|Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by engineerboat(m): 7:34pm On Nov 17
Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring and Live Updates.
It's election time again as the good people of Anambra go to the poll tommorrow Saturday 18th November 2018
This thread is to serve as election updates bits.
Stay tuned for more updates
Cc. Lalasticlala, myd44
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by sarrki(m): 7:41pm On Nov 17
I am confident obiano will win
75 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:42pm On Nov 17
go look for work! this is too early!
No Lefelendum No Erection.
78 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Destinyfavour(m): 7:46pm On Nov 17
Any party except APC should win. Rochas the only APC governor in the east has performed badly. APC is a night mare.
171 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 7:57pm On Nov 17
APC in early lead as PDP and apga wail uncontrollably
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by velai(m): 7:58pm On Nov 17
My advice to people coming out to vote tomorrow, especially my fellow youth:
1, Dress properlly when going out to the voting centres, if you have tatoos better stay indoors. Nigeria millitary and police may not always be your friend.
2, Avoid volatile voting centres enterlly.
3, Do not fight for or against any candidate, their children do that instead.
4, Do not sell you voter's card to anybody, it is your best political weapon.
5, PDP, APGA, APC, UPP etc are just political parties, they do not deserve our precious blood.
6, All the guber candidates are anambra sons and daughters, whoever wins the election free and fair should be supported by ndi anambra for a better Anambra state.
7, If you are onye OFE NSALA, I take CHUKWU ABIAMA beg you, stay in your house and enjoy it.
God bless Anambra with the best leader.
221 Likes 17 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:58pm On Nov 17
Destinyfavour:
ipob yoot!
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by fergie001(m): 7:58pm On Nov 17
engineerboat in the building,
I dey ur side oooo,and I support who you support,u know nah
3 Likes 5 Shares
1 Like
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 8:06pm On Nov 17
APC=250,000
Apga=200,000
Upp=150,000
PDP=100,000
Chei,nwoye has won already,bravo
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Kokolet11: 8:09pm On Nov 17
Tomorrow is operation kick willie out.#williemustgo
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:12pm On Nov 17
kcmichael:Stop posting nonsense it is too early to start rambling
67 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Paperwhite(m): 8:14pm On Nov 17
Wishing ndi Anambra a peaceful election tomorrow. Let a credible fella that have the heart of the state emerge as a winner.However anything but APC.Chief NL resident zombies are here already.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Spylord48: 8:18pm On Nov 17
Obiano all the way..we might elect Tony Nwoye and he will end up erecting statues like Rochas or owing salaries like Yahaya Bello
97 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by nonsobaba: 8:20pm On Nov 17
APGA will send APC back to Daura empty-handed.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by globemoney: 8:21pm On Nov 17
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NigerDeltan(m): 8:22pm On Nov 17
APC is an Aboki party
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:22pm On Nov 17
NgeneUkwenu:Mr woman know this. against all odds apc will surely lose dis election. In this Anambra. All their rigging agenda must surely fail.
50 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Ofunaofu: 8:23pm On Nov 17
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:25pm On Nov 17
I dey gidigbam for this awka.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:25pm On Nov 17
deboysben:
yOU WILL CRY BLOOD TOMORROW!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Fayose4Presdent: 8:25pm On Nov 17
Engineer boat u again?..Hope u have forgotten the wailings of Edo and Ondo States ...Biased PDP apologist like u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by Chibuhealth(f): 8:29pm On Nov 17
Say NO to APC in Anambra. They can only win through rigging
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:32pm On Nov 17
Chibuhealth:
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by deboysben(m): 8:36pm On Nov 17
NgeneUkwenu:alright we shall see
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kcmichael: 8:40pm On Nov 17
NigerDeltan:
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by kasheemawo(m): 8:41pm On Nov 17
No erection without liflendum
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra 2017 Governorship Election Monitoring And Live Updates by engineerboat(m): 8:48pm On Nov 17
Gbogbo awon Fadero gbo tie tara eni lan gbo, e ma pariwo yin lo.
Gbogbo awon Olofofo yera a fe soro awo,
a mo ti yin.
all the noise-makers, shouting its too early, why not go an sleep instead of disturbing the peace of this thread
if you have nothing to say just KYMS
1 Like 2 Shares
