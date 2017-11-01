Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu's 75th Birthday: Patience Jonathan, Okorocha, Mantu Attend (5421 Views)

Gov Owelle Rochas Okorocha attended the 75th Birthday ceremony of Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.



Several eminent Nigerians and Imolites were at the event and include: HE Patience Jonathan, Victoria Azikwe, Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, Ex Governor's Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, Senator's Ibrahim Mantu, Osita Izunaso, Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Hope Uzodinma, Abaribe, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb George Obiozor, etc.



See photos below





Politicians keep rolling together

zoba88:

HBD sir, successful don't fight... they just give distance when there is different interest. 1 Like

Rochas Smiling sheepishly as usual.

I wonder why he didn't erect statue to celebrate Iwuanyanwu's birthday or Abi Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu no settle am well for backyard? 5 Likes

PEJ...one and only. Any other one na cow leg. Much as this woman was a national embarrassment, gotta confess I MISS her clownish mannerisms. At least, while Naija was being looted blind, her comic outbursts anaesthetised all of us to oblivion.



Salute! 3 Likes

hbd

happy birth day sir. Hope okorocha gives you a befitting statue.

Flexing mama

where the hawks gather like this, be careful there is danger in the cooking pot!



9ja politics...no permanent friend,...no permanent enemy...they are like the chaff before the wind!



they are neither here nor there...that is why they basterdized our demo-cracy...



but God will punish all the culprits...who turned the nation upside-down with their cheating politics

Okay

.

Money is good jare





Abeg lemme continue knacking my eba

I'm thinking of better things and this?Abeg lemme continue knacking my eba

Alignment and Realignment in progress

I have met this man before during Emeka Ihedioha campaign normally, he can't stand up longer like 3minutes always sitting down anywhere he goes to .... Green cap man don fat Finnish o hahaha Emeka Ihedioha i follow chop ur campaign money sha but na small i chop.. ..

I just dey imagine how IWUANYANWU STATUE go dey 1 Like

The cake sha

Hmmm....the man is grossly overweight. Must be on some serious medication to keep him going at 75. More productive years to you sir.

Lol.

Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi still looking strong.

Nina nwodo look a bit worn-out.

Okorocha is a handsome man.

Okorocha is a fat filthy limping, one legged occultic and sodomic failed bastard that used one his legs for rituals.