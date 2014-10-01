₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour (2712 Views)
Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why / Most Girls Decay After 25 Years Old – Twitter User Claims / Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by contactmorak: 3:10pm
Hmm, things are happening though. Just recently,a story was published about a Zimbabwe married female soldier who has been sleeping with a 24 year old boy until she got pregnant for him. If what this Twitter user is claiming is anything to go by, then it may be save to say that we are indeed at the end time.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/twitter-user-claims-a-woman-is-having-sex-with-his-23yearold-neigbour
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by contactmorak: 3:10pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by OkuFaba(m): 3:14pm
Looooool....... People should learn to mind their business. Economy is bad, the guy dey work you dey chuk head for him matter
6 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by Patented: 3:16pm
Toh!!!! well said
OkuFaba:
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by teresafaith(f): 3:17pm
This one still dey learn work of monitoring spirit, give us better description. Which one be driving a black highlander
8 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by abdeiz(m): 3:17pm
I spit out my drink when I saw this, its so hilarious
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by divinehand2003(m): 3:18pm
There are many women driving that type of car.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:04pm
What a jobless fellow.
Minding your business is a full time job and it doesn't require any capital .
4 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by BruncleZuma: 10:24pm
What is all this today?
A certain Mod has gone rogue again
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by TheHistorian(m): 10:24pm
The twitter user is sex-starved.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by onosprince(m): 10:26pm
The new trend of lies.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by Oladipo1166(m): 10:26pm
me minding my own business
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by badmanschatz: 10:26pm
Newscaster.. .
Well I blame PHCN..
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by lollypeezle(m): 10:26pm
Just for retweets. That's how he has always been
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by nairalandfreak(m): 10:26pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by Sleyanya1(m): 10:27pm
Lolzzzzz....
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by sleek82(m): 10:27pm
Well the last time i checked, 23 yr old is an adult!
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by trustibk(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by olatade(m): 10:27pm
It happens everywhere these days,I'm not surprised
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by demsid(m): 10:27pm
Gbeborun neighbor, it could be jealousy that's causing all these. If its d boy's dickk or the woman's pussyy u want, come n collect it.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by smato: 10:28pm
OkuFaba:
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by delugajackson(m): 10:29pm
Twitter and fake news are like bread and butter.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by smato: 10:29pm
We are in a civilized world, wetin concern you
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by towsyne: 10:29pm
Wetin concern u
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by soberdrunk(m): 10:30pm
So somebody's mother cannot just go and collect small Shaolin training in peace again?
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by Ndlistic(m): 10:30pm
Nawa o
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by AuroraB(f): 10:31pm
BruncleZuma:Me done tire sef
It never ends
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by opius: 10:32pm
Plate number naa...
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:33pm
Nairaland.
I weak on your behalf
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by whitefa: 10:34pm
Nigeria Presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in Nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on Nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.
To Register
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour by BruncleZuma: 10:35pm
AuroraB:
Even the usual trolls don't know where to enter first to cause tribal mayhem.
How Would U Feel / Who Can Define The Word Romance / Help I'm Scared
Viewing this topic: emmanuelrabb(m), golor(m), NobleJustice, enshi(m), Alarib(m), Tayomi37(m), Uchexxy(m), Ibrahim9090, geezynoni, ogathetop3, AnaCheks(m), butterflyl1on, Franktejiri(m), FreeWill01, Kitequincy, omoiyaadisa, Tezboi(m), Friedyokes, Tonycharles79, telealpha123, illustrious(m), gtrust, titusope(m), Siga, iammee(f), cue64, computerglobal(m), Mzperry(f), contactmorak, Uchefame(m), whitefa, OGsteven(m), Behappie(m), feido, flakzieb(f), Jiang(m), Odunharry(m), lacastre, emmpire, skallyman(m), Castroii(m), CROWNWEALTH019(m), Achieverbb(m), twinskenny(m), dtruth50(m), omoseyi(m), cyberguy72(m), leffects(m), starbuck(f), finesounds01, Jayjay1960, lincontee(m), Santos07, kkkp, hollandis(f), Datweence(m), pecoprince, plamonee, texmi2u(m), Obinwenite(m), Edoziesmart(m), cheta02(m), Googlersconcept(m), kaykay92(m), Punctual(m), oluwasegunolade, Justpassingby2(m), doctokwus, brownciga, Adaumunocha(f), BruncleZuma, yomzee, kepsi123(m), Neurokam09(m), NihinlolaTenny(f), phakinolol(m), Prebaby93(f), sip1, frinx, owomida1, ridoxe(m), SamAbims(m), Becoted001, quality01(m), Carinaflo(f), towsyne, sunvick(m), adekorlar(m), coolhamid(m), Afrok(m), Hiroshize(m), AbuadStudent(m), Ronnicute(m), chegbe1104, austinebode, Lanrelorry, yemmybx(m), Marshalxv(m), Dsegsam(m), Innobee99(m), Jenisom96, ddestiny20(m), dammiecool(m), shorlla(m), Rahoof2(m), smudge2079, mannatech, buffalowings, Friday1993(m), staysure and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9