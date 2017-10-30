Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock (10460 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s national caucus meeting slated for later in the day.



Among those the President met behind closed doors is the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



He met with Tinubu separately shortly after meeting the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.



Details later…







http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-meets-tinubu-saraki-dogara-others-at-aso-rock/ Olalekan Adetayo, AbujaPresident Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s national caucus meeting slated for later in the day.Among those the President met behind closed doors is the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.He met with Tinubu separately shortly after meeting the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.Details later…

Millions of dollars would be said to be recovered tommorow morning. #IMHO 11 Likes

Grant a public interview BABA, or townhall meeting so we know you are not Jubril from Sudan 22 Likes 2 Shares

OK

They Should Show Oyegun The Way Out!



We Need Oshiomole To Handle The Party. 15 Likes

Too late 4 Likes

Oga when are you giving us that your fake presidential media chat. 5 Likes

Watch as Buhari placates Tinubu with one or two posts and concessions as he heads towards the start of the 2019 presidential campaigns because he knows his South-Western support base is diminishing at an alarming rate.

Then as soon as Tinubu brings his war chest and footsoldiers to the Buhari camp,and God forbid,he wins renomination and the elections,the cabal steps in,and destroys Tinubu's influence again.

I hope Tinubu would have sense this time.

Buhari is a toxic product that contaminates all the people and materials he touches. 32 Likes 5 Shares

doctokwus:

Watch as Buhari placates Tinubu with one or two posts and concessions as he heads towards the start of 2019 presidential campaigns because he knows his Western support base is diminishing at at alarming rate.

Then as soon as Tinubu brings his war chest and footsoldiers to the Buhari camp,and God forbids,he wins renomination and the electiins,the cabal jumps in,and destroys Tinubu influence again.

I hope Tinubu would have sense this time.

Buhari is a toxic product that contaminates all the people and materials he toyches.

So We rather vote PDP or Atiku? So We rather vote PDP or Atiku? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Tym to lobby dem again to get dem to lobby their ppl for him 4 Likes

doctokwus:

Watch as Buhari placates Tinubu with one or two posts and concessions as he heads towards the start of 2019 presidential campaigns because he knows his Western support base is diminishing at at alarming rate.

Then as soon as Tinubu brings his war chest and footsoldiers to the Buhari camp,and God forbids,he wins renomination and the electiins,the cabal jumps in,and destroys Tinubu influence again.

I hope Tinubu would have sense this time.

Buhari is a toxic product that contaminates all the people and materials he toyches. Take one Green Sanshandy for my head bro Take one Green Sanshandy for my head bro 8 Likes 1 Share

Time to use them again and get 4 more years of torture for Nigerians. Asorock collapse on them 10 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:





So We rather vote PDP or Atiku? The same way and reason i supported Buhari against Jonathan is applicable here and now for me:anyother person than Buhari.

If it comes down to a battle between him and Atiku in the polls,I would double print Atiku,if possible,without thinking twice.

If he uses state apparati to force out everyother prominent candidate,as I suspect he may do as the negative views and perception of him increases,I would rather not vote than live with another 4yrs nightmare of having contributed to foisting a disastrous Buhari as Nigeria's president again.

Get it clear:in 2019 for me,anyother person or thing than a Buhari is who I would be rooting for and I would do my own little bit to ensure Buhari leaves that Aso rock and returns to his cattle farm.He is that disastrous for me. The same way and reason i supported Buhari against Jonathan is applicable here and now for me:anyother person than Buhari.If it comes down to a battle between him and Atiku in the polls,I would double print Atiku,if possible,without thinking twice.If he uses state apparati to force out everyother prominent candidate,as I suspect he may do as the negative views and perception of him increases,I would rather not vote than live with another 4yrs nightmare of having contributed to foisting a disastrous Buhari as Nigeria's president again.Get it clear:in 2019 for me,anyother person or thing than a Buhari is who I would be rooting for and I would do my own little bit to ensure Buhari leaves that Aso rock and returns to his cattle farm.He is that disastrous for me. 30 Likes 3 Shares





- Aso Rock's position on the following are as follows:



1. Oyegun is not going as Chair

2. No to restructuring of economy

3. Unchallenged ticket for Buhari second term bid.

4. VeePee post to be retained by Tinubu's South West

5. Yes to Igbo presidency from 2023 - 2031

6. No interference in legislatures leadership in 2019.

7. Anti corruption stance to be sustained.

8. Support for constitutional review



Thank me later This meeting would officially mark the end of APC- Aso Rock's position on the following are as follows:1. Oyegun is not going as Chair2. No to restructuring of economy3. Unchallenged ticket for Buhari second term bid.4. VeePee post to be retained by Tinubu's South West5. Yes to Igbo presidency from 2023 - 20316. No interference in legislatures leadership in 2019.7. Anti corruption stance to be sustained.8. Support for constitutional reviewThank me later 4 Likes

Good for him, except tinubu might not be able to salvage his precidency... That's even if he agrees to. He was sick all this while and Nigeria became worse than it was, all his appointees are corrupt and he has lost the anti-corruption war he claimed to have been fighting. The economy is almost gone. he should just step aside in 2019.let anybody who thinks otherwise tell me what this government would campaign with in 2019.even Jonathan wasn't half as bad at governance. So disappointed in baba. Whoever thought someone could actually be worse than Jonathan? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is an idiot

---Abba Kyari 9 Likes

He met with Tinubu separately...Oga na Master!

doctokwus:



The same way and reason i supported Buhari against Jonathan is applicable here and now for me:anyother person than Buhari.

If it comes down to a battle between him and Atiku in the polls,I would double print Atiku,if possible,without thinking twice.

If he uses state apparati to force out everyother prominent candidate,as I suspect he may do as the negative views and perception of him increases,I would rather not vote than live with another 4yrs nightmare of having contributed to foisting a disastrous Buhari as Nigeria's president again.

Get it clear:in 2019 for me,anyother person or thing than a Buhari is who I would be rooting for and I would do my own little bit to ensure Buhari leaves that Aso rock and returns to his cattle farm.He is that disastrous for me.

BUHARI WILL STILL WIN ..NO WASTE UR TIME BUHARI WILL STILL WIN ..NO WASTE UR TIME 2 Likes

lalasticlala

HoluwarTohbar:

He met with Tinubu separately...Oga na Master!

krasican:





BUHARI WILL STILL WIN ..NO WASTE UR TIME

na you wan vote am bah na you wan vote am bah 1 Like

Nowhere to run to... No 2019 for you ... 1 Like

Mtcheew

2019 discussions

Better late than never.



It is a long over due action but President's sickness has not helped matters too.



Jagaban the great brain 1 Like

All this for what?



Let them consult and strategize for all I care, it won't change anything come 2019.



Nigerians are fed up with this bunch of thieves and failures. 1 Like

Buhari's body language speaks louder than his mouth.

Y

DONSMITH123:

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s national caucus meeting slated for later in the day.



Among those the President met behind closed doors is the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



He met with Tinubu separately shortly after meeting the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.



Details later…







http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-meets-tinubu-saraki-dogara-others-at-aso-rock/ the fear of tinubu is d beginning of wisdom to achieve second term bid the fear of tinubu is d beginning of wisdom to achieve second term bid