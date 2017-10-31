₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Towncrier247: 9:55pm On Oct 30
A controversial video clip shared online with the caption: 'folks swear they slick' shows a lady at a party have someone record the moment she turned her ass towards the back of some fellow partygoers. A guy decided to turn over and move to another direction...but sylish touched her waist while walking away.
This has sparked a conversation as people feel he could have moved without the inapporpiate touch, while others think it's nothing. Watch the video below, see some reactions and tell us what you think.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Raeonaa/status/924497903619657728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Towncrier247: 9:56pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Realfitbody: 9:57pm On Oct 30
Come Again
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by mulacupixo: 9:58pm On Oct 30
Would somebody be able to advise the vaseline crew to remain off this thread?
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by thepussyhunter: 10:03pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:04pm On Oct 30
Jobless people
see how they just balanced to analyze some inconsequential picture? Smh
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by pyyxxaro: 10:05pm On Oct 30
Maybe he was on heat period or he taught the Dj Was about to play One Corner
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by OrestesDante(m): 10:08pm On Oct 30
Are you going to a dance house to meet Holy Priests, and Angels? SMH.
My guy used style dey tap current.
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by CyberGypsy(m): 10:10pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Evablizin(f): 10:25pm On Oct 30
They should continue taking Boska for another person's headache,mtchwww.
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Greenville990: 10:32pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Touchey: 10:32pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by iamceemeon(f): 10:32pm On Oct 30
So what do you want us to do now?
In other news.......
Naija parents sha
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by hopyroll(m): 10:32pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Boyooosa(m): 10:33pm On Oct 30
For real.
It is natural and not coincidental.
Tell me that the lady complained and I will mention 4 major reasons she shouldn't.
1, she was free
2, the guy was courteous by doing to that, it would be rude for him to just 'brush and go' and...3 & 4
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Oct 30
Towncrier247:
This wasn't serious. All he did was touched her waist.
Didn’t even grab her .
so all this whether or not don become news abi
all of una no well at all
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by hezy4real01(m): 10:33pm On Oct 30
The guy tap current on code lol
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Perspectives(m): 10:34pm On Oct 30
Bloggers, na wa for una
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by DNA9(m): 10:34pm On Oct 30
LadyGoddiva:
Honestly.. very inconsequential.
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by evansjeff(m): 10:34pm On Oct 30
And this nonsense made front page? WTF
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by feelgoodstuffs(m): 10:35pm On Oct 30
And so what?
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by DutchBruh: 10:35pm On Oct 30
mulacupixo:
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by joeeee240(m): 10:35pm On Oct 30
NOTHING WRONG WITH THIS... .WAITING FOR THOSE OLODO FEMINISTS TO COME AND CALL THIS SEXUAL ASSAULT. NONSENSE
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by chuksjuve(m): 10:36pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by majekdom2: 10:36pm On Oct 30
What satisfaction is in touching waist if she isn't yours or you won't take her home.. pikin sense
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by deafeyez: 10:36pm On Oct 30
We only touch things that are good. I bet, many men would have done d same. It goes same for women too. It has happened to me very well.
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Silentscreamer(f): 10:36pm On Oct 30
the usual trash making fp
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by Johah: 10:36pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by modelmike7(m): 10:36pm On Oct 30
Joblessness at its peak!!!
What a topic to discuss about!!!
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by xdope(m): 10:37pm On Oct 30
Re: The Way A Guy Stylishly Touched This Lady In Public Has Caused Online Argument by NoBetterNigeria: 10:38pm On Oct 30
You beautiful
iamceemeon:
THE WOOING CHALLENGE [female Edition] *day 1* / When The Wrong One Loves You Right. / Is Kissing Someone Else Considered Cheating?
