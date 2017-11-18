₦airaland Forum

Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by engineerboat(m): 7:34pm On Nov 17
Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring and Live Updates.

It's election time again as the good people of Anambra go to the poll tommorrow Saturday 18th November 2018

This thread is to serve as election updates bits.

Stay tuned for more updates
Cc. Lalasticlala, myd44

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by sarrki(m): 7:41pm On Nov 17
I am confident obiano will win

75 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:42pm On Nov 17
go look for work! this is too early!


No Lefelendum No Erection.

78 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Destinyfavour(m): 7:46pm On Nov 17
Any party except APC should win. Rochas the only APC governor in the east has performed badly. APC is a night mare.

171 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 7:57pm On Nov 17
APC in early lead as PDP and apga wail uncontrollably

23 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by velai(m): 7:58pm On Nov 17
My advice to people coming out to vote tomorrow, especially my fellow youth:
1, Dress properlly when going out to the voting centres, if you have tatoos better stay indoors. Nigeria millitary and police may not always be your friend.
2, Avoid volatile voting centres enterlly.
3, Do not fight for or against any candidate, their children do that instead.
4, Do not sell you voter's card to anybody, it is your best political weapon.
5, PDP, APGA, APC, UPP etc are just political parties, they do not deserve our precious blood.
6, All the guber candidates are anambra sons and daughters, whoever wins the election free and fair should be supported by ndi anambra for a better Anambra state.
7, If you are onye OFE NSALA, I take CHUKWU ABIAMA beg you, stay in your house and enjoy it.
God bless Anambra with the best leader.

221 Likes 17 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:58pm On Nov 17
Destinyfavour:
Any party except APC should win. Rochas the only APC governor in the east has performed badly. APC is a night mare.

ipob yoot!

22 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by fergie001(m): 7:58pm On Nov 17
engineerboat in the building,

I dey ur side oooo,and I support who you support,u know nah cool

3 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Dhugal: 8:01pm On Nov 17
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by PureMe01: 8:05pm On Nov 17
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 8:06pm On Nov 17
APC=250,000
Apga=200,000
Upp=150,000
PDP=100,000



Chei,nwoye has won already,bravo

16 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Kokolet11: 8:09pm On Nov 17
Tomorrow is operation kick willie out.#williemustgo

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:12pm On Nov 17
kcmichael:
APC=250,000
Apga=200,000
Upp=150,000
PDP=100,000



Chei,nwoye has won already,bravo
Stop posting nonsense it is too early to start rambling

67 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Paperwhite(m): 8:14pm On Nov 17
Wishing ndi Anambra a peaceful election tomorrow. Let a credible fella that have the heart of the state emerge as a winner.However anything but APC.Chief NL resident zombies are here already.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Spylord48: 8:18pm On Nov 17
Obiano all the way..we might elect Tony Nwoye and he will end up erecting statues like Rochas or owing salaries like Yahaya Bello

97 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by nonsobaba: 8:20pm On Nov 17
APGA will send APC back to Daura empty-handed.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by globemoney: 8:21pm On Nov 17
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NigerDeltan(m): 8:22pm On Nov 17
APC is an Aboki party grin

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:22pm On Nov 17
NgeneUkwenu:
go look for work! this is too early!


No Lefelendum No Erection.
Mr woman know this. against all odds apc will surely lose dis election. In this Anambra. All their rigging agenda must surely fail.

50 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Ofunaofu: 8:23pm On Nov 17
Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:25pm On Nov 17
I dey gidigbam for this awka.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:25pm On Nov 17
deboysben:
Mr woman know this. against all odds apc will surely lose dis election. In this Anambra. All their rigging agenda must surely fail.

yOU WILL CRY BLOOD TOMORROW! grin grin grin

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Fayose4Presdent: 8:25pm On Nov 17
Engineer boat u again?..Hope u have forgotten the wailings of Edo and Ondo States ...Biased PDP apologist like u

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Chibuhealth(f): 8:29pm On Nov 17
Say NO to APC in Anambra. They can only win through rigging

7 Likes

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:32pm On Nov 17
Chibuhealth:
Say NO to APC in Anambra. They can only win through rigging

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:36pm On Nov 17
NgeneUkwenu:

yOU WILL CRY BLOOD TOMORROW! grin grin grin
alright we shall see

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 8:40pm On Nov 17
NigerDeltan:
APC is an Aboki party grin

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kasheemawo(m): 8:41pm On Nov 17
No erection without liflendum

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by engineerboat(m): 8:48pm On Nov 17
Gbogbo awon Fadero gbo tie tara eni lan gbo, e ma pariwo yin lo.

Gbogbo awon Olofofo yera a fe soro awo,


a mo ti yin.




all the noise-makers, shouting its too early, why not go an sleep instead of disturbing the peace of this thread



if you have nothing to say just KYMS

1 Like 2 Shares

