Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral (4648 Views)

Physically Challenged Nigeria Man Engages Lady For Marriage (photos) / See The Raunchy Dance & Kissing Between A Small Girl & Boy That Has Gone Viral / Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/onelegged-man-engages-lady-in-verry-raunchy-dance-on-stagevideo-goes-viral A trending video on Instagram shows a one-legged man engage in a raunchy dance with a lady on stage. She had to eventually pull herself away to escape his strokes. See screenshot and Watch below.







I cannor come and go and die stuffz I cannor come and go and die stuffz







Why did she pull herself away? She deh fear ?



But OP ayam not understanding,escape 'strokes', you mean stokes of cane? Why did she pull herself away? She deh fear ?But OP ayam not understanding,escape 'strokes', you mean stokes of cane?

In the first picture it looks like the lady was about to give him a slap

The body might be partially weak but the spirit Is willing 2 Likes

does someone here hate fat girls as much h as I do?





1 Like





SOLAR POWER BANKS 5000MAH?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL/WHATSAPP THE NUMBER ON IT God save us

People with this kind of disabilities usually have BIG dicks. I'm sure that's what the lady felt in the second to the last pic 2 Likes

Lol

The devil is at work here 1 Like

The power of women!

And he miraculously maintained his balance throughout? 2 Likes

Love remains a mystery that is beyond total human comprehension

OboOlora:

People with this kind of disabilities usually have BIG dicks. I'm sure that's what the lady felt in the second to the last pic u get mind o to dey fucck disable. u get mind o to dey fucck disable. 2 Likes

All I can say for now is... "there's a serious ability in disability"

what all this able Nairaland guys couldn't achieved, this disable guy has successfully achieve it.



not every man have the ability to make a whoree run from.............

There is ability in every disability.

And the one legged man wanted to die there! And the one legged man wanted to die there!

Happiest moment of his life

no b lie



there is ability in disability

Yeligray:

In the first picture it looks like the lady was about to give him a slap which eyes you use see that one which eyes you use see that one

interesting

one thing must kill a man. Ride on one legged man.

OboOlora:

People with this kind of disabilities usually have BIG dicks. I'm sure that's what the lady felt in the second to the last pic it seems u r talking based on experience.... Mama d mama it seems u r talking based on experience.... Mama d mama 2 Likes

[/b][b][b][/b] Kolababe:

A trending video on Instagram shows a one-legged man engage in a raunchy dance with a lady on stage. She had to eventually pull herself away to escape his strokes. See screenshot and Watch below.





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/onelegged-man-engages-lady-in-verry-raunchy-dance-on-stagevideo-goes-viral

[b][/b]

The gods are wise

One corner things

Instead make de guy de do jeje wit in one leg, e still dey dance upandan.



Avoid stories dat tosh, u no go hear.



If you turn gurgu finally, my hand no dey o. 2 Likes

Hahaha.. C him face like d gal dn jam today... Lol. D guy just dy jump upandan