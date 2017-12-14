₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk on Thursday afternoon reveals that the 36 state governors in Nigeria have agreed to the withdrawal of $1 billion from the country's Excess Crude Account(ECA) to be used in funding the fight against Boko Haram.
This development was made public by the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja after a meeting of the National Economic Council in the Presidential Villa.
The meeting was headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo since President Buhari is currently out of the country for a meeting in France.
Mr. Obaseki disclosed that the approval was announced during the 83rd NEC meeting by the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.
The Nigerian Excess Crude Account had a balance of $2.317 billion as at December 13, 2017.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/14/breaking-governors-approve-withdrawal-1-billion-eca-fight-boko-haram/
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Keneking: 3:18pm
APC is scam..a whole N360 Bn
Is that the reason why we are losing the war? Cash?
Useless government
13 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Paperwhite(m): 3:24pm
Just to fight a war without end as a result of the core north self inflicted carnage May it never be well with all the people behind this monster.
12 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by ChangetheChange: 3:26pm
2019 election money
Awon werey APC
16 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by MrMoney007: 3:28pm
Not naira folks, it's 1 billion dollars!!!
To hell with Christianity, we need to shed some blood of these thieves.
In fact we. don't need a government anymore. we're better off governmentless
Castrated parasitic pigs up North amassing wealth for their swollen scrotums
11 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Blue3k(m): 3:29pm
Why is everyone shouting APC when the 36 governors agreed. It's crazy they are taking half the cash to fight they say they won. Anyway let's hope they Finnish this war so the focus can be on NE redevelopment.
SSBN mame a topic on what they should buy to Finnish this war.
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by SalamRushdie: 3:37pm
I billion dollars will buy 28 apache attack helicopters or 55 F16 fighter jets or 166 Abrams M1 main battle tank yet we have spent 5 times this amount in the north east alone and all our soldiers have to show is toyota hilux and two russian main battle tanks and MSRAPs that were gifted us ...this money will be spent and you will not see a single new equipment n the North east
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by doctokwus: 3:47pm
Criminals!
The same things they labelled Jonathan corrupt and incompetent for is what they are also doing and some nincompoops want to vote the cattle rearer again!
I said it that if Buhari gets an inkling he would lose the 2019 elections,he would empty the CBN vault even more crudely than Jonathan did,and bribe anyone bribable,without thinking twice!!
10 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by tit(f): 3:49pm
Details of what the $1B shall be used for!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by otokx(m): 3:50pm
Are we saying all the PDP governors also agreed? Can this be a case of Ali Baba and the 40 thieves?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by baralatie(m): 3:53pm
one billion dollars,that is 350 billion naira!
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by adem30: 3:57pm
ChangetheChange:
Why are werey PDP governors did not oppose it?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Balkan(m): 3:58pm
No amount of billions that can save this failed government from leaving office come 2019.
We know what the money is for.
We know you created Boko haram
APC government is the most corrupt government in the world.
Our job is to send this President packing in 2019.
8 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Stalwert: 3:58pm
pained pigs and idiots don't want us to move against their armed wing. insha'Allah all terrorist shall be scrubbed off the face of the earth.
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by adem30: 4:01pm
During Jonathan Era, He borrowed One Billion dollars ( $1b ) to fight Boko Haram, But now we are able to take from our savings and no need to pay loan interest. Thats's part of CHANGE
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/169913-boko-haram-jonathans-1bn-loan-will-cost-nigeria-n30-bn-as-interest-reps.html
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by tit(f): 4:08pm
Keneking:
Thiefs
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by cetzak: 4:15pm
And another Tumsah will happen
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by osazeeblue01: 4:18pm
Why can't they do the same to job creation
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by newbornmacho(m): 4:20pm
Buhari is a bastard pig
6 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by python1: 4:27pm
Bh and IPOB terrorists, take note.
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by sapientia(m): 4:34pm
lol.. Its official. the govs finished the ECA... back to back
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by three: 4:44pm
Terrorism Economy
Why Boko Haram will never be defeated
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Desyner: 4:45pm
After giving huge chunk of budget to northern control defence apparatus, they are still going to get $1B again. At the end of the day we see simple rifles and hilux.
3 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Optional09: 4:53pm
Politicians are not interested in developing Nigeria. The youth should be ready otherwise poverty will kill all of you. Start buying guns to defend yourself from assault by SARS, police and the military. Let set the country ablaze once and for all
3 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by ChimaAgbalajob: 4:58pm
Soon it will be $20 BILLION to replant grass in areas of sambisa where Boko haram burnt the grass.
The absurd stealing continues.
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Rolly83(m): 5:17pm
Showing in churches and mosques near you!
6 Likes
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by decasey(m): 5:24pm
I thought day said day technically diffeted bolo haram.
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Cirphrank(m): 5:24pm
Okwai
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by Flexherbal(m): 5:25pm
Money don pass this road ooo!
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by BruncleZuma: 5:25pm
APC: ALL PDP CROOKS
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by geekybabe(f): 5:25pm
1 Billion dollars! Biko, which Boko haram are they still fighting
This government is just something else.
1 Like
|Re: Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram by HajimeSaito: 5:25pm
What
