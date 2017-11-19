₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,210 members, 3,921,321 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 03:36 PM

Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding (564 Views)

Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police / Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott / Biafra Day In Ebonyi: Pastors Arrested As Well As 320 MASSOB Members (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by sarrki(m): 2:26pm
As accreditation and voting got underway early on Saturday members of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB reportedly went into hiding as soldiers, mobile policemen and other security agents took over.



At the time of filing this report, there were no agitations or words from the groups while the exercise was about to kick off virtually in all the polling boots visited in Ndemili North Local Government Area. Accreditation and voting commenced 10:20am at the Central School Amawbia 2 unit 003, 002, 001. Voters are said to be tricking in smoothly.

It was also reported that materials and personnel did not arrive at any of the 3 polling units visited in Onitsha North LGA as of 7:30 am


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-massob-members-go-hiding/

2 Shares

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by sarrki(m): 2:28pm
That's why everywhere was calm

This ipobs set

They are more physical online than on ground

Ipobs have lost it

They made a bog mistake by engaging the UK fraudster
Claiming Jew as the leader of the terrorist organization

4 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by FortifiedCity: 2:34pm
I'm not happy that APC even got up to 1000 votes.

I don't like it

1 Like

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by SolidGenius(m): 2:51pm
Lol. If you think IPOB would go into hiding, then the tribune must be fooling them selves.

Though the One Nigeria apologist will say the election was a litmus test to proving that IPOB do not represent the interest of the Igbo people.

One major win for IPOB was, they never disrupted or displayed any form of violence towards the electoral rigged process. That is greater evidence to fighting the outrageous terrorists tag.
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by BudeYahooCom: 2:56pm
Title of thread should be..
'Anti-IPOB Lamentation of omidina kayode alias sarrki the dumboharist"
grin grin
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Thewesterner: 3:02pm
SolidGenius:
Lol. If you think IPOB would go into hiding, then the tribune must be fooling them selves.

Though the One Nigeria apologist will say the election was a litmus test to proving that IPOB do not represent the interest of the Igbo people.

One major win for IPOB was, they never disrupted or displayed any form of violence towards the electoral rigged process. That is greater evidence to fighting the outrageous terrorists tag

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Oloripelebe: 3:03pm
grin grin grin
I heard one was beaten mercilessly yesterday angry grin angry grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by braindollar(m): 3:06pm
They are non violent group. Or would you have preferred shed of blood, so you can have something evil to say about them. Thank God for the Peace
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by CrtlAltDel: 3:12pm
Ipobs, any comment on the just concluded election grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by BruncleZuma: 3:33pm
grin grin grin grin

Please who knows how to give e-CPR, because at the rate this children are going we may need to apply it to them soon.
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by NigerDeltan(m): 3:34pm
grin
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by elChapo1: 3:34pm
.
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Keneking: 3:34pm
We need to get their sponsors...especially APC and PDP leadership
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by quiverfull(m): 3:35pm
They only roar on social media...noise makers.
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:35pm
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by laurel03: 3:35pm
chest beater....
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Odianose13(m): 3:35pm
So IPOB are no more terrorists?

Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by SageTravels: 3:36pm
hhh
Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by PenlsCaP: 3:36pm
Hm

(0) (Reply)

Goodluck Jonathan Won Pdp Primary Election / Atiku Finallyaccepts Defeat, Winds Down Campaign Headquarters / Elections Postponed Until Monday

Viewing this topic: Dondbuzor, Liquid2Metal, ipafricaStaff(m), caleboxylic, Templerun95(f), Ezezima2012(m), Ogirinaz(m), engope1, Mztarstrechy(m), CapitalCee(m), NigerDeltan(m), Xda59, debssy(m), daniska3yaro(m), 4reala(m), onyenzuzu(m), umarfaruq1805, net7777(m), crixlight2(m), sacluxisback(m), Davepal, agakeem, elChapo1, autonomous22, PVision2020(m), umuh, celestialAgent(m), mjoo(m), Throwback, NaijaElba(m), tmoney4real1979(m), MusbahuA, Thorhammer(m), chickso43(m), IkpuMmadu, Namzy(m), dyoung, TwinexReelman(m), Osaib, mavick2020, zionjoe, liondbrave, adadike281(f), laurel03, Nacobenz(m), eyeforeye, deprince77, LordKO(m), olujaidi, Jcob(m), Timijo, YINKS89(m), GuysnMum, jamp, BigDealz, 1nigeriamyfoot, BruncleZuma, omenkaLives(m), Alexy2014(f), Humblega(m), sirneyo2005, macluvph1(m), Ekun123, SageTravels, Odianose13(m), ibj55, Mboi2 and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.