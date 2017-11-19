₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,210 members, 3,921,321 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding (564 Views)
Anambra Decides: Two Anti-election IPOB Members Arrested – Police / Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott / Biafra Day In Ebonyi: Pastors Arrested As Well As 320 MASSOB Members (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by sarrki(m): 2:26pm
As accreditation and voting got underway early on Saturday members of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB reportedly went into hiding as soldiers, mobile policemen and other security agents took over.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-massob-members-go-hiding/
2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by sarrki(m): 2:28pm
That's why everywhere was calm
This ipobs set
They are more physical online than on ground
Ipobs have lost it
They made a bog mistake by engaging the UK fraudster
Claiming Jew as the leader of the terrorist organization
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by FortifiedCity: 2:34pm
I'm not happy that APC even got up to 1000 votes.
I don't like it
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by SolidGenius(m): 2:51pm
Lol. If you think IPOB would go into hiding, then the tribune must be fooling them selves.
Though the One Nigeria apologist will say the election was a litmus test to proving that IPOB do not represent the interest of the Igbo people.
One major win for IPOB was, they never disrupted or displayed any form of violence towards the
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by BudeYahooCom: 2:56pm
Title of thread should be..
'Anti-IPOB Lamentation of omidina kayode alias sarrki the dumboharist"
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Thewesterner: 3:02pm
SolidGenius:
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Oloripelebe: 3:03pm
I heard one was beaten mercilessly yesterday
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by braindollar(m): 3:06pm
They are non violent group. Or would you have preferred shed of blood, so you can have something evil to say about them. Thank God for the Peace
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by CrtlAltDel: 3:12pm
Ipobs, any comment on the just concluded election
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by BruncleZuma: 3:33pm
Please who knows how to give e-CPR, because at the rate this children are going we may need to apply it to them soon.
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by NigerDeltan(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by elChapo1: 3:34pm
.
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Keneking: 3:34pm
We need to get their sponsors...especially APC and PDP leadership
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by quiverfull(m): 3:35pm
They only roar on social media...noise makers.
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:35pm
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by laurel03: 3:35pm
chest beater....
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by Odianose13(m): 3:35pm
So IPOB are no more terrorists?
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by SageTravels: 3:36pm
hhh
|Re: Anambra Election: IPOB, MASSOB Members Go Into Hiding by PenlsCaP: 3:36pm
Hm
(0) (Reply)
Goodluck Jonathan Won Pdp Primary Election / Atiku Finallyaccepts Defeat, Winds Down Campaign Headquarters / Elections Postponed Until Monday
Viewing this topic: Dondbuzor, Liquid2Metal, ipafricaStaff(m), caleboxylic, Templerun95(f), Ezezima2012(m), Ogirinaz(m), engope1, Mztarstrechy(m), CapitalCee(m), NigerDeltan(m), Xda59, debssy(m), daniska3yaro(m), 4reala(m), onyenzuzu(m), umarfaruq1805, net7777(m), crixlight2(m), sacluxisback(m), Davepal, agakeem, elChapo1, autonomous22, PVision2020(m), umuh, celestialAgent(m), mjoo(m), Throwback, NaijaElba(m), tmoney4real1979(m), MusbahuA, Thorhammer(m), chickso43(m), IkpuMmadu, Namzy(m), dyoung, TwinexReelman(m), Osaib, mavick2020, zionjoe, liondbrave, adadike281(f), laurel03, Nacobenz(m), eyeforeye, deprince77, LordKO(m), olujaidi, Jcob(m), Timijo, YINKS89(m), GuysnMum, jamp, BigDealz, 1nigeriamyfoot, BruncleZuma, omenkaLives(m), Alexy2014(f), Humblega(m), sirneyo2005, macluvph1(m), Ekun123, SageTravels, Odianose13(m), ibj55, Mboi2 and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16