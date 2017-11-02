Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) (2840 Views)

Will you marry a guy that earns less than you? or will you marry a lady that earns more than you. Assist to Hire is an employment social network connecting suitable employees with the right employers.



WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW and hear the funny answers.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLLr3LOYf8&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop



It's not a big deal. 3 Likes

As long as she`s not being bitchy about it, why not?



Keep away from Kwale igbo... 4 Likes





The corps member said 'NO'...no time to waste So many will say no big deal, but we know the truth.







u love her?



then why care of such fleeting matters.

there is nothing bad.

On this same nairaland where some guys were saying that they can't pray for their wife to earn more than them?

Anyways waiting for the replies.

i can no be big matter





But she wouldnt earn more than me for long, i can assure you





#No Filter Attitude 2 Likes

This question is unnecessary. A naturally disrespectful woman will always show her true colours once she's richer than her man. While money will not likely change anything for a naturally respectful woman.



So know your woman before marrying her, that's all. 5 Likes

pocohantas:

It's no big deal until SHE makes it a big deal. For me marriage is a PARTNERSHIP between two MATURE individuals. Two people who have agreed to BUILD a home regardless of who makes what. It is the African Norm that The man WINS BREAD, Me? I don't care. Matter of fact, I will not marry any woman who doesn't make or have the capacity to make her own money. What's the fate of our home when something happens to me? "And God made for the man a HELPER". A helper is someone who has the same level of strength or has MORE "strength" than you do. I will find myself a helper, shikenan!!!

Micheezy7:





Jaynom:



It's no big deal until SHE makes it a big deal

Typical... Typical...

I dont know about other men.... but i dont think i can. I can only marry her if its her dads wealth and not hers...... its difficult for a woman stay humble when shes rich.. they are overly bossy ...no man wants that.. even ladies wouldnt work under women if they could choose 4 Likes

I don't see anything that's wrong with that so long as I am still the breadwinner. It's a blessing.



At least she can contribute if the is a project we want to undertake.



It can only be a problem if her husband is the lazy type who depends on a woman for survival.

How will I get married to a guy am richer than...... where was he when his mates were hustling 3 Likes

What is the big deal if she's willing to be submissive and not lord it over me. I know a couple, the wife is a lecturer in a federal polytechnic and the husband is into business which is not so booming, yet they are doing fine. The husband drives the car around even though its the wife that bought it. Not every woman becomes a Jezebel because of money!

Yes...it will only be a matter of time before I start earning more than her anyway.

But earning capacity is not remotely connected to love na?

You only come to know someone's earning capacity when you must have known the person very well..

There's nothing there. As far as we respect each other and she has good character

No

For the sake of peace let the guy who earns N40k monthly look for a lady who earns N25k to marry so that he will not feel emasculated. 6 Likes 1 Share

As far as love and respect is involved i would

Dat question strong ooo.... Iono wah to say sef.

I can but I prefer the man earns more. We women get wahala. 5 Likes

Yes.if she is respectful and not bitchy...but she will change after sometime. It's an inbred thing in women to whine about how they take care of the family at the slightest opportunity they get 2 Likes

Yes