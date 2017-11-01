Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed During Operation Python Dance (Photo) (7028 Views)

'Farewell Bro, Operation Python Dance took you away from us and we all kept quiet cos of fear.

Thanks to Southeast Govs, for proscribing the activities of IPOB (of which you put down your life for).

Farewell Bro'.





N. Kanu's bad doctrines and stubborness killed all the youths who lost their lives during the military operation in SE.



Military operation is on going in SW and SS and no youth has been murdered by the military, only few arrests has been made so far.

May the soul of the brainwashed man rest in peace. 15 Likes 4 Shares

Meanwhile Kanu is chilling somewhere, probably with his bottle of beer. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Moving through the South East during Python Dance you'd think you're in Boko Haram territory. Soldiers were everywhere! Harassing people who live in the most peaceful region in Nigeria. This is one of the testaments of that operation: An able young man has been snatched away from his family by the marauding soldiers. 6 Likes

May His Soul Rest in Peace. 1 Like

Every death in the East, is now blamed on the military!



Brainwashed fools! 12 Likes 1 Share

Am I supposed to write RIP for a stubborn and brainwashed jobless IPOB miscreant? Next story please....... 11 Likes 1 Share

R I P



Shame to Buhari and Buratai 2 Likes

1 Like

Soldiers are paid to protect life



The Nigerian Soldier is paid to and kill the people he is paid to protect



Why go into a peaceful zone where no war exists to go and kill unarmed people?



Operation Python dance was nothing but state sponsored genocide against unarmed people 4 Likes

But why is the military operating in the first place? Is there any war or armed violence beyond the scope of the police happening in those places? Why is the military shooting unarmed people? What are they doing in civilian areas?



Other countries, you never see the Army unless there is need for them



R.I.P





Where is KANU?

Eeyah.

Rip

Blame Kanu

Eeyah pẹ̀lẹ́. The idiots who will come here to praise you for "dying for what you believe in" are probably in their bedrooms playing PS4. That's life for you. RIP 2 Likes 1 Share

In your next life, be wise and do something with your mind. Rest in peace brother. 1 Like 1 Share

Sipping my tea and minding my business. Wetin concern me.. Everybody go die one day

His death was a waste and he died out of sheer illiteracy and arrant ignorance. Till date not even one of Nnmadi Kanu's relative have died yet this fools keep sacrificing their lives for a useless course. Now that he died who is at loss?? Anyways as a Christian I say RIP. 3 Likes 1 Share

Rest in peace is all i got to say.



In ur next world, don't allow ursef to be use by one miscreant that call himself the messiah. 3 Likes 1 Share

You just wasted your life for the fight you never understood fighting. Kanu is alive with his family cooling off somewhere. The guy just scammed you people. Anyway RIP and I feel for your parents. 3 Likes 1 Share

Your death will not be in vain, we will certainly restore Biafra, then shall we roll out our drums and trumpet to peel a glorious song of victory for you bro.







R I P bro

hope kanu will come to the burial....confused youths

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-burial-poster-of-ipob-member.html?m=1 it is a pity may God give your family the fortitude to bear the loss. May your soul rest in peace, and be rest assured that what you died for must be actualized. Go well Hero of igbo palz