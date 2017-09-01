Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 6 Reasons You Need A Pastor In Your Life (1791 Views)

Christ Embassy Pastor In 4 Abortions Mess With Maid / Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) / Tongue Of Fire Restoration Ministry Pastor In Sex Scandal (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







It should be noted that for the case of this discussion, the word Pastor is used as a generic word for the five fold ministry (Apostles, Prophets, Teachers, Pastors and Evangelists).

Now, I've heard a lot of people say things like "I don't need a Pastor to tell me what God says", "I can read the Bible for myself", "God can talk to me anywhere and anytime, I don't need any MOG". Some have even gone as far as labeling all Pastors entrepreneurs and fraudsters. The question I will like to ask you is why did God give us these ministry gifts if we do not need them? In Ephesians 4 verse 11, the Bible says ;

"And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers" KJV

So did God just give us these gifts that we do not need? No, we need them obviously and that's why he gave them to us. He told us the reason for giving them in the following verses. Ephesians 4 verse 12 - 14

"[12] For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

[13] Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ

[14]That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; " KJV

I'm going to break down these reasons simpler for you to understand.



You need a "Pastor" to teach you.



I've explained that I'm using the word Pastor for the five fold ministry in this article, so I believe it shouldn't be a problem anymore.

Now you may say you can read the Bible and learn for yourself, I agree with you. In fact, you should read the Bible and know the word for yourself. But that doesn't replace the part of the Pastors, they are specially ordained by God for this purpose and there is an anointing upon their lives to carry it out.



You need someone to monitor your growth.



Yes, you do. Even though not all Pastors perform this properly but it's part of their job. They act like fathers to see to your well-being, your spiritual well-being particularly. Your spiritual well-being controls the physical, so once you perfect it there, you'll perfect it in other areas. So the Pastor watches you grow spiritually and detects when you're not making progress like you should do.



For correction .



This supports the point above. Your Pastor is there to correct you when you miss it. Once he detects that you're doing the wrong thing or not doing something right, he comes in.



You need a Pastor to inspire and motivate you.



You can say this is the work of a motivational speaker. Calm down. What I mean is you need someone to inspire you to do the things of God and to grow spiritually. That is what the Pastor should do with his teaching and his lifestyle.



You need a Spiritual Head to guide you.



There are just sometimes we need guidance. Yes, we have the HolySpirit to guide and direct us. But remember, one of the end reasons God gave us these five fold ministry is that "we should not be tossed to and fro" . It means these offices are required to keep us in a straight path. And you also need someone that represents you on the altar. You should not just pay your tithes to anyone and everyone. Take it to the Church (the church you attend; that is you must have a particular church) and give it in your church, that's where the blessing lies.



To protect you



Yes, your Pastor "keeps" you, through prayers, his word and prophecy over your life and his teachings. The fourteenth verse of Ephesians 11 suggests that Christians can be deceived by the cunning craftiness of men. This five fold ministry helps to prevent that and protect you.

So prayerfully seek for a church and join. Follow the leader attentively, it may be a Pastor, Prophet, Teacher, Apostle or Evangelist. They are all ordained for us.

This is where I'll stop for today. Please feel free to agree or disagree. Drop your comments





Source: In today's world where there is lack of respect for spiritual authority and so much bad talks and accusation about men of God, people find it difficult to refer to a particular person as their pastor or man of God probably for the fear of being deceived or duped by the Pastor or being seen as a weak fellow for having "a Pastor".It should be noted that for the case of this discussion, the word Pastor is used as a generic word for the five fold ministry (Apostles, Prophets, Teachers, Pastors and Evangelists).Now, I've heard a lot of people say things like "I don't need a Pastor to tell me what God says", "I can read the Bible for myself", "God can talk to me anywhere and anytime, I don't need any MOG". Some have even gone as far as labeling all Pastors entrepreneurs and fraudsters. The question I will like to ask you is why did God give us these ministry gifts if we do not need them? In Ephesians 4 verse 11, the Bible says ;"And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers" KJVSo did God just give us these gifts that we do not need? No, we need them obviously and that's why he gave them to us. He told us the reason for giving them in the following verses. Ephesians 4 verse 12 - 14"[12] For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:[13] Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ[14]That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; " KJVI'm going to break down these reasons simpler for you to understand.You need a "Pastor" to teach you.I've explained that I'm using the word Pastor for the five fold ministry in this article, so I believe it shouldn't be a problem anymore.Now you may say you can read the Bible and learn for yourself, I agree with you. In fact, you should read the Bible and know the word for yourself. But that doesn't replace the part of the Pastors, they are specially ordained by God for this purpose and there is an anointing upon their lives to carry it out.You need someone to monitor your growth.Yes, you do. Even though not all Pastors perform this properly but it's part of their job. They act like fathers to see to your well-being, your spiritual well-being particularly. Your spiritual well-being controls the physical, so once you perfect it there, you'll perfect it in other areas. So the Pastor watches you grow spiritually and detects when you're not making progress like you should do.For correction .This supports the point above. Your Pastor is there to correct you when you miss it. Once he detects that you're doing the wrong thing or not doing something right, he comes in.You need a Pastor to inspire and motivate you.You can say this is the work of a motivational speaker. Calm down. What I mean is you need someone to inspire you to do the things of God and to grow spiritually. That is what the Pastor should do with his teaching and his lifestyle.You need a Spiritual Head to guide you.There are just sometimes we need guidance. Yes, we have the HolySpirit to guide and direct us. But remember, one of the end reasons God gave us these five fold ministry is that "we should not be tossed to and fro" . It means these offices are required to keep us in a straight path. And you also need someone that represents you on the altar. You should not just pay your tithes to anyone and everyone. Take it to the Church (the church you attend; that is you must have a particular church) and give it in your church, that's where the blessing lies.To protect youYes, your Pastor "keeps" you, through prayers, his word and prophecy over your life and his teachings. The fourteenth verse of Ephesians 11 suggests that Christians can be deceived by the cunning craftiness of men. This five fold ministry helps to prevent that and protect you.So prayerfully seek for a church and join. Follow the leader attentively, it may be a Pastor, Prophet, Teacher, Apostle or Evangelist. They are all ordained for us.This is where I'll stop for today. Please feel free to agree or disagree. Drop your commentsSource: http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/09/6-reasons-you-need-pastor-in-your-life.html 4 Likes

YOU can lead people to Christ, even if you're not a pastor! 3 Likes

anyone buried without the acknowledgement will go to hell

WHY YOU don't need jesus

“I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matthew 15:24).

Jesus selected Jewish disciples, spoke in Jewish synagogues and the Jewish temple, and traveled mostly in Jewish areas. His mission, in fulfillment of the Jewish prophets, was to the Jewish people.

“a Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly’” (Matthew 15:22).

This Gentile woman recognized Jesus as the Messiah (“Son of David”), but “Jesus did not answer a word” (verse 23). As the woman kept up her appeals, Jesus finally responded, but His words seemed to hold little hope: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel” (verse 24)

Jesus’ concern for Israel was shown in the instructions to the twelve disciples as He sent them out on their first preaching mission. “Do not go in the way of the Gentiles,” He said, “and do not enter any city of the Samaritans; but rather go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt 10:5-6).

and is lam comfirmed it

And [mention] when Jesus, the son of Mary, said, "O children of Israel, indeed I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad." But when he came to them with clear evidences, they said, "This is obvious magic." quran 61:6



this is why we africans and the other races do not jesus or christainity

we need islam sent to the whole of the world

the qur'an confirms it

(oh muhammad) We have not sent thee, save as a mercy unto all beings. quran (21:107)

I don't need a pastor to inspire and motivate me



Some of them are very selfish and careless



They are just humans...They aren't perfect either



I pray to God before reading the Bible...so i don't need a specially ordained 'Man of God' to interpret the word to me... 5 Likes





Loool



Reasons why pastors need you



Your tithe . I'm sure God doesn't need paper and coins (money). Yet pastors always emphasize this point



Op is omo pastor abi?



Doing advertisement for your daddy



Ride on boy!



Even I will be a pastor one day

That job is really worth it



Nobody should quote me. I won't reply you so don't waste your time ImagineLooolReasons why pastors need youYour tithe. I'm sure God doesn't need paper and coins (money). Yet pastors always emphasize this pointOp is omo pastor abi?Doing advertisement for your daddyRide on boy!Even I will be a pastor one dayThat job is really worth itNobody should quote me. I won't reply you so don't waste your time 3 Likes

Only pastors? What happen to Rev, Bishop, Apostle, Prophet. E t c

we read the same bible, so I don't need a pastor 3 Likes

I need Jesus not Pastor. 4 Likes

My bible did not tell me i need pastors. I only look up to Jesus the author and finisher of my faith 3 Likes

Alright. I don hear

Bros...

You don't need no Pastor in your life.

Pastors are mortals and humans.

All you need in your life is GOD!!!

Take note m 1 Like

Well, don't necessarily need a 'middle man' between me and my creator 1 Like

Good day to y'all niqqa



�CONVERT YOUR GIFT CARDS TO CASH TODAY � � �





�� iBuy ITUNES GIFT CARD - $25 $50 $100...

�� iBuy AMAZON GIFT CARD - $25 $50 $100 $150 $200 $300 $500 $600...

�� iBuy WALMART GIFT CARD - $25 $50 $100 $150 $200 $300 $500 $600...

�� iBuy VANILLA GIFT CARD - $25 $50 $100 $150 $200 $300 $500 $600....

�� No Redeemed or Used Card Please..

�� Serious Minded only..

You can call or WhatsApp me on same number *08160938617*

God bless our hustle

ATIKUisCOOL:

Bros...

You don't need no Pastor in your life.

Pastors are mortals and humans.

All you need in your life is GOD!!!

Take note m

Think of it as some form of "mentorship", and you can clearly see the OP 6 reasons... Yes, we need God in our lives, but if it was just that, God would not have sent Moses, Noah, Jesus, and all other prophets to guide people on Earth!



Think, learn to read and think clearly! Think of it as some form of "mentorship", and you can clearly see the OP 6 reasons... Yes, we need God in our lives, but if it was just that, God would not have sent Moses, Noah, Jesus, and all other prophets to guide people on Earth!Think, learn to read and think clearly! 1 Like

Pastors from experience are generally more criminal than their flock ! Most christians are quite decent people same can't be said abiut most pastors ! Remove tithing and see how pastors will reduce . 1 Like



Be worshipping fellow man ... dats why una blessing is on hold Only need Jesus .... pastor is just a manBe worshipping fellow man ... dats why una blessing is on hold 2 Likes

Pataricatering:

Pastors from experience are generally more criminal than their flock ! Most christians are quite decent people same can't be said abiut most pastors ! Remove tithing and see how pastors will reduce . so what you are saying is we shouldn't pay tithe? and please back it up with proof so what you are saying is we shouldn't pay tithe? and please back it up with proof





I wonder how a homosapien would need a pastor in his life when the word pastor itself has degenerated into the words 'womanizor' 'thief' etc, such that we now have Thief Big Joshua, Womanizor Suleiman, Thief Adebole, Thief Oledepo and co. Lol. I understand the topic to mean SIX REASON WHY YOU NEED A SCAMMER IN YOUR LIFE.I wonder how a homosapien would need a pastor in his life when the word pastor itself has degenerated into the words 'womanizor' 'thief' etc, such that we now have Thief Big Joshua, Womanizor Suleiman, Thief Adebole, Thief Oledepo and co. 1 Like

This thread is Antichristian Lol

talkeverytime:

The question I will like to ask you is why did God give us these ministry gifts if we do not need them?

The question I will like to ask you is why did God call us god according to Psalm 82:6 and John 10:34? And the last time I checked d so called pastors are under god so y do I need some1 Dat is directly under me for guidance The question I will like to ask you is why did God call us god according to Psalm 82:6 and John 10:34? And the last time I checked d so called pastors are under god so y do I need some1 Dat is directly under me for guidance

Lalas247:

Only need Jesus .... pastor is just a man

Be worshipping fellow man ... dats why una blessing is on hold

Jesus was a man! He died as a man! God is not a man!



Why worship Jesus, who is a fellow man? A man with a prophetic duty - still a man!



Worship God, not Jesus!



And nowhere in this write-up did the OP say worship a pastor. Jesus was a man! He died as a man! God is not a man!Why worship Jesus, who is a fellow man? A man with a prophetic duty - still a man!Worship God, not Jesus!And nowhere in this write-up did the OP say worship a pastor. 1 Like

dotcomnamename:

YOU can lead people to Christ, even if you're not a pastor!



Many people don't feel relevance of a pastor. Many people don't feel relevance of a pastor.

RapportNaija:





Jesus was a man! He died as a man! God is not a man!



Why worship Jesus, who is a fellow man? A man with a prophetic duty - still a man!



Worship God, not Jesus!



And nowhere in this write-up did the OP say worship a pastor. Jesus is not a man

Whydoyouprayin his name Jesus is not a manWhydoyouprayin his name

In fela voice '' white people don put us inside total confusion ''



Black people make una get sense abeg

I sum up this long write-up in just 6 bold letters: R U B B I S H. @No. 6: WTF? I ain't got no pastor,imam or herbalist praying for me at the moment and I am 100% fine. Let's get over this bloody mentality. 1 Like

talkeverytime:

In today's world where there is lack of respect for spiritual authority and so much bad talks and accusation about men of God, people find it difficult to refer to a particular person as their pastor or man of God probably for the fear of being deceived or duped by the Pastor or being seen as a weak fellow for having "a Pastor".





It should be noted that for the case of this discussion, the word Pastor is used as a generic word for the five fold ministry (Apostles, Prophets, Teachers, Pastors and Evangelists).

Now, I've heard a lot of people say things like "I don't need a Pastor to tell me what God says", "I can read the Bible for myself", "God can talk to me anywhere and anytime, I don't need any MOG". Some have even gone as far as labeling all Pastors entrepreneurs and fraudsters. The question I will like to ask you is why did God give us these ministry gifts if we do not need them? In Ephesians 4 verse 11, the Bible says ;

"And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers" KJV

So did God just give us these gifts that we do not need? No, we need them obviously and that's why he gave them to us. He told us the reason for giving them in the following verses. Ephesians 4 verse 12 - 14

"[12] For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

[13] Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ

[14]That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; " KJV

I'm going to break down these reasons simpler for you to understand.



You need a "Pastor" to teach you.



I've explained that I'm using the word Pastor for the five fold ministry in this article, so I believe it shouldn't be a problem anymore.

Now you may say you can read the Bible and learn for yourself, I agree with you. In fact, you should read the Bible and know the word for yourself. But that doesn't replace the part of the Pastors, they are specially ordained by God for this purpose and there is an anointing upon their lives to carry it out.



You need someone to monitor your growth.



Yes, you do. Even though not all Pastors perform this properly but it's part of their job. They act like fathers to see to your well-being, your spiritual well-being particularly. Your spiritual well-being controls the physical, so once you perfect it there, you'll perfect it in other areas. So the Pastor watches you grow spiritually and detects when you're not making progress like you should do.



For correction .



This supports the point above. Your Pastor is there to correct you when you miss it. Once he detects that you're doing the wrong thing or not doing something right, he comes in.



You need a Pastor to inspire and motivate you.



You can say this is the work of a motivational speaker. Calm down. What I mean is you need someone to inspire you to do the things of God and to grow spiritually. That is what the Pastor should do with his teaching and his lifestyle.



You need a Spiritual Head to guide you.



There are just sometimes we need guidance. Yes, we have the HolySpirit to guide and direct us. But remember, one of the end reasons God gave us these five fold ministry is that "we should not be tossed to and fro" . It means these offices are required to keep us in a straight path. And you also need someone that represents you on the altar. You should not just pay your tithes to anyone and everyone. Take it to the Church (the church you attend; that is you must have a particular church) and give it in your church, that's where the blessing lies.



To protect you



Yes, your Pastor "keeps" you, through prayers, his word and prophecy over your life and his teachings. The fourteenth verse of Ephesians 11 suggests that Christians can be deceived by the cunning craftiness of men. This five fold ministry helps to prevent that and protect you.

So prayerfully seek for a church and join. Follow the leader attentively, it may be a Pastor, Prophet, Teacher, Apostle or Evangelist. They are all ordained for us.

This is where I'll stop for today. Please feel free to agree or disagree. Drop your comments





Source: http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/09/6-reasons-you-need-pastor-in-your-life.html

First, you are getting a lot of things wrong.



The term Man of God has now become an exclusive appellation for pastors. This is totally wrong. A man or woman of God is one who walks before God and is blameless. This person does not need to be a religious leader within a corporate religious body. All he needs to do is to love God sincerely and how can you love God sincerely? It is by loving the Poor (the least of your brethren). God is Love. You don't need titles to love God.



Also, everyone needs everyone in the Church. We are all priests united by the Eternal priesthood of Christ who is the Chief Priest. Christ is the only one who is indispensable. You don't need the protection of your pastors or someone to represent you on a Man-made altar. All those are traditions of men which ended with the Blood shed on the cross of Calvary.



To better understand the Church, read extensively on the Early Church. First, you are getting a lot of things wrong.The termhas now become an exclusive appellation for pastors. This is totally wrong. A man or woman of God is one who walks before God and is blameless. This person does not need to be a religious leader within a corporate religious body. All he needs to do is to love God sincerely and how can you love God sincerely? It is by loving the Poor (the least of your brethren). God is Love. You don't need titles to love God.Also, everyone needs everyone in the Church. We are all priests united by the Eternal priesthood of Christ who is the Chief Priest. Christ is the only one who is indispensable. You don't need the protection of your pastors or someone to represent you on a Man-made altar. All those are traditions of men which ended with the Blood shed on the cross of Calvary.To better understand the Church, read extensively on the Early Church. 1 Like

Mtcheew. Even if I'm paid one billion dollars, I won't marry a pastor. And op your points are not valid. Pastors are humans, they're not prefect either.

God has promised to give us pastors according to JEREMIAH 3:15. Everyone needs a pastor & I thank my God I have a pastor in the person of Bishop David Oyedepo.

lilmax:

we read the same bible, so I don't need a pastor



I love this.

we all are running our race. the problem with present day christian is that they do not study the word and meditate on it. I love this.we all are running our race. the problem with present day christian is that they do not study the word and meditate on it. 1 Like

We also need pastors in our lives for chopping tithe