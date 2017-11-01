₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by DONSMITH123(m): 11:20am
Oladimeji Ramon
http://punchng.com/breaking-court-dismisses-diezanis-application-for-trial-in-nigeria/
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by OnankpaBa(m): 11:25am
gbam
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by oladeebo: 11:29am
Thanks once again to Buhari,
the run-away were begging for return!
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by GavelSlam: 11:33am
Yes!!
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by ammyluv2002(f): 11:37am
Correct
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by DONSMITH123(m): 11:42am
oladeebo:
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by clevvermind(m): 11:42am
YES, IT IS A GOOD ONE.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by DONSMITH123(m): 11:49am
lalasticlala
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by adem30: 11:49am
I can't Just imagine this useless woman begging court for EFCC to invite her. Was it EFCC that told her to run away?. She should dance to UK one corner music, before coming to complete it in Nigeria.
She knows she can manipulate Nigeria Judiciary, She should try it there too
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by Keneking: 11:52am
Funny request
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by vedaxcool(m): 11:58am
Sai baba have mercy on your gal
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by vedaxcool(m): 12:01pm
adem30:
My brother ask them wey dey defend her corruption
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by seunmsg(m): 12:03pm
She should face her charges in UK biko. When the UK authorities are through with her, they should send her to the USA to face trial for her offenses there. After USA, she should be sent to Italy to face charges relating to Malabu scam. Once these countries are done with her, she can come back to Nigeria to answer questions regarding all the corruption allegations raised against her. For now, let them deal with her, we can wait till they are through.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by nairavsdollars: 12:22pm
Welcome development. She knows once she is tried here, her lawyers will file interlocutory injunctions, grant her bail and before you know it, nothing will be heard again. That can never happen in the UK
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by TrueHeart365(m): 12:23pm
If EFCC has evidence of all the recovered loots and embezzlement, why not bring her here for prosecution?
Abi this country bad reach like dat?
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by cutefergiee(m): 12:23pm
she wan choose the lesser evil....
make she stay there and bribe the metro...
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by tobdee: 12:23pm
She dey find way to come bribe naija judges.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by jayson87: 12:25pm
Did you see that clause 'join as a defendant'
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by EvilMetahuman: 12:25pm
Very good judgement.
I guess we still have good judges. I hope she won't appeal just to run away from uk.
I'm sure she will be wondering why she didn't run to syria after jonathief tenure ended instead of uk where the justice system works.
TrueHeart365:are you being sarcastic or trying to play dumb not to know how terrible our law and judicial system are? coupled with awful divided citizen who poverty have fhucked their psyche up?
Uk only need 1 evidence to nail that greedy frog eye bitch.
Nigeria, 1000 evidences are not proof enough once ghana must go starts flying around.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by magoo10: 12:25pm
oladeebo:At this age you cannot boast of a good justice system, where lies your hope in Nigeria? And what are you thanking the dullard for? The Nigeria govt that have been compromised in the deziani case will not like her to come back for fear of being exposed.
It's all propaganda
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by khalids: 12:25pm
That is to show you the level of corruption in Nigeria.....she knows that she will get judged the right way in the Uk.....if she come naija na either she gets a lenient trial or the case is frustrated and eventually thrown out
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by itsandi(m): 12:25pm
They should allow her come back joor. Would the English allow us try their citizen here?
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by Gamesmart: 12:26pm
Under Goodluck Jonathan, this judge would have been sacked, the Attorney General would have facilitated her return and she would have been welcomed as a hero by PDP.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by enemyofprogress: 12:26pm
God bless that judge,let her stay there and dance the one corner dance there
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by ghostofsparta(m): 12:26pm
A
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by enemyofprogress: 12:26pm
itsandi:see as you dey talk like an imbecileee
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by sunkanmihassan1(m): 12:28pm
current minister of Finance own too is loading.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by Paperwhite(m): 12:29pm
See zombies masturbating.Meanwhile all the persons indicted in high profile corruption have only not been tried by our judiciary,but have been well shielded by the same government of sanctimonious saints.
From the budget padders,Arms probe scandal theives,Recruitment scandals,Fayemigate,Fasholagate, Amaechigate, Danbazzuagate Burataigate, Kyarigate,Babachigate,NNPC-gate,Gwarzogate and the latest albatross-Mainagate.
It remains a pity with Nigeria.
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by cockcrowatdawn: 12:30pm
What a shame
what can nigeria really boast of?
A time might come when the white men will come back to rule nigeria
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by Shawnnn01: 12:31pm
magoo10:Is it the dullard that as been ruling since 1999 ?
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by lucky999: 12:32pm
a smooth criminal
|Re: Court Dismisses Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Application For Trial In Nigeria by GOFRONT(m): 12:33pm
It is like a proverbial Squirrel that ran into a hole to hide.....when u start pumpin fire into the other end of the hole what happens....
