.......Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.....



In a matter of days these adorable lovebirds ( Funmi and Tolu) will be joined as one.



I bring to you their lovely pre wedding pictures. 1 Like

more pictures...... 2 Likes

beautiful outfit. 1 Like

That's nice... I love it. Happy married life in advance 1 Like

Wonderful.where is the venue nah 1 Like

I have a feeling she will be a very nice wife

HML 2 Likes

Beautiful, all the best to them 1 Like

Baba, this is so simple. Congratulations to them.

They are both cute too. 1 Like

more.... 1 Like

Nice one 1 Like

oga op u look too serious u should free urself & let d smile come within u,nice 1 1 Like

Preetiex:

oga op u look too serious u should free urself & let d smile come within u,nice 1 smiles... noted, wedding pics will be better. thanks . smiles... noted, wedding pics will be better. thanks .

Cute couple.





The picture where they were playing chess, why is that only the black squares was used? Yeah, the cameraman and couple though this was checkers (Draughts) right? Someone thought, lets have a picture of you two playing chess and still didnt get it right.



Oh, that one of the groom playing pool, did he mistake the red ball for the white one?



He is madly in love with her .... written all over his face ... congrats Lovely photoHe is madly in love with her .... written all over his face ... congrats 1 Like

Awww congratulations

May God bless your union 1 Like

Beautiful children on the way.

d woman lips go do wonders.



hml sha

Lovely..

Congrats



Dem try sha

Ok

They look so cute

Op, who is the Nairalander - the bride or groom to-be?

When will I marry now

Na love dey shack you wey you dey always dimm one of your eyes abi.

HML.

No ASS/NYASH GRABBING

Preetiex:

oga op u look too serious u should free urself & let d smile come within u,nice 1

When you do your own post am make we see am



E le jo When you do your own post am make we see amE le jo