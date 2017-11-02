₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by paulsibility(m): 11:16pm On Nov 01
.......Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.....
In a matter of days these adorable lovebirds ( Funmi and Tolu) will be joined as one.
I bring to you their lovely pre wedding pictures.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by paulsibility(m): 11:20pm On Nov 01
more pictures......
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by erifeoluwasimi: 11:20pm On Nov 01
beautiful outfit.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by sexybbstar(f): 11:21pm On Nov 01
That's nice... I love it. Happy married life in advance
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by barbiecue(f): 11:51pm On Nov 01
Wonderful.where is the venue nah
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by danieljessy: 11:52pm On Nov 01
I have a feeling she will be a very nice wife
HML
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by ufuosman(m): 11:54pm On Nov 01
Beautiful, all the best to them
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by ajoskele(m): 12:00am
Baba, this is so simple. Congratulations to them.
They are both cute too.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by paulsibility(m): 12:02am
more....
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Adorable90(f): 12:05am
Nice one
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Preetiex(f): 12:12am
oga op u look too serious u should free urself & let d smile come within u,nice 1
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by paulsibility(m): 12:31am
Preetiex:smiles... noted, wedding pics will be better. thanks .
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Learnstuffs(m): 12:49am
Cute couple.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Mynd44: 3:55am
Normally I wouldn't do this but when you slander the game of Chess, everything else goes out the window really.
The picture where they were playing chess, why is that only the black squares was used? Yeah, the cameraman and couple though this was checkers (Draughts) right? Someone thought, lets have a picture of you two playing chess and still didnt get it right.
Oh, that one of the groom playing pool, did he mistake the red ball for the white one?
Weird
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by IamHeWrites: 4:39am
Mynd44:
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by rawpadgin(m): 6:00am
[quote author=Mynd44 post=61990078]Normally I wouldn't do this but when you slander the game of Chess, everything else goes out the window really.
The picture where they were playing chess, why is that only the black squares was used? Yeah, the cameraman and couple though this was checkers (Draughts) right? Someone thought, lets have a picture of you two playing chess and still didnt get it right.
Oh, that one of the groom playing pool, did he mistake the red ball for the white one?
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Lalas247(f): 6:45am
Lovely photo
He is madly in love with her .... written all over his face ... congrats
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by mhizesther(f): 8:14am
Awww congratulations
May God bless your union
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Ozavize88(f): 9:58am
Beautiful children on the way.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Neimar: 9:59am
d woman lips go do wonders.
hml sha
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by Heloct(f): 11:42am
Lovely..
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by IMASTEX: 5:35pm
Congrats
Don't doll yourself oh. Be the man to her: Use Sure Men Herbal Tea for proper fitness below the bet.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by free2ryhme: 5:36pm
Dem try sha
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by 1Rebel: 5:36pm
Ok
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by kejed0147: 5:36pm
They look so cute
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by dessz(m): 5:36pm
Mynd44:ah ahn have merci
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by blacq2009(m): 5:37pm
Op, who is the Nairalander - the bride or groom to-be?
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by hopsydboi(m): 5:37pm
When will I marry now
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by whitering: 5:38pm
Na love dey shack you wey you dey always dimm one of your eyes abi.
HML.
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by 2lateBiafra: 5:38pm
No ASS/NYASH GRABBING
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
Preetiex:
When you do your own post am make we see am
E le jo
|Re: Check Out These Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander by nonxo007(m): 5:39pm
Mynd44:
Guy na wa o...your observation level is outta this world
