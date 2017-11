Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Unites Imo Politicians As He Marks His BirthdayGov Owelle Rochas Okorocha attended the 75th Birthday ceremony of Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.Several eminent Nigerians and Imolites were at the event and include: HE Patience Jonathan, Victoria Azikwe, Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, Ex Governor's Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, Senator's Ibrahim Mantu, Osita Izunaso, Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Hope Uzodinma, Abaribe, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb George Obiozor, etc.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/photos-from-emmanuel-iwuanyanwu-75th.html?m=1

Rochas Smiling sheepishly as usual. I wonder why he didn't erect statue to celebrate Iwuanyanwu's birthday or Abi Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu no settle am well for backyard?

PEJ...one and only. Any other one na cow leg. Much as this woman was a national embarrassment, gotta confess I MISS her clownish mannerisms. At least, while Naija was being looted blind, her comic outbursts anaesthetised all of us to oblivion. Salute!