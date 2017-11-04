₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by lacemose(m): 9:05am
Nigerian Guy Cries Out After The Slay Queen He Met On
Facebook Stole Every Single Valuable She Could Lay Her
Hands On Including His ATM
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97sxJyaTzAY
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by benzene00: 9:07am
At least she didn't steal his weed..
can't imagine losing my precious weed
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Sleekydee(m): 9:08am
this one pass Mi, over to u lala
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Harwoyeez(m): 9:09am
this is all I can offer n don't know how to stop
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by lefulefu(m): 9:13am
This one weak me ..Over to u Pocohantas
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Smellymouth: 9:17am
We the village people is saying that our hands are not in this girl or guy's problems because their names wasn't in our list in our last meeting so disregard any reports or persons accusing us of this act.
This could be their uncles but not us..
Signed __,
Secretary to the village people...
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by beneviv(f): 9:18am
Hehehehehehehe
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by barbiecue(f): 9:24am
Lol
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:29am
Hahahahaha ..
That accent makes me weak & the fact that i understand what he said..
Unlike some slay kings here on NL when they start talking as if their mouth was full of agege bread... I NO UNDERSTAND..
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Chybeibe(f): 10:28am
He has been slayed.
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by hooklover: 10:59am
Ladies looking to steal I carry one one-day before I say Jack my perfume Don enter her bag. No go be dat oh.
But I caught her red handed she left empty no money given to her after d sex she left empty for shame....
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Toshiba49ja(m): 11:02am
Chybeibe:
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by pocohantas(f): 11:05am
lefulefu:
Most of those girls are thieves.
Don't tell me you don't know. They can steal DSTV remote sef!
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Toshiba49ja(m): 11:13am
pocohantas:
DSTV Remote báwo
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by lefulefu(m): 11:19am
pocohantas:haha@ steal DSTV remote.some guys have mind oo.u will just invite one strange girl on Facebook or instagram dat u have never met b4 in ur life to ur personal pad.apart from stealing items in ur home she can even plan with armed robbers to rob u in ur house if she sees that u are very well off and have expensive items in ur house.many of these runz girls/olosho dem dey parole with men of d underworld ..its risky inviting any random babe u just see on Facebook to ur personal home but some men wont learn .
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by McBeal10(f): 11:33am
why him de cry na me send am message?
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by MilitaryControl: 12:07pm
I need to understand this with precision.
1. She steals his valuables and still keeps them in his room, rather than inside her purse ( and attempt to run)........
People steal to escape with items not to keep them in the owner's closet where he can find them.
2. She steals his trousers??..........
Ridiculous. Simply ridiculous. There is absolutely no gain in stealing his trousers and its incredible.
3. She waited for him to come back?......
Who steals personal items like trousers and still wait to be caught.
4. He collected the money back.
5. It appears they had sex briefly before he went downstairs
Conclusion:
Much as I want to believe the story, it appears the guy may have set her up. He, obviously a yahoo boy or some sort of scam, used her, hid his own clothes and ATM, gave her money, and plot with his friends to get back his money and embarass her.
She appeared dazed and confused all through.
Why would the guy set her up?
Perhaps he's broke and doesn't want to pay for sex.
Perhaps he was asked to do it by someone/ friend who's trying to get back at the girl for something.
Perhaps he just wants to be popular and prove a point against slay queens.
If this is not the case, another sensible explanation could be that the girl is disturbingly mentally unstable, and she hid those items instinctively. Explains why she acted confused like "what's going on?", explains what the dude sensed when he said his spirit was not into her and asked her to go, explains why in the midst of it she muttered the words "Daddy, come".. which as funny as it sounded made no sense.
Modified: Ok another possible explanation could be she was almost caught in the act. She was ransacking his trousers and wardrobe for money (obviously to steal and run perhaps immediately), she finds his atm cards in the pockets... but luck ran out and she hears his lousy friends and him approaching...in a rush not to get caught she just dumped the whole cards and trousers inside the wardrobe and stepped back.
I guess this could be the most likely scenario. Explains why both atm cards were found in the same place (the wardrobe).
If this is the case, then she's a big thief and was hoping to find loads of cash in the wardrobe. She knew what she was doing.
cc daeylar food don don. Twitter story loading. Blow me some of those kisses dear.
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by jbreezy: 12:24pm
K
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by naijamafioso: 12:24pm
How?
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by ifyalways(f): 12:25pm
Mumu boy + slay queen = nld Saturday morning comedy
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by dammiecool(m): 12:26pm
dat guy is f*&king lying, I really pity dat babe, d guy no wan pay
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by johnstar(m): 12:26pm
Na ur cup of tea b dat oo
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by leksmedia: 12:26pm
That's why we all need to orientate our children , both boys and girls.
It usually starts when your child brings pencil, eraser and Biro home from school that you didn't buy. When you see anything no matter how small it is, always ask questions.
I don't want to judge anyone but it's also better to be careful with strangers,
This girl is obviously a professional
1. A first timer would have kept it in her bag and get caught, but she didn't keep it in her bag kept it in the bathroom, so incase you start looking for the card in her bag you will never find it then you might start thinking you must have lost it somewhere else then babe will tell you she wanna start going but then she will enter the bathroom to pee and off she goes.
She is a professional. But still I won't judge her, she needs help That's if she is willing to get help.
Anyone that have not stolen before, cast the first stone. She isn't a thief, but we can all agree she stole. If only she can open her eyes to another potentials she got inside and build a better life. Social media isn't even making things easy, everyone wanna wear Brazilian hair. Use iPhone 7 without working, now everyone is focusing on the girl but it's saddens my heart that no one is talking about the guy that publicly says he smokes hemp. There is no big sin no small sin, but if we are to look at it from the law angle trust me the dude might do more jail time than the girl but still I won't judge him, #WeAllMakeMistakes #WeAllNeedHelp #HateTheAct #DontHateThePerson #PleaseDontLabelThem
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by free2ryhme: 12:26pm
Awon ole forming slaying
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by nairavsdollars: 12:27pm
Slay thieves
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by dreamworld: 12:28pm
Thiefs don't bring Dem to your house, lodge a hotel and hide ur valuables
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by seunny4lif(m): 12:28pm
Chybeibe:
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by AishaBuhari: 12:29pm
Olodo slay Queen stole an Olodo Slay King's ATM!
ISSORITE
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by Vizzim: 12:29pm
Slay thief... Simple
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by seunny4lif(m): 12:30pm
pocohantas:Lol
|Re: Slay Queen Steals Facebook Lover's ATM Cards As He Goes To Smoke Weed (Video) by BornAgainMay: 12:31pm
buhari won't rest until returns Nigeria to stone age.
just see what he caused
