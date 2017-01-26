₦airaland Forum

"They Tried Raping Me, But I Enjoyed It" - Lady Says On Facebook / "I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos

At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am


Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars







6 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am
more










1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Towncrier247: 9:53am
coming






3 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Pro2makx(m): 9:54am
Imagine
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Harris90(m): 9:55am
what do you expect... An Olosho comparing her self with men.... you dnt wanna know the amount of responsibilities that rests on the shoulders of men in this hard Country


Some ladies are lucky and should be thankful to God who made them beautiful, they dnt suffer to get things handed to them without stress, from these same men



unlike men who will toil under the sun for that same thing


I'm just saying ooooo

91 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by katniss(f): 9:58am
.

1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by dacblogger(f): 9:59am
Now thats not fair....
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Doctorfitz(m): 10:00am
Gold diggers everywhere. At 40 ur papa never even get one car.... ...

82 Likes 5 Shares

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by ElPhenomenal(m): 10:03am
She dey crase

1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by femolacqua(m): 10:04am
Over and out.
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by truthsayer007: 10:08am
katniss:
.

Keeping space on NL for spirit husby lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Rayd502(m): 10:08am
At 25 in this present day Nigeria where to get admission into university is so difficult and when you manage to get admission and finish nko.Job hunting is like gulder ultimate search...

Things are getting increasingly difficult,I jst pity our generations yet unborn coz the future looks bleak.The present leadership has failed us,the next one could be worse.
Progressives esp the youths have to quit sitting on the fence and get involved in politics.
Also going by gender equality in this age what applies to male should also apply to female folks.

33 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:22am
never take someone that spells her name as "yeancarrrh" seriously

62 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by jworos(m): 10:41am
These ones naim dey marry kidnappers

77 Likes 3 Shares

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by NemzySeries(m): 11:39am
Rayd502:
At 25 in this present day Nigeria where to get admission into university is so difficult and when you manage to get admission and finish nko.Job hunting is like gulder ultimate search...

Things are getting increasingly difficult,I jst pity our generations yet unborn coz the future looks bleak.The present leadership has failed us,the next one could be worse.
Progressives esp the youths have to quit sitting on the fence and get involved in politics.
Also going by gender equality in this age what applies to male should also apply to female folks.
even if u get admission into d uni wud strike and student riot allow u graduate b4 d age of 30?

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 11:58am
grinbut its true naw

1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by judefcc: 12:00pm
no be everybody head correct , make i view pass cheesy

1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by makydebbie(f): 12:01pm
Lol this ladies looking for already made men, they'll just use you and move on.

5 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by makydebbie(f): 12:02pm
Mizk:
grinbut its true naw
I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million nairagrin

4 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:05pm
Mizk:
grinbut its true naw
Like seriously...yhu supportinq her
Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by lodphil(m): 12:06pm
Mizk:
grinbut its true naw
what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.
See her face lyk over riped paw paw.

57 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:06pm
makydebbie:
I know someone who is 26 and he has a car with #18 million nairagrin
lol me too

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:08pm
okanlawon94:
Like seriously...yhu supportinq her
yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph, if he can do it, you can do it too

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:09pm
lodphil:
what is true? How many cars your papa get even at d age of 70?.
See her face lyk over riped paw paw.
if i start to talk, anyways making reference to my father shows your upbringing

1 Like

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:09pm
Mizk:
yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph
Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him

9 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by judefcc: 12:11pm
Mizk:
yes naw i know a Nairalander called Judefcc he's only 24 and he has 18,000,000 in his account, a camry car, an iPhone7, and a house in ph
my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny cool

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:11pm
okanlawon94:
Ah quess yhu are his Bae,for u to know so much info bou him
he's always announcing it in Romance section everyone knows him and his 18 million

2 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by okanlawon94(m): 12:13pm
Mizk:
he's always announcing it in Romance section everyone knows him and his 18 million
Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh

5 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:13pm
judefcc:
my name on your horrible lips all day long , praise your maker , its your destiny cool
lips? So we now use lips to type on Nairaland? grin

16 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by Mizk(f): 12:16pm
okanlawon94:
Nairalander n their fuckinq lie...smh
grini nearly died from lie poisoning thankGod am i alive to give the testimony in church, the lie went kaboom like the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

9 Likes

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by LordofNairaland: 12:18pm
At 25, I was still struggling to finish at OAU alias Oba Adaniduro University.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: At Age 25, A Man Must Have An Apartment & 2 Cars - Lady Says And Was Blasted by lefulefu(m): 12:21pm
two cars at the age of 25 in dis naija grin grin grin grin grin.even more car is hella expensive in this recession grin.what every young man should strive to achieve is have a steady job/career b4 u start talking of cars and houses.wetin be the use if u no get steady job/business then cos u come blow with 19 million dough u come buy venza den sell venza after running broke grin

11 Likes

How Can A Woman Spot A Genuine Man? / For The Mature Mind. What Would You Do With An Unwanted Pregnancy / In Every Relationship, Who Should Call Most? Man Or Woman?

