|Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Anstalk(f): 9:21am
Mr 2kay was on the 22nd of October robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.
Mr 2Kay sues Eko Hotel
After this unfortunate enounter, the singer has decided to slam a lawsuit of N500 million on the Hotel’s Management, LIB Reports.
Recall, in a statement made available by his record label, Graftin, the incident happened at about 11 PM on Sunday, October 22, 2017, during the Buckwyld and Breathless concert where he also performed.
The robbers, 4 in number, gained access into Mr. 2Kay’s room after he mistook one of them for room service. They forced their way into his room and waved a gun with threats to shoot him if he made a noise.
Mr. 2Kay, who was in the room with a friend, struggled with one of the robbers, as the others punched and hit him with a gun, repeatedly warning that they will shoot if he doesn’t calm down.
One of the robbers led and locked 2Kay’s friend in the bathroom, while the others tied the singer’s arms, legs and mouth and took his valuables including jewelry, clothes, perfumes, phones, and money. They also cut the room’s intercom (phone) to avoid any form of communication as they left the hotel.
Mr 2Kay sues Eko Hotel
The hotel authorities and police have taken statements for investigation, while Mr. 2Kay is getting medical attention for his wounds. “I was quite shocked when I got to Mr. 2Kay’s room last night.
This was somebody I watched perform some minutes before the incident. Anyway, the hotel authorities and police are already investigating the incident and we hope they’ll apprehend the criminals as soon as possible,” said James Silas, Manager of Grafton Records.
While Mr. 2Kay has declined to make any official statement on the issue, reports by LIB claims that the N500 million is expected to cover for his lost items, hospital bill and other damages that were not mentioned.
According to a source who spoke to LIB on the condition of anonymity, ‘Mr. 2Kay has vowed to to follow this lawsuit all the way, and he will not rest until he is fully compensated for his loss and damages’.
The source also said that the management of Eko Hotel has been served with the papers already and Police at the Bar Beach Station are still working round the clock to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack.
Source: http://anstalk.com/500-million-got-robbed-beaten/
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by cummando(m): 9:21am
Mumu
Na hotel bring thief? Ogbeni ka Sara.
If you wan sue sue your ancestors for not following them to Yankee during the slave trade. You go don blow since.
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by NLevents: 9:23am
cummando:
Raised to the power of 2
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by DanseMacabre(m): 9:24am
No be only Eke Hotel, na Egwu Eke.
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by cummando(m): 9:26am
NLevents:I dont go to children's parties
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Smellymouth: 9:26am
He has every right to sue them. He is a customer, and as such deserves the best treatment.
But that 500 million is too much. Is he planning to build his own hotel with the money he'll get from them..
Bros calm down na, wetin??
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by NLevents: 9:27am
cummando:
Lol, but we do cater for the aged too
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by naijaboiy: 9:29am
N500m?
Did they steal your bugatti?
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by cummando(m): 9:29am
NLevents:Nice comeback...... My respects
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by NLevents: 9:30am
cummando:
Ditto
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by ojun50(m): 9:31am
is that one a hotel or a bear palour
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by dessz(m): 10:23am
500m he is stüpid instead of him to use sense and ask for 10-30m. his greed is too much.
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by princealexndre(m): 10:31am
He really needs to sue them for the unprovided security
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Elnino4ladies: 11:15am
All this failed musician sef
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by NwaAmaikpe: 12:11pm
This guy's life has spiraled downwards ever since he crossed paths with Gifty.
Most fair girls are destiny ruiners.
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Keneking: 12:11pm
And na Tinubu hotel
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by justi4jesu(f): 12:13pm
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by vvm76: 12:14pm
haha
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Sweetmom: 12:14pm
ojun50:No actually it is a wolf palour
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by pauldiamonds: 12:15pm
nigga looking for a way to get rich...........where the valuables that were taking from him even up to two hundred thousand naira..........how much does he have
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by helphelp: 12:15pm
Settle out of court
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by johnstar(m): 12:15pm
Hmm see dis man sha
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by don4real18(m): 12:15pm
Sounds like a planned work in which he's involved...
Everybody want hammer
My opinion
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Riko2(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by jaheymezz(m): 12:16pm
who beat am?? d guy dey mad self
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by bedspread: 12:16pm
Too bad.... THEM BLIND BROS EYE
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Goodvibes: 12:16pm
Let there be justice.
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by soberdrunk(m): 12:16pm
Now who is the real thief?
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by Greatmind23: 12:16pm
You are really mad no go meet wikid make them teach you el_chapo business make bilonaire spoilt pikin dey beef you
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by maskid(m): 12:16pm
Keneking:
what is this one talking about?? tinubu's what?!!!!
|Re: Mr 2kay Sues Eko Hotel For N500 Million After He Got Robbed And Beaten by deflover(m): 12:16pm
He has a right to sue
Its funny sha cos in eko hotel u can't get access to all floors except the guests allows u to come up tru d elevator or u work in the hotel
Besides there a CCTV on all floors
Using room service line to get in should be his fault
Why open the door is u didn't order for anything
The court will determine the amount payable
He is line with the 500million
But the court may cut it lower
