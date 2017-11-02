₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by SladeWilson(m): 8:57pm
The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday said it arrested two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at a printing press in Onitsha.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/248142-anambra-decides-two-anti-election-ipob-members-arrested-police.html
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by python1: 9:00pm
E be like python need to play some music during this election.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by TheKingdom: 9:01pm
Why are the Nigger Area government afraid of IPOB? I thought they were not relevant and insignificant?
OOOH, I see, the truth is the people are awakening and would boycott the very stupid election that will do nothing for them.
See, our people in Black Africa, many of them, dont want to testify to the truth and hate the truth. That is why they continue to be the laughing stock of the world
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by EazyMoh(m): 9:02pm
Chayee! Anti-Election Terrorists
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by gidgiddy: 9:02pm
So printing pamphlets is now an act of terrorism? Someone needs to really educate this administration what terrorism really is
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by GameGod(m): 9:02pm
We recovered thousands of pamphlets printed by the IPOB members who were planning to distribute same to the public in order to cause apprehension and prevent people from exercising their franchise during the Anambra State Governorship election slated for 18 November 2017Smh.. IPOB pigs are bunch of frustrated and hateful jobless Terrorists.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by python1: 9:05pm
TheKingdom:
No one says they are relevant. The issue is that election must hold and any IPOB terrorist that has 30 heads should try his confidence and see what will happen to him. Those ones arrested will go back and tell stories. If they don't want to vote, they should bloody remain in their houses and stop constituting nuisance to the process, that's the message.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Cyynthialove(f): 9:10pm
The real yoro** head slamming terrorist are all invited to this thread to call Ipob terrorists even when the world view headslamers as terrorist
May 72 virgins fall on you all .
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by 9jayes: 9:11pm
python1:
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Spylord48: 9:11pm
They should free them jor. They are only obeying the orders of "THE DILECTOR"
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Dhemmyjay(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by nairavsdollars: 9:13pm
Charge them to court for terrorism
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Lordspicy(m): 9:14pm
how arms and ammunition take enter the matter? u catch people wey dey print pamphlet come display dem with bullets...the police are crooks
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by CHANNELStv2020: 9:14pm
TRY HARDER ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC,NO ELECTION STILL STANDS,THEY HAS NOT YET REALIZE THAT THEY ARE AMATEURS IN CHEAP PROPAGANDA THEY ARE LEARNERS,IPOB, BIAFRANS HOLDS THE MEDIA IN NIGERIA ANY THING WE POST GOES VIRAL THE ZOO MEDIA RUSH TO CARRY IPOB NEWS TO REMAIN RELEVANT SO NONSENSE PROPAGANDA NO GO EVER WORK.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by GoroTango: 9:14pm
python1:Why are you so obsessed with that dangerous serpent?
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Emulti(m): 9:14pm
Na wao
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by favourmic(m): 9:15pm
TheKingdom:
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Lomprico2: 9:15pm
Are these not old pics?
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Bolustical: 9:15pm
Even the e-grunting Pigs and Idiots here on Nairaland should be arrested.
They are not supposed to have access to Internet situated in Nigeria.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Bolustical: 9:16pm
Yesterday, I watched the exiled Catalonia leader address the world live from Belgium, just under one week since he fled.
Here in Biafra, Nlamidi Pignu is yet to surface after he fled in September.
Such a confused people.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by OGAMINISTER: 9:16pm
Miscreants that wasted their opportunities nd now looking for ways to distract others people's business
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by adenine02: 9:17pm
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by saabright(m): 9:18pm
[color=#006600][/color] IPOB b like
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Mazeltovscotty(m): 9:19pm
python1:kai, ur reply to that dunce sweet me die
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by UduMgbo1: 9:19pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by Franco93: 9:21pm
Obiano is still shooting his own foot.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by agarawu23(m): 9:21pm
python1:exactly
They are recruiting with hidden weapons and they call their self peaceful
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by spafu(m): 9:22pm
OK like the OP said, let Buhari go and do a brain evacuation and replacement so as to see if that will enable him stop this his gagatum tumgaga style of leading. I equally agree with the FTC who said the time has come for the president to stop blaming the refusal of Aisha to service the other room as reason for reinstating Maina. It makes the president look like #MrIntewithoutgrity like the 7th to comment added.
And I think that the 5th to was right when he said Buhari does not have sense.
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by checkolatunji: 9:23pm
UduMgbo1:
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by BAILMONEY: 9:23pm
Cyynthialove:YOU ARE REALLY EXPOSING YOUR YORUBA MUSLIM BRETHREN
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by UduMgbo1: 9:24pm
checkolatunji:
|Re: Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police by BAILMONEY: 9:25pm
agarawu23:WASIU MY YORUBA MUSLIM BRETHREN WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO ALLOW YOUR FELLOW YORUBA CHRISTIAN TO MARRY YOUR SISTER
