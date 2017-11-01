₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Blue3k(m): 3:57pm
●Government planning to set up more zones around the country
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-01/nigeria-plans-1-billion-crop-processing-zone-to-boost-exports?cmpId=flipboard
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Desyner: 3:59pm
While it is a good idea to have a single mega-investor process harvest and help avoid wastage, it will a better idea if many local merchants are supported to perform same role and help reduce capital flight.
The volume of wasted harvest due to lack of processing is significant enough. From chili pepper, potatoes, tomatoes, cassava, corn to rice, yam, etc are wasted every year even in midst of poverty.
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Blue3k(m): 4:03pm
Turkey Nigeria business ties seem to be getting stronger. Let's see if the trade fair next year in Abuja helps. Anyway this and jubilee syringe factor in Akwa Ibom, Osun airport concessions are examples of Turkish investments.
Does Lagos produce a lot of food that the feel need to add them to processing zone? Oh well I'm interested to see where other 15 will be located. Its good they river ports will be getting more traffic. I'm guessing the others zones will by the other river ports to make export easier.
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Desyner: 4:08pm
Blue3k:
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by raker300: 4:14pm
This govt sha:
To to to to to...will will will will...
Enough of all these empty promises abeg
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Japhet04(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Onbelivable(m): 4:29pm
hmm.. okay oo
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Onbelivable(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by GCFR95(m): 4:31pm
BUHARI and Fake promises...
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by tobtap: 4:32pm
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Dearlord(m): 4:33pm
The person below may say something better than me
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by Earthquake1: 4:33pm
To the person above. ..
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by wtfcoded: 4:35pm
Until i see am 4 eye na then i go believe.
Infact,they don't need telling us b4 doing it,we are not pussies that needs to get wet first b4 the d!cking.
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by ozoemenaca: 4:38pm
Until we see it materialise, I dont believe APC government. If they are really sincere, they should site them where it could boost export through other ports like that of Portharcourt, Calabar, Warri and Onitsha
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by pilarnig(m): 4:38pm
This is a good one, they should spread the others across the six geopolitical zone, even every state should have one
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by robotix: 4:40pm
Whenever he has been caught pants down, they throw some good news to distract folks... stupid man.. get out of that place and go tell us your involvement in MAINGATE...
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by omowolewa: 4:41pm
Same
|Re: Nigeria Plans $1 Billion Processing Zone To Boost Exports by iretemide(f): 4:45pm
Good, check my signature
