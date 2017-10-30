₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 4:01pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s national caucus meeting slated for later in the day.
Among those the President met behind closed doors is the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He met with Tinubu separately shortly after meeting the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.
Details later…
http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-meets-tinubu-saraki-dogara-others-at-aso-rock/
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by smartblu(m): 4:01pm
Millions of dollars would be said to be recovered tommorow morning. #IMHO
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by TheKingdom: 4:02pm
Grant a public interview BABA, or townhall meeting so we know you are not Jubril from Sudan
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by eezeribe(m): 4:03pm
OK
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Clerverly: 4:05pm
They Should Show Oyegun The Way Out!
We Need Oshiomole To Handle The Party.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Ttalk: 4:06pm
Too late
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by MyNewJackeT: 4:15pm
Oga when are you giving us that your fake presidential media chat.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by doctokwus: 4:19pm
Watch as Buhari placates Tinubu with one or two posts and concessions as he heads towards the start of the 2019 presidential campaigns because he knows his South-Western support base is diminishing at an alarming rate.
Then as soon as Tinubu brings his war chest and footsoldiers to the Buhari camp,and God forbid,he wins renomination and the elections,the cabal steps in,and destroys Tinubu's influence again.
I hope Tinubu would have sense this time.
Buhari is a toxic product that contaminates all the people and materials he touches.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Clerverly: 4:21pm
doctokwus:
So We rather vote PDP or Atiku?
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Nbote(m): 4:22pm
Tym to lobby dem again to get dem to lobby their ppl for him
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:22pm
doctokwus:Take one Green Sanshandy for my head bro
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:24pm
Time to use them again and get 4 more years of torture for Nigerians. Asorock collapse on them
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by doctokwus: 4:29pm
Clerverly:The same way and reason i supported Buhari against Jonathan is applicable here and now for me:anyother person than Buhari.
If it comes down to a battle between him and Atiku in the polls,I would double print Atiku,if possible,without thinking twice.
If he uses state apparati to force out everyother prominent candidate,as I suspect he may do as the negative views and perception of him increases,I would rather not vote than live with another 4yrs nightmare of having contributed to foisting a disastrous Buhari as Nigeria's president again.
Get it clear:in 2019 for me,anyother person or thing than a Buhari is who I would be rooting for and I would do my own little bit to ensure Buhari leaves that Aso rock and returns to his cattle farm.He is that disastrous for me.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Keneking: 4:44pm
This meeting would officially mark the end of APC
- Aso Rock's position on the following are as follows:
1. Oyegun is not going as Chair
2. No to restructuring of economy
3. Unchallenged ticket for Buhari second term bid.
4. VeePee post to be retained by Tinubu's South West
5. Yes to Igbo presidency from 2023 - 2031
6. No interference in legislatures leadership in 2019.
7. Anti corruption stance to be sustained.
8. Support for constitutional review
Thank me later
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by jollymizzle(m): 4:50pm
Good for him, except tinubu might not be able to salvage his precidency... That's even if he agrees to. He was sick all this while and Nigeria became worse than it was, all his appointees are corrupt and he has lost the anti-corruption war he claimed to have been fighting. The economy is almost gone. he should just step aside in 2019.let anybody who thinks otherwise tell me what this government would campaign with in 2019.even Jonathan wasn't half as bad at governance. So disappointed in baba. Whoever thought someone could actually be worse than Jonathan?
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Isoko1stSon(m): 4:56pm
Buhari is an idiot
---Abba Kyari
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by HoluwarTohbar(f): 5:09pm
He met with Tinubu separately...Oga na Master!
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by krasican(m): 5:17pm
doctokwus:
BUHARI WILL STILL WIN ..NO WASTE UR TIME
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 5:18pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 5:18pm
HoluwarTohbar:
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 5:19pm
krasican:
na you wan vote am bah
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Hushpuppi: 5:22pm
Nowhere to run to... No 2019 for you ...
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Foodforthought(m): 5:22pm
Mtcheew
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by OCTAVO: 5:23pm
2019 discussions
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by veraponpo(m): 5:24pm
Better late than never.
It is a long over due action but President's sickness has not helped matters too.
Jagaban the great brain
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by Frankbaro(m): 5:24pm
All this for what?
Let them consult and strategize for all I care, it won't change anything come 2019.
Nigerians are fed up with this bunch of thieves and failures.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by victorazyvictor(m): 5:26pm
Buhari's body language speaks louder than his mouth.
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by LoveJesus87(m): 5:26pm
Y
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by igwegeorgiano(m): 5:27pm
DONSMITH123:the fear of tinubu is d beginning of wisdom to achieve second term bid
|Re: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara Others In Aso Rock by wellmax(m): 5:27pm
Asiwaju Jagaban.
Those who ignore you do so at their own peril
