₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,841 members, 3,900,395 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) (7028 Views)
Obituary Of IPOB Member Killed In Abia During Army Invasion (Graphic Photos) / Burial Of IPOB Member Killed In Abia During Military Invasion (Photos) / 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Rally In Port-Harcourt. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:32pm
According to Obiora,the man pictured below was killed during Operation Python Dance in the Southeast.Out of fear,they refused to talk.Below is what he wrote...
'Farewell Bro, Operation Python Dance took you away from us and we all kept quiet cos of fear.
Thanks to Southeast Govs, for proscribing the activities of IPOB (of which you put down your life for).
Farewell Bro'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-burial-poster-of-ipob-member.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by prospero5(m): 1:36pm
g
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Biety: 1:39pm
N. Kanu's bad doctrines and stubborness killed all the youths who lost their lives during the military operation in SE.
Military operation is on going in SW and SS and no youth has been murdered by the military, only few arrests has been made so far.
May the soul of the brainwashed man rest in peace.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by amnesty7: 1:47pm
Meanwhile Kanu is chilling somewhere, probably with his bottle of beer.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by iSlayer: 1:49pm
Moving through the South East during Python Dance you'd think you're in Boko Haram territory. Soldiers were everywhere! Harassing people who live in the most peaceful region in Nigeria. This is one of the testaments of that operation: An able young man has been snatched away from his family by the marauding soldiers.
6 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by RareDiamonds: 1:49pm
May His Soul Rest in Peace.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Clerverly: 1:52pm
Every death in the East, is now blamed on the military!
Brainwashed fools!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 1:56pm
Am I supposed to write RIP for a stubborn and brainwashed jobless IPOB miscreant? Next story please.......
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by AmadiAba: 1:56pm
R I P
Shame to Buhari and Buratai
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by yarimo(m): 2:02pm
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by gidgiddy: 2:08pm
S
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by gidgiddy: 2:09pm
Soldiers are paid to protect life
The Nigerian Soldier is paid to and kill the people he is paid to protect
Why go into a peaceful zone where no war exists to go and kill unarmed people?
Operation Python dance was nothing but state sponsored genocide against unarmed people
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by gidgiddy: 2:17pm
Biety:
Military operation is on going in SW and SS and no youth has been murdered by the military, only few arrests has been made so far.
May the soul of the brainwashed man rest in peace.[/quote]
But why is the military operating in the first place? Is there any war or armed violence beyond the scope of the police happening in those places? Why is the military shooting unarmed people? What are they doing in civilian areas?
Other countries, you never see the Army unless there is need for them
Kanu didnt kill anyone, this is just the case of the administeration of Buhari killing people just because they dont like what they are agitating about
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 2:26pm
R.I.P
Where is KANU?
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:26pm
Eeyah.
Rip
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by fuckerstard: 2:26pm
Blame Kanu
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Rmxr: 2:27pm
Eeyah pẹ̀lẹ́. The idiots who will come here to praise you for "dying for what you believe in" are probably in their bedrooms playing PS4. That's life for you. RIP
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 2:28pm
amnesty7:and some ugly babes by his side
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:29pm
In your next life, be wise and do something with your mind. Rest in peace brother.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by ahmEenu(m): 2:29pm
Sipping my tea and minding my business. Wetin concern me.. Everybody go die one day
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Chuksmonika(m): 2:33pm
amnesty7:and maybe bleeping some real good Pussies
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by nNEOo(m): 2:35pm
yarimo:
It interesting you found this amusing .....I need more study
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Handsomecole(m): 2:39pm
His death was a waste and he died out of sheer illiteracy and arrant ignorance. Till date not even one of Nnmadi Kanu's relative have died yet this fools keep sacrificing their lives for a useless course. Now that he died who is at loss?? Anyways as a Christian I say RIP.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by mckazzy(m): 2:39pm
Rest in peace is all i got to say.
In ur next world, don't allow ursef to be use by one miscreant that call himself the messiah.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by yemmight(m): 2:41pm
You just wasted your life for the fight you never understood fighting. Kanu is alive with his family cooling off somewhere. The guy just scammed you people. Anyway RIP and I feel for your parents.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by biafran1stson(m): 2:41pm
Your death will not be in vain, we will certainly restore Biafra, then shall we roll out our drums and trumpet to peel a glorious song of victory for you bro.
R I P bro
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by tayo200(m): 2:41pm
hope kanu will come to the burial....confused youths
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Biety: 2:43pm
gidgiddy:Military of any country can choose any where at any given time to do exercise on the teritory of the country. The military of sophisticated countries do same so it is not something new at all.
The one held in your region is only bringing controversies because your youths conducted themselves badly.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by chijioke199233: 2:43pm
to make money call or whatsapp the number below
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by corporatesense: 2:46pm
it is a pity may God give your family the fortitude to bear the loss. May your soul rest in peace, and be rest assured that what you died for must be actualized. Go well Hero of igbo palz
Mztarstrechy:
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) by Dollabiz: 2:47pm
Hmmmm
The Sensible Thing To Do Is To Split Nigeria Into Its Component Parts: / Nigerians Will Ask For Jonathan In 2015 — Okupe / TRANSCRIPT From The Tape Recordings Of The Aburi Meeting, January 5-7, 1967
Viewing this topic: freeborn76(m), Bush2013, rhonard(m), blaqoracle, chaloskyx, tishbite41, elyte(m), Airdy, TEAMvido(m), kingchi32, nnwechi(m), Graciousnaija, zainmaxwell(m), Godsonkemz(m), BluMalam(m), loopman, stanislaus67(m), ajarossi(m), Tharhiwan(m), benifeanyi00556(m), adenine02, drbamkumo(m), TyushTal(m), Mrnairalandd, jchibueze, JoyousJ(f), Habyz(m), NwaAnambra(m), Qrisful, babagy82(m), sustainus(m), Handsome777(m), trojanviru, joebases(m), onatisi(m), vicky3(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16