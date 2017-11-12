Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) (16524 Views)

Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Aspirants - Full List / Anambra North PDP Vow To Kick Out Obiano In 2017 Governorship Election / Anambra 2017: Ngige Stirs The Hornet’s Nest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Anambra Governorship Election Debate On November 12th, 2017.



Following a poll on its website to select participants for the debate (





The debate will be shown live on Politics Today on Channels Television





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0TaX0MdKk4



https://mobile.twitter.com/seunokin/status/926068715426320385 Following a poll on its website to select participants for the debate ( https://www.channelstv.com/anambra-governorship-election-debate/ ) Channels TV, in conjunction with Enough Is Enough Nigeria, Situation Room NG and the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) will organise the 2017 Anambra Governorship Election Debate on Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at 7pm.The debate will be shown live on Politics Today on Channels Television





Remember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debates



Buhari failed



Who is president today? debates is not for nigeria jorRemember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debatesBuhari failedWho is president today?



#No Filter Attitude 39 Likes 2 Shares

That's good but non should come and lie to us. 1 Like

They all will boycott the debate

Tony Nwoye all the way 18 Likes 1 Share

Obiano bu nke anyi!!

APGA bu nke anyi!!!



Anambra state, UDO!!!!! 25 Likes

Obiano would win confidently 8 Likes 1 Share

Obiano has done well,Apga has made Anambra light of the nation,we would resist any rigging in Anambra state same way Bayelsans resisted it,Obiano would win and handover to Soludo in Apga, Apga is the weapon Ojukwu founded for us to fight,it is our identity. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Did a group not Say election will not hold, what has happen 5 Likes 1 Share

Debates can never ascertain who the winner will be 3 Likes

Why debate is good, it still doesnt have effects in d electioneering process. Lets stick to what works 4 us.. Sum1 once said "in Nigeria, b4 d election, we already knw d winner." and its nt who votes dat counts, its who counts d votes dat matas. 5 Likes

obaze will win debate,he is the most eloquent and intelligent 25 Likes 2 Shares

make biafrans dem catch u hihihiihihihihih #IPOB.!! 1 Like

Where is YUL EDOCHIE ......LOL 3 Likes

iamJ:





Remember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debates



Buhari failed



Who is president today? debates is not for nigeria jorRemember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debatesBuhari failedWho is president today?



#No Filter Attitude .Breh, Na true you talk jare. I could remember how GEJ was sweeping Media polls while thousands of crowd were waiting for Buhari on campaign grounds.

Believe me, at the last minute, three of these canditates will form alliance with APC... We sabi dem. .Breh, Na true you talk jare. I could remember how GEJ was sweeping Media polls while thousands of crowd were waiting for Buhari on campaign grounds.Believe me, at the last minute, three of these canditates will form alliance with APC... We sabi dem. 3 Likes 1 Share

candidates are much o can I book for a space?

I tot 1 Albino said no election 9 Likes 1 Share

Many a times the most articulate is never the most competent in any venture. Enough of articulate incompetents, let the most competent win the election proper even if he's the most inarticulate. 5 Likes

Why no debate in Edo and Ondo election? APC

Lilimax:

Obiano bu nke anyi!!

APGA bu nke anyi!!!



Anambra state, UDO!!!!! Bia, Lilian you offend me. Bia, Lilian you offend me.

Obiano all the way, debate or not. 6 Likes 1 Share

Shopping for my ofe nsala ingredients 11 Likes

I personally think Obiano has don well, but let the voter decide. 3 Likes

Debate is a waste of time. 2 Likes

It is good to have a sound debate. Unfortunately, debates has never influenced voting pattern in Nigeria. 1 Like

debating in Nigerian is actually a waste of time 1 Like

Yes, lets go there.