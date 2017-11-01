Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA (2598 Views)

'SHE SAID YES.

Man proposes to girlfriend on her return from the USA at the Akwa Ibom International airport.madestudio1 travelled all the way to capture this fine moment'





Why he no go propose?



He don see fresh skin. Check out her legs.





I have some questions.



Is Akwa Ibom airport really an international airport?



U.S flight?



Abi the girl first land for Lagos con enter another local flight to uyo? 3 Likes

Guys,pls let us stop all these and safe shy guys like us, before our girlfriend start saying "baby,u must propose to me in public before I accept to marry you" 1 Like

Ok

which soap that girl dey use

I go like buy am o 1 Like

I'll never proposes to any woman in life till i rest in peace.. anyway am happily married and no proposes. 1 Like

like say she wont say yes before anf next thing they come here shouting she said yes



dakun ko rada rada kuro

sharp guy.....no dulling





b4 anoda guy grabs the goodies

sharp guy.....no dulling





b4 anoda guy grab am for street you run go airport

Fresh legs

A

International in the making...I think they have the permissions down, not get operating international flights. NoInternational in the making...I think they have the permissions down, not get operating international flights.

Lol I know that guy, make i ping am. Lips sealed

Sharp attacker

And that is how my friend made the news. Congrats Isong

Awesome. Ladies would definitely love this.

Y

Oh my kod!

Wow....splendid

f#cking chinese everywhere

BAG GUY BAG GUY

Na the dollars she bring he wants

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

.