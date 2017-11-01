₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by zoba88: 7:28pm
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Unites Imo Politicians As He Marks His Birthday
Gov Owelle Rochas Okorocha attended the 75th Birthday ceremony of Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
Several eminent Nigerians and Imolites were at the event and include: HE Patience Jonathan, Victoria Azikwe, Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, Ex Governor's Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, Senator's Ibrahim Mantu, Osita Izunaso, Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Hope Uzodinma, Abaribe, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb George Obiozor, etc.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/photos-from-emmanuel-iwuanyanwu-75th.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by sarrki(m): 7:29pm
Politicians keep rolling together
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by zoba88: 7:30pm
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by zoba88: 7:31pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by manmoraskk: 7:50pm
HBD sir, successful don't fight... they just give distance when there is different interest.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by Spylord48: 7:56pm
Rochas Smiling sheepishly as usual.
I wonder why he didn't erect statue to celebrate Iwuanyanwu's birthday or Abi Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu no settle am well for backyard?
5 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by Nostradamu(m): 7:56pm
PEJ...one and only. Any other one na cow leg. Much as this woman was a national embarrassment, gotta confess I MISS her clownish mannerisms. At least, while Naija was being looted blind, her comic outbursts anaesthetised all of us to oblivion.
Salute!
3 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by mrdipye(m): 7:56pm
hbd
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by princekalani: 8:00pm
happy birth day sir. Hope okorocha gives you a befitting statue.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by ossis: 8:01pm
Flexing mama
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by ofuonyebi: 8:03pm
where the hawks gather like this, be careful there is danger in the cooking pot!
9ja politics...no permanent friend,...no permanent enemy...they are like the chaff before the wind!
they are neither here nor there...that is why they basterdized our demo-cracy...
but God will punish all the culprits...who turned the nation upside-down with their cheating politics
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by PearlStreet(m): 8:03pm
Okay
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by edo3(m): 8:03pm
.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by lordm: 8:05pm
Money is good jare
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by juniorboy(m): 8:06pm
I'm thinking of better things and this?
Abeg lemme continue knacking my eba
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by TrueSenator(m): 8:08pm
Alignment and Realignment in progress
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by GreatMindLikes: 8:10pm
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by lightwind(m): 8:13pm
I have met this man before during Emeka Ihedioha campaign normally, he can't stand up longer like 3minutes always sitting down anywhere he goes to .... Green cap man don fat Finnish o hahaha Emeka Ihedioha i follow chop ur campaign money sha but na small i chop.. ..
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by EVILFOREST: 8:15pm
I just dey imagine how IWUANYANWU STATUE go dey
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by agarawu23(m): 8:22pm
The cake sha
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by Reference(m): 8:23pm
Hmmm....the man is grossly overweight. Must be on some serious medication to keep him going at 75. More productive years to you sir.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by Amarabae(f): 8:26pm
Lol.
Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi still looking strong.
Nina nwodo look a bit worn-out.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by Imo1stson: 8:31pm
Okorocha is a handsome man.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by MXrap: 8:36pm
Okorocha is a fat filthy limping, one legged occultic and sodomic failed bastard that used one his legs for rituals.
|Re: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend by asawanathegreat(m): 8:49pm
Am tired of poli-thief-cians with their wayo
