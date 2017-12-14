Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governors Approve Withdrawal Of $1 Billion From ECA To Fight Boko Haram (2332 Views)

Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk on Thursday afternoon reveals that the 36 state governors in Nigeria have agreed to the withdrawal of $1 billion from the country's Excess Crude Account(ECA) to be used in funding the fight against Boko Haram.



This development was made public by the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja after a meeting of the National Economic Council in the Presidential Villa.



The meeting was headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo since President Buhari is currently out of the country for a meeting in France.



Mr. Obaseki disclosed that the approval was announced during the 83rd NEC meeting by the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.



The Nigerian Excess Crude Account had a balance of $2.317 billion as at December 13, 2017.



Is that the reason why we are losing the war? Cash?



Useless government APC is scam..a whole N360 Bn

May it never be well with all the people behind this monster. Just to fight a war without end as a result of the core north self inflicted carnage

2019 election money



Awon werey APC

To hell with Christianity, we need to shed some blood of these thieves.



In fact we. don't need a government anymore. we're better off governmentless



To hell with Christianity, we need to shed some blood of these thieves.

In fact we. don't need a government anymore. we're better off governmentless

Castrated parasitic pigs up North amassing wealth for their swollen scrotums

Why is everyone shouting APC when the 36 governors agreed. It's crazy they are taking half the cash to fight they say they won. Anyway let's hope they Finnish this war so the focus can be on NE redevelopment.



SSBN mame a topic on what they should buy to Finnish this war.

I billion dollars will buy 28 apache attack helicopters or 55 F16 fighter jets or 166 Abrams M1 main battle tank yet we have spent 5 times this amount in the north east alone and all our soldiers have to show is toyota hilux and two russian main battle tanks and MSRAPs that were gifted us ...this money will be spent and you will not see a single new equipment n the North east

Criminals!

The same things they labelled Jonathan corrupt and incompetent for is what they are also doing and some nincompoops want to vote the cattle rearer again!

I said it that if Buhari gets an inkling he would lose the 2019 elections,he would empty the CBN vault even more crudely than Jonathan did,and bribe anyone bribable,without thinking twice!!

Details of what the $1B shall be used for!

Are we saying all the PDP governors also agreed? Can this be a case of Ali Baba and the 40 thieves?



one billion dollars,that is 350 billion naira! one billion dollars,that is 350 billion naira!

ChangetheChange:

2019 election money



Awon werey APC



Why are werey PDP governors did not oppose it?

No amount of billions that can save this failed government from leaving office come 2019.

We know what the money is for.

We know you created Boko haram

APC government is the most corrupt government in the world.



Our job is to send this President packing in 2019.

pained pigs and idiots don't want us to move against their armed wing. insha'Allah all terrorist shall be scrubbed off the face of the earth.

$1b ) to fight Boko Haram, But now we are able to take from our savings and no need to pay loan interest. Thats's part of CHANGE



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/169913-boko-haram-jonathans-1bn-loan-will-cost-nigeria-n30-bn-as-interest-reps.html During Jonathan Era, He borrowed One Billion dollars to fight Boko Haram, But now we are able to take from our savings and no need to pay loan interest. Thats's part of CHANGE

Keneking:

APC is scam..a whole N360 Bn



Is that the reason why we are losing the war? Cash?



Useless government

Thiefs Thiefs

And another Tumsah will happen

Why can't they do the same to job creation 1 Like

Buhari is a bastard pig 6 Likes

Bh and IPOB terrorists, take note.

lol.. Its official. the govs finished the ECA... back to back 1 Like

Terrorism Economy



Why Boko Haram will never be defeated 1 Like

After giving huge chunk of budget to northern control defence apparatus, they are still going to get $1B again. At the end of the day we see simple rifles and hilux.

Politicians are not interested in developing Nigeria. The youth should be ready otherwise poverty will kill all of you. Start buying guns to defend yourself from assault by SARS, police and the military. Let set the country ablaze once and for all

Soon it will be $20 BILLION to replant grass in areas of sambisa where Boko haram burnt the grass.



The absurd stealing continues.

Showing in churches and mosques near you!

I thought day said day technically diffeted bolo haram.

Okwai

Money don pass this road ooo!





APC: ALL PDP CROOKS



1 Billion dollars! Biko, which Boko haram are they still fighting



1 Billion dollars! Biko, which Boko haram are they still fighting

This government is just something else.