My advice to people coming out to vote tomorrow, especially my fellow youth:

1, Dress properlly when going out to the voting centres, if you have tatoos better stay indoors. Nigeria millitary and police may not always be your friend.

2, Avoid volatile voting centres enterlly.

3, Do not fight for or against any candidate, their children do that instead.

4, Do not sell you voter's card to anybody, it is your best political weapon.

5, PDP, APGA, APC, UPP etc are just political parties, they do not deserve our precious blood.

6, All the guber candidates are anambra sons and daughters, whoever wins the election free and fair should be supported by ndi anambra for a better Anambra state.

7, If you are onye OFE NSALA, I take CHUKWU ABIAMA beg you, stay in your house and enjoy it.

God bless Anambra with the best leader.