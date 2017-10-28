Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Is My Neighbor Pretending Or She's Not In Love? (13295 Views)

She likes talking and laughing with me a lot which has even gotten the attention of her people in the compound. With this her playful character, I started getting confuse about my feelings for her.. She can't stay a day without calling my name to see me or come to my room to ask for irrelevant things. We've been so close over some couple of days now.. She gives me her phone to view pictures and even allowing me to go through her chats on fb.



Though she told me she has a bf, but the bf stays very far from her like in another LGA which I'm not sure of when last they met .. Though, I've kissed her once in my room lying on top of her but she didn't return the kiss and she didn't reject it either.. I did the same thing at our varenda.. She just laughed and left. I also did it once when I told her to close her eyes, she did and I planted a light kiss on her.. She smiled and left. So seeing and observing all these, my mind started playing foul play on me.



I got her WhatsApp no, the way she even obliged to give me d no slf like say she bin dey wait for me to ask am marveled me. So on WhatsApp, after some few funny chats, I went in to know her feelings for me by asking her why she didn't return my kiss when I kissed her in my room. Omoh! Her reply shocked me and immediately changed my mind o.. She was like, "jeez! I didn't av any reason to do that.. and besides, I'm not ur boo.. You're just a neighbor "



After I got that reply, I felt bad and I blamed myslf till I started thinking if I went too far or crossed the boundary.



But yet still she's always d one to msg me first on WhatsApp even when sHe doesn't deserve to msg first. I will snub her and she'll still msg to know why then later say she's sorry.



If she sees me, she'll smile like nothing happened.



Pls house, I'm confused o.. I really like this girl esp her character.. I know she likes me a lot.. Just want to know if she's hiding her feelings from me or she just not interested in me.. because I'm not the type to beg a girl into a relationship.



Friends wt benefit loading 76 Likes

See as girl dey play one corner with your emotions.



Guy fashi feelings.. Its not a must to have feelings for someone before you get down with the person 50 Likes

How old is this immature lady we're talking about here??



And I wouldn't mind asking how old you are too. 54 Likes 1 Share

darkmarky:

See as girl dey play one corner with your emotions.



Guy fashi feelings.. Its not a must to have feelings for someone before you get down with the person not love feelings baba.. Na bangin feelings I get for am. I wan really bang am.. D girl shape dey kill me not love feelings baba.. Na bangin feelings I get for am. I wan really bang am.. D girl shape dey kill me 11 Likes

SirMichael1:

How old is this immature lady we're talking about here??



And I wouldn't mind asking how old you are. how is she immature? You talk like you haven't been in love before. Mind you, love can make a grown up man act like a kid same with the ladies. If u see this girl I dey talk of.. I swear, u go wan lick her feet. how is she immature? You talk like you haven't been in love before. Mind you, love can make a grown up man act like a kid same with the ladies. If u see this girl I dey talk of.. I swear, u go wan lick her feet. 10 Likes

BentiBenti:

how is she immature? You talk like you haven't been in love before. Mind you, love can make a grown up man act like a kid same with the ladies. If u see this girl I dey talk of.. I swear, u go wan lick her feet.

Whatever but I insist. What's her age and I will be needing yours also as you clearly sound like someone who reasons after he has written his words Whatever but I insist. What's her age and I will be needing yours also as you clearly sound like someone who reasons after he has written his words 58 Likes 1 Share

These are normal attitudes of women.I am tempted to bash the girl but I wont cause the funny situation you having with her is something that could have been easily averted.

No need for her whatsapp its all crap - c'mon,a girl in your neighbourhood.You went asking her 'ridiculous questions'.fam,you coulda played along, and you woulda been pounding that pussy by now.see your life.I guess to you a girl with such beauty throwing herself at you can only happen in your imaginations.

Anyway,you brought her "back to her senses",which means you gonna work harder otherwise no coochie for you. 31 Likes 3 Shares

a girl being playful, friendly, or she showin u green, red light toward you doesn't guaranteed u as a love mate, she might just sees u from another perspective ::a brother, an hilarious person to just spend time with, or just friendzoned you.





so get ur asss out there, there are many single lady out there 10 Likes 1 Share





I know some guys will wish to be in your shoes but e belike your shoe brand no dey market again



Cc Elantraceey Come see foulplay with your korokoro eyes This your neighbour greenlight will soon go redI know some guys will wish to be in your shoes but e belike your shoe brand no dey market againCc Elantraceey Come see foulplay with your korokoro eyes 5 Likes

The rate of suicide just spiked and you asking us about your silly dealings with a neighbor? 3 Likes

Adaumunocha:

The rate of suicide just spiked and you asking us about your silly dealings with a neighbor? fine girl fine girl 1 Like

RETIREDMUMU:

a girl being playful, friendly, or she showin u green, red light toward you doesn't guaranteed u as a love mate, she might just sees u from another perspective ::a brother, an hilarious person to just spend time with, or just friendzoned you.





so get ur asss out there, their is many single lady out there I'll grab into this.. Let me not think too much abeg. I'll grab into this.. Let me not think too much abeg. 1 Like





But I have a question:

Why is the brain of most guys wired to the fact that they only want to befriend a girl in their exact compound or neighborhood? You destiny should not lie in that compound. I guess the problem is they r just thinking any d immediate bleeping n not about the future.



I wonder why guys only want be playing the same game week in week out when they can be rotating opponents every week.



The type of relationship could choke you n you can't host a match in your own house again cos she got many spies on you.



Don't talk about love with her o, you can eat this cake n still have it back. She's a cheap girl.



Stop the kisses, kissing is not want you want. You should hv upgraded to smooches anyway.



Create a competition whether real or virtual. No sensible girl will agree to date or fukk u unless something is at stake. Dress well n neat. Go out more, staying at home reduces ur value. Invite a random girl over even if she is not beautiful.



Guy. Go n buy original coconut oil n invite the girl for a life changing full body massage You shd hv fukked (not rape o) a long time ago but maybe it's a good thing.But I have a question:Why is the brain of most guys wired to the fact that they only want to befriend a girl in their exact compound or neighborhood? You destiny should not lie in that compound. I guess the problem is they r just thinking any d immediate bleeping n not about the future.I wonder why guys only want be playing the same game week in week out when they can be rotating opponents every week.The type of relationship could choke you n you can't host a match in your own house again cos she got many spies on you.Don't talk about love with her o, you can eat this cake n still have it back. She's a cheap girl.Stop the kisses, kissing is not want you want. You should hv upgraded to smooches anyway.Create a competition whether real or virtual. No sensible girl will agree to date or fukk u unless something is at stake. Dress well n neat. Go out more, staying at home reduces ur value. Invite a random girl over even if she is not beautiful.Guy. Go n buy original coconut oil n invite the girl for a life changing full body massage 33 Likes 3 Shares

You are only walking through a path that would make living in that house unbearable..... Must u sleep or get close to your neighbor? Familiarity brings contempt. Guess u grew up in a face-me-i-face-u apartment. 19 Likes 1 Share

Rule number one: Don't date your neighbor. 33 Likes 1 Share

I will look for your wife and bang her...lets bet it!!! A gal told u she has a bf and u still wish to bang herI will look for your wife and bang her...lets bet it!!! 21 Likes

FromZeroToHero:

Rule number one: Don't date your neighbor.

Yep...just hammer am with no strings attached, no long story, no play play, just make sure you use compact disc to avoid stories. Yep...just hammer am with no strings attached, no long story, no play play, just make sure you use compact disc to avoid stories. 6 Likes

She always cum to ur apartment to as u something, are u all that jobless or is she jobless, am sorry to say this but both of u behaves like an under 18 8 Likes 1 Share

2dice01:

This your neighbour greenlight will soon go red



I know some guys will wish to be in your shoes but e belike your shoe brand no dey market again



Cc Elantraceey Come see foulplay with your korokoro eyes





The girl is trying her best not to appear cheap jare and she really does not want to cheat on her bf but I guess the op is making her head spin so she's just confused.





Is not me that will advise someone to go and do bad thing so op she has told you she have a bf so leave her be. The girl is trying her best not to appear cheap jare and she really does not want to cheat on her bf but I guess the op is making her head spin so she's just confused.Is not me that will advise someone to go and do bad thing so op she has told you she have a bf so leave her be. 7 Likes

BentiBenti:

not love feelings baba.. Na bangin feelings I get for am. I wan really bang am.. D girl shape dey kill me then fcvk d babe and stop asking her emotional guestions then fcvk d babe and stop asking her emotional guestions

Awon werey must you sleep with everyone. Can't you just be friends, at least, for now.



Dayum 4 Likes

so now, u wanna start that thing that pursue u from ur former apartment abi? kontinue....oniranu omokekere. 14 Likes





Farano good morning oh



Justwise day has broken



Lalasticlala oya Mynd44 day don break ohFarano good morning ohJustwise day has brokenLalasticlala oya

Some ladies are just friendly like that. No romantic feelings, just pure mutual respect. You should not make the mistake of thinking this is green light or any type of signal. I 4 Likes

Bros u dull

This mata is quite a technical one. D lady just made u realize the fact dat U guys are not dating and u are just an ordinary neighbor. She is however open to romance( That was why she didn't stop u wen u kissed her severally) If u take your emotions away and take up your romance to d next level( se.x) it could however unlock her orientation. Either way sha, i see serious wahala looming... 4 Likes

Op, trust me u re gonna be in love bondage if only u wanna have s*x with her and bypass because she will man mark u like kante in all ramifications in which it's gonna turn to stalking



But if ur emotions re so real, Good luck.. Put pressure on her and u re good to go.. If not.. Friend zone her with benefit.. U should knw better 4 Likes



Relationship nd love are not all about sêx, don't allow your third leg replace your thinking faculty ... All the lusting you have for her now will fly away if u sleep with her...Relationship nd love are not all about sêx, don't allow your third leg replace your thinking faculty ... 12 Likes

We have serious issues at hand than helping you and your confused neighbour outta your sexual fantasies!