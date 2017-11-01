Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports (996 Views)

FG Signs Pact To Build $1 Billion Power Plant In Akwa Ibom / FG To Raise $1 Billion In Eurobond Market / Obiano Lied About $5Million Vegetable Exports - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

●Government planning to set up more zones around the country



●Turkish investor to build, operate 60% of crop-processing park



Nigeria plans to establish a $1 billion crop-processing park with Turkish investors in the country’s north as part of efforts to improve value and boost agricultural exports, according to the country’s investment-promotion agency.



The Badeggi Crop Processing Zone in Niger state is expected to start in June next year, with an initial investment of $250 million by a Turkish investor, deputy director at Abuja-based Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Aminu Takuma, said in an Oct. 30 interview. Additional funds of $800 million will follow and the investor will operate the park on completion, he said without identifying the Turkish partner, citing confidentiality obligations.



The facility will process more than 750,000 metric tons of crops including rice, maize, yam, cassava, groundnuts and peas every year, according to the agency. The government plans to set up 15 similar crop zones across the country of more than 180 million people, including one in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.





President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to end the country’s dependence on oil as it emerges from its worst economic slump in 25 years caused by a drop in the output and price of crude, which accounts for more than 90 percent of foreign income. The government’s economic growth plan seeks to increase the contribution of agriculture to gross domestic product to more than 8 percent by 2020, from about 4 percent this year.



Goods will be transported from the crop-processing zone through the nearby Baro inland port on the Niger River, taking them down to the coast for shipment abroad, Takuma said.



Source: Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-01/nigeria-plans-1-billion-crop-processing-zone-to-boost-exports?cmpId=flipboard

While it is a good idea to have a single mega-investor process harvest and help avoid wastage, it will a better idea if many local merchants are supported to perform same role and help reduce capital flight.



The volume of wasted harvest due to lack of processing is significant enough. From chili pepper, potatoes, tomatoes, cassava, corn to rice, yam, etc are wasted every year even in midst of poverty.

Turkey Nigeria business ties seem to be getting stronger. Let's see if the trade fair next year in Abuja helps. Anyway this and jubilee syringe factor in Akwa Ibom, Osun airport concessions are examples of Turkish investments.



Does Lagos produce a lot of food that the feel need to add them to processing zone? Oh well I'm interested to see where other 15 will be located. Its good they river ports will be getting more traffic. I'm guessing the others zones will by the other river ports to make export easier.

Blue3k:

Anyway this and jubilee syringe factor in Akwa Ibom, Osun airport concessions are examples of Turkish investments.

This govt sha:



To to to to to...will will will will...



Enough of all these empty promises abeg 1 Like 1 Share

hmm.. okay oo





The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features





3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION





Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc







13 MONTHS WARRANTY



AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE





ORDER konga.com/bryte-v-upgrade-gps-driving-video-recorder-3620345





OR C A L L 0.7.0.3.6.8.6.0.0.1.4

jhjm

BUHARI and Fake promises...

The person below may say something better than me

To the person above. ..

Until i see am 4 eye na then i go believe.

Infact,they don't need telling us b4 doing it,we are not pussies that needs to get wet first b4 the d!cking.

Until we see it materialise, I dont believe APC government. If they are really sincere, they should site them where it could boost export through other ports like that of Portharcourt, Calabar, Warri and Onitsha

This is a good one, they should spread the others across the six geopolitical zone, even every state should have one

Whenever he has been caught pants down, they throw some good news to distract folks... stupid man.. get out of that place and go tell us your involvement in MAINGATE...

Same