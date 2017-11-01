₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Blue3k(m): 3:57pm
●Government planning to set up more zones around the country

●Turkish investor to build, operate 60% of crop-processing park

Nigeria plans to establish a $1 billion crop-processing park with Turkish investors in the country’s north as part of efforts to improve value and boost agricultural exports, according to the country’s investment-promotion agency.

The Badeggi Crop Processing Zone in Niger state is expected to start in June next year, with an initial investment of $250 million by a Turkish investor, deputy director at Abuja-based Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Aminu Takuma, said in an Oct. 30 interview. Additional funds of $800 million will follow and the investor will operate the park on completion, he said without identifying the Turkish partner, citing confidentiality obligations.

The facility will process more than 750,000 metric tons of crops including rice, maize, yam, cassava, groundnuts and peas every year, according to the agency. The government plans to set up 15 similar crop zones across the country of more than 180 million people, including one in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.


President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to end the country’s dependence on oil as it emerges from its worst economic slump in 25 years caused by a drop in the output and price of crude, which accounts for more than 90 percent of foreign income. The government’s economic growth plan seeks to increase the contribution of agriculture to gross domestic product to more than 8 percent by 2020, from about 4 percent this year.

Goods will be transported from the crop-processing zone through the nearby Baro inland port on the Niger River, taking them down to the coast for shipment abroad, Takuma said.

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-01/nigeria-plans-1-billion-crop-processing-zone-to-boost-exports?cmpId=flipboard

Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Desyner: 3:59pm
While it is a good idea to have a single mega-investor process harvest and help avoid wastage, it will a better idea if many local merchants are supported to perform same role and help reduce capital flight.

The volume of wasted harvest due to lack of processing is significant enough. From chili pepper, potatoes, tomatoes, cassava, corn to rice, yam, etc are wasted every year even in midst of poverty.
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Blue3k(m): 4:03pm
Turkey Nigeria business ties seem to be getting stronger. Let's see if the trade fair next year in Abuja helps. Anyway this and jubilee syringe factor in Akwa Ibom, Osun airport concessions are examples of Turkish investments.

Does Lagos produce a lot of food that the feel need to add them to processing zone? Oh well I'm interested to see where other 15 will be located. Its good they river ports will be getting more traffic. I'm guessing the others zones will by the other river ports to make export easier.
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Desyner: 4:08pm
Blue3k:
Anyway this and jubilee syringe factor in Akwa Ibom, Osun airport concessions are examples of Turkish investments.
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by raker300: 4:14pm
This govt sha:

To to to to to...will will will will...

Enough of all these empty promises abeg

Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Japhet04(m): 4:29pm
cool
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Onbelivable(m): 4:29pm
hmm.. okay oo


Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Onbelivable(m): 4:29pm
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by GCFR95(m): 4:31pm
BUHARI and Fake promises...
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by tobtap: 4:32pm
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Dearlord(m): 4:33pm
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Earthquake1: 4:33pm
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by wtfcoded: 4:35pm
Until i see am 4 eye na then i go believe.
Infact,they don't need telling us b4 doing it,we are not pussies that needs to get wet first b4 the d!cking.
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by ozoemenaca: 4:38pm
Until we see it materialise, I dont believe APC government. If they are really sincere, they should site them where it could boost export through other ports like that of Portharcourt, Calabar, Warri and Onitsha
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by pilarnig(m): 4:38pm
This is a good one, they should spread the others across the six geopolitical zone, even every state should have one
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by robotix: 4:40pm
Whenever he has been caught pants down, they throw some good news to distract folks... stupid man.. get out of that place and go tell us your involvement in MAINGATE...
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by omowolewa: 4:41pm
Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by iretemide(f): 4:45pm
