The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday rejected an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria.



Justice Rilwan Aikawa, while rejecting the application, described it as bizarre and a misuse of court processes, stressing that he would not allow himself to be used to frustrate Diezani’s imminent trial in the United Kingdom, where is currently under investigation and on bail.



The judge declined all of Diezani’s prayers, including an order mandating the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate her return from the UK, where is currently being investigated for alleged fraud by the Metropolitan Police.



Details later…



Thanks once again to Buhari,

the run-away were begging for return! 14 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

I can't Just imagine this useless woman begging court for EFCC to invite her. Was it EFCC that told her to run away?. She should dance to UK one corner music, before coming to complete it in Nigeria.



She knows she can manipulate Nigeria Judiciary, She should try it there too 19 Likes 1 Share

Sai baba have mercy on your gal Sai baba have mercy on your gal

My brother ask them wey dey defend her corruption My brother ask them wey dey defend her corruption

She should face her charges in UK biko. When the UK authorities are through with her, they should send her to the USA to face trial for her offenses there. After USA, she should be sent to Italy to face charges relating to Malabu scam. Once these countries are done with her, she can come back to Nigeria to answer questions regarding all the corruption allegations raised against her. For now, let them deal with her, we can wait till they are through. 10 Likes 1 Share

Welcome development. She knows once she is tried here, her lawyers will file interlocutory injunctions, grant her bail and before you know it, nothing will be heard again. That can never happen in the UK 2 Likes

If EFCC has evidence of all the recovered loots and embezzlement, why not bring her here for prosecution?



Abi this country bad reach like dat?

she wan choose the lesser evil....

make she stay there and bribe the metro...





She dey find way to come bribe naija judges. 1 Like

Did you see that clause 'join as a defendant'







I guess we still have good judges. I hope she won't appeal just to run away from uk.



I'm sure she will be wondering why she didn't run to syria after jonathief tenure ended instead of uk where the justice system works.



If EFCC has evidence of all the recovered loots and embezzlement, why not bring her here for prosecution?



Abi this country bad reach like dat? are you being sarcastic or trying to play dumb not to know how terrible our law and judicial system are? coupled with awful divided citizen who poverty have fhucked their psyche up?





Uk only need 1 evidence to nail that greedy frog eye bitch.



Nigeria, 1000 evidences are not proof enough once ghana must go starts flying around. Very good judgement.I guess we still have good judges. I hope she won't appeal just to run away from uk.I'm sure she will be wondering why she didn't run to syria after jonathief tenure ended instead of uk where the justice system works.are you being sarcastic or trying to play dumb not to know how terrible our law and judicial system are? coupled with awful divided citizen who poverty have fhucked their psyche up?Uk only need 1 evidence to nail that greedy frog eye bitch.Nigeria, 1000 evidences are not proof enough once ghana must go starts flying around. 3 Likes

the run-away were begging for return! At this age you cannot boast of a good justice system, where lies your hope in Nigeria? And what are you thanking the dullard for? The Nigeria govt that have been compromised in the deziani case will not like her to come back for fear of being exposed.

It's all propaganda At this age you cannot boast of a good justice system, where lies your hope in Nigeria? And what are you thanking the dullard for? The Nigeria govt that have been compromised in the deziani case will not like her to come back for fear of being exposed.It's all propaganda 3 Likes

That is to show you the level of corruption in Nigeria.....she knows that she will get judged the right way in the Uk.....if she come naija na either she gets a lenient trial or the case is frustrated and eventually thrown out

They should allow her come back joor. Would the English allow us try their citizen here?

Under Goodluck Jonathan, this judge would have been sacked, the Attorney General would have facilitated her return and she would have been welcomed as a hero by PDP. 3 Likes

God bless that judge,let her stay there and dance the one corner dance there

They should allow her come back joor. Would the English allow us try their citizen here? see as you dey talk like an imbecileee see as you dey talk like an imbecileee 1 Like

current minister of Finance own too is loading.

See zombies masturbating.Meanwhile all the persons indicted in high profile corruption have only not been tried by our judiciary,but have been well shielded by the same government of sanctimonious saints.

From the budget padders,Arms probe scandal theives,Recruitment scandals,Fayemigate,Fasholagate, Amaechigate, Danbazzuagate Burataigate, Kyarigate,Babachigate,NNPC-gate,Gwarzogate and the latest albatross-Mainagate.

It remains a pity with Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

What a shame

what can nigeria really boast of?

A time might come when the white men will come back to rule nigeria

magoo10:

At this age you cannot boast of a good justice system, where lies your hope in Nigeria? And what are you thanking the dullard for? The Nigeria govt that have been compromised in the deziani case will not like her to come back for fear of being exposed.

It's all propaganda Is it the dullard that as been ruling since 1999 ? Is it the dullard that as been ruling since 1999 ?

