well. Better boy, nothing do you. Let's drink to your stupidity and suffering in advance
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by joystickextend1(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Lalas247(f): 6:03pm
But that’s Jamaica tho na so dem dey dance
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Andyblaze: 6:03pm
This one is not as worse as what these guys suffered here - http://www.nairaland.com/4142361/problem-millennium-guys-girls-see
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Factfinder1(f): 6:04pm
He couldn't stand their body odour
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by InvertedHammer: 6:04pm
lacemose:
Black people's contribution to the world.
Not technology. Not medical breakthrough.
Road, electricity, clean water, good health facilities--->> rocket science.
But crazy and errotic dance moves..Oh la la!
DId we offend God and the gods?
/
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 6:05pm
Dem don almost kill the guy with body odour
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by gwinfyoung(m): 6:05pm
I watched d video of facebook. It just wasn't funny at all on d guy. The ladies seems possessed
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:05pm
Customers looking buyers
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by pmc01(m): 6:05pm
Where is Seun?
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by fabrestove: 6:06pm
Very lucky guy!
Who no go wan suffocate?
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by sunshineV(m): 6:06pm
This na god thing na
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by emeijeh(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by oviejnr(m): 6:07pm
na wa oh, merited happiness
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by KKKWHITE(m): 6:07pm
that dance is satanic Nothing interesting about it
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:07pm
See as d guy dey sweat like Christmas goat.
Dem wan kill am
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by Alexus23: 6:07pm
Mama na 'im born these girls
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:07pm
Zuzubility
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by ikorodureporta: 6:08pm
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by enemyofprogress: 6:08pm
See as their mouth and body odour full everywhere
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by AreaFada2: 6:09pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
lacemose:
This is not one corner dance stop spreading lies and moderators shld take time to verify posts before making them available on frontpage
It is a Jamaican dance not one corner
|Re: Man Almost Suffocates As Ladies Crowd Him With "One Corner" Dance (Video) by RSVP(m): 6:10pm
