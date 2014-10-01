Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter User Claims A Woman Is 'Having Sex' With His 23-Year-Old Neigbour (2712 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/twitter-user-claims-a-woman-is-having-sex-with-his-23yearold-neigbour Hmm, things are happening though. Just recently,a story was published about a Zimbabwe married female soldier who has been sleeping with a 24 year old boy until she got pregnant for him. If what this Twitter user is claiming is anything to go by, then it may be save to say that we are indeed at the end time.

See some photos>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/twitter-user-claims-a-woman-is-having-sex-with-his-23yearold-neigbour

Looooool....... People should learn to mind their business. Economy is bad, the guy dey work you dey chuk head for him matter 6 Likes

OkuFaba:

Looooool....... People should learn to mind their business.

Economy is bad, the guy dey work you dey chuk head for him matter Toh!!!! well said 3 Likes

This one still dey learn work of monitoring spirit, give us better description. Which one be driving a black highlander 8 Likes

I spit out my drink when I saw this, its so hilarious

There are many women driving that type of car.

What a jobless fellow.





Minding your business is a full time job and it doesn't require any capital . 4 Likes

What is all this today?



A certain Mod has gone rogue again







1 Like

The twitter user is sex-starved.

The new trend of lies.

me minding my own business

Newscaster.. .





Well I blame PHCN..

Just for retweets. That's how he has always been

Lolzzzzz....

Well the last time i checked, 23 yr old is an adult!

It happens everywhere these days,I'm not surprised

Gbeborun neighbor, it could be jealousy that's causing all these. If its d boy's dickk or the woman's pussyy u want, come n collect it.

OkuFaba:

Looooool....... People should learn to mind their business.

Economy is bad, the guy dey work you dey chuk head for him matter

Twitter and fake news are like bread and butter.

We are in a civilized world, wetin concern you

Wetin concern u

So somebody's mother cannot just go and collect small Shaolin training in peace again?

Nawa o

BruncleZuma:

What is all this today?



A certain Mod has gone rogue again







Me done tire sef

It never ends Me done tire sefIt never ends

Plate number naa...

Nairaland.



I weak on your behalf

