(1) (2) (3) (4)

The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday said it arrested two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at a printing press in Onitsha.



“We recovered thousands of pamphlets printed by the IPOB members who were planning to distribute same to the public in order to cause apprehension and prevent people from exercising their franchise during the Anambra State Governorship election slated for 18 November 2017“, the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar said in a statement.



Mr. Umar said the printing press was raided at about 11:00 a.m. following an intelligence report.

According to a police, the suspects arrested during the operation were identified as Udeagha Ebube Chukwu, 27, and Elochukwu Okoloji, 37.



The commissioner further assured law abiding citizens in the state that it will not relent in its efforts towards ensuring safe and secured environment before, during and after the election.



Chief among some of the hurdles before the successful conduct of the election is the call for its boycott by the Nnamdi Kanu-led separatist IPOB group.

The group says it does not want the November 18 election to hold until the Nigerian government accedes to its demand for a referendum for the realisation of the breakaway state of Biafra.



However, Mr. Kanu’s whereabouts remain unknown after clashes occurred between IPOB members and soldiers who were on a military operation in Abia State.

As the clashes continued, the military labelled IPOB a terrorist organisation, a decision later backed by the federal government through a court order. While Mr. Kanu’s lawyer accused the army of kidnapping his client on September 14.



Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]

Ahead of the forthcoming election, heads of security formations in Anambra said they are ready to provide adequate security, before, during and after the November 18 governorship election in the state.

The police commissioner, Mr. Umar said 28,000 personnel will be deployed to man the election.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/248142-anambra-decides-two-anti-election-ipob-members-arrested-police.html

E be like python need to play some music during this election. 13 Likes 3 Shares

See, our people in Black Africa, many of them, dont want to testify to the truth and hate the truth. That is why they continue to be the laughing stock of the world 18 Likes 3 Shares

Chayee! Anti-Election Terrorists 2 Likes

So printing pamphlets is now an act of terrorism? Someone needs to really educate this administration what terrorism really is 18 Likes 1 Share

We recovered thousands of pamphlets printed by the IPOB members who were planning to distribute same to the public in order to cause apprehension and prevent people from exercising their franchise during the Anambra State Governorship election slated for 18 November 2017 Smh.. IPOB pigs are bunch of frustrated and hateful jobless Terrorists. Smh.. IPOB pigs are bunch of frustrated and hateful jobless Terrorists. 6 Likes

No one says they are relevant. The issue is that election must hold and any IPOB terrorist that has 30 heads should try his confidence and see what will happen to him. Those ones arrested will go back and tell stories. If they don't want to vote, they should bloody remain in their houses and stop constituting nuisance to the process, that's the message. No one says they are relevant. The issue is that election must hold and any IPOB terrorist that has 30 heads should try his confidence and see what will happen to him. Those ones arrested will go back and tell stories. If they don't want to vote, they should bloody remain in their houses and stop constituting nuisance to the process, that's the message. 9 Likes 2 Shares





May 72 virgins fall on you all . The real yoro** head slamming terrorist are all invited to this thread to call Ipob terrorists even when the world view headslamers as terroristMay 72 virgins fall on you all . 14 Likes 3 Shares

They should free them jor. They are only obeying the orders of "THE DILECTOR" 3 Likes

Charge them to court for terrorism

how arms and ammunition take enter the matter? u catch people wey dey print pamphlet come display dem with bullets...the police are crooks 7 Likes

TRY HARDER ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC,NO ELECTION STILL STANDS,THEY HAS NOT YET REALIZE THAT THEY ARE AMATEURS IN CHEAP PROPAGANDA THEY ARE LEARNERS,IPOB, BIAFRANS HOLDS THE MEDIA IN NIGERIA ANY THING WE POST GOES VIRAL THE ZOO MEDIA RUSH TO CARRY IPOB NEWS TO REMAIN RELEVANT SO NONSENSE PROPAGANDA NO GO EVER WORK.

E be like python need to play some music during this election. Why are you so obsessed with that dangerous serpent? Why are you so obsessed with that dangerous serpent? 2 Likes

Na wao

Are these not old pics?

Even the e-grunting Pigs and Idiots here on Nairaland should be arrested.



They are not supposed to have access to Internet situated in Nigeria.

Yesterday, I watched the exiled Catalonia leader address the world live from Belgium, just under one week since he fled.



Here in Biafra, Nlamidi Pignu is yet to surface after he fled in September.



Such a confused people. 2 Likes

Miscreants that wasted their opportunities nd now looking for ways to distract others people's business

[color=#006600][/color] IPOB b like 1 Like

Buhari is a terrorist

Obiano is still shooting his own foot.

E be like python need to play some music during this election. exactly



They are recruiting with hidden weapons and they call their self peaceful exactlyThey are recruiting with hidden weapons and they call their self peaceful 1 Like 1 Share

OK like the OP said, let Buhari go and do a brain evacuation and replacement so as to see if that will enable him stop this his gagatum tumgaga style of leading. I equally agree with the FTC who said the time has come for the president to stop blaming the refusal of Aisha to service the other room as reason for reinstating Maina. It makes the president look like #MrIntewithoutgrity like the 7th to comment added.

And I think that the 5th to was right when he said Buhari does not have sense.

Buhari is a terrorist 3 Likes

The real head slamming terrorist are all invited to this thread to call Ipob terrorists.



May 72 virgins fall on you all . YOU ARE REALLY EXPOSING YOUR YORUBA MUSLIM BRETHREN YOU ARE REALLY EXPOSING YOUR YORUBA MUSLIM BRETHREN 4 Likes

Buhari is a terrorist