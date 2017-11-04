



1. She steals his valuables and still keeps them in his room, rather than inside her purse ( and attempt to run)........

People steal to escape with items not to keep them in the owner's closet where he can find them.



2. She steals his trousers??..........

Ridiculous. Simply ridiculous. There is absolutely no gain in stealing his trousers and its incredible.



3. She waited for him to come back?......

Who steals personal items like trousers and still wait to be caught.



4. He collected the money back.



5. It appears they had sex briefly before he went downstairs







Conclusion:

Much as I want to believe the story, it appears the guy may have set her up. He, obviously a yahoo boy or some sort of scam, used her, hid his own clothes and ATM, gave her money, and plot with his friends to get back his money and embarass her.



She appeared dazed and confused all through.



Why would the guy set her up?



Perhaps he's broke and doesn't want to pay for sex.

Perhaps he was asked to do it by someone/ friend who's trying to get back at the girl for something.

Perhaps he just wants to be popular and prove a point against slay queens.









If this is not the case, another sensible explanation could be that the girl is disturbingly mentally unstable, and she hid those items instinctively. Explains why she acted confused like "what's going on?", explains what the dude sensed when he said his spirit was not into her and asked her to go, explains why in the midst of it she muttered the words "Daddy, come".. which as funny as it sounded made no sense.















Modified: Ok another possible explanation could be she was almost caught in the act. She was ransacking his trousers and wardrobe for money (obviously to steal and run perhaps immediately), she finds his atm cards in the pockets... but luck ran out and she hears his lousy friends and him approaching...in a rush not to get caught she just dumped the whole cards and trousers inside the wardrobe and stepped back.



I guess this could be the most likely scenario. Explains why both atm cards were found in the same place (the wardrobe).



If this is the case, then she's a big thief and was hoping to find loads of cash in the wardrobe. She knew what she was doing.









