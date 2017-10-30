₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos (1191 Views)
|Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Angelanest: 8:11pm
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, pictured taking a time out with some leaders of Rivers State in New York, just a few hours before his conferment with the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the Global Forum on Human Settlements and Sustainable Cities, a United Nations Affiliate Organization.
Governor Wike is also expected to deliver an address on key developmental issues at the event scheduled to take place at the United Nations Headquarters, New York City, in the United States of America.
The event is part of activities to celebrate the World Cities Day 2017, the 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony (GFHS XII).
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/rivers-governor-nyesom-wike-arrives-new-york-award-style-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Airforce1(m): 8:13pm
Award he could have asked his relative or friend living in the united states to receive on his behalf..
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by not4sure(m): 8:13pm
Hmm
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by TheTrueSeeker: 8:14pm
Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi Right now....!!!!
Certainly not going to like this...!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by scribble: 8:16pm
Governor wike, his stomach and entourage arrive new york
See how i fixed it for u
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Alariiwo: 8:18pm
See him looking like moro.n.
They will travel but turn blind eye to the infrastructures, excellent road and rail networks there, constant light etc.. All they do is look and snap useless pictures.
Very useless leaders.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:19pm
Govornor Wike is also expected to deliver an address on key to developmental issues, in already developed country?
Special adviser,continue.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Yeligray(m): 8:24pm
Alariiwo:
Evablizin:
Alariiwo:can't you see your infrastruture in his pot belle, good roads in his pocket, rail way in his shoes... Niggi my advice: don't expect much frm anybody if not u will be stranded in life.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by DLuciano: 8:35pm
Congrats! The king of the jungle that chased away the bulldog of ubima
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by WaffenSS(m): 9:03pm
An award paid for is a reward.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by vengertime: 9:25pm
Amaechi won't like this
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Buhari2019: 9:29pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 9:29pm
It baffles me how these people travel every month and they have a daunting task as a governor. He was in Spain last month and in New York this year. And some people will support these guys with their blood.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by femo122: 9:30pm
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by saraki2019(m): 9:31pm
see im stomachh
pdp barawo
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by lonelydora(m): 9:31pm
Airforce1:
That is how they waste money
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Ericaikince(m): 9:32pm
See him tumtum belle like aleluyah band
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Flashh: 9:32pm
See his tummy like air-bag.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by iamceemeon(f): 9:32pm
Hmmmmm
Anyways, in other news.....
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Johah: 9:33pm
I hat politics and politicians
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:33pm
Nyesom wicked
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by devigblegble: 9:33pm
See stomach, he better hit the gym , health is wealth
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Ojuororun: 9:33pm
MONEY GOOD O CHAI
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by menwongo(m): 9:34pm
In the great palace of the god of casting, sitting around were the greatest casters of all time. The reigning casters of the season, Dortmund, were seated at the right hand. Everton on the left. And the god of casting said "who shall I send to wreak havoc in the bet slips of these unsuspecting humans?" Everywhere was silent, you could hear a pin drop. He said again "who shall make me proud like Dortmund and earn a place at my table?" Fiorentina said, "with all due respect your Highness, I have already done some damage today, why can't I sit with you?" The god replied, "your damage wasn't felt as much as I want, I want to make people cry and curse the day they ventured into betting. Who is up to this?"
From behind came a voice, "I am here my lord, send me". All eyes turned towards the voice, it was Real Madrid.
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Amberon11: 9:34pm
Black men and pot belly tho
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by priceaction: 9:34pm
na wa o
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by davodyguy: 9:34pm
See tummy
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by Keneking: 9:34pm
Useless trip
|Re: Governor Wike And His Team Arrive New York City In Style Ahead Of Award. Photos by chillychill(f): 9:34pm
Airforce1:how will you know he is d owner of d award
(0) (Reply)
Un House Attack: Nigeria On Trail Of Al-qaeda Agents / New Political Party / Federal Government Launched Plan To Reconstruct And Computerise 84 Border Posts
Viewing this topic: Nwaoma198(f), Nigeriadondie, Osaib, Osama10(m), ojladi(m), funsowilliams(m), Alexrayz(m), jeffobodo, mn09abk, femo122, vastng(m), adonisNEW(m), tdayof(m), preciousfeb(m), Shakingdbumbum, Mambox, 4everisaac(m), safari0412, Exclusive32, norwills(m), grandstar(m), foreigner29(f), EyitayoBoSs(m), Donald3d(m), 2point5, vicdom(m), akanbimustaphao(m), Deaconpcit, Majidmuhammad, jamoyakz, Bakerdav, jaykaylegend(m), Urerimam, Jake619, moore1, ejihand, s3nn2x(m), Drsheddy(m), graciamore, usoroakpan, NigerDeltan(m), Remoter, ProfEinstein, koolcat, olumideey(m), Abbeyola10, donlexs(m), u3fine(m), MichaelUweh(m), Donald50, Igbasonproff1(m), peeberry2(m), Vikky014(f), smartolala, DeWorlex45(m), Johah, checkolatunji, Kimcutie(m), asawanathegreat(m), Debroslink, Ericaikince(m), Adaowerri111, Abfinest007(m), oluseyiforjesus(m), Thugnificent(m), UniqueUj(f), mrsakz(m), Perge(m), 8lngish, devigblegble, Oritzy(m), foley(m), neldy(m), iamceemeon(f), milloguy, Ojuororun, bobothem(m), Yorisb, MartinsOnyx, BiafraAmaka(m), ohepo2020(m), dotcomnamename, danchuzzy(m), NavierStokes(m), klabi(m), MDJ03, lanre4411, swagagolic01(m), menwongo(m), Aicebaba, Judesworld(m), otokx(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), Quinnlee, johnpablo541, blackwhite001, ungjustice(m), Youceee, goksman2(m), nengibo, talk2percy(m), pasroland, okoronifty, JikanTaalolo, anambrang, davodyguy, ambrosini593(m), Doughboysss, olatorich(m), priceaction, okonja(m), fairlyusedpant, victichy, lagosrd, Shinor(m), Keneking, chillychill(f), Techpaded(f), Empiree, Flashh, ephraim18(m), Amberon11, Airforce1(m), Olufhemy(m), KenModi(m), latosin, Marvifs, Dondippino, Mboi2, Dammyzzeal, 6pax, Factfinder1(f), emeijeh(m), lagosboy86, Clerverly, dammycree(m), kay29000(m), redbottles(m), hezy4real01(m), AmaechiLinus(m), ramdris(m), Originalsly, SIRTee15, vianamara86, ajibolabd, GGirll(m), ABcima, Afam4eva(m), joepentwo(m), HonNellymike12(m), Adenikelizabeth, Jedidiah241 and 293 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3