This has sparked a conversation as people feel he could have moved without the inapporpiate touch, while others think it's nothing. Watch the video below, see some reactions and tell us what you think.



https://mobile.twitter.com/Raeonaa/status/924497903619657728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw A controversial video clip shared online with the caption: 'folks swear they slick' shows a lady at a party have someone record the moment she turned her ass towards the back of some fellow partygoers. A guy decided to turn over and move to another direction...but sylish touched her waist while walking away.This has sparked a conversation as people feel he could have moved without the inapporpiate touch, while others think it's nothing. Watch the video below, see some reactions and tell us what you think. 1 Share

Would somebody be able to advise the vaseline crew to remain off this thread? 4 Likes 3 Shares

Jobless people

see how they just balanced to analyze some inconsequential picture? Smh 26 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe he was on heat period or he taught the Dj Was about to play One Corner 1 Like





Are you going to a dance house to meet Holy Priests, and Angels? SMH.







My guy used style dey tap current. Are you going to a dance house to meet Holy Priests, and Angels? SMH.My guy used style dey tap current.

They should continue taking Boska for another person's headache,mtchwww. They should continue taking Boska for another person's headache,mtchwww.

Naija parents sha

It is natural and not coincidental.

Tell me that the lady complained and I will mention 4 major reasons she shouldn't.

1, she was free

2, the guy was courteous by doing to that, it would be rude for him to just 'brush and go' and...3 & 4

This wasn't serious. All he did was touched her waist.



Didn’t even grab her .





so all this whether or not don become news abi





all of una no well at all This wasn't serious. All he did was touched her waist.Didn’t even grab her .so all this whether or not don become news abiall of una no well at all 5 Likes 1 Share

The guy tap current on code lol

Bloggers, na wa for una

Jobless people

see how they just balanced to analyze some inconsequential picture? Smh

And this nonsense made front page? WTF

Would somebody be able to advise the vaseline crew to remain off this thread?

NOTHING WRONG WITH THIS... .WAITING FOR THOSE OLODO FEMINISTS TO COME AND CALL THIS SEXUAL ASSAULT. NONSENSE

What satisfaction is in touching waist if she isn't yours or you won't take her home.. pikin sense

We only touch things that are good. I bet, many men would have done d same. It goes same for women too. It has happened to me very well.

the usual trash making fp

Joblessness at its peak!!!

What a topic to discuss about!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

