|At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am
Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sparks-outrage-on-twitter-for.html
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am
SEE THE LADY'S PHOTOS HERE>>
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am
SEE THE LADY'S PHOTOS HERE>>
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Pro2makx(m): 9:54am
Imagine
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Harris90(m): 9:55am
what do you expect... An Olosho comparing her self with men.... you dnt wanna know the amount of responsibilities that rests on the shoulders of men in this hard Country
Some ladies are lucky and should be thankful to God who made them beautiful, they dnt suffer to get things handed to them without stress, from these same men
unlike men who will toil under the sun for that same thing
I'm just saying ooooo
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by katniss(f): 9:58am
.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by dacblogger(f): 9:59am
Now thats not fair....
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Doctorfitz(m): 10:00am
Gold diggers everywhere. At 40 ur papa never even get one car.... ...
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by ElPhenomenal(m): 10:03am
She dey crase
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by femolacqua(m): 10:04am
Over and out.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by truthsayer007: 10:08am
katniss:
Keeping space on NL for spirit husby
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Rayd502(m): 10:08am
At 25 in this present day Nigeria where to get admission into university is so difficult and when you manage to get admission and finish nko.Job hunting is like gulder ultimate search...
Things are getting increasingly difficult,I jst pity our generations yet unborn coz the future looks bleak.The present leadership has failed us,the next one could be worse.
Progressives esp the youths have to quit sitting on the fence and get involved in politics.
Also going by gender equality in this age what applies to male should also apply to female folks.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:22am
never take someone that spells her name as "yeancarrrh" seriously
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by jworos(m): 10:41am
These ones naim dey marry kidnappers
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by NemzySeries(m): 11:39am
Rayd502:even if u get admission into d uni wud strike and student riot allow u graduate b4 d age of 30?
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 11:58am
but its true naw
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by judefcc: 12:00pm
no be everybody head correct , make i view pass
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by makydebbie(f): 12:01pm
Lol this ladies looking for already made men, they'll just use you and move on.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by makydebbie(f): 12:02pm
Mizk:I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million naira
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:05pm
Mizk:Like seriously...yhu supportinq her
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by lodphil(m): 12:06pm
Mizk:what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.
See her face lyk over riped paw paw.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:06pm
makydebbie:lol me too
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:08pm
okanlawon94:yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph, if he can do it, you can do it too
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:09pm
lodphil:if i start to talk, anyways making reference to my father shows your upbringing
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:09pm
Mizk:Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by judefcc: 12:11pm
Mizk:my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:11pm
okanlawon94:he's always announcing it in Romance section everyone knows him and his 18 million
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:13pm
Mizk:Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:13pm
judefcc:lips? So we now use lips to type on Nairaland?
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:16pm
okanlawon94:i nearly died from lie poisoning thankGod am i alive to give the testimony in church, the lie went kaboom like the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by LordofNairaland: 12:18pm
At 25, I was still struggling to finish at OAU alias Oba Adaniduro University.
|Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by lefulefu(m): 12:21pm
two cars at the age of 25 in dis naija .even more car is hella expensive in this recession .what every young man should strive to achieve is have a steady job/career b4 u start talking of cars and houses.wetin be the use if u no get steady job/business then cos u come blow with 19 million dough u come buy venza den sell venza after running broke
