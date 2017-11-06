₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Kolababe: 10:08am
A trending video on Instagram shows a one-legged man engage in a raunchy dance with a lady on stage. She had to eventually pull herself away to escape his strokes. See screenshot and Watch below.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/onelegged-man-engages-lady-in-verry-raunchy-dance-on-stagevideo-goes-viral
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by benzene00: 10:09am
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by OrestesDante(m): 10:18am
I cannor come and go and die stuffz
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Evablizin(f): 10:21am
Why did she pull herself away? She deh fear ?
But OP ayam not understanding,escape 'strokes', you mean stokes of cane?
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Yeligray(m): 10:22am
In the first picture it looks like the lady was about to give him a slap
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by khalo: 5:34pm
The body might be partially weak but the spirit Is willing
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by driand(m): 5:35pm
does someone here hate fat girls as much h as I do?
1 Like
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Raph01: 5:35pm
God save us
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by OboOlora(f): 5:35pm
People with this kind of disabilities usually have BIG dicks. I'm sure that's what the lady felt in the second to the last pic
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by signature2012(m): 5:35pm
Lol
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by muller101(m): 5:36pm
The devil is at work here
1 Like
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Sirheny007(m): 5:36pm
The power of women!
And he miraculously maintained his balance throughout?
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Sunnycliff(m): 5:37pm
Love remains a mystery that is beyond total human comprehension
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by demsid(m): 5:37pm
OboOlora:u get mind o to dey fucck disable.
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Offpoint: 5:37pm
All I can say for now is... "there's a serious ability in disability"
what all this able Nairaland guys couldn't achieved, this disable guy has successfully achieve it.
not every man have the ability to make a whoree run from.............
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by lonelydora(m): 5:37pm
There is ability in every disability.
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Lemonade01(m): 5:37pm
And the one legged man wanted to die there!
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by holuwajobar(m): 5:37pm
Happiest moment of his life
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by stefanweeks: 5:38pm
no b lie
there is ability in disability
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by FaniDan(f): 5:38pm
Yeligray:which eyes you use see that one
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by modelmike7(m): 5:39pm
interesting
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Josephamstrong1(m): 5:39pm
one thing must kill a man. Ride on one legged man.
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by holuwajobar(m): 5:39pm
OboOlora:it seems u r talking based on experience.... Mama d mama
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Naziridamos: 5:40pm
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Princehojay(m): 5:40pm
Kolababe:
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by cosby02(m): 5:41pm
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by kidman96(m): 5:41pm
The gods are wise
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:41pm
One corner things
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:42pm
Instead make de guy de do jeje wit in one leg, e still dey dance upandan.
Avoid stories dat tosh, u no go hear.
If you turn gurgu finally, my hand no dey o.
2 Likes
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by Investorbj: 5:42pm
Hahaha.. C him face like d gal dn jam today... Lol. D guy just dy jump upandan
|Re: One-legged Man Engages Lady In Raunchy Dance On Stage,video Goes Viral by noskcid(m): 5:42pm
konji don full body and notin man nor go do to komot am
