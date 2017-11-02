₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by assisttohire: 4:15pm
WATCH VIDEO: WILL YOU MARRY A LADY WHO EARNS MORE THAN YOU?
Will you marry a guy that earns less than you? or will you marry a lady that earns more than you. Assist to Hire is an employment social network connecting suitable employees with the right employers.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW and hear the funny answers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLLr3LOYf8&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop
Or go to our website to watch it: http://www.assisttohire.com/blog/2017/11/02/marry-a-lady/
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Actuarydeji(m): 7:07pm
It's not a big deal.
3 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:51pm
As long as she`s not being bitchy about it, why not?
jade14:
Keep away from Kwale igbo...
4 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by pocohantas(f): 10:51pm
So many will say no big deal, but we know the truth.
The corps member said 'NO'...no time to waste
4 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by tintingz(m): 10:52pm
I once asked similar question on this.
Does The Wife Earn The Position Of Head Of The House If She's The Breadwinner?
http://www.nairaland.com/4108012/does-wife-earn-position-head
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by dessz(m): 10:52pm
u love her?
then why care of such fleeting matters.
there is nothing bad.
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by jade14(m): 10:52pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
3 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Daeylar(f): 10:53pm
On this same nairaland where some guys were saying that they can't pray for their wife to earn more than them?
Anyways waiting for the replies.
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Micheezy7(m): 10:53pm
jade14:
This is becoming stale
22 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by iamJ(m): 10:53pm
i can no be big matter
But she wouldnt earn more than me for long, i can assure you
#No Filter Attitude
2 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by olujastro: 10:53pm
This question is unnecessary. A naturally disrespectful woman will always show her true colours once she's richer than her man. While money will not likely change anything for a naturally respectful woman.
So know your woman before marrying her, that's all.
5 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Jaynom(m): 10:54pm
pocohantas:It's no big deal until SHE makes it a big deal. For me marriage is a PARTNERSHIP between two MATURE individuals. Two people who have agreed to BUILD a home regardless of who makes what. It is the African Norm that The man WINS BREAD, Me? I don't care. Matter of fact, I will not marry any woman who doesn't make or have the capacity to make her own money. What's the fate of our home when something happens to me? "And God made for the man a HELPER". A helper is someone who has the same level of strength or has MORE "strength" than you do. I will find myself a helper, shikenan!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by dessz(m): 10:54pm
Micheezy7:I tell u.
2 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by pocohantas(f): 10:54pm
Jaynom:
Typical...
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by boiz2men(m): 10:54pm
I dont know about other men.... but i dont think i can. I can only marry her if its her dads wealth and not hers...... its difficult for a woman stay humble when shes rich.. they are overly bossy ...no man wants that.. even ladies wouldnt work under women if they could choose
4 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Promismike(m): 10:54pm
I don't see anything that's wrong with that so long as I am still the breadwinner. It's a blessing.
At least she can contribute if the is a project we want to undertake.
It can only be a problem if her husband is the lazy type who depends on a woman for survival.
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by biacan(f): 10:54pm
How will I get married to a guy am richer than...... where was he when his mates were hustling
3 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by dessz(m): 10:55pm
jade14:
8 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by dayowunmi(m): 10:55pm
What is the big deal if she's willing to be submissive and not lord it over me. I know a couple, the wife is a lecturer in a federal polytechnic and the husband is into business which is not so booming, yet they are doing fine. The husband drives the car around even though its the wife that bought it. Not every woman becomes a Jezebel because of money!
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by kay29000(m): 10:55pm
Yes...it will only be a matter of time before I start earning more than her anyway.
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by KarlWest: 10:55pm
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by BabaCommander: 10:55pm
But earning capacity is not remotely connected to love na?
You only come to know someone's earning capacity when you must have known the person very well..
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by ElPadrino33: 10:55pm
There's nothing there. As far as we respect each other and she has good character
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by mrnate: 10:56pm
Nothing funny here na... How e take make FP?
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 10:57pm
No
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Pavore9: 10:57pm
For the sake of peace let the guy who earns N40k monthly look for a lady who earns N25k to marry so that he will not feel emasculated.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by Yeligray(m): 10:57pm
As far as love and respect is involved i would
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by YINKS89(m): 10:58pm
Dat question strong ooo.... Iono wah to say sef.
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by omolorlarh(f): 10:58pm
I can but I prefer the man earns more. We women get wahala.
5 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by birdsview(m): 10:59pm
Yes.if she is respectful and not bitchy...but she will change after sometime. It's an inbred thing in women to whine about how they take care of the family at the slightest opportunity they get
2 Likes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by lionlee216(m): 10:59pm
Yes
|Re: Guys, Would You Marry A Lady That Earns More Than You? (Video) by chibabe259(f): 10:59pm
Useless question
