As accreditation and voting got underway early on Saturday members of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB reportedly went into hiding as soldiers, mobile policemen and other security agents took over.







At the time of filing this report, there were no agitations or words from the groups while the exercise was about to kick off virtually in all the polling boots visited in Ndemili North Local Government Area. Accreditation and voting commenced 10:20am at the Central School Amawbia 2 unit 003, 002, 001. Voters are said to be tricking in smoothly.



It was also reported that materials and personnel did not arrive at any of the 3 polling units visited in Onitsha North LGA as of 7:30 am



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-massob-members-go-hiding/

That's why everywhere was calm



This ipobs set



They are more physical online than on ground



Ipobs have lost it



They made a bog mistake by engaging the UK fraudster

Claiming Jew as the leader of the terrorist organization 4 Likes 4 Shares

I'm not happy that APC even got up to 1000 votes.



I don't like it 1 Like

Lol. If you think IPOB would go into hiding, then the tribune must be fooling them selves.



Though the One Nigeria apologist will say the election was a litmus test to proving that IPOB do not represent the interest of the Igbo people.



One major win for IPOB was, they never disrupted or displayed any form of violence towards the electoral rigged process. That is greater evidence to fighting the outrageous terrorists tag.



'Anti-IPOB Lamentation of omidina kayode alias sarrki the dumboharist"

Title of thread should be..'Anti-IPOB Lamentation of omidina kayode alias sarrki the dumboharist"

I heard one was beaten mercilessly yesterday I heard one was beaten mercilessly yesterday 2 Likes 1 Share

They are non violent group. Or would you have preferred shed of blood, so you can have something evil to say about them. Thank God for the Peace

Ipobs, any comment on the just concluded election

3 Likes 1 Share





Please who knows how to give e-CPR, because at the rate this children are going we may need to apply it to them soon. Please who knows how to give e-CPR, because at the rate this children are going we may need to apply it to them soon.

We need to get their sponsors...especially APC and PDP leadership

They only roar on social media...noise makers.

chest beater....

So IPOB are no more terrorists?

