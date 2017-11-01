₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by zoba88: 12:55pm
A Nigerian man shocked his girlfriend with a proposal at Akwa Ibom International Airport on her return from USA and she said yes.Madestudio1 shared the story and wrote...
'SHE SAID YES.
Man proposes to girlfriend on her return from the USA at the Akwa Ibom International airport.madestudio1 travelled all the way to capture this fine moment'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-on-her.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by xreal: 1:02pm
Why he no go propose?
He don see fresh skin. Check out her legs.
I have some questions.
Is Akwa Ibom airport really an international airport?
U.S flight?
Abi the girl first land for Lagos con enter another local flight to uyo?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Akkord4gov: 1:11pm
Guys,pls let us stop all these and safe shy guys like us, before our girlfriend start saying "baby,u must propose to me in public before I accept to marry you"
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by uzoclinton(m): 1:16pm
Ok
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Young03(m): 1:26pm
which soap that girl dey use
I go like buy am o
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Adedaniel211(m): 1:49pm
I'll never proposes to any woman in life till i rest in peace.. anyway am happily married and no proposes.
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by MustiizRaja(m): 2:06pm
like say she wont say yes before anf next thing they come here shouting she said yes
dakun ko rada rada kuro
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by doyinisaac: 2:11pm
Adedaniel211:proposes indeed.....olodo
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Adedaniel211(m): 2:14pm
doyinisaac:thanks
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Adedaniel211(m): 2:24pm
doyinisaac:thanks professor indeed
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by joseo: 3:20pm
sharp guy.....no dulling
b4 anoda guy grabs the goodies
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by joseo: 3:21pm
sharp guy.....no dulling
b4 anoda guy grab am for street you run go airport
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Asianguy(m): 3:33pm
Fresh legs
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Queenlovely(f): 3:41pm
A
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by tempest01(m): 4:08pm
No
xreal:
International in the making...I think they have the permissions down, not get operating international flights.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by NnamdiN: 7:18pm
Lol I know that guy, make i ping am. Lips sealed
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by northvietnam(m): 8:13pm
Sharp attacker
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by blackbeau1(f): 8:13pm
And that is how my friend made the news. Congrats Isong
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by hemartins(m): 8:13pm
Awesome. Ladies would definitely love this.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by ToluSuo(m): 8:14pm
Y
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by myjobsfinder(m): 8:15pm
Oh my kod!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by cerowo(f): 8:15pm
Wow....splendid
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Esepayan(m): 8:15pm
f#cking chinese everywhere
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by Ojuororun: 8:16pm
Adedaniel211:BAG GUY
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by seunlayi(m): 8:16pm
Na the dollars she bring he wants
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by enemyofprogress: 8:16pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by GreatMindLikes: 8:17pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by sunkanmihassan1(m): 8:17pm
.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Akwa Ibom Airport On Her Return From USA by shurley22(f): 8:18pm
Cute
