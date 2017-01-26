Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted (18294 Views)

"They Tried Raping Me, But I Enjoyed It" - Lady Says On Facebook / "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars















http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sparks-outrage-on-twitter-for.html Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars 6 Likes























SEE THE LADY'S PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sparks-outrage-on-twitter-for.html more 1 Like















SEE THE LADY'S PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/lady-sparks-outrage-on-twitter-for.html coming 3 Likes

Imagine

what do you expect... An Olosho comparing her self with men.... you dnt wanna know the amount of responsibilities that rests on the shoulders of men in this hard Country





Some ladies are lucky and should be thankful to God who made them beautiful, they dnt suffer to get things handed to them without stress, from these same men







unlike men who will toil under the sun for that same thing





I'm just saying ooooo 91 Likes 1 Share

. 1 Like

Now thats not fair....

Gold diggers everywhere. At 40 ur papa never even get one car.... ... 82 Likes 5 Shares

She dey crase 1 Like

Over and out.

katniss:

.



Keeping space on NL for spirit husby Keeping space on NL for spirit husby 3 Likes

At 25 in this present day Nigeria where to get admission into university is so difficult and when you manage to get admission and finish nko.Job hunting is like gulder ultimate search...



Things are getting increasingly difficult,I jst pity our generations yet unborn coz the future looks bleak.The present leadership has failed us,the next one could be worse.

Progressives esp the youths have to quit sitting on the fence and get involved in politics.

Also going by gender equality in this age what applies to male should also apply to female folks. 33 Likes

never take someone that spells her name as "yeancarrrh" seriously 62 Likes 1 Share

These ones naim dey marry kidnappers 77 Likes 3 Shares

Rayd502:

At 25 in this present day Nigeria where to get admission into university is so difficult and when you manage to get admission and finish nko.Job hunting is like gulder ultimate search...



Things are getting increasingly difficult,I jst pity our generations yet unborn coz the future looks bleak.The present leadership has failed us,the next one could be worse.

Progressives esp the youths have to quit sitting on the fence and get involved in politics.

Also going by gender equality in this age what applies to male should also apply to female folks. even if u get admission into d uni wud strike and student riot allow u graduate b4 d age of 30? even if u get admission into d uni wud strike and student riot allow u graduate b4 d age of 30? 34 Likes 3 Shares

but its true naw 1 Like

no be everybody head correct , make i view pass 1 Like

Lol this ladies looking for already made men, they'll just use you and move on. 5 Likes

Mizk:

but its true naw I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million naira I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million naira 4 Likes

Mizk:

but its true naw Like seriously...yhu supportinq her Like seriously...yhu supportinq her

Mizk:

but its true naw what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.

See her face lyk over riped paw paw. what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.See her face lyk over riped paw paw. 57 Likes 1 Share

makydebbie:

I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million naira lol me too 2 Likes 1 Share

okanlawon94:

Like seriously...yhu supportinq her yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph, if he can do it, you can do it too 11 Likes 3 Shares

lodphil:

what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.

See her face lyk over riped paw paw. if i start to talk, anyways making reference to my father shows your upbringing 1 Like

Mizk:

yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him 9 Likes

Mizk:

yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny 9 Likes 1 Share

okanlawon94:

Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him he's always announcing it in Romance section everyone knows him and his 18 million 2 Likes

Mizk:

he's always announcing it in Romance section everyone knows him and his 18 million Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh 5 Likes

judefcc:

my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny lips? So we now use lips to type on Nairaland? 16 Likes

okanlawon94:

Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh i nearly died from lie poisoning thankGod am i alive to give the testimony in church, the lie went kaboom like the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 9 Likes

At 25, I was still struggling to finish at OAU alias Oba Adaniduro University. 18 Likes 1 Share