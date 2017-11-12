₦airaland Forum

Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update)

Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Aspirants - Full List / Anambra North PDP Vow To Kick Out Obiano In 2017 Governorship Election / Anambra 2017: Ngige Stirs The Hornet's Nest

Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by naptu2: 10:33am On Nov 07
Anambra Governorship Election Debate On November 12th, 2017.

Following a poll on its website to select participants for the debate (https://www.channelstv.com/anambra-governorship-election-debate/) Channels TV, in conjunction with Enough Is Enough Nigeria, Situation Room NG and the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) will organise the 2017 Anambra Governorship Election Debate on Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at 7pm.


The debate will be shown live on Politics Today on Channels Television


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0TaX0MdKk4

https://mobile.twitter.com/seunokin/status/926068715426320385

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by iamJ: 10:35am On Nov 07
debates is not for nigeria jor

Remember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debates

Buhari failed

Who is president today? wink wink wink

#No Filter Attitude

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by charliman2012: 10:41am On Nov 07
That's good but non should come and lie to us.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by muller101(m): 11:01am On Nov 07
They all will boycott the debate
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Elnino4ladies: 11:01am On Nov 07
Tony Nwoye all the way

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Lilimax(f): 11:01am On Nov 07
Obiano bu nke anyi!!
APGA bu nke anyi!!!

Anambra state, UDO!!!!!

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Keneking: 11:01am On Nov 07
Obiano would win confidently

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:03am On Nov 07
Obiano has done well,Apga has made Anambra light of the nation,we would resist any rigging in Anambra state same way Bayelsans resisted it,Obiano would win and handover to Soludo in Apga, Apga is the weapon Ojukwu founded for us to fight,it is our identity.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Thobiy(m): 11:03am On Nov 07
Did a group not Say election will not hold, what has happen undecided

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Cletus77(m): 11:03am On Nov 07
Debates can never ascertain who the winner will be

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 11:03am On Nov 07
Why debate is good, it still doesnt have effects in d electioneering process. Lets stick to what works 4 us.. Sum1 once said "in Nigeria, b4 d election, we already knw d winner." and its nt who votes dat counts, its who counts d votes dat matas.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Kingsley10000: 11:03am On Nov 07
obaze will win debate,he is the most eloquent and intelligent

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by younglleo(m): 11:04am On Nov 07
make biafrans dem catch u hihihiihihihihih #IPOB.!!

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by fancifulasuquo(m): 11:04am On Nov 07
Where is YUL EDOCHIE ......LOL

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by gberra: 11:04am On Nov 07
iamJ:
debates is not for nigeria jor

Remember 2015 Jonathan was given A in the debates

Buhari failed

Who is president today? wink wink wink

#No Filter Attitude
.Breh, Na true you talk jare. I could remember how GEJ was sweeping Media polls while thousands of crowd were waiting for Buhari on campaign grounds.
Believe me, at the last minute, three of these canditates will form alliance with APC... We sabi dem.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Ttipsy(m): 11:07am On Nov 07
candidates are much o can I book for a space?
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Dmeji4444(m): 11:07am On Nov 07
I tot 1 Albino said no election

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by LordKO(m): 11:08am On Nov 07
Many a times the most articulate is never the most competent in any venture. Enough of articulate incompetents, let the most competent win the election proper even if he's the most inarticulate.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by dignity33: 11:09am On Nov 07
Why no debate in Edo and Ondo election? APC
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by gberra: 11:13am On Nov 07
Lilimax:
Obiano bu nke anyi!!
APGA bu nke anyi!!!

Anambra state, UDO!!!!!
Bia, Lilian you offend me.
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Yyeske(m): 11:14am On Nov 07
Obiano all the way, debate or not.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by Sunnycliff(m): 11:15am On Nov 07
Shopping for my ofe nsala ingredients

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by doublefreez(m): 11:18am On Nov 07
I personally think Obiano has don well, but let the voter decide.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by begge: 11:19am On Nov 07
Debate is a waste of time.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by contigiency(m): 11:19am On Nov 07
It is good to have a sound debate. Unfortunately, debates has never influenced voting pattern in Nigeria.

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by chrizuba(m): 11:23am On Nov 07
debating in Nigerian is actually a waste of time

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by oneeast: 11:24am On Nov 07
Yes, lets go there.
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Debate (Live Update) by naptu2: 11:32am On Nov 07
dignity33:
Why no debate in Edo and Ondo election? APC

http://www.nairaland.com/3330880/edo-decides-obaseki-apc-won

http://www.nairaland.com/3478153/ondodecides2016-governorship-debate-channels-tv

